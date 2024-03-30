Best Brisket Rub Recipe - Homemade & Award Winning Recipes (2024)

With so much effort and hours of work going into cooking a brisket, you want to make sure that you don't end up running the taste of it by using some random meat rub, who doesn't go very well with this type of meat. Today, I am going to pick which is the best brisket rub recipe by showing and reviewing several popular recipes and pointing out what I like about each one of them.

I decided to include a list of homemade rub recipes and guides as well as to review and list my top 5 favorite award winning brisket rubs from bbq championships around the country.

5 Brisket Rub Recipes to Try on Your Next BBQ

Down below you can find 7 different recipes for brisket rub which are very popular and can be used to rub your meat.

Brown Sugar Brisket Rub This is a very popular and easy-to-make dry rub recipe, that requires little preparation and makes your brisket taste great. You are can adjust the amount of several ingredients, such as mild chili powder or hot peppers based on your preferences. Details Preparation Time: 8-10 Mins

Servings: Around 16 (Or 1 2/3 Cups) Ingredients 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1/3 Cup Salt (Sea or Kosher)

1/3 Cup Paprika

1/3 Cup Chili Powder (depending on your Preferences) Instructions Mix all the upper mentioned ingredients in a small bowl. How to Apply it Rub the mixture onto brisket around 30-40 minutes before smoking and wrap it in plastic bag/wrap and let it sit at room temperature. How to Store it You can prepare a lot of mixture once and a while and store it in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Storing it more than that will cause the brown sugar to crystallize.

Texas Style Smoked Brisket Rub Image Credits: Shoutingforha Next, we have one of my all-time favorite rubbing recipes. The Texas-Style brisket dry rub is a great way to enhance the flavors of the brisket without too much effort. On the original Texas-style brisket recipe, the usage of cayenne pepper and hot chili powder are very high, based on my liking. You are free to adjust it to your liking, but remember that the spiciness is what makes this dry rub a Southwestern-style. Details Preparation Time: 5 Minutes

Servings: 12 Ingredients 3 Tbsp Salt

2 Tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp Onion Powder

5 Tbsp Paprika

1 Tbsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Dried Parsley

2 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

2 Tsp Ground Cumin

1 Tsp Ground Coriander

1/4 Tsp Hot Chili Powder

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar (Optional) Instructions In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients and make sure to mix them well, so there are no hot spots of any kind. How to Apply it Once the rub is ready, sprinkle on the surface of the meat and rub it evenly on all sides. Make sure to always sprinkle the rub onto the meat and not placing the meat on the rub-bowl. If you do so, the proteins will contaminate the rub leftovers in the bowl, making them unusable later on. How to Store it You can make plenty of this brisket rub ahead of time. This can be stored in an airtight container, in a dark place for several months. The amount of ingredients shown here are enough to rub up to 5 pounds of meat, which is more than you will probably cook in one meal, so any leftover rub can be stored for later use. You can later use this dry rub on other types of meat like pork, lamb, poultry etc.

Original BBQ Brisket Rub Recipe This is another quick and easy rubbing mixture to use on your smoking brisket. Again, the cumin and cayenne pepper amounts can be reduced or increased, based on what suits your preferences. Image Credits: JessPryles See Also Easy, Healthy Mayonnaise Recipe | How to Make Healthy Homemade MayoThe BEST Nashville Hot Chicken Recipe ONLINE!Shrimp Ceviche Recipe - iFoodReal.comSimple Copycat Recipes To Make At Home Details Preparation Time: 7-10 Minutes

Servings: 1/2 Cup (1 Serving) Ingredients 1 Tbsp Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Paprika

2 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

2 Tsp Dried Oregano Leaves

2 Tsp Granulated Garlic

2 Tsp Ground Cumin

1/4 Cup Kosher Salt (or Coarse) Instructions In a medium bowl, mix together all the ingredients. How to Apply it It is recommended to apply the rub 2-4 hours before cooking the meat. After you apply the rub, you should place the meat into the refrigerator for 4-6 hours to enhance the flavor. How to Store it You can prepare a ton of this rub ahead of time and store it using a airtight container, in a dark place for several months.

