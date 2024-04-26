Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (2024)

Only the best of the best made this list of easy holiday appetizers and sides for any celebration.

Some of these recipes are secretly used by restaurants and can be made ahead of time.

There are keto friendly, low carb, vegetarian, and healthy options too.

Whether you’re throwing a Christmas Dinner, Thanksgiving Dinner, Easter Dinner, Graduation Party, New Years Eve gathering, anniversary party or employee potluck, these recipes are real crowd pleasers that will impress.

We’re sure atleast one will become your go to next time you need to put together something people will love….and some make great gifts!

APPETIZERS: CHEESES

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (1)

Stick a straight pretzel into these mini cheeseballs for an easy and tasty finger food guests will rave about.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (2)

We LOVE this Bunny Butt cheeseball because it’s so easy to make and is so cute for Easter!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (3)

The cream cheese stuffed carrot shaped crescent rolls above look catered but are cute and easy!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (4)

You can make this Snowman Cheeseball appetizer ahead of time and keep it in the fridge. It’s a real crowd pleaser that will decorate any Christmas spread beautifully.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (5)

This is an easy to make Thanksgiving platter that everyone will be snapping pictures of!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (6)

The above “Thankful for You” Thanksgiving Charcuterie board was made out of cheese cookie cutters!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (7)

Only 4 ingredients make the above Baked Feta with Honey and Thyme appetizer. It’s perfect as an appetizer on some pita or crostini bread or even on the dessert table!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (8)

Even people who hate feta cheese will LOVE this Whipped Feta With Honey, EVERYONE will ask for the recipe. It’s even good on breakfast toast!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (9)

This whipped feta dip recipe adds a kick for spice lovers. Serve it with pita chips, crudite, or even on pizza.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (10)

This traditional Greek Feta Recipe is so easy and soooo delicious served with pita chips or pretzels! It’ll be a hit.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (11)

The above Cheese and Pear Crostini is elegant for any wine tasting or dinner party. If you don’t like blue cheese you can substitute brie or goat!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (12)

So easy and so delicious on a grazing board or snack plate with pita chips or crackers!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (13)

This Goat Cheese With Honey and Figs recipe takes 5 minutes to make and works great with brie as well. It’s the perfect addition to any charcuterie board!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (14)

You can make this easy 5 ingredient Italian Cream cheese finger food days ahead. It’s a crowd pleaser that goes fast at any holiday party, Tail Gate, Superbowl event, or Potluck.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (15)

The adorable mini bell pepper “carrots” above are also super easy to make ahead and serve cold with a yummy cream cheese filling. They’re perfect for Easter!

APPETIZERS: CHARCUTERIE, SNACK BOARDS, & CRUDITE

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (16)

The above Turkey fruit kabobs are made out of grapes, pineapple, and watermelon. You can use a faux or real pumpkin and turkey cut out with wood skewers.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (17)

Arrange crudite in shapes for each holiday to make a fun display piece for a snack table.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (18)
Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (19)

Package charcuterie in adorable boxes for a fancy luncheon, holiday, or wedding! Here is a link to how to make the meat roses!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (20)

Arrange charcuterie in plastic champagne glasses and stack on a foil cardboard cake board for a classy dinner party, Anniversary, New Years Eve, or wedding look.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (21)

Make the easy Santa Claus snackboard above for your Christmas appetizer or party!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (22)

Make the Christmas tree appetizer above using a dollar store cone wrapped in parchment or wax paper and insert the food skewers in with toothpicks.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (23)

Whether a family gathering or a small quiet holiday movie fest at home, this Christmas wreath charcuterie board is impressive and easy. Just watch this youtube tutorial.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (24)

Arrange vegetables and fruit in shapes like wreaths, Christmas trees, or stars to quickly dress up any snack table

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (25)

Cut Salami and Provolone cheese with cookie cutters. We would add some basil leaves to the caprese candy cane above for a more Christmasy candy cane!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (26)

These could be the centerpiece for your table!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (27)

Candy corn shaped cookie cutters help form the eyes and nose of this easy and festive Halloween Pumpkin snack board! You can use raisins, black olives or blackberries…customize to suit your taste!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (28)

This Christmas jam would make the perfect homemade gift as well as a delicious and festive addition to any spread!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (29)

This easy olive and cheese ring appetizer perfectly pairs Monterey Jack, Cream Cheese, and Mozzarella with a vinaigrette, marinated olives and spices.

APPETIZERS: DIPS & HUMMUS

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (30)

Here is a clever and comical way to serve guacamole: Grinch style! The eyes are sliced pimento olives and the eyebrows are Italian parsley.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (31)

You can make this hummus recipe ahead and keep it in the fridge. Serve with crudite or crackers…people will lick their plates.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (32)

This unique 7 Layer Dip is a Greek twist on a Mexican classic and we can’t say enough how delicious it is! Crowd pleaser alert!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (33)

Here’s an adorable Easter bunny bread bowl to serve dips and hummus on! How cute would this look on a Easter brunch table?

