Best Free VPNs of 2024 | Security.org (2024)

1. Surfshark - Best VPN Free Trial

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Data Usage Limit Surfshark offers a free trial so it's not like any of the free VPNs on this list. The free trial is good for 30 days, after which you'll need to renew your subscription (not free) to keep using Surfshark or cancel the service entirely. In our experience, though, canceling Surfshark is quick and easy. There's no need to talk to a live agent, since there's an automated cancellation protocol via the chat bot. Server Limit Since it's a free trial of the premium service, we got access to the entire Surfshark network. And Surfshark has one of the largest server networks we've seen with over 100 locations. Speed Limit There were no speed limits with Surfshark. We enjoyed speeds of up to 240 Mbps upload and download, although the speed was highly dependent on the server location. We got those speeds from the automatically-selected fastest server at the time we connected, but when we chose a server that's a little farther away, our network speed dropped to about 200 Mbps. Device Limit For both the free trial version and the premium version, Surfshark has no device limits. What's more, it has apps for almost every platform that supports VPN apps, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, FireTV, Chromecast, and more. What We Like Full access to premium features
Speedy connections
Strong encryption and access to OpenVPN and WireGuard
Unlimited simultaneous connections What We Don't Like Have to pay the initial subscription fee
Have to cancel within 30 days to request a refund
Free trial works only once per account
Shorter free trial for in-app purchases

Speedy connections

Strong encryption and access to OpenVPN and WireGuard

Unlimited simultaneous connections What We Don’t Like Have to pay the initial subscription fee

Have to cancel within 30 days to request a refund

Free trial works only once per account

Shorter free trial for in-app purchases The Surfshark free trial we’re talking about is the money-back guarantee that comes with every Surfshark subscription. That means you’ll have to buy a subscription first, but you’ll be refunded if you cancel before 30 days. When we tried Surfshark, we canceled on the 25th day and our access ended right then. The process was smooth. First, we logged-in to our Surfshark web dashboard, and then started a chat with the chatbot. From there, we selected the automated protocol that initiated the cancellation and refund. It took about six business days for the refund to reflect on our credit card statement. A 30-day money-back guarantee is normal in the VPN industry, but we found Surfshark the easiest to cancel, which is why we think it’s the best VPN free trial. For example, with NordVPN, we had to chat with a live agent and there were hoops to go through – they asked why we were canceling and they were insistent we let them “fix whatever the problem was” before letting us go. With Surfshark, it was literally no-questions-asked.

2. Hotspot Shield - Fastest Free VPN

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling No Netflix Yes, but not in all regions Torrenting Yes Data Usage Limit Hotspot Shield doesn't technically have a data usage limit, but there is a time limit. The VPN is ad-supported. Every 15- to 30-second ad it showed granted us free access for 15-minutes, and if we ran out of time, we could just watch another ad over and over to extend it. Watching multiple ads in a row to stack up the limit was even an option. Four ads equals one hour – more than enough to use it to browse during our lunch breaks. Server Limit We found this the most limiting aspect of Hotspot Shield VPN. It gave us only four server options – Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, and London – unlike TunnelBear, our best pick for server availability, which has over 20 free locations worldwide. Needless to say, Hotspot Shield isn't a good VPN for changing Netflix streaming regions. Speed Limit On the other hand, Hotspot Shield's speed was impressive. Despite the company's claim that the premium version is four times faster2, the speed we got from the free version rivaled even the fastest premium VPNs. We got 237 Mbps and 220 Mbps download and upload speeds via the Singapore server using our 250 Mbps fiber-optic network. That's a less than 12-percent decrease. Device Limit We didn't have to sign up for an account to use the free VPN, so there was no device limit. However, if you register your free account and try to sign in on multiple devices, there will be a five-device limit. What We Like Speed that rivals premium VPNs
Can extend free access with ads
Works on up to five devices per account
Doesn't log browsing activities What We Don't Like Only four server locations
Detected and blocked by Netflix on several occasions
Apps take time to load
In-app pop-up ads

Can extend free access with ads

Works on up to five devices per account

Doesn’t log browsing activities What We Don’t Like Only four server locations

Detected and blocked by Netflix on several occasions

Apps take time to load

In-app pop-up ads Hotspot Shield came out on top in terms of download speed when we tested and compared VPN speeds, but that was the premium version. We were pleasantly surprised to find that even the free version boasts such fast connections. Add to that the time-based usage limit, and you get a free VPN that’s good for downloading large files. We wouldn’t count on it for streaming, though. On more than a few occasions, Netflix was able to detect we were using a VPN, which prevented us from changing our Netflix region and downloading episodes in advance. We were still able to stream internationally available titles though thanks to Netflix’s recent policy change regarding VPN use.3 One more thing to note is that Hotspot Shield makes it clear that the purpose of the free version is to get users to upgrade to a premium account. There were pop-up ads in the apps, banners plastered all over with Hotspot Shield Premium promotions, and skippable ads when connecting and disconnecting. Luckily, you won’t have to spend a lot of time in the app. We only ever used it to connect to the VPN and watch ads to extend our time limit.

