Carrot and Parsnip Soup (A Soup Maker Recipe) (2024)

By: Author Liana Green
7 Comments
Carrot and parsnip soup is a delightful combination of two popular root vegetables that provide double the sweetness to this high fibre, low calorie soup! I’ve kept this version super simple, making it the perfect weekday soup recipe.
HOW DO YOU MAKE CARROT AND PARSNIP SOUP?
- The very simple way to make it is with equal part carrots and parsnips, around 300g to 400g of each. The list of ingredients is really short, with just some onion, garlic and vegetable stock added too.
- You can vary it up and add a little spice, either a chopped chilli or 1 to 2tsp of your favourite spice.
- Want to make it creamy? Add in about 150ml of either single cream, natural yoghurt, crème fraiche or coconut milk. If you choose to add one of the first 3 I would wait to stir it in at the end, it might curdle otherwise.
- If you fancy a more intense flavour then you can roast the carrot and parsnips first in the oven, for around 20 minutes under a drizzle of oil.
- Do you prefer your soups thick? Add in more carrots and/or parsnips but remember to reduce the stock levels so that they don’t exceed any MAX levels in your soup maker. Alternatively you can also add a medium potato to thicken it up.
HOW MANY CALORIES ARE IN CARROT AND PARSNIP SOUP?
If you follow the basic recipe and don’t add in any of the ingredients to make it creamier, it’ll come out at a nice low 154 calories per serving (this recipe serves 4). And better still, if you skip the sauté step, or use a low calorie oil like Fry Light, it’ll come in at only 120 calories per serving.
Please let me know in the comments if you make this recipe and if you liked it!
Oh and one last thing;
As always if you have any questions or comments please let me know below (or you can email me).
Carrot and Parsnip Soup
Yield: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 19 minutes
Additional Time: 19 minutes
Total Time: 43 minutes
Carrot and Parsnip Soup is the perfect low calorie meal or snack to add to your easy weekday recipe collection. Full of sweetness and comfort.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil*
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 300-400 g parsnips, peeled, chopped
- 300-400 g carrots, peeled, chopped
- 900 ml vegetable stock
Instructions
- Optional: sauté onion and garlic in oil or butter.
- Add all ingredients to soup maker. Make sure the stock levels are between the MIN and MAX lines of your soup maker.
- Set off on smooth.
Notes
* you can use butter instead of oil, or for lower calories you can use Fry Light.
Do you want to make curried carrot and parsnip soup? You can vary it up and add a little spice, either a chopped chilli or 1 to 2tsp of your favourite spice.
Want to make it creamy? Add in about 150ml of either single cream, natural yoghurt, crème fraiche or coconut milk. If you choose to add one of the first 3 I would wait to stir it in at the end, it might curdle otherwise.
If you fancy a more intense flavour then you can roast the carrot and parsnips first in the oven, for around 20 minutes under a drizzle of oil.
Do you prefer your soups thick? Add in more carrots and/or parsnips but remember to reduce the stock levels so that they don't exceed any MAX levels in your soup maker. Alternatively you can also add a medium potato to thicken it up
Nutrition Information:
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 154
Lynne Cullen
Monday 13th of November 2023
I have just made this soup and it’s delicious, I added a level tsp of cumin 😊
Suzanne
Tuesday 9th of August 2022
I have a soup maker but only for 2 and this serves 4 do I just half everything and do this twice first time using
Rachel Prichard
Thursday 6th of January 2022
Hi... Recently bought a soup maker... Loved this recipe... Added a potato as prefer a thicker soup... It was delicious 😀 Thanks, Rachel
Zsa Zsa Childs
Wednesday 6th of November 2019
Great recipe, loved it ♥ ♥ ♥, bursting with flavour. I added one ½ teaspoon of very lazy chillies and boy what a real winter kick!!! However, when I next make this hearty soup I will certainly limit the chillies to just one ¼ teaspoon
Liana Green
Wednesday 6th of November 2019
I'm so glad to hear you enjoyed the recipe! Thanks for your comment :)
Cathy Eastwood
Sunday 13th of October 2019
I will be trying this recipe and would like to join your Facebook page.
Liana Green
Monday 14th of October 2019
I hope you enjoy it Cathy and thanks for joining us over in the soup maker Facebook group :)