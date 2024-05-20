Best Free VPN (February 2024) (2024)

Why We Picked It

Even though it’s located in a not-so-privacy-friendly country, TunnelBear’s strong AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-logging policy and regular independent security audits tell you you can trust that your privacy and security stay intact. This best iPhone VPN only stores your operating system version and data usage per month. TunnelBear VPN supports WireGuard and OpenVPN, which are the best protocols, and it offers users VigilantBear, a kill switch option and SplitBear, its split tunneling feature.

And thanks to its servers around 47 locations, you’ll get reliable connection. TunnelBear also disguises VPN traffic as your standard internet traffic to bypass VPN restrictions. That way, you can find your favorite content from anywhere. TunnelBear offers a free version alongside its paid plans, which start at $3.33 per month.

TunnelBear VPN’s free version gives you access to its entire network, 2GB of data, and you can use it on five devices simultaneously. Those are low offerings, so we recommend its paid version for more advanced features. But keep in mind that TunnelBear lacks a designated money-back guarantee.

You’d need to explain your reasons for seeking a refund, and the company grants you a refund based on its discretion. But note that you won’t get it if you subscribed through a third-party service such as the App Store or iTunes.

Learn more: Read our full TunnelBear VPN review.

Who should use it:

This VPN is suitable for those who seek a VPN that’s easy to navigate.