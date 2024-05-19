Best headphones with mic in 2024 (2024)

Quick menu The quick list

1. Best overall

2. Best on a budget

3. Best Sony

4. Best premium

5 Best gaming

6. Best in-ear

7. Best Apple earbuds

FAQs

How to choose

How we test

The best headphones with a mic offer class-leading noise cancellation and audio quality, allowing you to carry out two-way communications, whether that's through video or voice calls, no matter the commotion in your background. Besides being super comfortable to wear for long hours, they also boast the latest tech and refreshing, state-of-the-art designs.

However, with so many headsets on the market and new models being released every month, zeroing in on the one best suited for your use case has continued to get tougher. Our expert team have tested devices from the best headphones to the best Bluetooth headsets - so we know what to look out and what to avoid when choosing a headphone with microphone built-in.

As part of our review process, we've compared core aspects like comfort and fit, battery life, ANC, and value for money across premium and budget models. So, whatever meeting you're in, you won't have to ask, 'Can you hear me?'

The quick list

What are the best headphones with mic in 2024?

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Best headphones with mic overall

The 700 is Bose’s flagship noise-cancelling headphone with 11 levels of adjustable noise cancellation – including significant improvement in noise cancellation while making calls – making it the ideal over-ear headphone for just about every use case.

It comes with eight microphones, six of which are responsible for blocking incoming noise, and the other two pull through nicely as far as amplifying your voice on a call is concerned. The person you're on the call with will be able to hear you even in busy environments, and that too, without you having to raise your voice in the slightest.

The weight distribution is decent, which is terrific because, given the 20-hour battery life, you'll certainly not want to get rid of it in just a couple of hours. And, with Bose’s proprietary foam and sturdy stainless steel, the headband will last you a long time.

One thing to note about the battery life, though, is that you'll have to turn the headphones off when not in use; otherwise, you'll be bidding goodbye to a decent portion of battery life for no reason at all. However, you can tweak the Auto-Off feature in the Bose Music app to save yourself the trouble.

Yes, the Bose 700 excels at call quality and noise cancellation, but it's up to mark in audio quality, too, offering balanced highs, mids, and lows.

Plus, a fresh design with the headband bisecting the middle of the ear cups means that no matter where you use them – on your morning run in the park, in online meetings, or on the train for watching a movie – they’ll never feel out of place.

Read our full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

Best budget headphones with mic

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 An affordable headphone and mic set-up Specifications Size: Not specified Weight: 9.7 ounces Battery life: Wired headphones Wireless range: No wireless ANC: No Reasons to buy + Great performance for the price + No extras mean a simple and neat experience + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Feels a bit flimsy - Quiet microphone

If you're looking for a super cheap – think sub-$50 cheap – headphone with a mic, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is going to be your best friend. Yes, it doesn't come with wireless connectivity, but at this price point, we'd recommend going for a wired headphone over a wireless one anyway.

Made out of plastic, there's enough durability for the price, and the boom mic is more than just decent – it will record your voice clearly and keep background sounds to a minimum. That said, it might feel a bit quiet, especially during group discussions or online multiplayer games.

Speaking of gaming, gamers will really appreciate its compatibility with almost every console type in use today, whether that's the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S or the slightly old PS4 and Xbox One – all thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack.

The rotating cups are a mixed bag, and the Cloud Stinger 2 has perhaps gone a bit far with the swivel, making it feel a little more wobbly and inferior than it should, but all those problems are put to rest once you put the headphones on.

Best Sony headphones with mic

3. Sony WH-1000XM5 Great sounds from Sony Specifications Size: Not specified Weight: 8.8 ounces Battery life: 40 hours (ANC off), 30 hours (ANC on) Wireless range: Not specified ANC: Yes Reasons to buy + Near-class-leading battery life + Outstanding audio and call quality + AI-powered software settings + Eco-friendly construction and packaging Reasons to avoid - Tough to recommend these to XM3 and XM4 owners - No water resistance

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best headphones on the market right now, and it betters the previous versions we've tested – the Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Sony WH-1000XM4 – on multiple fronts, including design and call quality.

Featuring eight mics, the XM5 is as good as it gets, and both parties to a call will be able to hear each other distinctly. Just like the XM4s, there's support for Bluetooth 5.2 along with AAC, LDAC, and SBC codecs.

The design is a noticeable difference, and it's more curvy and sleek than its predecessors, with an aerodynamic design that's set to improve the airflow across the headband to reduce wind noise to a minimum. It’s true that the headphones may not feel as premium as before, but the cranked-up sound quality is what I’d consider a good bargain.

A slight downside to what's an otherwise value-packed purchase is the price. It's anything but cheap, but if the pricing patterns of the previous models are anything to go by, the cost should drop.

