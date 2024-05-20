The Best Free Internet VPN With Unlimited Data in 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents What Makes the Best Free VPN With Unlimited Data?

Limited data is one of the major cons of using a free VPN. It’s hard to find a service that’s reliable, free and offers unlimited data. We did some research to find the best free VPN with unlimited data. We reveal the five best options below. Written by Arjun Ruparelia (Writer) Reviewed by Jackie Leavitt (Chief Editor) Facts checked by Vildana Bratic (Video Editor, Fact-Checking Editor) Last Updated: 30 Jan'24 2024-01-30T14:24:51+00:00 All our content is written fully by humans; we do not publish AI writing. Learn more here.

Finding a free Internet VPN with unlimited data is easy. The problem? Most free VPNs, whether they offer unlimited data or not, are risky. Fortunately, a few premium services offer excellent free plans. Using them ensures you’re using a safe service, though with fewer features than you get with the paid plan. This guide helps you find the best free VPN with unlimited data. Key Takeaways: Proton VPN and hide.me are the best free VPN services that offer unlimited data.

and are the best free VPN services that offer unlimited data. If you want to use a premium service, you can sign up for ExpressVPN or NordVPN and use the 30-day money-back guarantee (or continue using it if you like the service).

or and use the 30-day money-back guarantee (or continue using it if you like the service). Windscribe is a great service that offers a generous 15GB of free data. While it’s not as great as unlimited data, it’s the one of the most secure services and the fastest free VPN out there; as such, it deserves a mention. Although having unlimited data is great, it’s important to ensure you choose a safe and reliable VPN service. We’ve chosen five VPNs that will keep you protected, however, only two free VPNs — ProtonVPN and hide.me — offer unlimited data. If neither of those are what you’re after, we also have on our list a free VPN with a generous data cap and two of the best VPNs with free trials. 10/24/2023 Updated the article to reflect ExpressVPN’s recent increase of 5 simultaneous connections to 8.

: : Average speed Download Speed94 MbpsUpload Speed9 MbpsLatency4 ms Download Speed94 MbpsUpload Speed9 MbpsLatency4 ms $3.39 / month(save 73%)(All Plans) 30-days money-back guarantee Visit NordVPNReview NordVPN

What Makes the Best Free VPN With Unlimited Data? It’s easy to find subpar VPNs that offer unlimited data. However, you need a VPN that offers great security, streaming capabilities and connection speeds. We ran some tests and found a few VPNs that check all the right boxes. Below are the best services to consider when you’re looking for free unlimited data: Proton VPN — Free VPN with a great user interface hide.me — Free VPN with access to most features on the paid plan ExpressVPN — Excellent speed and security, 30-day money-back guarantee NordVPN — Massive server network, fast speeds and 30-day money-back guarantee Windscribe — Free fast VPN with easy to use interface, 15GB data cap A VPN needs to have a few fundamental characteristics to make it a good free VPN. Below, we discuss what we look for in a service before putting it on our list. Of course, we’re looking for unlimited data, but there are other important features to consider as well. The best free VPNs should provide adequate security. They should use standard OpenVPN or WireGuard protocols along with AES encryption. Both of these ensure no one can read your data when you’re connected to public WiFi. Speed is equally critical. You don’t want to wait too long for web pages and video content to load. A completely free VPN is generally slow because it offers access to limited servers. Free users overload these servers, which means slower speeds. However, the services we’ve mentioned here offer excellent speeds on the free version. If you’re going to use the VPN for streaming, you need a VPN that effectively bypasses geoblocks on websites like Netflix. Even though most VPNs can help acquire another country’s IP addresses, they sometimes can’t get past Netflix’s VPN ban because they don’t have (or offer access to) streaming-optimized servers.

