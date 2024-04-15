100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » Crockpot » 100 Best Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes
From thanksgiving side dishes to juicy turkey and ham recipes, there are plenty of the best thanksgiving crockpot recipes to choose from.
Looking for easy Thanksgiving recipes? Look no further, here are over a hundred crockpot thanksgiving recipes. Crockpots are a perfect companion for Thanksgiving. They make preparing your Thanksgiving dinner so much easier. You just dumpthe ingredients in and let your slow cooker do all the work. You can even make these meals ahead and reheat them on Thanksgiving to save you time and effort! There are thanksgiving recipes for main dishes, side dishes, desserts, appetizers and much more.
Main DishThanksgivingCrockpot Recipes
- Glazed Hamfrom Creme de la Crumb
- Brown Sugar HamfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
- Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham from 4 the Love of Food
- Fall Off The Bone Hamfrom Something Sweet, Something Salty
- Best Christmas Hamfrom Delish
- Maple Brown Sugar Ham from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Best Slow Cooker Ham from True Aim
- Turkey BreastfromChelsea’s Messy Apron
- Juicy Turkey Breast from RecipeTin Eats
- Turkey with No Fuss Gravy from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Easy Whole Turkey from Practical Stewardship
- Crispy Turkey Breast from Dinner Then Dessert
- Turkey Breasts and Stuffing from Shugary Sweets
- Turkey Breast and Gravy from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Thanksgiving Dinner from Mostly Homemade Mom
- Turkey Breast and Cranberry Saucefrom The Creative Bite
Side Dish Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes
Stuffing
- Slow Cooker Stuffing from Cooking Classy
- Cranberry and Pecan Stuffing from The Creative Bite
- 3 Ingredient Stuffing from Recipes that Crock
- Thanksgiving Stuffing from Nourishing Joy
- Slow Cooker Stuffing from One Sweet Appetite
- Cornbread Stuffing from A Year of Slow Cooking
- Gluten Free Cornbread Stuffing from The Weary Chef
Corn
- Creamed Cornfrom Damn Delicious
- Cheddar Cornfrom Plain Chicken
- Corn on the Cobfrom Spicy Southern Kitchen
- Milk and Honey Corn on the CobfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
- Cheesy Jalapeno CornfromThe Magical Slow Cooker
- Buttery Herb Corn on the Cob from Recipes That Crock
- Ricotta Rosemary Creamed Corn from McCormick
- Corn on the Cob (with 6 Flavor Options) from The Yummy Life
- Slow Cooker Creamed Corn with Bacon from Plain Chicken
- Bacon Corn Pudding from Betty Crocker
Potato Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes(Slow Cooker) from Little Spice Jar
- No Boil Mashed Potatoesfrom Spend with Pennies
- Cheesy Scalloped Potatoesfrom Damn Delicious
- Parmesan Potato WedgesfromFamily Fresh Meals
- Hashbrown Casserolefrom Chelsea’s Messy Apron
- Ham & Cheese Potatoes from Teaspoon of Goodness
- Bacon Cheddar Potatoes from Recipes That Crock
- Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoesfrom Damn Delicious
- Cheesy Potato Casserolefrom The Diary of a Real Housewife
- Scalloped Potatoes from Family Fresh Meals
- Baked Potatoes from Well Plated
- Cheesy Hash Brown Potatoes from Cocina Monologues
- Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes from Spend with Pennies
- Au Gratin Potatoes from The Happier Homemaker
- Creamy Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes from Betty Crocker
- The Best Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes from Wholefully
- Easy Cheesy Mashed Potatoes from Family Fresh Meals
- Easy Italian Potatoes from 365 Days of Slow Cooking
- Scalloped Potatoes with Ham from I Heart Eating
- Lipton Onion Potatoes from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Funeral Potatoes from Crock Pot Ladies
Sweet Potatoes, Yams & Butternut Squash
- Sweet Potatoes from Recipes that Crock
- Butternut Squash RisottofromSlow Cooker Gourmet
- Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans from Five Heart Home
- Butternut Squashfrom Cook Eat Paleo
- Cinnamon Sugar Butternut Squashfrom The Magical Slow Cooker
- Southern Candied Yams from I Heart Recipes
- Mashed Butternut Squash & Sweet Potatoes with Citrus from A Veggie Venture
- Butternut Squash from Rachel Cooks
- Sweet Potato Casserolefrom Dinner Then Dessert
- Coconut Pecan Sweet Potatoes from Six Sisters’ Stuff
