100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (2024)

From thanksgiving side dishes to juicy turkey and ham recipes, there are plenty of the best thanksgiving crockpot recipes to choose from.

Looking for easy Thanksgiving recipes? Look no further, here are over a hundred crockpot thanksgiving recipes. Crockpots are a perfect companion for Thanksgiving. They make preparing your Thanksgiving dinner so much easier. You just dumpthe ingredients in and let your slow cooker do all the work. You can even make these meals ahead and reheat them on Thanksgiving to save you time and effort! There are thanksgiving recipes for main dishes, side dishes, desserts, appetizers and much more.

Main DishThanksgivingCrockpot Recipes

  1. Glazed Hamfrom Creme de la Crumb
  2. Brown Sugar HamfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
  3. Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham from 4 the Love of Food
  4. Fall Off The Bone Hamfrom Something Sweet, Something Salty
  5. Best Christmas Hamfrom Delish
  6. Maple Brown Sugar Ham from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
  7. Best Slow Cooker Ham from True Aim
  8. Turkey BreastfromChelsea’s Messy Apron
  9. Juicy Turkey Breast from RecipeTin Eats
  10. Turkey with No Fuss Gravy from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
  11. Easy Whole Turkey from Practical Stewardship
  12. Crispy Turkey Breast from Dinner Then Dessert
  13. Turkey Breasts and Stuffing from Shugary Sweets
  14. Turkey Breast and Gravy from The Magical Slow Cooker
  15. Thanksgiving Dinner from Mostly Homemade Mom
  16. Turkey Breast and Cranberry Saucefrom The Creative Bite

    Side Dish Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes

    Stuffing

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (3)

  17. Slow Cooker Stuffing from Cooking Classy
  18. Cranberry and Pecan Stuffing from The Creative Bite
  19. 3 Ingredient Stuffing from Recipes that Crock
  20. Thanksgiving Stuffing from Nourishing Joy
  21. Slow Cooker Stuffing from One Sweet Appetite
  22. Cornbread Stuffing from A Year of Slow Cooking
  23. Gluten Free Cornbread Stuffing from The Weary Chef

    Corn

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (4)

  24. Creamed Cornfrom Damn Delicious
  25. Cheddar Cornfrom Plain Chicken
  26. Corn on the Cobfrom Spicy Southern Kitchen
  27. Milk and Honey Corn on the CobfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
  28. Cheesy Jalapeno CornfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
  29. Buttery Herb Corn on the Cob from Recipes That Crock
  30. Ricotta Rosemary Creamed Corn from McCormick
  31. Corn on the Cob (with 6 Flavor Options) from The Yummy Life
  32. Slow Cooker Creamed Corn with Bacon from Plain Chicken
  33. Bacon Corn Pudding from Betty Crocker

    Potato Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (5)

  34. Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes(Slow Cooker) from Little Spice Jar
  35. No Boil Mashed Potatoesfrom Spend with Pennies
  36. Cheesy Scalloped Potatoesfrom Damn Delicious
  37. Parmesan Potato WedgesfromFamily Fresh Meals
  38. Hashbrown Casserolefrom Chelsea’s Messy Apron
  39. Ham & Cheese Potatoes from Teaspoon of Goodness
  40. Bacon Cheddar Potatoes from Recipes That Crock
  41. Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoesfrom Damn Delicious
  42. Cheesy Potato Casserolefrom The Diary of a Real Housewife
  43. Scalloped Potatoes from Family Fresh Meals
  44. Baked Potatoes from Well Plated
  45. Cheesy Hash Brown Potatoes from Cocina Monologues
  46. Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes from Spend with Pennies
  47. Au Gratin Potatoes from The Happier Homemaker
  48. Creamy Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes from Betty Crocker
  49. The Best Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes from Wholefully
  50. Easy Cheesy Mashed Potatoes from Family Fresh Meals
  51. Easy Italian Potatoes from 365 Days of Slow Cooking
  52. Scalloped Potatoes with Ham from I Heart Eating
  53. Lipton Onion Potatoes from The Magical Slow Cooker
  54. Funeral Potatoes from Crock Pot Ladies

    Sweet Potatoes, Yams & Butternut Squash

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (6)

  55. Sweet Potatoes from Recipes that Crock
  56. Butternut Squash RisottofromSlow Cooker Gourmet
  57. Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans from Five Heart Home
  58. Butternut Squashfrom Cook Eat Paleo
  59. Cinnamon Sugar Butternut Squashfrom The Magical Slow Cooker
  60. Southern Candied Yams from I Heart Recipes
  61. Mashed Butternut Squash & Sweet Potatoes with Citrus from A Veggie Venture
  62. Butternut Squash from Rachel Cooks
  63. Sweet Potato Casserolefrom Dinner Then Dessert
  64. Coconut Pecan Sweet Potatoes from Six Sisters’ Stuff
  65. Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Creme de la Crumb
  66. Pecan Topped Baked Sweet Potatoes fromA Year of Slow Cooking

    Green Beans

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (7)

  67. Green Bean Casserole from The Magical Slow Cooker
  68. Old Fashioned Fresh Green Beansfrom Recipes that Crock
  69. The Best Green Beans from View from Her Home
  70. Country Green Beans from A Veggie Venture
  71. Cheesy Green Beans from Recipes for Your Daily Bread
  72. French Style Green Beans from Taste of Home
  73. Green Bean Casserolefrom Center Cut Cook

    Rice & Pasta

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (8)

