Best Free VPN (February 2024) (2024)

Are Free VPNs Safe?
While using a completely free VPN appears cost-efficient, there are a few reasons to avoid them. Free VPNs often limit speed, data usage, the number of servers and device connections and hardly unblock streaming sites. But that’s not all—no VPN can operate without money, so they tend to make their money in other ways, which often turns out bad for users. Here’s what most of them do:
- They sell user data to advertising agencies and analytics companies.
- They rely on weak security features, leaving you vulnerable to cybercriminals and government spies.
- They display ads that link you to malicious sites or redirect your traffic to partner sites, earning them commissions and causing you frustration.
So, to save you some money, we recommend choosing a free version of some of the best VPNs. While some offer free plans without compromising your data or identity, we recommend optimizing the opportunities they provide to explore their features and functions for free through trial periods and money-back guarantees.
Best for User-Friendliness
TunnelBear
Pricing
Forever free
Number of Connections
Unlimited
Data Limit
2 GB
Forever free
Unlimited
2 GB
Why We Picked It
Even though it’s located in a not-so-privacy-friendly country, TunnelBear’s strong AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-logging policy and regular independent security audits tell you you can trust that your privacy and security stay intact. This best iPhone VPN only stores your operating system version and data usage per month. TunnelBear VPN supports WireGuard and OpenVPN, which are the best protocols, and it offers users VigilantBear, a kill switch option and SplitBear, its split tunneling feature.
And thanks to its servers around 47 locations, you’ll get reliable connection. TunnelBear also disguises VPN traffic as your standard internet traffic to bypass VPN restrictions. That way, you can find your favorite content from anywhere. TunnelBear offers a free version alongside its paid plans, which start at $3.33 per month.
TunnelBear VPN’s free version gives you access to its entire network, 2GB of data, and you can use it on five devices simultaneously. Those are low offerings, so we recommend its paid version for more advanced features. But keep in mind that TunnelBear lacks a designated money-back guarantee.
You’d need to explain your reasons for seeking a refund, and the company grants you a refund based on its discretion. But note that you won’t get it if you subscribed through a third-party service such as the App Store or iTunes.
Learn more: Read our full TunnelBear VPN review.
Who should use it:
This VPN is suitable for those who seek a VPN that’s easy to navigate.
Pros & Cons
- Intuitive user interface
- Detailed annual transparency reports
- Kill switch and split tunneling are available
- Based in Canada, a Five Eyes country
- No router support
- No dedicated IP address add-on
Best for Enhanced Anonymity
Proton VPN
Forever free
One
No limit
Why We Picked It
Proton VPN provides several security measures, including Stealth for bypassing heavy firewalls, Secure Core for protected internet use and NetShield for blocking ads. Its security protocols, WireGuard and OpenVPN, enhance internet performance while protecting your internet activities. You can also stream unblocked content and maintain your speed levels with Proton VPN’s Accelerator, which boosts internet speed by 400%.
Proton VPN operates a strict privacy law, and third-party professionals have audited its no-logs policy, so this best Android VPN assures users of enhanced anonymity when using the VPN. Proton also boasts of an ad-free free plan that offers unlimited data bandwidth. But note that that won’t get you advanced security features such as DNS leak protection and Proton’s ad-blocker, or offer peer-to-peer (P2P) support or maximum speeds. It won’t even allow you to stream unblocked content or use more than one device at a time.
So your best bet to exploring the VPN to find out if it’s best for you is subscribing to a paid plan for $9.99 per month and relying on Proton VPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. You can cancel your subscription and get a full refund, no questions asked. Well, except if you pay by cash or bank transfers, which are nonrefundable.
Learn more: Read our full Proton VPN review.
Who should use it:
Proton VPN is good for anyone who doesn’t want to sacrifice speed for enhanced security and privacy.
Pros & Cons
- Transparent privacy policy
- Unlimited bandwidth on all plans
- Consistent speed levels
- Risk-free money-back guarantee
- No dedicated IP server add-on
- No 24/7 live support
- Doesn’t bypass restrictions in censor-heavy countries
Best for Leak Protection
hide.me
Forever free
One
10 GB per month
Why We Picked It
hide.me offers many privacy features to free and premium users. And that includes the kill switch, split tunneling and auto-connect feature, which activates whenever you connect to an untrusted Wi-Fi. hide.me packs a host of protocols, including WireGuard, IKEv2 IPsec, OpenVPN, SoftEther and SSTP. And this best VPN for Mac is available for desktops and mobile devices, with desktop clients, apps, browser extensions and routers, providing coverage for your network of devices.