APPETIZERS: FINGER FOODS & 1 BITE

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (34)

The above recipe keeps getting rave reviews for being BOTH healthy and delicious. This is a great addition to your Easter Brunch, 4th of July party, Graduation Party, potluck, or just a Spring meal!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (35)

In 35 minutes total you can have this pigs in a blanket appetizer. It’s a classic party finger food for any holiday party or special celebration.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (36)

The above cheesy bread is a HUGE hit at parties and only takes 26 minutes to make! You can serve it with plastic appetizer forks and marinara sauce for a delicious holiday bite.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (37)

These crescents are quick, easy, delicious, and only require 4 ingredients! They make great appetizers for dinner and breakfast.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (38)

Make super healthy caprese one bite appetizers. They’re refreshing enough for summer but perfectly color coordinated for Christmas! Arrange them to suit every occasion.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (39)

Caprese appetizers are very easy to prep and offer a delicious and festive bite for any party!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (40)

Drizzling a little bit of infused balsamic vinaigrette on top of this crustini kicks it up a notch!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (41)

Keto friendly and gluten free meatball bites.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (42)

Everyone will love these at your Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas luncheon!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (43)

Use store bought puff pastry to make these Pepperoni Basil Tomato Puffs. They take just 15 mins, to bake and look like store bought but taste better!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (44)

Here is another puff pastry recipe made with prosciutto, cheese, and asparagus. It’s ridiculously easy but sooo good and looks beautiful on the plate.

APPETIZERS: SOUPS

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (45)

Our cozy soup will make a pumpkin lover out of anyone! It can be made ahead, takes 20 minutes or less, is healthy (keto, paleo), and can be customized to fit different tastes and diets.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (46)

This holy, 1,000 year old Greek Recipe is made to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ on Easter. It’s lemon chicken flavor makes it the perfect spring soup that will become a permanent staple at your celebration.

APPETIZERS: SANDWICHES & FLATBREADS

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (47)

A pin wheel Christmas Tree makes an easy and quick make ahead recipe using green Tortillas, Ham, and Cheese, but you can use any meats and cheeses you want! Garnish with fruits for the ornaments and top it off with a Cheese, Fruit, or bread star made with a cookie cutter and tooth pick!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (48)

Finger sandwiches are great for kids lunches, Christmas luncheons, or holiday or tea parties. The ones above take just 10 minutes.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (49)

This Club Sandwich is low carb and a healthy treat for your holiday or celebration spread.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (50)

use leftover turkey or chicken to make these lettuce wraps. Even carb lovers won’t miss the bread!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (51)

This Greek Quesadilla recipe is another unique spin on a Mexican classic and it’s super easy to make!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (52)

If you’re looking for a delicious way to serve Thanksgiving leftovers to your guests, then you MUST try these sliders. You can even make them with sliced turkey if you want a quick recipe for a potluck or Friendsgiving lunch!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (53)

This Italian Melt Recipe is party sized and so good! If you don’t like the bread soggy then use a little less dressing.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (54)

Have you ever had blueberry and honey on your pizza? It’s absolutely delicious and easy to do! Use store bought pizza dough if you don’t want to use Naan. Another elegant party hit!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (55)

The olive cheesebread above is so easy to make and perfect to bring to a Christmas luncheon or potluck. You can serve it instead of garlic bread as a side for spaghetti too!

SALADS

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (56)

This Caprese Stuffed Avocado is a Keto low carb dream! Put on as little or as much olive oil as you’d like!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (57)

You may very well be making this salad recipe for the rest of your life. This recipe has been around for 25 years and both kids and adults love it!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (58)

Hands down this Goat Cheese Beet Salad just might be our favorite salad ever. It reminds us of the Cheesecake Factory version. It’s light in summer but perfect for Christmas eve too.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (59)

Here’s another great beet salad with spinach and cashews!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (60)

Fig salad is a holiday staple that’s also healthy and delicious!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (61)

Don’t let the name fool you, this Winter salad is just as good at Christmas Dinner as it is at a Graduation Party!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (62)

Greek Salads are great for every occasion, Easter, Mother’s Day, Summer, New Years or Christmas and this is one of the best!

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (63)

This salad uses mint to bring out the flavor in all the gorgeous fruits and vegetables. It’s the perfect side to grilled fish or roasted chicken.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (64)

This is the perfect Keto salad for a picnic or BBQ.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (65)

This Mediterranean Salad is a cool recipe for the hot summer months. It’s a super light and tasty crowd pleaser for bbqs, picnics, graduation parties, and luncheons.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (66)

Above is another light salad that’s healthy, filling, and extremely addicting. It uses chickpeas for protein and fiber.

SIDES

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (67)

Vegetarians and non vegetarians will thank you for this side dish. With few ingredients this Mushroom Cauliflower skillet will make enough to feed and please all your guests. Just be sure to cook your cauliflower enough and everyone will love it.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (68)

We prefer these smashed brussel sprouts without the vinegar but you may prefer to leave it in.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (69)

Even people who despise brussel sprouts love them in this Garlic Parmesian recipe! You can also use green beans instead. If you want to cut the sodium then omit the salt. We also spray or oil the foil.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (70)

This Asiago Roasted Onions Recipe is absolutely delicious!! It’s creamy, a touch sweet, and pairs perfectly with a good piece of meat like prime rib. It’s also amazing on bread so you can use the sauce as a dip or put it in sandwiches (perfect for leftovers). We need to try this on pasta next.

Best Easy Holiday Appetizers And Sides Recipes (71)

We LOVE Greek Potatoes and we’re sure you’ll love them too. Try the recipe above paired with meat or ANY holiday dinner.

That concludes our list of the BEST holiday appetizers and salads for every occasion. We hope atleast one of these becomes a staple in your celebrations.

