Benefits Of eLearning In The Automotive Industry (2024)

The Advantages Of Using eLearning In The Automotive Industry

There was a time when learning about a particular vehicle meant gaining hands-on experience with the automobile in question. Cars, vans, and trucks all have their own nuances and different models or makes can sport a number of new systems, features, or functionality that wasn’t included in previous releases. However, thanks to using eLearning in the automotive industry, gaining an extensive knowledge of vehicles is easier than ever.

Types Of eLearning Media

With the prevalence of eLearning today, we're already seeing content delivered through a variety of means. Disc-based eLearning, either from a CD, DVD or Blu-Ray, is a common method used today. However, given the accessibility of theinternet, many eLearning companies and institutions are relying on an online-based system of education. In some cases, a local college of institution may even combine eLearning with in-class instruction in order to provide their students with a comprehensive education on the subject.

Using eLearning To Land A Job In The Automotive Sector

Today's eLearning strategies can also pave the way for a permanent career in the automotive sector. As modern eLearning tools and programs are available everyone, regardless of age, income, or location, individuals can pursue this extracurricular knowledge in their own free time. Furthermore, thanks to the prevalence of the internet, many eLearning tools can be used at absolutely no cost.

Students can begin learning about automobiles before they even enter high school or college, which gives them a tremendous head start over those who waited. International students can even take advantage of eLearning strategies to gain familiarity with vehicles from the U.S. or other countries.

Relying On eLearning Strategies When Buying A Vehicle

Regardless of how reputable or successful a dealership may be, they still exist to make money from your purchase. While you may not be able to cut them out of the picture entirely, you can take advantage of today's eLearning strategies in order to land the best deal for your money.

For starters, make sure to do your research beforehand. After all, 48 percent of consumers spend an average of one to three months researching and browsing their options. Moreover, 90 percent of consumers utilize the Internet for at least some of this research.

You can also use modern eLearning methods to find out exactly what features you are looking for in a new automobile. With near-instantaneous access to the various makes and models of vehicles from all corners of the globe, you'll be able to compare and contrast nearly every type of vehicle. In fact, the Kelley Blue Book online portal contains a plethora of tools for side-by-side comparisons, vehicle reviews and even comprehensive research tools.

Virtual Reality And eLearning

With virtual reality systems and applications finally making their way into the mainstream, developers are seeing the potential for realistic driving simulations. Lexus, a worldwide manufacturer of automobiles, is already utilizing a virtual reality installation in their own Driving Simulator device. Using a total of eight separate projectors, the machine is able to simulate a 360-degree field-of-view for whoever is sitting in the driver's seat. An actual car, the Lexus LS, is integrated into the machine for even more realism.

As you might already realize, the benefits of a virtual reality eLearning system are numerous. Apart from developing and refining one's basic driving skills, a virtual reality system can be adapted for vehicles that are unique or more difficult to control, such as sports cars, semi trucks and even emergency vehicles. While virtual reality will never serve as a complete replacement for firsthand training and skill development, it can be used to instill introductory knowledge of driving and, in some cases, advanced techniques and methods.

Self-Driving Cars

It’s one of the newest and most innovative advancements in automobile technology: A number of different manufacturers are currently testing their own self-driving cars. Both Volvo and Toyota have already begun development on what they hope will reduce automobile accidents around the globe. In fact, according to Volvo, almost 95 percent of automobile accidents are caused solely by human error. Eliminating the human's control over the vehicle should have a significant impact on the number of accidents.

However, a certain amount of human input will still be required. Regardless of how efficient and effective a self-driving car may be, the computer is still unable to make ad hoc decisions to accommodate special circ*mstances or scenarios. As such, operators of self-driving vehicles can still benefit from today's eLearning solutions. Not only will these eLearning initiatives give you the knowledge needed to maintain control over a self-driving vehicle at all times, but they can easily update as technology, trends and laws evolve.

Combining eLearning With Hands-on Experience

Don’t forget that using eLearning in the automotive industry is not a substitute for hands-on experience. This is especially true in the automotive industry. While eLearning can certainly instill the fundamental knowledge and skills of working with vehicles, your expertise can only be applied, refined, and honed through firsthand experience with different types of automobiles.