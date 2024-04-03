Easy To Make Sourdough Biscuits Recipe - Lauren Nicole Jones (2024)

9K Shares

This sourdough biscuit recipe is made with an active sourdough starter and it makes an entire batch of homemade biscuits that will leave your mouth watering and wanting more! Slather some homemade jam on it or some fresh butter. These great biscuits won’t disappoint.

I love these easy sourdough biscuits because the recipe is versatile and can be used for making other meals. It is a great recipe for breakfast meals or even dinner meals such as chicken pot pie, or shepherd’s pie. It is also a great sourdough discard recipe.

WHY I LOVE SOURDOUGH RECIPES

If you have been following along with me for any amount of time you will know my love for all things sourdough. I love making sourdough pancakes, sourdough skillets, sourdough English muffins, and can’t wait to try my hand at making sourdough waffles here soon.

Slight confession, however: I dislike making sourdough bread. It takes way too long for this busy mama! Until then I am sticking with sourdough recipes like this easy biscuit recipe.

There is such satisfaction watching the wild yeast work and rise the fermenting dough. It is the ultimate form of accomplishment for any from-scratch cook!

HEALTH BENEFITS OF COOKING WITH YOUR OWN SOURDOUGH STARTER

I talk a lot about it in my post abouthow to create your own sourdough starter, but a small recap for learning purposes comes back to the phytic acid and the wild yeast.

What is phytic acid? It is an anti-nutrient that helps to preserve the grain but it also blocks the body from being able to absorb certain nutrients. Our bodies weren’t meant to digest grains in this way, which is why so many people have grain and gluten sensitivities.

The starter helps to naturally capture wild yeast through natural fermentation (aka the sour taste). It harbors a ton of gut-healthy bacteria that break down the indigestible parts of gluten.

Pro Tip: If you do not love the sourdough tang taste that a starter can leave in different foods simply sprinkle in some baking soda to your final biscuit dough before cutting it. It neutralizes the sour taste in the sourdough item.

I of course can’t leave out these great biscuits, as they are a staple in our home each week. We love to slather homemade jam on them or even a pad of cold butter. The fermented dough gives the biscuits that flavorful sourdough tang which makes sourdough baking unique and exciting.

SOURDOUGH STARTER DISCARD RECIPES

For some of you using yoursourdough starter, you know they love the time and energy that goes into making a mature starter last. If you are looking for some recipes that use up your starter so you can pause sourdough for a while here are a few of my favorites:

Sourdough Pancakes Sourdough English Muffins Sourdough Skillet Sourdough Biscuits Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet Sourdough Pizza Crust

If you do not want to use up your starter, these are all great recipes to try out and love as you re-feed your starter.

Another fun idea if you want to put your sourdough baking days on hold is todehydrate your starter! It is a great way to have an “insurance” policy on your starter if you want to place it on hold for a while without losing all of your hard work in creating a mature sourdough starter.

TOOLS YOU MAY NEED

Biscuit cutter (I also use a mason jar)

Large bowl

Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons

Greased baking sheet (I also love using a Silpat or even parchment paper)

Rolling Pin

Small bowl for melted butter

Pastry brush

SOURDOUGH BISCUITS INGREDIENTS THE NIGHT BEFORE

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Cup of Sourdough Starter

¼ cup of unsalted melted butter

2 cups of whole milk

SOURDOUGH BISCUIT DRY INGREDIENTS FOR THE NEXT MORNING

2 cups of All-Purpose Flour + 1/2 cup extra for rolling dough out

2 tsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Baking soda

½ Tbsp. Sugar

HOW TO MAKE THIS FLAKY SOURDOUGH BISCUIT RECIPE

In a large mixing bowl, the night before you want to eat these delicious sourdough biscuits add in your flour, cup sourdough starter, milk, and butter into a large glass bowl, and mix well. Cover it with a tea towel and let it ferment for 8-12 hours. The melted butter will get to room temperature and the wild yeast will work its magic for the biscuit dough.

Pro Tips:

Do not add in the melted butter while it is still hot, let it cool a bit, and then add it in. Mix up your dry ingredients the night before for quick biscuit making in the morning!

The next morning add in your flour mixture with the dry ingredients to your fermented biscuit dough that was left to rise overnight in the large glass bowl. The dry ingredients are flour, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

Once both the wet and dry ingredients are mixed well together, take the dough out of the bowl and place it on a well-floured clean work surface.

Roll the dough out to your thickness preference and cut with a biscuit cutter, mason jar, or even a cute cookie cutter of choice. I prefer about ½ to 1 inch because they puff up in the oven to about a 2-inch thickness.

Add the biscuits to a well-greased baking sheet (I also love using aSilpator even parchment paper). Bake biscuits at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until they are golden brown.

Easy To Make Sourdough Biscuits Recipe Flaky and Fluffy Sourdough Biscuits Made From Active Sourdough Starter Prep Time 12 hrs Cook Time 15 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine American Servings 20 Biscuits Equipment Biscuit cutter (I also use a mason jar)

Large bowl

Measuring Spoons and Cups

Greased baking sheet (I also love using a Silpat or even parchment paper)

Rolling Pin

Small bowl for melted butter

Pastry brush Ingredients SOURDOUGH BISCUITS INGREDIENTS THE NIGHT BEFORE 2 Cups All-purpose flour

2 Cups Whole milk

¼ Cup Unsalted melted butter

1 Cup Sourdough Starter SOURDOUGH BISCUIT DRY INGREDIENTS FOR THE NEXT MORNING 2 1/2 Cups All-Purpose Flour 1/2 cup more for flouring your surface

2 tsp. Salt

1 Tbsp. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Baking Soda

1/2 Tbsp. Sugar Instructions In a large mixing bowl, the night before you want to eat these delicious sourdough biscuits add in your flour, cup sourdough starter, milk, and butter into a large glass bowl, and mix well. Cover it with a tea towel and let it ferment for 8-12 hours. The melted butter will get to room temperature and the wild yeast will work its magic for the biscuit dough.

The next morning add in your flour mixture with the dry ingredients to your fermented biscuit dough that was left to rise overnight in the large glass bowl. The dry ingredients are flour, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

Once both the wet and dry ingredients are mixed well together, take the dough out of the bowl and place it on a well-floured clean work surface. Roll the dough out to your thickness preference and cut with a biscuit cutter, mason jar, or even a cute cookie cutter of choice. I prefer about ½ to 1 inch because they puff up in the oven to about a 2-inch thickness.

Add the biscuits to a well-greased baking sheet (I also love using a Silpat or even parchment paper). Bake biscuits at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until they are golden brown. Notes Pro Tips: Do not add in the melted butter while it is still hot, let it cool a bit, and then add it in. Mix up your dry ingredients the night before for quick biscuit making in the morning!