3. PrivadoVPN - Best Free VPN for Unlimited Devices

Data Usage Limit PrivadoVPN offers 10 GB of free data per month, but it doesn't carry over to the next month so you have to use it all up or it goes poof! 10 GB is enough to last a month for light browsing – scrolling on Facebook, searching home improvement ideas on Pinterest, etc. – but it's not enough for video streaming. It didn't even last us a week of browsing TikTok while on break, and unlike Hotspot Shield, there was no option to extend the usage limit. Server Limit PrivadoVPN offers generous options of server locations. It has 10 free locations – the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Argentina, Brazil, India, Netherlands, and Mexico. It was able to unblock streaming libraries from those locations too. Netflix uses approximately 1 GB of data for every four hours of streaming, so PrivadoVPN could work as a free Netflix VPN.4 Speed Limit Connected to the "best" available server according to the app, we got a 146 Mbps download speed and 34 Mbps upload speed from PrivadoVPN. That's a huge decline compared to our 250 Mbps network speed, but understandable since it's a free VPN. Device Limit PrivadoVPN allowed us to use the free VPN on as many devices as we liked. This is a rarity for free VPNs, especially those that require users to create an account. That said, there's one caveat – all the devices we signed in on shared the 10 GB monthly limit. Moreover, we could only connect one device at a time. What We Like Generous 10 GB data limit
Unlimited device sign-ins
Based in Switzerland (privacy-friendly country)
14 free locations What We Don't Like Doesn't allow simultaneous connections
All devices share the 10 GB data limit
No data limit carry-over
Generally slower speeds

Unlimited device sign-ins

Based in Switzerland (privacy-friendly country)

14 free locations What We Don’t Like Doesn’t allow simultaneous connections

All devices share the 10 GB data limit

No data limit carry-over

Generally slower speeds PrivadoVPN is great for users with multiple devices who want access to a free VPN. With it, we were able to work on our laptop and surf the web on our smartphones all while enjoying free protection. The 10 GB monthly limit is generous, too; just make sure to keep an eye on your remaining allowance as it refreshes only once and there’s no option to extend it. As for the reliability of the VPN, it was able to bypass all geo-restrictions we tried it on, from unlocking Netflix libraries to accessing sites we blocked from our office network. It also passed our WebRTC and DNS leak tests, standard tests we perform on VPNs to test their IP protection and see if they’re working. One piece of advice we have is if you decide to upgrade to premium, be sure that you’ll no longer need the free one. Once we upgraded and even after the subscription expired, we could no longer go back to the free version. We had to create a new account with a new email address to regain access to the free VPN.

4. Atlas VPN - Best Free VPN for Privacy

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Data Usage Limit The usage limit for the free Atlas VPN was a paltry 5 GB per month – only half of what PrivadoVPN provides. There was also no option to exceed the limit besides the referral bonus that grants seven days of premium access for every new user you refer. We didn't try the referral program, but it's common in a lot of VPNs we've tested. Server Limit Atlas VPN provided us access to three free locations – Amsterdam, Las Vegas, and New York. That's only two countries, and since we're in New York, the only server that actually changed our IP address location was the Amsterdam server. There's nothing much we could do with a Dutch IP address that we couldn't already do with our current U.S. IP address, but we enjoyed binge watching the Lord of the Rings trilogy on Netflix … until the 5 GB limit ran out, of course. Speed Limit Atlas VPN was faster than PrivadoVPN overall, but it still cut our network speed by more than half. Our download speed while connected to the Amsterdam server was 102 Mbps while the upload speed was 141 Mbps. Device Limit As far as we can tell, you can sign in on multiple devices using the same free account. We set up Atlas on two iPhones, one Android, a Macbook Air, and a Windows laptop. However, only one of those devices could connect at a time, so like PrivadoVPN, simultaneous connections were not possible. What We Like Tracker blocker and data breach monitor
Bypasses geo-restrictions
Unlimited device sign-ins
Decent speeds for a free VPN What We Don't Like 5 GB monthly data limit
Doesn't allow simultaneous connections
Servers in three locations only; two are in the U.S.
Requires email when signing up

Bypasses geo-restrictions

Unlimited device sign-ins

Decent speeds for a free VPN What We Don’t Like 5 GB monthly data limit

Doesn’t allow simultaneous connections

Servers in three locations only; two are in the U.S.

Requires email when signing up Atlas VPN wasn’t the best performer among the free VPNs we tested. The speeds were good, but the 5 GB monthly data allowance and the limited server option hampered our ability to use Atlas VPN on a daily basis. 5 GB was simply not enough. While that’s the case, we found Atlas VPN a privacy-focused free VPN. For starters, the VPN encryption standard for the free and premium versions were the same – 256-bit AES, otherwise known as military-grade encryption. The same goes for the privacy policy, in which Atlas maintains that it doesn’t log any identifiable information about users’ browsing activity. We also liked that Atlas included extra security and privacy features even in the free plan. For example, there was the Shield feature that we’ve never seen in any of the free VPNs we tested. Essentially, when we’re connected to Atlas, it monitored the websites we visited and blocked off potentially harmful ones. Checking the log, it even blocked ads and trackers. The Shield feature was similar to Threat Protection when we reviewed NordVPN, currently our highest-rated option.