Free VPNs vs Paid VPNs vs Proxies VPNs and proxies are two of the most commonly used options for acquiring another country’s IP address. However, proxies offer limited privacy and functionality. They don’t encrypt your internet connection or offer a large network of servers, which isn’t great if you like streaming content from across the world. They’re also painfully slow. VPNs offer excellent security and speeds, provided you choose a reliable VPN service. The best VPNs offer top-notch security, fast connection speeds, and unblock most popular streaming sites. You can choose a free or paid VPN. Paid VPN services are your best bet because they offerconsistent performance and full access to the VPN app’s feature set. Alternatively, you might consider a premium VPN service that offers a generous free plan.

5 Best Free VPN With Unlimited Data Choices Here are five best VPNs to consider when you need unlimited data, starting with our top choice, Proton VPN. 1. Proton VPN More details about Proton VPN: Pricing: $4.99 per month (two-year plan)

Free plan: Unlimited, 3 servers.

Unlimited, 3 servers. Provider website: protonvpn.com Pros: Unlimited data on free plan

Excellent user interface

Great security Cons: Free servers in only 3 countries Proton VPN is your best bet when looking for free VPNs with unlimited data. With Proton VPN, you get great speeds, top-notch security, a strict no-logs policy and the ability to bypass most popular streaming services — pretty much everything you’d want in a VPN. The app lets you choose between OpenVPN, IKEv2, Stealth and WireGuard protocols. You also get a kill switch and split tunneling — though split tunneling is only available on Android and Windows. It’s not surprising that Proton VPN is the best free VPN for Android and Windows. Thanks to Proton VPN’s fast connection speeds and ability to bypass geoblocks on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it’s a great option for streaming. You’ll never run out of data, but there’s one caveat. Free VPN users can only access servers in 3 countries: the U.S., Netherlands and Japan. Learn more about Proton VPN’s offerings in our Proton VPN review. Excellent Interface Proton VPN has a great interface that packs in plenty of details into the home screen. The app’s black skin looks great and the options are intuitively placed. You can select a VPN server from the left or just click on a server location using the map on the home screen to connect. Proton VPN also has paid plans. The monthly plan costs $9.99, while the annual plan costs $5.99 per month. The best value plan saves you plenty, costing $4.99 a month. You can get several other premium VPNs for a lower price, but if you like Proton VPN’s interface and feature set, the paid plan is a small and worthy investment. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund if you’re not fully satisfied. 30-days money-back guarantee Free Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 1

1 Yes FREE Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 5

5 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$9.99/month 1-year plan$5.99/month$71.88 billed every year Save 40% 2-year plan$4.99/month$119.75 billed every 2 years Save 50%

2. hide.me More details about hide.me: Pricing: $4.57 per month (one-year plan)

Free plan : Unlimited, random server selection after 10GB

: Unlimited, random server selection after 10GB Provider website: hide.me Pros: See Also The best free VPN in 2024 Unlimited data on free plan

Access to most paid features

Double-hop servers Cons: Doesn’t get into Netflix

Selects a random server after 10GB hide.me is one of the best free VPN services for Windows that offers unlimited data. It also offers access to almost all paid features on the free version, excluding only a handful, like access to the WireGuard security protocol. However, there’s a caveat to hide.me’s unlimited data. Once you use up 10GB, you lose the option to select a server. hide.me assigns a server at random from among the free servers located in Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. The great thing about hide.me is that it offers access to almost all features on the free plan. While it doesn’t offer WireGuard on the free version, you can use OpenVPN, L2TP, SSTP, IKEv2 or hide.me’s proprietary SoftEther protocol to secure your connection. Learn more about hide.me’s feature set in our hide.me review. Additional Features hide.me offers several unique features in addition to the basics, like a kill switch and split tunneling. The kill switch is called Stealth Guard on the app. It’s a great feature to keep you protected in the case that you forget to connect to a server at startup. Of course, you also get some extras. For example, you can set the VPN to connect or disconnect automatically when you connect to a new network — like when you switch from Ethernet to WiFi. hide.me offers low-cost upgrades if you want to unlock the entire feature set and the ability to select server locations even after you’ve used up 10GB of data. The monthly plan costs $9.95 per month, while the best value plan (the annual plan) only costs $4.57 — a small price that gives you access to the complete feature set. If you don’t like the service, you can always get the full amount back using hide.me’s 30-day money-back guarantee. 30-days money-back guarantee Free 5 servers

