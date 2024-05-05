101 Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

101 Christmas Cookies Recipes to get you in the holiday spirit and help you find the perfect cookie for cookie exchange parties! Traditional Christmas Sugar cookies, and even Gluten Free Christmas cookies and Low Carb Christmas cookies are included in this list, so there is something for everyone!

101 Christmas Cookie Recipes (1)

Cookie exchanges, holiday parties, school classroom parties, and even just for a fun family activities on a cold winter night; making Christmas cookies is a great way to show you care!

Here are 101 Christmas Cookies Recipes to ignite your imagination, or maybe just point you to a great recipe for a classic Christmas cookie that you already love! Whatever the reason for baking them, you'll find the perfect recipe on this list!

If you're looking for Low Carb or Gluten Free Christmas Cookie Recipes, you'll find them all in one place at the end of this post.

Chocolate Christmas Cookie
Christmas Sugar Cookies
Traditional and Classic Christmas Cookies
Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Fruity Christmas Cookies
Christmas Cookies with Nuts or Nut Butter
Gluten Free Christmas Cookies
Low Carb Christmas Cookies

Christmas Cookies Recipes

I've broken up the recipes by type so that you can easily find what you need. You may see the same recipe in more than one spot, but that's just because it fits in more than one place! So while there are 101 individual Christmas Cookie Recipes here, you may see the same one more than once ;-)

Chocolate Christmas Cookies Recipes

Almost everyone loves Chocolate, and Christmas is no exception! Find the perfect chocolate Christmas cookie recipe here!

Homemade Mint Milano Cookies
Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hidden Fudge Mint Cookies
Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Coffee Pecan Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Butter Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Crunch Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies
White Chocolate Butter Cookies

Chocolate Devil's Food Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies
Andes Mint Grasshopper Cookies
Chocolate Chip Coconut Cookies (for Santa)

Cranberry White Chocolate No Bake Cookies
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
"Best" Dark Chocolate Cookies
White Chocolate Cranberry Drop Cookies
S'Mores Cookies with Marshmallows and Chocolate
Mint Schnapps Cookies (for the Grinch)

Christmas Sugar Cookies Recipes

Whether you are looking to eat them plain or decorate them, these sugar cookie recipes won't disappoint!

Classic Sugar Cookies
Best Decorated Sugar Cookies
M&M's Sugar Cookies
Nutcracker Sugar Cookies

Molasses Sugar Cookies
Soft Molasses Sugar Cookies
Pinwheel Spiral Swirl Sugar Cookies
Nana's Sugar Cookies

Traditional and Classic Christmas Cookies Recipes

These traditional Christmas cookies from around the world will get you into the holiday spirit in no time! Pick a few to try and make sure to try something you've never made before!

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Maamoul Cookies
Old Fashioned Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Crescent Cookies
Traditional Swedish Pepparkakor Gingerbread
Linzer Cookies with Salted Caramel
Traditional Spritz Cookies
Snowball Cookies

Classic Gingerbread Cutout Cookies
Chewy Butter Cookies
Pignoli Cookies
Honey Gingerbread Cookies
Slice and Bake Shortbread (3 flavors)

White Chocolate Cherry Shortbread Cookies
Hungarian Christmas Cookies
Rum Logs Cookies
German Spice Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies

Ugly Sweater Gingerbread Cookies
Soft and Thick Snickerdoodles
Linzer Cookies with Raspberry Jam
Easy Butter Cookies
Viennese Butter Cookies

Molasses Gingerbread Cookies
Eggnog Butter Cookies
Chewy Ginger Cookies

Peppermint Christmas Cookies Recipes

Peppermint is the flavor of the season, and these peppermint cookie recipes will help you add a little seasonal flavor to any occasion!

Homemade Mint Milano Cookies
Candy Cane Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Butter Cookies
Chocolate Candy Cane Crunch Cookies
Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies

Peppermint Kiss Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Cookies
Andes Mint Grasshopper Cookies
Mint Schnapps Cookies (for the Grinch)

Fruity Christmas Cookies Recipes

Looking for something a little lighter? These Christmas cookie recipes all include seasonal fruit flavors to enjoy!

Soft and Chewy Lemon Cookies
Cranberry Orange Pistachio Shortbread Cookies
Maraschino Cherry Kiss Cookies
Cherry Thumbprint Cookies
Orange Cinnamon Christmas Cookies

White Chocolate Cherry Shortbread Cookies
Linzer Cookies with Raspberry Jame
Cranberry White Chocolate No Bake Cookies
Lemon Crinkle Cookies

Old Fashioned Jam Thumbprint Cookies
White Chocolate Cranberry Drop Cookies
Chocolate Chip Orange Cookies
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Christmas Cookies with Nuts or Nut Butter

Who doesn't get a little nutty around the holidays? Might as well throw a few nuts into the cookies while you're at it!

Orange Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
Cardamom Chickpea Cookies with Pistachios
PB and J Thumbprint Cookies
Coffee Chocolate Pecan Cookies
Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Almond Cookies
Classic Buckeye Cookies
Hazelnut Butter Cookies
Chewy Chestnut Chocolate Ginger Cookies

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Gluten Free Christmas Cookies Recipes

Looking for the best gluten free Christmas cookies? Look no further! These cookies are all tried and true version of their gluten filled counterparts. Try a few and enjoy!