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Creme de la Crumb
- Pecan Topped Baked Sweet Potatoes fromA Year of Slow Cooking
Green Beans
- Green Bean Casserole from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Old Fashioned Fresh Green Beansfrom Recipes that Crock
- The Best Green Beans from View from Her Home
- Country Green Beans from A Veggie Venture
- Cheesy Green Beans from Recipes for Your Daily Bread
- French Style Green Beans from Taste of Home
- Green Bean Casserolefrom Center Cut Cook
Rice & Pasta
- No Boil Macaroni and Cheese from Cookies and Cups
- Southern Style Mac and Cheese from South Your Mouth
- Best Macaroni and Cheese from I Heart Recipes
- Cheesy RotinifromRecipes that Crock
- Mac-n-Cheesefrom Ally’s Sweet & Savory Eats
- Bacon Macaroni and CheesefromTammilee Tips
- Rustic Herbed Brown Rice from Slow Cooker Gourmet
- Ultra Creamy Macaroni and Cheese from Spend With Pennies
- Wild Rice with Cranberries from Betty Crocker
Other Side Dish Thanksgiving Crockpot Recipes
- Brown Butter Carrots from The Food Charlatan
- Honey Carrots from Well Plated
- Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrotsfrom McCormick
- Lemon, Thyme & Butter Carrots from The Cookie Writer
- Balsamic Brussels Sproutsfrom Damn Delicious
- BEST Brussels Sproutsfrom A Year of Slow Cooking
- Broccoli Cheese Casserolefrom Recipes that Crock
- Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole from CincyShopper
- Squash Casserole from Betty Crocker
- Brussel Sprouts Gratin from Slow Cooker Gourmet
- Homemade Cranberry Sauce from A Year of Slow Cooking
- Cranberry Saucefrom Gimme Some Oven
- Chipotle Cranberry Sauce from Following in My Shoes
- Apple Sauce from Chocolate Chocolate and More
Bread & Rolls
- Dinner Rolls from Plain Chicken
- Sweet Potato Buttermilk Rolls from Pinch My Salt
- Apple Butter Yeast Rolls from A Spicy Perspective
- Pumpkin Bread from Wanna Bite
- Pumpkin Maple Cornbread from Life Made Sweeter
- Rosemary Olive Oil Bread from Host the Toast
- Crockpot Cornbread from Fuss Free Flavors
- Rosemary Pull Apart Rolls from Who Needs a Cape
- Orange Cranberry Nut Bread from Big Oven
Thanksgiving Dessert Crockpot Recipes
- Sticky Caramel Pumpkin Cakefrom Platter Talk
- Caramel Apple Crumblefrom Fake Ginger
- Baked Applesfrom Foodie and Wine
- Apple Dump Cakefrom Crazy for Crust
- Easy Fried Applesfrom A Night Owl
- Apple Pie Steel Cut Oatmealfrom Five Heart Home
- Apple Pudding CakefromBunny’s Warm Oven
- GooeyCaramel Blondiesfrom Taste and Tell
- Apple Cobblerfrom Amanda’s Cooking
- Pumpkin Pecan Bread Puddingfrom The Gunny Sack
- Apple Crispfrom Kristine’s Kitchen
- Crustless Pumpkin Piefrom Recipes That Crock
- Caramel Apple Pie Dipfrom The Magical Slow Cooker
- Pumpkin Chocolate Lava Cakefrom I Wash You Dry
- Pumpkin Spice Cakefrom The Frugal Girls
- Apple Dumplingsfrom Recipes That Crock
- Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cakefrom Amy’s Healthy Baking
- Apple Walnut Bread Puddingfrom The Gunny Sack
- Crockpot Candyfrom Fake Ginger
- Pumpkin Spice Lava Cake from Love Bakes Good Cakes
- Salted Caramel Cookie Bars from Slow Cooker Gourmet
- Pumpkin Cobbler from The Gunny Sack
- Pumpkin Pie Cake from Mom on Time Out
Appetizer Recipes
- Cranberry Meatballsfrom Spicy Southern Kitchen
- Cinnamon Pecans from The Recipe Critic
- 2 Ingredient BBQ Little Smokies from Culinary Hill
- Caramel Apple Pie Dip from The Magical Slow Cooker
- Candied Cinnamon Pecans from Dinner Then Dessert
- Spinach Artichoke Dip from Cocoa and Ash
- Crockpot Muddy Buddies from A Year of Slow Cooking
- Hot Onion Dip from Crockpot Ladies
- Chex Mix from Gimme Some Oven
- Kielbasa Bites from Mom on Timeout
- Ranch Mushrooms from Julie’s Eats & Treats
Fall Drink Recipes
- Cranberry Apple Ciderfrom The Recipe Rebel
- Cranberry Ciderfrom Kleinworth & Co
- Caramel Apple Ciderfrom Tatertots and Jello
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolatefrom Creme de la Crumb
- Cranberry White Hot Chocolatefrom The Recipe Rebel
- Nutella Hot Chocolatefrom Show Me TheYummy
- Mulled Winefrom Gimme Some Oven
- Apple Cider from Number 2 Pencil
- Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Hip 2 Save
- Chai Tea from Taste of Home
- Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolatefrom A Night Owl
- Spiced White Hot Chocolatefrom Mom on Timeout
- Spiced Pumpkin Lattefrom Thriving Home
- Maple Pumpkin Spice Lattesfrom The Yummy Life
- Fall Harvest Hot Apple Ciderfrom Whole Food Bellies
