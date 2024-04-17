Christmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming Recipes (2024)

In slimming groups up and down the land, the dreaded C word has been mentioned. Yes, you guessed it…CHRISTMAS!

Whether it’s working out how much weight you want to lose before Christmas day, or deciding on a Christmas menu, there will be lots of discussions about the festive season.

Over in our Facebook Group, we get lots of people asking us for ideas of food tasters that they can take to their groups.

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered!

Our favourite Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters!

Chocolate Christmas Pudding Cakes

How about a taste of Chocolate Christmas Pud? These Chocolate Christmas pudding cakes won’t break your calorie allowance either – just 18 calories each!

All the flavour of Christmas, including the fruits and spices, but so much lighter than traditional Christmas pud.

A great addition to a Christmas buffet and perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Tasters!

Apple Strudels

For a delicious treat, we have these Apple Strudels.

Spicy and sweet, these would be amazing served warm, with a drop of low calorie custard or even some squirty cream!

Ooooh! You’ll be so popular if you turn up with these beauties!

Mini Christmas Cheesecakes

These Mini Christmas Cheesecakes are the perfect party dessert. Packed with all the flavours of Christmas and rich and creamy to boot!

They’ll certainly play a starring role on the buffet table this season, and at just 31 calories each, everyone will love them!

Sausage Rolls

Every Christmas buffet has them, but ours are low calorie! Here’s the Sausage Rollsrecipe! You could even make them bite-sized, so that they’ll appeal to everyone.

We usually have to avoid the pastry laden offerings on a buffet table, but these have been a game-changer!

Corned Beef Pasties

As we all know, the hot topic in slimming circles has been pasties, and more importantly….WRAPS!! (Maybe you should put them on your Christmas list?!)

Our Corned Beef Pasties have been really popular over on our Facebook page. Why not try making smaller pasties? They’d be ideal for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Salmon Mousse

Another great addition to a buffet would be this Salmon Mousse.
We’ve served ours piped onto rings of cucumber and celery chunks, but you could choose to serve as a dip if you prefer.

Salmon mousse sounds very indulgent, so it’s perfect for Christmas! These would certainly look good on the table at your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party.

Sweet Potato Pakoras

A sure-fire favourite favourite at taster nights are our Sweet Potato Pakoras These are really easy to make, because they have only 2 ingredients!

Crispy, spicy and totally yummy, these little gems will fly off the table. Make sure you save one for yourself!

Samosas

Of course, our Samosas make a perfect accompaniment to the Pakoras.

Made using filo pastry, these are so much lower in calories than the Samosas you’d get from the takeaway.

These Samosas are crunchy little parcels, full of flavour and super tasty.

BLT Bites

A really quick taster choice if you’re short on time are these BLT Bites.

You can make them up in advance and leave them in the fridge to grab on your way to your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party. What could be easier? These are mostly salad too, so that’s an extra bonus!

Pigs In Blankets

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without Pigs in Blankets! Why waste calories on shop-bought ones, when you can have these for 79 calories each!

These would be ideal for both a Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party and Christmas dinner!

Raffa Cakes

You might have seen our Jaffa Cakes recipe on the website, but you may not know about our Raffa Cakes!

These look really festive and would make a great addition to a Christmas buffet table!

Mini Beef And Horseradish Yorkshire Puds

Last year, my sister held a pre-Christmas party, and asked Mr Marks and Mr Spencer to cater for it. One of the highlights was a tray of mini Yorkshire Puddings with beef and horseradish.

Fortunately, we have our own, Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly, Mini Beef Horseradish Yorkshire Puds, and they’ll look fab sitting on your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party table!

Chicken Satay Skewers

Our Chicken Satay recipe is a real winner. We were asked to come up with a buffet version of our Chicken Satay recipe, by someone in our Facebook Group and here it is!

Chicken Satay Skewers. They’re perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Chocolate Baileys Truffles

If there’s one drink that screams Christmas, it’s Baileys. But as it’s quite high in calories, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to enjoy my usual tipple over the festive season whilst staying on plan.

These little Chocolate Baileys Truffles are the perfect little boozy hit and just 11 calories each!! These little beauties will be perfect for Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters.

Mince Pies

You just can’t talk about Christmas without mentioning Mince Pies. It’s the law! Luckily, we have a Mince Pie recipe which taste just like the real thing!

The inspiration for this recipe comes from a lady called Justine, from ourFacebook group.

She asked for some help with what to take for her group taster, and wanted to do something with mincemeat. So, we came up with these. I took them to my Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party last year, and they went down very well!

Beetroot And Mint Hummus

This Beetroot And Mint Hummus is a great choice for a taster event at your slimming group.

You can prep it in advance and keep in the fridge until it’s time to go. Just chop up a load of vegetables to dip into it and you’re good to go!

Mini Pizza Bites

Pizza is a party food favourite, however, we all know it’s not very Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly. So we came up with these Mini Pizza Bites.

These are very moreish, but as they’re only 18 calories each, it wouldn’t matter if you accidentally ate more than 1!

Chestnut and Chocolate Tarts

We all know the old song….’Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…..Jack Frost nipping at your nose!’ I’ll spare you my crooning, but picture the scene, if you will!
Chestnuts are a Christmas favourite, and these Chestnut and Chocolate tarts won’t do your waistline any harm at 15 calories each.

