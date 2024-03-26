Automotive eLearning Resources | AIAG (2024)

- Create Account
AIAG and VDA FMEA: Essentials for Transitioning eLearning
This eLearning course provides participants with a clear understanding of the major changes in the FMEA process and toolset that are described in the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook. It guides the participant to examine the warning signs of a poor approach, recognize the potential weaknesses within your organization's current approach, and how to leverage the principles and values of the new approach that will bring your organization's FMEA to the next level of robustness.
AIAG Supply Chain Sustainability eLearning
This free on-line course highlights fundamental principles of responsible working conditions and expectations of FCA, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Toyota and Daimler and is based on the Automotive Industry Guiding Principles to Enhance Sustainability Performance in the Supply Chain.
Core Tools Overview eLearning
This course will provide a brief summary of the AIAG Core Tools APQP, PPAP, FMEA, SPC, and MSA. The primary focus will be to create awareness of the AIAG Core Tools, with an overview of how they can help your organization in its journey through the never ending quest for continual improvement. For a more in-depth look at APQP, PPAP, FMEA, SPC, and MSA please see our Related Information for more classes focused on implementing each of these subjects.
Course 3 - Management of Product Chemical Regulatory Compliance
This 4-hour interactive training course provides participants an in-depth discussion of managing global chemical regulatory compliance with specific emphasis on responsibility within functional roles, managing the supply chain, data collection, and material content reporting. Several global regulations will be discussed identifying regulatory requirements and strategies for compliance. Individuals will participate in knowledge checks and case studies throughout the course.
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 1 - Overview
This module focuses on defining supply chain management, explaining supply chain strategy, and exploring the supply chain process. Along with an overview of specific terminology and definitions, the module covers supply chain phases (i.e., inputs, transformation, and outputs), supplier tiers, relevant roles and responsibilities in organizations, and more.
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 2 - Strategic Planning
In this module, you will learn how to plan for supply chain risks, review contingency planning, learn about building a risk management program, and find out how advanced technologies assist in strategic planning. Additional topics include corporate responsibility, supply base mapping, and the objectives of supply chain management..
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 3 - Program Planning
Learn the steps to execute a successful product launch - like introducing a new vehicle into the consumer market - in this module on program planning. Specific topics include understanding customer requirements, developing new products, capacity planning, constraints management, packaging design, and service parts planning.
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 4 - Operational Planning
Along with various terms and definitions, this module contains an overview of the components of performance management, including manufacturing process types, the Master Production Schedule (MPS), throughput and mix considerations, manpower evaluation, Material Requirements Planning (MRP), and shipping.
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 5 - Operational Control
This module explores how to manage day-to-day operations, including transportation management, various aspects of inventory management, electronic data interchange, and work instruction sheets. Additional topics include returnable container management, common transportation documents (e.g., bill of lading, packing list, commercial invoice, etc.), and more.
Essentials of Supply Chain Management: Module 6 - Performance Management
Providing an overview of the components of performance management, this module defines continuous improvement, reviews supplier performance management and scorecard examples, explains feedback loops, and identifies measurable supply chain key performance indicators (KPIs). The module also includes a downloadable glossary of relevant terms for future reference.
Implementing APQP, Control Plan and PPAP
In this eLearning course, learn the skills needed to implement the APQP process, develop control plans and complete the production part approval process smoothly, efficiently and effectively. Realism is enhanced as the participant develops flow charts, process instructions and control plans for a case study product and carries them through the PPAP submission process.
Implementing Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA)
This eLearning course is designed to establish the use of FMEAs and to help you learn the skills needed to practice risk reduction and defect prevention. Through this online course you will foster an understanding of the specific components of Design and Process FMEAs; utilize the FMEA to avoid Murphy's Law; relate the FMEA to APQP; and gain the needed skills to practice risk reduction and defect prevention. E-learning modules use case studies and interactive questionnaires to simulate a hands-on approach.
Implementing Statistical Process Control (SPC)
Examine methods for implementing and applying the principles of statistical process control to manufacturing processes. This eLearning course will show the linkage of SPC and the Measurement Studies with IATF 16949 requirements and FMEA and PPAP and offer methods for the use of SPC tools and application of software for the calculation of Control Limits and Measurement Studies. E-learning modules use case studies and interactive questionnaires to simulate a hands-on approach.
Introduction to US Motor Vehicle Safety Training
The Introduction to US Motor Vehicle Safety Training eLearning was developed in partnership with FCA, Ford, General Motors, Honda North America, Toyota Motor North America and Volvo Truck Group to share NHTSA's basic supplier expectations when a product recall is required. The course provides an overview of NHTSA's recall requirements in a self-paced eLearning that takes approximately 60 minutes to complete. A certificate of completion is issued after completing the eLearning's quiz.
Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA) with Applications
The purpose of this eLearning course is to provide the participant with the tools to perform various MSA applications within their organizations. The course is presented in several, self-contained modules to effectively drive the principles of MSA while enabling the participant to immediately tie the principles to their applications. The course allows for the organization to use their data, through application exercises to incorporate the concepts into actual outcomes. The course will present the methods necessary to analyze outcome data and to make decisions and recommendations based on the data. E-learning modules use case studies and interactive questionnaires to simulate a hands-on approach.
Quality Core Tools - Connect the Dots eLearning
This basic level course will provide participants with a better understanding of how the automotive industry Core Tools (e.g. APQP/Control Plan, FMEA, MSA, SPC and PPAP) work together to assure quality. Utilizing a case study approach, the course highlights key issues to address while utilizing the core tools to successfully develop and launch a new product. The results of this course will provide you with insights to know where your Core Tools strengths lie and where you may need further training.