Battery life is class-leading and certainly more than what you're getting with the Bose 700, but it's not dramatically better than the Sony WH-1000XM4. Still, 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC off are not to be sniffed at by any stretch of the imagination.

What's even better is the USB-PD standard charging that will give you three hours of playback from just a three-minute charge.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review

Best premium headphones with mic

4. Apple AirPods Max The luxury audio experience Specifications Size: 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches Weight: 13.6 ounces See Also 8 Best Headphones With Mic [2023] Battery life: 20 hours (ANC on) Wireless range: 33 feet (10 meters) ANC: Yes ANC: Yes Reasons to buy + Premium design and build + Superb noise cancellation + Ideal for iPhone and Apple Watch owners Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who want to customize their sound - Very expensive - No 3.5mm audio port

With a hefty price tag of over $500, high-end audio quality, and fantastic noise cancellation, the AirPods Max is easily the best headphones by Apple. Despite its many spec-based pros, the design has to be one of its main draws, making it super easy to differentiate from the competition.

There's a new Transparency mode that will allow you to hear your own voice while you're on a call, helping you adjust your own volume and ensuring clarity.

Unlike the Bose 700 or other “normal” headphones, the AirPods Max comes with just one level of noise cancellation, but that's no-nonsense and delivers excellent value. Similarly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offers several settings for ambient sound, whereas the AirPods Max offers only one level of transparency.

The downsides are clear-cut – the pricing is steep, to say the least, and you'll need an Apple device to make the most out of the AirPods Max. If you have multiple Apple devices, you'll be able to easily and automatically switch between them when using the AirPods Max.

The battery life, although decent, doesn't make the competition sweat. And yes, it's heavier than other headphones on paper, but the weight distribution is excellent, and they're very comfortable to wear for extended periods.

As is the case with Apple products, the AirPods Max, too, aren't very welcoming for the general audience – they lack a 3.5mm audio port. That shouldn't concern those already in the Apple ecosystem, though, or anyone with a deep pocket, either.

Read our full Apple AirPods Max review

Best gaming headphones with mic

5. Razer Blackshark V2 Pro (2023) Excellent for work and play Specifications Size: Not specified Weight: 11.29 ounces Battery life: 70 hours Wireless range: Up to 12 meters ANC: Yes Reasons to buy + Great mic + Comfortable to wear for long hours + 70-hour battery life is breathtaking Reasons to avoid - Not simultaneous audio from 2.4GHz wireless/Bluetooth

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is the top wireless gaming headset right now, thanks to a longer battery life, a better fit, and a clearer mic than the previous models. It's very versatile, and a 3.5mm audio cable is proof of that.

As an esports gaming headphone, the V2 Pro shines through with a Razer HyperClear Super Wideband mic that's a certain upgrade from the old SuperCardiod mic. The new one has a 32kHz sampling rate, meaning more accurate sound representation.

The boom mic on this one is detachable, and since the headset doesn't boast any built-in mics, removing the mic can be considered a handy way to mute yourself.

On the design front, there aren't any noticeable differences when compared to the previous model, but that's understandable. After all, it's not a new model to begin with – just a better version of the 2020 pair of Razer headphones with key improvements.

One of those improvements involves the earcups’ build. They now rock better memory foam cushions and have an improved ability to relieve pressure and isolate sound while you're coursing through your favorite games with your buddies on the other line.

However, look at the new specs, and you'll notice a USB-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to 2.4GHz wireless, and a massive boost in battery life – 72 hours as compared to 24 hours of battery life on the previous one. This is an excellent showing and does very well to justify the $199 price tag, which some may have considered a tad too steep for an improved BlackShark V2 Pro (2020).

Read our full Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review

Best in-ear headphones with mic

6. Sony WF-1000XM5 For a discreet design Specifications Size: 3.8 x 3.3 x 2.1 inches (box dimensions) Weight: 4.2g per earbud Battery life: 8 hours (earbuds), 24 hours (in the case) Wireless range: About 10m (30 feet) ANC: Yes Reasons to buy + Comfortable and sits firmly in place + Outstanding battery life + More mics and improved call quality Reasons to avoid - Occasional connectivity issues - ANC isn't class-leading

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is the best in-ear headphones you can buy right now, and it comes with better features, stronger performance, and a more compact design as compared to its predecessor – the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The XM5 comes with a total of eight mics, including three mics per earbud and two feedback mics – as opposed to the XM4 with two mics per bud.

The noise cancellation tech is exactly what you'd expect from Sony's best, and it's on par (if not better) with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 we reviewed.

Alongside support for the digital assistant of your choice – Google or Alexa or any other, there's been a significant improvement in call quality, courtesy of a new AI-powered noise reduction engine. Outdoor performance is just as good, and wind noise will not hamper your experience on calls.