Almond Flour Thin Mints - Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Gluten Free Gingerbread Cookies
Gluten Free Amaretto Cookies
Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookies
Gluten Free Cream Cheese Cookies
Gluten Free Shortbread Cookies

Gluten Free Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies
Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Cookies
Gluten Free Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cookies

Low Carb Christmas Cookies Recipes

Even those who enjoy their low carb diets also love a good cookie recipe every now and then. These low carb Christmas cookies will keep your sweet tooth satisfied without busting your carb count!

Low Carb Thin Mints - Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Low Carb Shortbread Cookies
Low Carb Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies
Low Carb Chewy Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
Low Carb Chocolate Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

FAQs

How long before Christmas should you make Christmas cookies? ›

As for the cookies—made for cookie swaps, church potlucks, household snacking, and Santa's plate—there is one little cheat: make now, freeze for later. You'll find that most of your favorite Christmas cookie recipes can be made anywhere from a month to six months before the 25th of December.

What was the first Christmas cookie? ›

History. Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval Europe biscuits, when many modern ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, almonds and dried fruit were introduced into the west.

How far ahead can you make Christmas cookies and freeze them? ›

If properly frozen, you can freeze unfrosted cookies for up to 12 months. If cookies are frosted, they can be stored frozen for up to three months.

What is the #1 cookie in the United States? ›

The chocolate chip cookie is far and away America's favorite cookie This should come as no surprise to anyone who enjoys the tasty treat. More than 53% of American adults prefer the cookies over the next most popular kind, peanut butter.

What is America's favorite Christmas cookies? ›

Speaking of holiday baking, nearly half of the country has a favorite Christmas cookie. Among those who can make a single choice, frosted sugar cookies lead the list (32%), with gingerbread (12%) and chocolate chip (11%) rounding out the top three.

Which Christmas cookies last the longest? ›

Shortbread and spritz cookies are longer-lasting cookies, which means they are perfect for holidays when there is some competition on the table. After all, Christmas in many homes is celebrated with a variety of dishes and sweet treats.

Which cookies last the longest? ›

Dry cookies, like shortbread cookies, gingersnaps, and Danish butter cookies, will stay fresher for longer because they have very little moisture. Dry cookies become stale when they suck up moisture from the air - causing them to become soft and lose their snap.

How do you keep homemade cookies fresh till Christmas? ›

The USDA website says that generally, cookies can be stored at room temperature for two to three weeks or refrigerated for two months. If you find yourself with more cookies than you can eat in that time frame, consider putting the baked cookies in a sealed container in the freezer.

What is the second most popular Christmas cookie? ›

Chocolate chip cookies hold a wider margin over their nearest rivals, with second-placed sugar cookies fourteen points behind at 64%. Fudge comes in third on 63%, followed by brownie cookies or brookies (61%), double chocolate cookies (61%), M&M cookies (61%), and shortbread cookies (61%).

What cookie was not invented until 1938? ›

I bet you didn't know that the American classic dessert, the chocolate chip cookie, wasn't invented until 1938. The chocolate chip cookie was created by Framingham State University alumna, Ruth Graves Wakefield in Whitman, Massachusetts at the Toll House Inn.

What country invented Christmas cookies? ›

The First Christmas Cookies

Those who would like to take credit for the invention of the Christmas cookie will have to arm wrestle the Germans for it. They believe that Weihnachtsplätzchen, a term that refers specifically to cookies and broadly to holiday treats, encompasses the origin of Christmas baking.

Can you leave Christmas cookies out overnight? ›

Leaving cookies out overnight poses certain risks, primarily related to food safety and quality. Cookies left out overnight are at risk of microbial contamination, especially if they contain perishable ingredients like eggs or dairy.

Is it better to freeze cookie dough or baked cookies? ›

In most cases, I prefer to freeze cookie dough over freezing baked cookies. That way, you still get the nice homemade smell and softness of the cookies when they come out of the oven. But if you want to get the whole job done, you can certainly bake the cookies, then freeze them later.

How long do homemade Christmas cookies stay fresh? ›

Information. Bakery or homemade cookies can be stored at room temperature two to three weeks or two months in the refrigerator. Cookies retain their quality when stored in the freezer for eight to 12 months. Moist bars, such as cheesecake and lemon bars, can be refrigerated for seven days.

What is the most popular cookie in December? ›

What are the most popular Christmas cookies? Our survey found frosted sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies to be the most popular Christmas cookies in the country. They were the fan favorites in 39 states.

What is the most Googled Christmas cookie? ›

Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie

Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios. Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.

What is the number one selling cookie? ›

Oreo is the best-selling cookie in the world. It is now sold in over 100 countries. Oreo was first produced in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, now known as Na-Bis-Co. But did you know Oreos are a copycat product?

What is Santa's second favorite cookie? ›

2. Holiday Candy Cookie Bites – Number two on the list of Santa's favorite cookies is Holiday Candy Cookie Bites, which is a holiday version of the year-round favorite, Chocolate Chip Cookies. Instead of traditional chocolate chips, these cookies are studded with red and green candies and white baking chips.