The VPN also has 2,100 servers in 79 locations, so you can be sure to find a nearby server. When we tested hide.me, we enjoyed consistent connection speeds across several servers, only with little lags during server switches. The VPN costs as low as $2.69 per month, depending on your subscription type. It also offers a free version with P2P support, access to eight servers and a data bandwidth of 10GB.
hide.me’s free plan limits users to one device per time, and there’s no WireGuard support, limiting your speed. So for optimum speed and advanced security and privacy offerings, we recommend its paid service. You can then seek a refund within 30 days if you’re dissatisfied with how it works.
Learn more:Read our full hide.me review.
Who should use it:
hide.me VPN is a good option for those who need a VPN that supports P2P torrenting or uses the latest encryption protocols you can rely upon for protection against hacking or government surveillance.
Pros & Cons
- Strong encryption and privacy features
- No registration required for free plan
- 24/7 live chat
- User interface can be complex
- No annual subscription
- Kill switch malfunctions when you switch servers
Best for Unlimited Device Connection
Windscribe
Pricing
Forever free
Number of Connections
Unlimited
Data Limit
10 GB per month
Forever free
Unlimited
10 GB per month
Why We Picked It
Windscribe is flexible, and it has plenty of privacy and security features. The VPN combines AES-256 encryption, 4096-bit RSA key and SHA512 authentication with strong encryption protocols, IKEv2, OpenVPN and superfast WireGuard to enhance your security. Windscribe also blocks ads and trackers that slow down internet speed, so you won’t sacrifice speed for security.
Windscribe VPN also offers servers in more than 69 countries and 112 cities, allowing you to spoof your location to access the internet without monitoring or restriction. Windscribe is also generous with its free options. It’s ad-free, gives users access to as many as 14 locations over 11 countries, offers 10GB of data per month and unblocks popular streaming sites including Netflix and BBC iPlayer on as many devices as you want.
But for optimum security and speed, try out any of its paid versions for as low as $5.75 per month on annual payments. For an extra $2, you can get Windscribe’s static IP address. But note that Windscribe is a Canadian-based company, so it’s subject to international intelligence-sharing pacts that require it to turn over your data if prompted by the government. That might be a turnoff, especially since Windscribe logs your activity time stamps and data usage for maintenance purposes.
Also, Windscribe’s refund policy is quite restrictive. It gives you only three days to request a refund, and you won’t get one if you’ve used beyond 10GB of data. Plus, the refund process may take up to 30 days.
Learn more: Read our full Windscribe VPN review.
Who should use it:
Windscribe VPN is good for anyone who is looking for a VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections and wants to choose their dedicated IP addresses.
Pros & Cons
- Static IP address available
- Unlimited device connections even on its free plan
- It bypasses China’s great firewall
- Based in Canada, a Five Eyes alliance member
- Logs time stamps and data usage for maintenance purposes
- Unreliable bot live-chat support
Best for Lifetime Protection
VPN Unlimited
Pricing
Seven-day free trial
Number of Connections
Unlimited
Data Limit
No limit
Seven-day free trial
Unlimited
No limit
Why We Picked It
Also known as KeepSolid, VPN Unlimited packs top-notch features including strong encryptions, WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2 to hide your identity and secure your internet connections, so your information does not get into the wrong hands. VPN Unlimited allows you to stream your favorite content, regardless of location. It also has an intuitive user experience (UX), and is compatible with all devices. This VPN can serve as both an individual and a business VPN, with plans tailored for both types of VPN users.
To prevent unauthorized access to your data, VPN Unlimited operates a strict no-logs policy, so it won’t store your browsing history or data usage. Its standard annual plan is $47.99, and it allows simultaneous connection with five devices. You’ll get 10 on higher plans and can pay for additional devices, just as you can buy its dedicated IP address add-on. This VPN also offers a lifetime subscription for $159.99.
