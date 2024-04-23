Best Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

There are few flavors that spark the feeling of the holidays like gingerbread. This recipe for gingerbread biscotti is the BEST. It is full of warm, seasonal spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

You may also be interested in myclassic gingerbread cake recipe and mygingerbread molasses cookiesrecipes. For ease of browsing, you can find all of my gingerbread recipes in one place.

Biscotti are the perfect option for mailing holiday cookies to far away friends and family. They are sturdy and not prone to breaking. Also, everyone loves getting cookies in the mail.

Why you should make this recipe

Gingerbread Biscotti

Gingerbread is by far my favorite holiday flavor. I don’t shy away from the spices, I like a strong gingerbread flavor. These biscotti have a hefty amount of spices in them, but they are not overpowering.

Biscotti recipes are similar to making any other cookie, except for the second bake. Which is why they are called biscotti – it translates as twice cooked.

I debated about topping these twice baked cookies with coarse sanding sugar for a bit of sparkle, but in the end, decided against it. Instead, I dusted them with powdered sugar to get the crackled effect that you get with crinkle cookies.

Perfect for the holidays, these biscotti, full of gingerbread spices, would be a wonderful homemade gift that anyone would love to receive.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – The regular flour you have in the pantry. Weighing your flour is the most accurate way to measure.

– The regular flour you have in the pantry. Weighing your flour is the most accurate way to measure. Butter – Use unsalted butter so you can control the amount of salt in your baked goods.

– Use unsalted butter so you can control the amount of salt in your baked goods. Eggs – Provide moisture and structure to the dough. Large eggs are the standard in most recipes.

– Provide moisture and structure to the dough. Large eggs are the standard in most recipes. Baking powder + baking soda – Gives the biscotti a bit of lift and helps the dough spread just the right amount.

– Gives the biscotti a bit of lift and helps the dough spread just the right amount. Spices – Sea salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground allspice, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, ground black pepper

– Sea salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground allspice, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, ground black pepper Sugar + Brown sugar – This combination gives the biscotti a more complex flavor.

– This combination gives the biscotti a more complex flavor. Vanilla – Common ingredient in almost all baked goods.

– Common ingredient in almost all baked goods. Molasses – Dark molasses, not blackstrap.

– Dark molasses, not blackstrap. Powdered sugar – For dusting the tops.

How to make

As with any and all recipes, read it through before you begin. Gather all of your ingredients and measure everything ahead of time. This is your “mise-en-place“. You want to make sure you have everything you need BEFORE you begin.

Measure the spices and flour, then whisk them together. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the butter, sugars and eggs. Add in vanilla and molasses. Add the flour mixture into the molasses mixture and mix until just combined. It will form a slightly stiff dough, be careful not to overwork it. Remove the dough from the bowl of the mixer and shape it into two even loaves. Dust the tops of the loaves with powdered sugar. Slide them into the oven to bake. After you’ve sliced the biscotti, lay them on their sides and slide them back into the oven for another 10 – 12 minutes for the second bake.

This gingerbread biscotti is very easy to make and a great recipe to start with if you’ve never made biscotti before. If you really love cinnamon, another easy recipe to try is my cinnamon biscotti.

How to slice biscottiwithout breaking

The key to slicing biscotti without breaking them is a two-parter. First, you must be gentle. They will be warm when you are slicing them. Let them cool enough to handle before trying to slice.

If you try to cut biscotti when they are too warm, they will break apart. The other issue to consider is using the proper knife for the job. The wavy edge knife that I’m using in the photo is my go-to serrated knife. The blade is thin enough to slice through biscotti and other delicate items without breaking them.

Another helpful tip is to avoid too much “sawing” through the cookie. Position the front of the blade where you want to start cutting and slice through in a smooth motion. Don’t apply too much downward pressure – let the knife do the work.

Pro Tip: If you want to make your biscotti extra crunchy, let them dry out after baking in a warm oven for 20 – 30 minutes with the door barely cracked open.

Gingerbread biscotti Q&A

Can you freeze biscotti? Yes! Biscotti freezes really well. If freezing, do not dust with powdered sugar. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 3 months. Can I ship biscotti in the mail? Biscotti are perfect for mailing to friends and family. They are a sturdy cookie that won’t break during shipping, so they are my “go to” for sending as gifts.

Check out my guide onhow to ship cookies without breakingfor helpful tips! Can you freeze biscotti dough? Absolutely. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap and store in an airtight container for 3 months.

Variations and substitutions

Add 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips for extra sweetness.

Orange pairs nicely with gingerbread biscotti, add 1 – 2 tbsps. of orange zest to the wet ingredients.

Add 1/2 cup of your favorite dried fruit to the gingerbread dough.

Helpful tools and equipment

Yield: 3 dozen Gingerbread Biscotti Full of warm spices, these gingerbread biscotti are perfect for holiday cookie exchanges as well as homemade gifts for friends and family. Prep Time25 minutes Cook Time45 minutes Total Time1 hour 10 minutes Ingredients 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour // 300 g

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. ground ginger

3/4 tsp. ground allspice

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled // 1 stick // 113 g

3/4 cup light brown sugar // 150g

1/4 cup granulated sugar // 50g

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. unsulfured molasses

3 Tbsp. powdered sugar (for dusting) Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F // 180°C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, cloves and black pepper. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter, sugars and eggs. Mix to combine. Add vanilla and molasses, mix to combine well. Scrape down bowl. Add flour mixture and mix until just combined. Remove dough from mixer bowl and divide in half. Using lightly floured hands, form dough into two equal logs roughly 3 inches wide and 12 inches long. Dust with powdered sugar and bake for 30 minutes, rotating tray halfway through if you do not have a convection oven. Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle comfortably. Transfer biscotti loaf to cutting board and slice into 1/2" slices. Place biscotti, cut side down, back on baking sheet and bake for an additional 10 - 12 minutes, until crunchy. Cool on wire rack. After completely cooled, store in airtight container for up to 10 days. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Wusthof Gourmet 10-Inch Super Slicer Wavy-Edge Knife

Heavy Duty Flat Parchment Paper

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, 5-Quart, Empire Red Nutrition Information: Yield: 36 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 87Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 17mgSodium: 113mgCarbohydrates: 14gFiber: 0gSugar: 7gProtein: 1g Nutrition information calculated by a third-party company as a courtesy. It is intended as a guideline only. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

