Automotive eLearning Resources | AIAG (2024)

Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA) with Applications

Online Training

The purpose of this eLearning course is to provide the participant with the tools to perform various MSA applications within their organizations. The course is presented in several, self-contained modules to effectively drive the principles of MSA while enabling the participant to immediately tie the principles to their applications. The course allows for the organization to use their data, through application exercises to incorporate the concepts into actual outcomes. The course will present the methods necessary to analyze outcome data and to make decisions and recommendations based on the data. E-learning modules use case studies and interactive questionnaires to simulate a hands-on approach.