Braised White Beans and Greens With Parmesan Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
9,781
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
dee
Discarding those stalks from the chard is such a miss. Think of chard as two vegetables in one - the stalk and the leaf. Cut them out {fold the leaf in half lengthwise and cut along the length of stalk to free the stalk from the leaf} and dice the stalks, then add to the onions and fennel to sauté.
Sarah
Celery or leeks are a good sub for fennel and given the way this recipe is made I'd go with leeks for a more mild flavor profile. Celery is better as a substitute for raw fennel.
Josh
Gosh. This is about the most delicious bean dish I've made. No: it's the most delicious using canned beans. Living alone I need a few ways to use up leftovers so here are my plans: 1) add more stock and turn into soup, 2) drain some in a sieve overnight in fridge and smash into a ciabatta bun for lunch, 3) reheat and serve with a poached egg and baguette toast points.
greta
It’s not a NYT recipe until there are hundreds of readers posting their spin on it, but here I am..! Just had to mention how easy and efficient this meal was. Had almost every single ingredient chilling in the refrigerator (post-galentine’s day) - ALL I had to pay was 55p for a baguette! Added (here we go..) some bacon for a fat/protein element and went easy on the seasoning and cheese. The lemon juice tied it all together. Yet another go to recipe in my NYT archives.
Dan Findlay
Don't be afraid to use other greens; dandelion, turnip, beet, collard, arugula, and foraged wild greens (Lamb's quarters, purslane, sorrel, chickweed, etc.) in the spring. This recipe is descended from "la cucina povera," the no-waste, make use of limited resources, use what you have on hand, "poor cooking."
Chefkreidler
I've been making this dish for 30 years. I like to add a little Arugula in for flavor. Puree any leftovers, makes a great dip!
Randy
This was great! I used chard and omitted the mozzarella.This recipe doesn't make four servings unless you're feeding toddlers or supermodels. At my house it made two generous adult servings. Next time I'll double it.
Randy
Adding bacon for protein makes as much sense as adding extra salt for the iodine.
Ritamay
What could you sub in for fennel? My family and I don't care for it... Thank you!
Post first attempt
Add lemon zest as well as the juice for extra flavor.
Anne
I loved that the recipe included fennel--cooking it changes the flavor from when it is raw--it was such a flavor enhancer. I had both kale and spinach, & added both, so we had 2 different greens--one substantial & one tender. My husband loved the contrast. I cooked up my own cannellini beans, rather than using canned & they kept their shape well. I added some preserved lemon because I didn't have any fresh lemons, and that really added great flavor. Will make again!
Denise
I love almost all NYT recipes but this is one of the best. Full of flavor and healthy. We didn't change a thing.
Jen
Delicious and easy. Wonderful lunch! I sautéed a little pancetta and sprinkled on top. Also chopped up some fennel fronds and added a shallot and some green onions. Skipped the mozz. in the soup. If you want, rub the bread with olive oil and garlic, toast, top with cheese and pop under broiler. Then float the cheesy toast in the soup. I’ll double the recipe next time.
PF
Not sure why recipes call for discarding (or simply not using) the Swiss chard stems. They can be trimmed and diced and added with the fennel and onion. Or replace the fennel altogether. Great choice for a Meatless Monday, although it's screaming out for pancetta or bacon or sausage.
Karen B
Made this vegan for my girlfriend. Subbed in red onion, dried Rosemary, great northern beans, and finished with white balsamic because I ran out of lemons. She said it was her in her top 5 things I’ve ever made for her. Easy and Italian inspired weeknight dinner or side. Loved!
Julia
I don't understand how you mince thyme. The leaves are already tiny. Are you supposed to mince the woody stems?
N Spencer
Just delicious. The greens cook down to nothing so I added more at the end. I put in a combo of escarole and Swiss chard. I’m seeing people say it needs sausage…well, I roughly cut up two kielbasas (Wardynski’s brand - the absolute best from upstate NY, iykyk), fried them up in a skillet to caramelize and added them at the end. Awesome!
Jane
This is always good. I leave out the rosemary. Add LOTS of cheese. Perfect lunch.
Jean
Added a Parmesan rind to the mix! Yum!
Marianne
I skipped the mozzarella. Went for kale and chard. Im always looking for more plant based (especially bean and lentil) dishes but I did end up adding broth and a little shredded chicken from a leftover rotisserie. Served with toasted sourdough bread. Fantastic!
Henri
This is the NYT dish that gets five stars? The first time…I forget. The second time, I made exactly as written (sans mozzarella) and with toasted olive bread. It was…food. I couldn’t eat that much because it didn’t compel itself into my tummy.
Mia
WOW this is So good! Definitely one of those "greater than the sum of its parts" recipes. The red pepper warmed the dish up, the greens were so pleasant, and the parmesan cheese finishes the beans off so well. (As I am typing this, I'm eating it for a midnight snack; I can attest that it is as good reheated as it was earlier in the evening for dinner!.) Serving it with crusty bread makes you forget that this is a budget meal because it is so satisfying.
Joyce
wonderful! I did the refrigerator thing. I had rapid, leeks and 1 can of cennelli and one can of black beans, Then I found a bit of chorizo left over that one in it too. Easy to make and I love both the beans and the greens. Def remake.
Kathy
Easy, very tasty, healthy, hearty. The fennel, lemon and mozzarella add very nice dimensions.
CG
The fresh fennel I used was tasteless. I added a TBSP or more fennel seed and lots of fresh lemon juice, significantly improving the flavor. I blended the beans into a smooth, creamy soup, adding the cooked kale afterward. I like this fresh take on bean soup instead of ones that reek of animal carcasses and bacon fat.
erika
Cooked sausage first and removed. Kept 1c of beans out of dish
Cutta
IT’S PERFECT.
Rob R
We are long-time Beans au Vin fans, but I must admit this is equal or even slightly better! Made as described other than garlic omission, this is a fantastic dish. Enjoy.
Katherine
This was really good made it with navy beans if cooked from dry, so the beans fell apart more than in the picture, but the flavors were so good. Definitely on the make it again list.
Deborah
I always give recipes the benefit of the doubt and make them as written the first time. This recipe managed to take two things that are good on their own (chard and cannellini beans) and combine them in such a way that it ruined both of them. This was watery and bland and had an unappetizing consistency. I will not be making it again, even with "tweaks."
Private notes are only visible to you.