VPN Unlimited offers a seven-day free trial so it’s worth a shot. You won’t be paying a dime to get a feel of how it works. Plus, if you need more time to explore the VPN, you can opt for any of its paid versions. Its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee allows you to do that.
Learn more: Read our full VPN Unlimited review.
Who should use it:
If you are looking for a robust VPN that’s compatible with your favorite devices, or want to jump on an opportunity for lifetime privacy and security, we recommend VPN Unlimited.
Pros & Cons
- Strong privacy features
- Dedicated IP address
- Tailored business tier
- Lifetime subscription offering available
- Expensive device upgrades and add-ons
- Device configuration can be complex
- Kill switch isn’t available on all devices
Best for Ease of Use
CyberGhost
One to seven-day free trial
Up to seven devices
No limit
Why We Picked It
Even though it’s one of the cheapest VPNs, CyberGhost VPN boasts 9,701 servers in 117 locations in 91 countries. And its interface is easy to navigate, even for first-time VPN users. CyberGhost’s features include ad blocking, dedicated server locations for streaming and torrenting and self-managed privacy-focused NoSpy servers for optimum protection. With military-grade encryption, this VPN masks your data, identity and online activities to prevent third-party intrusion. And it’s compatible with Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux.
CyberGhost VPN also grants you access to content otherwise restricted within your location. That means you can browse your favorite content from anywhere without exposing your identity. The VPN costs as low as $56.94 for your first 26 months and $12.99 per month for monthly billing. But if you want a dedicated IP, that’s an extra $2.50 per month.
CyberGhost VPN offers users a free trial without a credit card requirement. This trial will give you all the premium features on its paid service, but its trial periods vary. You’ll get 24 hours to explore the VPN on Windows and macOS, three days on Android and seven days for an iOS device.
If the trial periods are short for you, jump on CyberGhost’s 45-day refund period by paying for longer terms. The monthly term offers a 14-day money-back guarantee. CyberGhost’s generous money-back guarantee lets you get a clear picture of how CyberGhost VPN works, without making a payment commitment.
Learn more: Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.
Who should use it:
Anyone that requires ample time to try out a VPN’s features will love the extended money-back guarantee period that CyberGhost offers.
Pros & Cons
- Easy to use
- 24/7 customer support in four languages
- Dedicated IP add-on
- Discounted multi-year prices
- Antivirus and security add-ons available
- Only 24-hour free trial on Windows and macOS
- Some CyberGhost reviews express concerns about its parent company
Best for Streaming
Hotspot Shield
Pricing
Seven-day trial; forever free plan
Number of Connections
Up to 10 devices
Data Limit
500 MB per day
Seven-day trial; forever free plan
Up to 10 devices
500 MB per day
Why We Picked It
Hotspot Shield VPN packs solid security features such as WireGuard and IKEv2 VPN protocols and its unique Hydra to protect you from third-party intrusion and improve your connection speeds. Hotspot Shield VPN further combines military-grade encryption with automatic Wi-Fi protection and leak protection, and its kill switch and split tunneling options protect your data whenever you’re browsing, streaming or torrenting. This VPN’s paid plan costs $12.99 monthly and allows up to five simultaneous connections of devices, whether Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux or router. The router has a multiplier effect, allowing you to connect to more devices, including your IoT gadgets.
Hotspot Shield also offers a free VPN option, but that one comes with limitations such as the absence of specific VPN features and limited device connections and virtual locations. The VPN also sets a speed limit of 2 Mbps, gives users access to blocked content in the U.S. alone, and allows barely 500MB of data per day, only giving you extra when you watch ads. That’s why we recommend that you jump on its seven-day trial that gives you access to premium features, or even pay for a plan, and rely on Hotspot Shield’s 45-day money-back guarantee to explore the VPN.
Meanwhile, Hotspot Shield’s policy is less strict than other VPNs, as the company logs visited domain names, bandwidth per session and user device type. But not to worry, its transparency report reveals that it won’t share your information with governments, law enforcement agencies or other third parties.
Learn more: Read our full Hotspot Shield VPN review.
Who should use it:
Hotspot Shield VPN is suitable for anyone looking for a VPN that provides enough time to explore its features, and offers a risk-free refund.