Angry Texas Rub for Smoked Brisket This recipe is becoming very popular as a brisket rub because it has a nice combination of sweet with a kick of heat, making it ideal for grilled or smoked beef brisket. Details Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Servings: 2 Cups Ingredients 3/4 Cup Paprika

1/2 Cup Fresh Black Pepper

1/3 Cup Kosher Salt (Coarse)

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

3 Tbsp Granulated Garlic

3 Tbsp Onion Powder

2 Tsp Ancho Chilli Pepper

2 Tsp Cayenne

1 Tsp Cumin Instructions Combine all the upper mentioned ingredients in a bowl until they are mixed well. How to Store it Cover the mixture in plastic wrap or put it in a zipper locker bag and refrigerate overnight before cooking. Source: Certified Angus Beef

Chipotle Brisket Dry Rub The main flavor of this spice rub is the Chipotle peppers. One thing you should have in mind for this is to finely ground the rub before using it. Overall, this is a great dry rub which brings a little bit of heat but ton of flavor to the meat. It is ideal to use on brisket and ribs but can also be used on other types of meat. Image Credits: AllRecipes Details Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Servings: Around 1 Cup Ingredients 2-3 Dried Chipotle Peppers (Based on how much heat you like)

3 Tbsp Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Dried Oregano

1 Tbsp Dried Cilantro Leaves

1 Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Ground Dry Orange Peel

1 Bay Leaf Instructions Put all the ingredients in a spice mill or blender and grind them until even and very fine. How to Store it You can store this rub in an airtight container or jar for up to 6 months, preferably in a dry and cool place.

Championship Award-Winning Brisket Competition Rub Recipe

As a follower of barbecue championship competitions, I decided to analyze and find the best rub recipe for brisket. Most of the winning teams from the competition bbq sell their dry rubs online and since they sell commercially, you can see and analyze the ingredients of the each product. So, the approach I am taking, also inspired by David of BbqDryRubs was:

Analyze the commercially sold products of 5 of the best competition brisket award winners.

Since they sell commercially, they must list all the ingredients in the list.

Analyze and compare all the ingredients to finally put together the Best Championship Brisket Rub.

Ingredients in the Award-Winning Championship Brisket Dry Rubs:

Kosmos Cow Cover Salt

Chili Pepper

Sugar

Dehydrated Garlic

Dehydrated Onion

Paprika

Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate

Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor

Citric Acid Pellet Envy - The Most Powerful Stuff Salt

Sugar

Brown Sugar

Paprika

Monosodium Glutamate

Garlic Powder

Dehydrated Garlic & Onion

Spices & Chili Peppers Oakridge Black Ops - Signature Edition Sea Salt

Garlic

Black & White Pepper

Onion

Chilies (Incl. Paprika & Chipotle)

Raw Cane Sugar

Coriander

Bolivian Coffee

Shiitake Mushrooms

Other Spices

Slap Yo Daddy Beef Moola Sea Salt

Maple Sugar

Granulated Garlic

Cane Sugar

Chili Pepper

Paprika

Black Pepper

Worcestershire Sauce

Shitake Powder

Citric Acid

Celery Seed

Cornstach

Soy Lecithin

Other Spices & Natural Flavors Plowboys Bovine Bold Salt

Brown Sugar

Paprika

Dehydrated Garlic & Onion

Sugar

Spices (Incl. Chili Peppers)

Celery Powder

Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate

Tumeric

After we take a deep look at the data below, we can see that the common ingredients are:

Sugar

Salt

Paprika

Chili

Garlic

MSG or aka Monosodium Glutamate

(Worth Mentioning) 4 out of 5 of them contain Onion Powder

What is MSG?

