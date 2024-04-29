Braised White Beans and Greens With Parmesan Recipe (2024)

WOW this is So good! Definitely one of those "greater than the sum of its parts" recipes. The red pepper warmed the dish up, the greens were so pleasant, and the parmesan cheese finishes the beans off so well. (As I am typing this, I'm eating it for a midnight snack; I can attest that it is as good reheated as it was earlier in the evening for dinner!.) Serving it with crusty bread makes you forget that this is a budget meal because it is so satisfying.