  74. No Boil Macaroni and Cheese from Cookies and Cups
  75. Southern Style Mac and Cheese from South Your Mouth
  76. Best Macaroni and Cheese from I Heart Recipes
  77. Cheesy RotinifromRecipes that Crock
  78. Mac-n-Cheesefrom Ally’s Sweet & Savory Eats
  79. Bacon Macaroni and CheesefromTammilee Tips
  80. Rustic Herbed Brown Rice from Slow Cooker Gourmet
  81. Ultra Creamy Macaroni and Cheese from Spend With Pennies
  82. Wild Rice with Cranberries from Betty Crocker

    Other Side Dish Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (9)

  83. Brown Butter Carrots from The Food Charlatan
  84. Honey Carrots from Well Plated
  85. Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrotsfrom McCormick
  86. Lemon, Thyme & Butter Carrots from The Cookie Writer
  87. Balsamic Brussels Sproutsfrom Damn Delicious
  88. BEST Brussels Sproutsfrom A Year of Slow Cooking
  89. Broccoli Cheese Casserolefrom Recipes that Crock
  90. Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole from CincyShopper
  91. Squash Casserole from Betty Crocker
  92. Brussel Sprouts Gratin from Slow Cooker Gourmet
  93. Homemade Cranberry Sauce from A Year of Slow Cooking
  94. Cranberry Saucefrom Gimme Some Oven
  95. Chipotle Cranberry Sauce from Following in My Shoes
  96. Apple Sauce from Chocolate Chocolate and More

    Bread & Rolls

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (10)

  97. Dinner Rolls from Plain Chicken
  98. Sweet Potato Buttermilk Rolls from Pinch My Salt
  99. Apple Butter Yeast Rolls from A Spicy Perspective
  100. Pumpkin Bread from Wanna Bite
  101. Pumpkin Maple Cornbread from Life Made Sweeter
  102. Rosemary Olive Oil Bread from Host the Toast
  103. Crockpot Cornbread from Fuss Free Flavors
  104. Rosemary Pull Apart Rolls from Who Needs a Cape
  105. Orange Cranberry Nut Bread from Big Oven

    Thanksgiving Dessert Crockpot Recipes

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (11)

  106. Sticky Caramel Pumpkin Cakefrom Platter Talk
  107. Caramel Apple Crumblefrom Fake Ginger
  108. Baked Applesfrom Foodie and Wine
  109. Apple Dump Cakefrom Crazy for Crust
  110. Easy Fried Applesfrom A Night Owl
  111. Apple Pie Steel Cut Oatmealfrom Five Heart Home
  112. Apple Pudding CakefromBunny’s Warm Oven
  113. GooeyCaramel Blondiesfrom Taste and Tell
  114. Apple Cobblerfrom Amanda’s Cooking
  115. Pumpkin Pecan Bread Puddingfrom The Gunny Sack
  116. Apple Crispfrom Kristine’s Kitchen
  117. Crustless Pumpkin Piefrom Recipes That Crock
  118. Caramel Apple Pie Dipfrom The Magical Slow Cooker
  119. Pumpkin Chocolate Lava Cakefrom I Wash You Dry
  120. Pumpkin Spice Cakefrom The Frugal Girls
  121. Apple Dumplingsfrom Recipes That Crock
  122. Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cakefrom Amy’s Healthy Baking
  123. Apple Walnut Bread Puddingfrom The Gunny Sack
  124. Crockpot Candyfrom Fake Ginger
  125. Pumpkin Spice Lava Cake from Love Bakes Good Cakes
  126. Salted Caramel Cookie Bars from Slow Cooker Gourmet
  127. Pumpkin Cobbler from The Gunny Sack
  128. Pumpkin Pie Cake from Mom on Time Out

    Appetizer Recipes

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (12)

  129. Cranberry Meatballsfrom Spicy Southern Kitchen
  130. Cinnamon Pecans from The Recipe Critic
  131. 2 Ingredient BBQ Little Smokies from Culinary Hill
  132. Caramel Apple Pie Dip from The Magical Slow Cooker
  133. Candied Cinnamon Pecans from Dinner Then Dessert
  134. Spinach Artichoke Dip from Cocoa and Ash
  135. Crockpot Muddy Buddies from A Year of Slow Cooking
  136. Hot Onion Dip from Crockpot Ladies
  137. Chex Mix from Gimme Some Oven
  138. Kielbasa Bites from Mom on Timeout
  139. Ranch Mushrooms from Julie’s Eats & Treats

    Fall Drink Recipes

    100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (13)

  140. Cranberry Apple Ciderfrom The Recipe Rebel
  141. Cranberry Ciderfrom Kleinworth & Co
  142. Caramel Apple Ciderfrom Tatertots and Jello
  143. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolatefrom Creme de la Crumb
  144. Cranberry White Hot Chocolatefrom The Recipe Rebel
  145. Nutella Hot Chocolatefrom Show Me TheYummy
  146. Mulled Winefrom Gimme Some Oven
  147. Apple Cider from Number 2 Pencil
  148. Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Hip 2 Save
  149. Chai Tea from Taste of Home
  150. Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolatefrom A Night Owl
  151. Spiced White Hot Chocolatefrom Mom on Timeout
  152. Spiced Pumpkin Lattefrom Thriving Home
  153. Maple Pumpkin Spice Lattesfrom The Yummy Life
  154. Fall Harvest Hot Apple Ciderfrom Whole Food Bellies

