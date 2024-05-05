101 Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

Even those who enjoy their low carb diets also love a good cookie recipe every now and then. These low carb Christmas cookies will keep your sweet tooth satisfied without busting your carb count!

Looking for the best gluten free Christmas cookies? Look no further! These cookies are all tried and true version of their gluten filled counterparts. Try a few and enjoy!

Who doesn't get a little nutty around the holidays? Might as well throw a few nuts into the cookies while you're at it!

Looking for something a little lighter? These Christmas cookie recipes all include seasonal fruit flavors to enjoy!

Peppermint is the flavor of the season, and these peppermint cookie recipes will help you add a little seasonal flavor to any occasion!

These traditional Christmas cookies from around the world will get you into the holiday spirit in no time! Pick a few to try and make sure to try something you've never made before!

Whether you are looking to eat them plain or decorate them, these sugar cookie recipes won't disappoint!

Almost everyone loves Chocolate, and Christmas is no exception! Find the perfect chocolate Christmas cookie recipe here!

Here are 101 Christmas Cookies Recipes to ignite your imagination, or maybe just point you to a great recipe for a classic Christmas cookie that you already love! Whatever the reason for baking them, you'll find the perfect recipe on this list!

Cookie exchanges, holiday parties, school classroom parties, and even just for a fun family activities on a cold winter night; making Christmas cookies is a great way to show you care!

FAQs

As for the cookies—made for cookie swaps, church potlucks, household snacking, and Santa's plate—there is one little cheat: make now, freeze for later. You'll find that most of your favorite Christmas cookie recipes can be made anywhere from a month to six months before the 25th of December.

History. Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval Europe biscuits, when many modern ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, almonds and dried fruit were introduced into the west.

If properly frozen, you can freeze unfrosted cookies for up to 12 months. If cookies are frosted, they can be stored frozen for up to three months.

The chocolate chip cookie is far and away America's favorite cookie This should come as no surprise to anyone who enjoys the tasty treat. More than 53% of American adults prefer the cookies over the next most popular kind, peanut butter.

Speaking of holiday baking, nearly half of the country has a favorite Christmas cookie. Among those who can make a single choice, frosted sugar cookies lead the list (32%), with gingerbread (12%) and chocolate chip (11%) rounding out the top three.

Shortbread and spritz cookies are longer-lasting cookies, which means they are perfect for holidays when there is some competition on the table. After all, Christmas in many homes is celebrated with a variety of dishes and sweet treats.

Dry cookies, like shortbread cookies, gingersnaps, and Danish butter cookies, will stay fresher for longer because they have very little moisture. Dry cookies become stale when they suck up moisture from the air - causing them to become soft and lose their snap.

The USDA website says that generally, cookies can be stored at room temperature for two to three weeks or refrigerated for two months. If you find yourself with more cookies than you can eat in that time frame, consider putting the baked cookies in a sealed container in the freezer.

Chocolate chip cookies hold a wider margin over their nearest rivals, with second-placed sugar cookies fourteen points behind at 64%. Fudge comes in third on 63%, followed by brownie cookies or brookies (61%), double chocolate cookies (61%), M&M cookies (61%), and shortbread cookies (61%).

I bet you didn't know that the American classic dessert, the chocolate chip cookie, wasn't invented until 1938. The chocolate chip cookie was created by Framingham State University alumna, Ruth Graves Wakefield in Whitman, Massachusetts at the Toll House Inn.

The First Christmas Cookies



Those who would like to take credit for the invention of the Christmas cookie will have to arm wrestle the Germans for it. They believe that Weihnachtsplätzchen, a term that refers specifically to cookies and broadly to holiday treats, encompasses the origin of Christmas baking.

Leaving cookies out overnight poses certain risks, primarily related to food safety and quality. Cookies left out overnight are at risk of microbial contamination, especially if they contain perishable ingredients like eggs or dairy.

In most cases, I prefer to freeze cookie dough over freezing baked cookies. That way, you still get the nice homemade smell and softness of the cookies when they come out of the oven. But if you want to get the whole job done, you can certainly bake the cookies, then freeze them later.

Information. Bakery or homemade cookies can be stored at room temperature two to three weeks or two months in the refrigerator. Cookies retain their quality when stored in the freezer for eight to 12 months. Moist bars, such as cheesecake and lemon bars, can be refrigerated for seven days.

What are the most popular Christmas cookies? Our survey found frosted sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies to be the most popular Christmas cookies in the country. They were the fan favorites in 39 states.

Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie



Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios. Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.

Oreo is the best-selling cookie in the world. It is now sold in over 100 countries. Oreo was first produced in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, now known as Na-Bis-Co. But did you know Oreos are a copycat product?

2. Holiday Candy Cookie Bites – Number two on the list of Santa's favorite cookies is Holiday Candy Cookie Bites, which is a holiday version of the year-round favorite, Chocolate Chip Cookies. Instead of traditional chocolate chips, these cookies are studded with red and green candies and white baking chips.