Spiced Turkey Bites

Well, we had to mention it sooner or later, right? Christmas needs Turkey, doesn’t it! These Spiced Turkey Bites are served with a Minty Dip.

Of course, you don’t have to make the dip, but it goes soooo well with the Spiced Turkey flavour.

Caramelised Onion Hummus

Another crowd-pleaser comes in the form of our Caramelised Onion Hummus.

Quick and easy to make, this is another taster choice that you can make in advance and refrigerate.

Just pop it into a dish, add crudites and dash off to your Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party.

Chocolate Crispy Christmas Puds

Chocolate crispy cakes are a perennial favourite, no matter how old you are!

What could be better than these perfect little Chocolate Crispy Christmas Puds for your contribution to the Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Party Tasters?

After all, Christmas Party canapes wouldn’t be complete without some sweet treats.

Like this Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Christmas Tasters? Why not try some of our other Christmas canapés?

Need some extra help & motivation on your slimming journey?

Come join our Facebook group! We have over 850,000 members, who want to help you!

You might just find the inspiration you need from our awesome members. If you’ve joined already why not invite any friends that may find it helpful?

FAQs

Are Pinch of Nom slimming world friendly? ›

As you all know, Pinch of Nom loves and respects Slimming World, its consultants and its brand. We have done since the very first time we walked through the doors to lose some weight.

Is Pinch of Nom good for weight watchers? ›

Pinch of Nom is a selection of recipes that are perfect if you're counting calories or following a diet plan like Weight Watchers!

What is a good dish to take for a Christmas party? ›

Some popular options include:
  • Appetizers: Cheese and crackers, shrimp co*cktail, deviled eggs, bruschetta, meatballs, and spinach dip 1 2. ...
  • Main dishes: Roast beef, ham, turkey, lasagna, prime rib, and salmon 1 2 .
  • Side dishes: Mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, green bean casserole, stuffing, and cranberry sauce 1 2 .
Nov 18, 2015

What food is served at office Christmas party? ›

You can include classic dishes like roasted meats, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and fresh rolls. You can add canapes and appetisers for guests to nibble on as well. Don't forget the dessert section with festive treats like gingerbread cookies or mini Pavlovas and a bowl of Christmas punch.

Are bananas still free on Slimming World? ›

banana, at 0 syns, now it means 0 syns = 90 calories. 90 calories, and when you're eating a mashed banana, 5 syns = 90 calories. consistency!

Which is the best Pinch of Nom book to start with? ›

Best for: those new to the Pinch of Nom phenomenon. Pinch of Nom is the first Pinch of Nom recipe book. Showing that dieting should never be a barrier to good food, Kay and Kate share 100 incredible recipes – 33 of which are vegetarian – each tried and tested by twenty Pinch of Nom community members.

Can you eat too many zero point foods on Weight Watchers? ›

This system helps you choose more nutritious foods, but your body doesn't work off of points, it works off of calories. For example, if you've met your points budget for the day, but still feel hungry you're technically allowed to eat as many zero-point foods as you want.

Which is the best Pinch of Nom? ›

The Most Popular Pinch of Nom Recipes of 2023
  1. Creamy Garlic Chicken.
  2. Sausage Traybake. ...
  3. Cajun-Style Dirty Rice. ...
  4. Campfire Stew. ...
  5. Slow Cooker Sausage Casserole. ...
  6. Diet co*ke/Pepsi Max Chicken. ...
  7. One Pot Mediterranean Style Chicken Orzo. ...
  8. Crispy Chilli Beef. ...

What is the most popular Christmas dinner item? ›

Overall the traditional Christmas dinner classic, the turkey, is far and away the winner for most popular festive food.

What are the most popular finger foods for parties? ›

Some of my favorites: Deviled eggs, bruschetta, crackers with cheese and dried salami, artichoke & spinach dip with tortilla chips, stuffed mushrooms, mini-spanakopita, Chinese dumplings. What are some tasty but easy to make snacks or appetizers that don't involve any cooking? Salami cheese wraps.

What is not allowed on Slimming World? ›

Another fantastic thing about Food Optimising is that no food is banned. The key is moderation, which is why alcohol and foods that are high in fat or sugar have a Syn value. Slimming World members are encouraged to plan 5-15 Syns a day to keep their weight loss on track, without feeling like they're missing out.

Can you really eat unlimited free food on Slimming World? ›

Eat the food you love

Slimming World shows you how to cut calories without counting them. The stroke of genius that makes Food Optimising so easy and so effective is Free Food – healthy, satisfying food you can enjoy in unlimited amounts whenever you're hungry.

What free food can you eat on Slimming World? ›

Slimming World Free Foods include:
  • lean meat (and meat replacements)
  • fish.
  • eggs.
  • rice.
  • pasta.
  • potatoes.
  • beans and lentils.
  • vegetables.

Can you have treats on Slimming World? ›

sink your spoon into Slimming World desserts. Cakes, bakes, biscuits, brulees… you can enjoy them all without worrying about your weight loss! Whether you're looking for a show-stopping dinner-party dessert or you just fancy something to dunk in your cuppa, our recipe collection rises to the occasion.