There’s not much to choose between the Sony WF-1000XM5 and XM4 in terms of battery life, and with 8 hours for the buds (ANC on) and 24 hours in the case, the XM5 carries over from the previous generation and leads the way for what battery life in earbuds should look like.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Best Apple earbuds with microphone

7. Apple AirPods Pro 2 In-ear audio with the Apple aesthetic Specifications Size: 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches (per bud); 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches (charging case) Weight: 0.19 ounces (per bud); 1.8 ounces (charging case) Battery life: 6 hours (earbuds), 30 hours (in the case) Wireless range: Not specified ANC: Yes Reasons to buy + Good audio quality + Superb noise cancellation + Extra features for iOS users Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive - Battery life isn’t super impressive

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with better battery life, better audio quality, and better noise-cancelling than any other Apple earbuds before. The ANC on this one shuts out almost all external commotion and allows you to truly dive into the music you're listening to or concentrate on the call you're on.

In terms of battery life, they're better than the first-generation AirPods and offer 6 hours on a single charge. Although they’re not as good as the Sony earbuds above, the wireless charging case’s battery life of 30 hours makes up for it.

The fit is amazing, so much so that it's among the top running headphones and those for working out.

Needless to say, you'll need an Apple device to make the most out of the AirPods Pro 2; however, chances are that you're in the market for one of these when you already have an iPhone in your pocket or an Apple Watch on your wrist.

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

Best headphones with mic: Frequently asked questions

Which headphone is best for battery life? The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) boasts an impressive battery life of 70 hours, making it a must-have accessory for those who want to be able to sit through uninterrupted game sessions or lengthy online meetings without having to frequently charge their headsets. Not only that, but it also comes with a 3.5 mm audio cable, allowing you to take battery life out of the equation. The boom mic is more than ample for a clear exchange of audio during conference calls, supported nicely by improved noise cancellation, and all of this for under $200 is what we’d consider a very value-packed deal.

Which is the best headphone for voice and video calls? The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, with 11 levels of adjustable noise cancellation, is the best headphone for voice and video calls. Even if you're in a busy environment, its eight microphones (six of which block any incoming noise) will make sure that the person you're talking to is able to hear you without any interruptions. Also consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, which, too, comes with eight mics, resulting in outstanding audio and call quality. Although it’s more expensive than the Bose 700, it delivers better battery life, unique AI-powered software settings, and an improved aerodynamic design for better airflow and minimizing wind noise.

How to choose the best headphones with mic

To choose the best headsets with a microphone, it’s essential to first consider where and for what purpose you plan on using them. If you need a headphone for professional use – running the best video conferencing software for meetings and calls – we recommend choosing one with high-quality microphones (built-in or external) for an uninterrupted and pleasant experience.

Also, if you’re going to use the headphones in crowded places, an over-ear headphone will be a better option, as it provides better noise cancellation and clearer audio. However, if you're big on on-the-go usage, selecting the best in-ear headphones or the best AirPods will offer better portability.

Another important decision would be to choose between wired vs wireless headsets. Although this depends greatly on your personal preferences, the sound quality on the best wired headphones is just that little bit letter, but, of course, there's no competing with the best wireless headphones as far as portability and convenience are concerned. If you're an active user, we've also tested the best running headphones and the best workout headphones.

Comfort cannot be overlooked either, especially if you’ll be wearing the headphones for prolonged periods. Make sure the headphone has comfortable padding and an adjustable headband. Plus, it’s a safe bet to go for reputable brands and products with better reviews from our experts and customers in general.

Additional features like customizable sound profiles, touch controls, and AI-powered settings add brownie points and enhance the overall usability of a pair of headphones.

How we test the best headphones with mic

All of the headphones listed in this guide have been hand-tested by our experts for usability, battery life, comfort, and other core aspects to find out whether they deliver exactly what's promised on the tin.

Sound & mic quality, value for money, and comfort take top priority when we carry out the rigorous testing of a pair of headphones. We use them in different real-world scenarios to check their noise cancellation and voice clarity.

Next, we play non-stop music on both very high and very low volumes from a number of sources like Spotify, YouTube, and other social media platforms that help us further evaluate the sound quality and find out the intricate differences between different headphones.

While going through these procedures, we also note the comfort and battery life of each pair of headphones. Before shortlisting, we make sure that the headphones are thoroughly tested for comfort over long periods of continuous usage, meaning you can rest assured that our recommended headphones won't get soaked in sweat or restrict proper airflow.

Our review process is incomplete without ascertaining how value for money each pair of headphones is. We look at the features offered alongside the asking price and compare that to two or more rival headphones, helping us accurately rate the headphones.