10GB

10GB 1 FREE Premium Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 10

10 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$9.95/month 1-year plan$4.57/month$54.84 billed every year Save 54% $2.69/month Save 72%

3. ExpressVPN More details about ExpressVPN: Pricing: $6.66 per month (15-months plan)

Free plan: None, 30-day money-back guarantee

None, 30-day money-back guarantee Provider website: expressvpn.com Pros: Blazing fast speeds

Easy to use

Excellent VPN for streaming Cons: Expensive ExpressVPN doesn’t have a free plan, but you can use it free for 30 days and enjoy its unlimited data. If you need a VPN service for a month only, such as for travels abroad, you can use ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to get a full refund when you’re finished. ExpressVPN is the best VPN on the market because it offers the best combination of speed, security and ease of use. It offers security protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP and ExpressVPN’s proprietary Lightway protocol. You also get basics like a kill switch (called Network Lock), split tunneling and DNS leak protection. ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections, so you can share the account with friends or family. Since ExpressVPN offers unlimited bandwidth, sharing won’t impact the performance in any way, which is one of the reasons it’s our top whole-house VPN pick. Learn more about the service in our comprehensive ExpressVPN review. Excellent for Streaming ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming. It unblocks all popular streaming websites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu without a hitch. The speeds are excellent, so you won’t experience any buffering even when streaming in high-definition. ExpressVPN is expensive, but well worth the cost. The monthly plan is $12.95 per month, while the best value plan costs $6.66 per month. If you don’t want to pay for ExpressVPN, you can use its 30-day money-back guarantee to claim a full refund. The guarantee is available on all plans, including the monthly plan. ExpressVPN Plans Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 8

8 Yes 30-days money-back guarantee 1-month plan, 6-months plan 1-month plan$12.95/month 6-months plan$9.99/month$59.94 billed every 6 month Save 22% 15-months plan$6.66/month$99.95 billed first 15 months and 12 months thereafter Save 48%

4. NordVPN More details about NordVPN: Pricing: $3.39 per month (two-year plan)

Free plan: None, 30-day money-back guarantee

None, 30-day money-back guarantee Provider website: nordvpn.com Pros: Fastest VPN

Secure servers

Large server network Cons: Lacks phone support NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can use it free for a month. It matches ExpressVPN’s capabilities on almost all fronts, including unlimited data, security and performance. It’s also faster than ExpressVPN — and the fastest VPN in some cases — as revealed in our speed tests. With NordVPN, you also get excellent security, with protocol options that include OpenVPN, IKEv2 and NordLynx — NordVPN’s proprietary protocol based on WireGuard along with AES-256 encryption. You also get a kill switch, split tunneling and a no-logs policy. Like ExpressVPN, NordVPN is a great service for cord cutters. It unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and other popular streaming sites. Fast connection speeds and the ability to bypass geoblocks means you can stream great quality content without any buffering. Learn more about NordVPN in our NordVPN review. Specialty Servers NordVPN offers several types of specialty servers, like double VPN, P2P, obfuscated and Onion over VPN servers. Using these servers adds another layer of security to your VPN connection. The most commonly used type, though, is double VPN — a type where the VPN routes your traffic through two servers instead of one, making it more secure. NordVPN isn’t expensive if you plan on continuing as a paid user. The monthly plan costs $12.99 per month, while the annual plan costs $4.49 per month. The best value plan (the two-year plan) costs $3.39 per month, which is almost half the cost of ExpressVPN. If you plan on using a premium VPN beyond 30 days, NordVPN is an excellent, pocket-friendly option. 30-days money-back guarantee Standard Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$12.99/month 1-year plan$4.49/month$53.88 billed every year Save 65% 2-year plan$3.39/month$81.36 billed every 2 years Save 73% Plus Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$13.79/month 1-year plan$5.79/month$69.48 billed every year Save 58% 2-year plan + 3 months$3.99/month$107.73 billed every 2 years Save 71% Complete Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB 6

