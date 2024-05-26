Beef Wellington Bites Recipe - Appetizer Addiction (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Beef Wellington bites area wonderful festive appetizer. Beef pieces wrapped in puff pastry together with aflavorful filling and baked until golden brown.

Make your filling ahead to save time on the day of your party. It can be prepared one or two days ahead as long as it is kept in the fridge in an airtight container.

Follow the tips from this post to achieve the perfect beef wellington appetizers. Afull recipe card at the bottom of this post will explain in detail how to make mini beef wellington bites. It also includes more process photos for easy understanding.

What puff pastry is best?

There is no right or wrong answer here. Supermarkets offer many options. Frozen, fresh, ready-rolled, round, square. They all can give you different results so always remember to keep an eye on the pastry once you put it in the oven.

Ilike using fresh ready-rolled pastry as it gives me the best results when it comes to baking. It is thinly rolled so Ijust unfold it. Now, their size and weight vary from brand to brand.

To make 24 individual beef wellington bites, count with about 1 pound (450 grams) of puff pastry.

What to serve with beef Wellington appetizers?

The horseradish dipping sauce, mustard sauce, or aioli are great options. Our favorite is homemade aioli.

For acomplete Holiday appetizer menu, why not serve them with olive cheese skewers, slow cooker sweet and spicy meatballs and mini sandwiches?

Pro tips for making the best mini beef wellington bites

Beef pieces and the mushroom filling have to be cooled down to room temperature. If these are still hot, they might melt your puff pastry which makes it hard to shape it into parcels.So, don’t rush the process.

Searing (or browning) is an important step and should not be omitted. It will keep the juices inside which means the meat will not dry out and the pastry will not turn soggy.

Make sure to cut the beef into 1-inch cubes (2.5-centimeter). Ihave tested these beef wellington bites using larger pieces but was not happy with the final result. However, please note that smaller pieces tend to over-cook faster and because you are browning them first, most of the pieces will probably turn out well-done.

Searing beef pieces should only take 1-1.5 minutes per batch. Avoid over-cooking the beef at this stage. You will need alarge pan, alittle oil, and high heat.

Agood quality cut of meat does make adifference here. Beef tenderloin is the best choice.

This beef wellington bites recipe has been tested several times in order for you to achieve the best possible results.

Now that being said, there are things that we cannot change (like the oven, the quality of pastry used nor the altitude we live in). For that reason, Ialways try to include as many details and information in my posts to avoid any possible failures.