The Monosodium Glutamate or MSG is directly listed as an ingredient only for one of the products but if you take a deep look, you can see that the flavor profile is present in all of them. Two of the other rubs contain disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate, which when combined together, taste just like MSG. Is MSG Good or Bad? See Also Reuben Sandwich Recipe on Marble Rye - Striped Spatula

The other two rubs contain shiitake mushroom powder, which are naturally loaded with MSG. A few Points to Have in Mind:

After analyzing the Championship Competition BBQ Rubs, I noticed that the black pepper was not a primary ingredient. It is present in only 2 out of 5 rubs even though online, it is present in 99% of dry rub recipes.

Also, another issue is to properly know how much of each ingredient to use. Each brisket rub has different amounts for each ingredients, so I decided to keep them all balanced.

Doc Somerville's Brisket Rub The ingredients below will create a flavor-packed rub which will take your brisket to the next level. You will get a salty, sweet, smokey and savory flavor, along with a little bit of spiciness, which will definitely grab your attention. Ingredients 6 Tbsp Salt



2 Tbsp Sugar (Brown or Turbinado)



2 Tbsp Granulated Garlic



2 Tbsp Smoked Paprika



1 Tbsp Granulated Onion



2 Tsp Ground Chipotle Chile Pepper



2 Tsp Ground Ancho Chile Pepper



2 Tsp Gebhardt's Chili Powder



2 Tsp Ground Black Pepper



1 Tsp Accent (MSG) Notes: You are free to use either Kosher or Table salt but I personally prefer Morton table salt for this rub since it mix well with other ingredients thanks to its small particles.

Try to find fresh or high quality smoked paprika. If it doesn't smell good, don't use it.

The Chipotle chili adds to the smokey flavor and the ancho contributes to the sweet. Gebhert's chili powder will balance everything.

Reviews of the Best Award Winning Brisket Rub Recipes

For all of you who are thinking about picking one of the 5 award winning brisket championship rubs, I decided to write a quick review and get into details for each of them, so you can have a better understanding of what to expect.

Kosmos Cow Cover Review

View on Amazon Kosmos Cow Cover Ingredinets Salt



Chili Pepper



Sugar



Dehydrated Garlic



Dehydrated Onion



Paprika



Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate



Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor



Citric Acid Kosmos Cow Cover is the product of Kosmos, which is a standard on the competition barbecue. Their products helped win the 2015 World Steak Championships and the 2015 World BBQ Championships You can read more about their history here. The overall Kosmos Cow Cover rub flavor profile is salty, smokey and savory, with a little kick of heat and spiciness. This product doesn't contain MSG but has a blend of disodium inosinate & disodium guanylate, which taste just like MSG when combined together. They are both ingredients which are naturally derived from vegetables. This rub mixture also contains natural hickory smoke flavors, making it ideal for usage of pellet grills, since these type of grills tend to be a little light with the smoke flavor. The added smoke flavor will make this product a great choice for anyone, since most of home cooked brisket is smoked using an electric or pellet smoker. Check on Amazon

Pellet Envy - The Most Powerful Stuff Review

View on Amazon The Most Powerful Stuff Ingredients Salt



Sugar



Brown Sugar



Paprika



Monosodium Glutamate



Garlic Powder



Dehydrated Garlic & Onion



Spices & Chili Peppers This signature rub product is developed by one of the most known and successful bbq cooks in US, the Rod Gray from the Pellet Envy Competition Team. Also Read: Rod Gray's 62 Grand Championships List This rub is called 'The Most Powerful Stuff' and is the only product from Rod that has MSG as an ingredient. If you want to give this product a try, you can find it online by clicking the link below. Check on Amazon

Oakridge Black Ops - Signature Edition Review

View on Amazon Oakridge Signature Edition Ingredients Sea Salt



Garlic



Black & White Pepper



Onion



Chilies (Incl. Paprika & Chipotle)