Pros & Cons
- Password manager add-on
- Packs a free trial, forever free plan and generous money-back guarantee period
- 1,800-plus servers in 80-plus countries
- Quite pricey
- No dedicated IP add-on or multi-hop connections
- Limited work or business use
- Based in the U.S., a Five Eye alliance member
Best for Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee
IPVanish
Pricing
Seven days
Number of Connections
Unlimited
Data Limit
No limit
Seven days
Unlimited
No limit
Why We Picked It
IPVanish encrypts your activities and keeps your identity hidden when using the internet. Its unblocking ability also gives you access to foreign websites and applications, ensuring you don’t miss out on your favorite shows or movies. The VPN, which has one of the best VPN Chrome extensions, has a smooth interface and allows you to connect to unlimited devices at the same time. And you can access high-speed encrypted internet service at affordable prices—as low as $2.99 per month.
IPVanish adheres to a zero-logs policy and the VPN’s been audited by independent professionals, verifying that it won’t log your IP address, connection time stamp or internet inquiries. You can try out its privacy, security and unblocking features with its seven-day trial, which you can obtain through the Android app store. IPVanish’s trial period allows you to explore the full IPVanish VPN suite. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for anyone who signs up for the annual or two-year plan through its website.
When you request a refund, you’ll get your money back within three business days, without any questions. But here’s where you need to stay careful, as subscribing through the iOS app makes you ineligible for a refund.
Learn more: Read our full IPVanish review.
Who should use it:
IPVanish is suitable for those looking to browse the internet securely across several devices.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Discounted rates for long-term subscriptions
- Risk-free money-back guarantee
- No dedicated IP address add-on
- Subscription channels can be tricky
How To Choose the Best Free VPN
When considering which free VPN to choose, you’ll generally want to ensure the VPN you choose offers specific features for your needs, advanced security and unblocking features, optimum speed and performance, and a privacy policy you can trust. And since you’re trying to see if it’s worth your money, choose one with a trial opportunity period fair enough to let you access its premium features.
Essential Features of a Free VPN
Even though you’re not paying for it, here are a few details to look out for when choosing a free VPN.
- Privacy and security: Look for solid encryption protocols and privacy features such as a kill switch and dedicated IP, which can protect you from malicious threats.
- Streaming capability: Consider VPNs that provide content-unblocking features even during trials.
- Privacy policy: Look out for a VPN with a strict no-logs policy that is also transparent and audited.
Speed and Performance
Because VPNs pass your data through specific servers, they tend to slow down your internet speed. Still, consider the average download and upload speed a free VPN offers. After all, you need speed for video streaming, online gaming and the like. You can use speed tools such as Ookla to see how these VPNs fare in terms of speed and performance.
Trial Plan and Money-back Guarantee
You need to consider a few things when jumping on VPN free trials or their money-back guarantee to explore their paid versions. You’ll need to determine if the trial period offers enough time to test the VPN. Also, pay attention to the money-back guarantee. Ask these questions:
- Is the refund open to everyone, or is it a case-by-case policy?
- Can I get a refund if I subscribed through a third party or paid with, say, cryptocurrency?
- Will I get a full refund?
- How long does the refund process take?
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are VPNs legal?
Using VPN is legal almost everywhere. For instance, there are no VPN restrictions in the United States, United Kingdom or Canada. But places, such as Iraq, Belarus and North Korea, ban VPN use completely while China, India, UAE and Russia restrict their use. Evaluate their specific laws so that you don’t face fines or even imprisonment.
When might a free VPN not be a good choice?
Apart from the fear of your data being unsafe, a free VPN will likely come up short for anyone who requires reliable speeds and unlimited data or doesn’t like seeing ads when browsing or streaming content. Check out the overall best VPNs.
Does a VPN slow down your internet?
A VPN can potentially slow down your internet connection, depending on a variety of factors, such as the location of the VPN server, the number of users connected to the server, the strength of your device’s processor and internet connection and the VPN’s encryption protocols. The distance between you and the server can also affect the speed because the further away the server is, the more time it takes for data to travel back and forth. It’s also important to note that using a VPN can improve your internet speed in certain cases, for example, if you’re using a VPN to access georestricted content or to bypass ISP throttling.
Do all free VPNs sell your data?
No, not all VPNs sell user data, but bear in mind that since they don’t charge you, many free VPNs typically rely on revenue options such as data selling or ads. And that defeats the purpose of a VPN.