6 Yes 1-month plan, 1-year plan 1-month plan$14.99/month 1-year plan$6.99/month$83.88 billed every year Save 53% 2-year plan + 3 months$5.19/month$140.13 billed every 2 years Save 65%

5. Windscribe More details about Windscribe: Pricing: $5.75 per month (one-year plan)

Free plan: 15GB per month

15GB per month Provider website: windscribe.com Pros: Fast connection speed

Great security

Gets into Netflix Cons: 3-day money-back guarantee

15GB monthly data allowance Windscribe has a generous free plan. While it doesn’t offer free unlimited data, it’s still worth a mention because it’s one of the best free VPNs available on the market. The free plan offers a total of 15GB of free data per month once you confirm your email and tweet about Windscribe, and unlimited simultaneous connections, which means you can use it simultaneously on as many devices as you want. The VPN app secures your connection with OpenVPN and AES-256, or WireGuard and ChaCha20. It also has a kill switch (called Firewall) to protect you when the VPN connection abruptly drops, and split tunneling that lets you use the encrypted and unencrypted connections simultaneously. Windscribe is one of our fastest VPNs, and beats premium services like ExpressVPN and NordVPN in the U.S. Plus, it easily unblocks streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu, so you can stream content in high-definition without any buffering — though 15GB won’t last very long if you stream a lot. We talk more about Windscribe’s capabilities in our Windscribe review. Generous Free Plan 15GB is one of the most generous data limits you’ll find on a free plan. You can access Windscribe servers in 11 countries — the U.S., Canada, UK, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Turkey and Romania. You also get partial access to R.O.B.E.R.T. — Windscribe’s ad-blocker — in the free plan. With a paid plan, you can remove the monthly data limit and access all VPN server locations. You can use the flexible build-a-plan option on Windscribe, although you’ll have to meet a $3 per month minimum checkout value. You can select two server locations ($1 per month each) and unlimited data plus full access to R.O.B.E.R.T. ($1 per month), or just select three server locations. Alternatively, you can choose one of Windscribe’s pre-built plans. The monthly plan costs $9 per month, while the best deal (the annual plan) is $5.75 per month. That’s more expensive than many premium services, but if you like Windscribe’s powerful feature set, it’s worth the price. 3-days money-back guarantee Free Up to 15 GB free with email confirmation and Tweet

15GB

15GB Unlimited FREE Pro Plan Unlimited GB

Unlimited GB Unlimited

Unlimited Yes 1-month plan 1-month plan $9/month 1-year plan $5.75/month $69 billed every year Save 36%

What Are the Benefits of Having Unlimited Data? Unlimited data ensures that you can use your free VPN service without worrying about running out of data. Many great VPNs, like TunnelBear, offer top-notch security but cap use at 1GB data on the free plan. This means you might need to surf the web with an unprotected connection towards the end of the month. With unlimited data, you can also stream unlimited content. Streaming is a data-heavy activity, and having unlimited data helps you stream throughout the month without having to keep an eye on your data usage.

What Are the Risks of Using a Free VPN? Selecting one of the worst VPNs can put your data at risk. Some VPNs can also infect your computer with malware and ransomware. Not only does it defeat the purpose of using a VPN, you end up vulnerable to data theft and harm from malicious files. Numerous free VPN providers also don’t use the best encryption protocols and ciphers. A poorly encrypted connection makes your data vulnerable. Your ISP and the government may be able to intercept and read your data easily unless it’s encrypted with military-grade encryption ciphers like AES or ChaCha20.