Raw Cane Sugar



Coriander



Bolivian Coffee



Shiitake Mushrooms



Other Spices The Oakridge Black Ops Signature Edition is one of the best award winning brisket rub recipe. The flavor profile is highly impacted from dried chipotles, giving it heat at the right levels. Also, it has a savory flavor from the garlic, pepper and onions and extreme depth from coffee and shiitake mushrooms ingredients. Oakridge team was converted from a successful competition team to a great provider of rubs and brines in just a few years. In such short amount of time, the teams that have used their products have won more than 5000 top ten awards. You can check this product by clicking the link below. Check on Amazon

Slap Yo Daddy Beef Moola Review

View on Amazon Slap Yo Daddy Beef Moola Ingredients Sea Salt



Maple Sugar



Granulated Garlic



Cane Sugar



Chili Pepper



Paprika



Black Pepper



Worcestershire Sauce



Shitake Powder



Citric Acid



Celery Seed



Cornstach



Soy Lecithin



Other Spices & Natural Flavors The next on the list, which is also an award winning beef brisket rub is the Slap Yo Daddy BBQ - Beef Moola. The Slap Yo Daddy team, led by Pitmaster Harry Soo, which has won many awards, developed this rub knowing very well what they are doing. The uniqueness of this rub is the usage of maple sugar as a primary ingredient, giving it a unique and complex flavor profile. If you want to check this product, you can click the link down below. Check on Amazon

Plowboys Bovine Bold Review

View on Amazon Plowboy's Bovine Bold Ingredients Salt



Brown Sugar



Paprika



Dehydrated Garlic & Onion



Sugar



Spices (Incl. Chili Peppers)



Celery Powder



Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate



Tumeric The Plowboys Bovine Bold is one of the most popular and used brisket rub on the KCBS circuit. Several teams use this recipe as a base rub and add additional ingredients later in the cook. The overall flavor profile is bold, beautiful and complex at the same time. In addition to the standard salt, garlic, pepper and onion, they have added tumeric and Worcestershire sauce. If you want to take a better look at this product, you can check it out using the link below: Check on Amazon

My Favorite Brisket Rub Recipe

In conclusion, I think that when choosing the best rub for brisket comes down a lot to personal taste. There is always debate to what tastes better. I tried to include as many products and recipes as possible in this article, but I am sure I have forgotten several others which a lot of people may think that deserve to be in this list. My personal choice is to go for the Original Texas-Style Brisket Rub Mixture and when I feel like I need something more special, Kosmos Cow Cover or Plowboys Bovine Bold Product also tastes great. Have in mind that all the other championships award-winning rubs in this list taste great and several people may think that another product tastes a lot better than the one I choose, but as I said earlier, I think it really goes down to personal choice when it comes to picking the rub for your brisket.

How to Properly Apply the Brisket Rub When it comes to properly applying the brisket rub to the meat, I suggest you to be generous and use lots of rub. The rub will create a crust around the meat as it smokes, so each bite needs to have flavor. Don't just sprinkle the rub on the beef but massage and cover it. Try to 'work' the rub into the meat, so the flavor gets into it. Also, make sure to cover all sides of the brisket. Only after you are sure that you have seasoned every inch of the meat, then you are ready to smoke your brisket.

How to Apply Brisket Rub Video Guide

Should You Make Your Own Rub? I think that making your own dry rub is the better than buying a pre-prepared mixture. When you prepare all by yourself, you have total control on the ingredients and spices, adjusting the flavor and levels of flavor based on your preferences. Also, many store-bought products may contain artificial ingredients, which don't have good health benefits. What is the Best Way to Store a Homemade Brisket Rub? You can easily store your homemade rub or any other store-bought products in a small air-tight container or mason jar. Just make sure it is sealed well and no air goes in. You can then place it in the pantry or the refrigerator, based on the products. Even though some products can be stored for months, there are recipes when spices go bad. How can you tell if the spice is going bad? You can easily give it a taste test and see if it is still flavorful or it tastes bland. If it doesn't taste as good as it should, then better toss it and make another one. Most of the mixtures contain ingredients which are easy to find and cost only a few dollars, so you can easily prepare a new one.

Our Brisket Cooking Guide Collection

