101 Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

Cookie exchanges, holiday parties, school classroom parties, and even just for a fun family activities on a cold winter night; making Christmas cookies is a great way to show you care!
Here are 101 Christmas Cookies Recipes to ignite your imagination, or maybe just point you to a great recipe for a classic Christmas cookie that you already love! Whatever the reason for baking them, you'll find the perfect recipe on this list!
If you're looking for Low Carb or Gluten Free Christmas Cookie Recipes, you'll find them all in one place at the end of this post.
Chocolate Christmas Cookie
Christmas Sugar Cookies
Traditional and Classic Christmas Cookies
Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Fruity Christmas Cookies
Christmas Cookies with Nuts or Nut Butter
Gluten Free Christmas Cookies
Low Carb Christmas Cookies
Christmas Cookies Recipes
I've broken up the recipes by type so that you can easily find what you need. You may see the same recipe in more than one spot, but that's just because it fits in more than one place! So while there are 101 individual Christmas Cookie Recipes here, you may see the same one more than once ;-)
Chocolate Christmas Cookies Recipes
Almost everyone loves Chocolate, and Christmas is no exception! Find the perfect chocolate Christmas cookie recipe here!
Homemade Mint Milano Cookies
Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hidden Fudge Mint Cookies
Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Coffee Pecan Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Butter Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Crunch Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies
White Chocolate Butter Cookies
Chocolate Devil's Food Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies
Andes Mint Grasshopper Cookies
Chocolate Chip Coconut Cookies (for Santa)
Cranberry White Chocolate No Bake Cookies
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
"Best" Dark Chocolate Cookies
White Chocolate Cranberry Drop Cookies
S'Mores Cookies with Marshmallows and Chocolate
Mint Schnapps Cookies (for the Grinch)
Christmas Sugar Cookies Recipes
Whether you are looking to eat them plain or decorate them, these sugar cookie recipes won't disappoint!
Classic Sugar Cookies
Best Decorated Sugar Cookies
M&M's Sugar Cookies
Nutcracker Sugar Cookies
Molasses Sugar Cookies
Soft Molasses Sugar Cookies
Pinwheel Spiral Swirl Sugar Cookies
Nana's Sugar Cookies
Traditional and Classic Christmas Cookies Recipes
These traditional Christmas cookies from around the world will get you into the holiday spirit in no time! Pick a few to try and make sure to try something you've never made before!
Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Maamoul Cookies
Old Fashioned Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Crescent Cookies
Traditional Swedish Pepparkakor Gingerbread
Linzer Cookies with Salted Caramel
Traditional Spritz Cookies
Snowball Cookies
Classic Gingerbread Cutout Cookies
Chewy Butter Cookies
Pignoli Cookies
Honey Gingerbread Cookies
Slice and Bake Shortbread (3 flavors)
White Chocolate Cherry Shortbread Cookies
Hungarian Christmas Cookies
Rum Logs Cookies
German Spice Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies
Ugly Sweater Gingerbread Cookies
Soft and Thick Snickerdoodles
Linzer Cookies with Raspberry Jam
Easy Butter Cookies
Viennese Butter Cookies
Molasses Gingerbread Cookies
Eggnog Butter Cookies
Chewy Ginger Cookies
Peppermint Christmas Cookies Recipes
Peppermint is the flavor of the season, and these peppermint cookie recipes will help you add a little seasonal flavor to any occasion!
Homemade Mint Milano Cookies
Candy Cane Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Butter Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Crunch Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies
Peppermint Kiss Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Cookies
Andes Mint Grasshopper Cookies
Mint Schnapps Cookies (for the Grinch)
Fruity Christmas Cookies Recipes
Looking for something a little lighter? These Christmas cookie recipes all include seasonal fruit flavors to enjoy!
Soft and Chewy Lemon Cookies
Cranberry Orange Pistachio Shortbread Cookies
Maraschino Cherry Kiss Cookies
Cherry Thumbprint Cookies
Orange Cinnamon Christmas Cookies
White Chocolate Cherry Shortbread Cookies
Linzer Cookies with Raspberry Jame
Cranberry White Chocolate No Bake Cookies
Lemon Crinkle Cookies
Old Fashioned Jam Thumbprint Cookies
White Chocolate Cranberry Drop Cookies
Chocolate Chip Orange Cookies
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Christmas Cookies with Nuts or Nut Butter
Who doesn't get a little nutty around the holidays? Might as well throw a few nuts into the cookies while you're at it!
Orange Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
Cardamom Chickpea Cookies with Pistachios
PB and J Thumbprint Cookies
Coffee Chocolate Pecan Cookies
Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
Almond Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies
Hazelnut Butter Cookies
Chewy Chestnut Chocolate Ginger Cookies
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
Gluten Free Christmas Cookies Recipes
Looking for the best gluten free Christmas cookies? Look no further! These cookies are all tried and true version of their gluten filled counterparts. Try a few and enjoy!
Almond Flour Thin Mints - Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Gluten Free Gingerbread Cookies
Gluten Free Amaretto Cookies
Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookies
Gluten Free Cream Cheese Cookies
Gluten Free Shortbread Cookies
Gluten Free Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies
Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Cookies
Gluten Free Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies
Low Carb Christmas Cookies Recipes
Even those who enjoy their low carb diets also love a good cookie recipe every now and then. These low carb Christmas cookies will keep your sweet tooth satisfied without busting your carb count!
Low Carb Thin Mints - Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Low Carb Shortbread Cookies
Low Carb Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies
Low Carb Chewy Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Low Carb Chocolate Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies