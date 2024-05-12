Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (2024)

Jump to Recipe·5 from 22 reviews

The first time I tasted an authentic Irish Boxty was in Killarney, Ireland at Bricin Restaurant and Craft Shop.One bite and I was hooked.

During my 10-day journey around the Republic of Ireland, I had the pleasure of trying many traditional Irish dishes.

Out of all the delicious food I sampled, the Boxty stood out as my favorite, and I am excited to recreate it at home.

This Irish Boxty Recipe with fillings is inspired by Bricin in Killarney, Ireland

Irish Boxty Recipe with Fillings

An Irish Boxty is a traditional Irish Potato Pancake made with grated raw potatoes and mashed potatoes cooked on the griddle with a choice of fillings.

According to The Diner’s Dictionary: Word Origins of Food & Drink, the term “Boxty” possibly comes “from the Irisharán bocht tímeaning “poor house bread”orbácúsdenoting something used for baking, such as an oven or griddle.”

While most Irish Boxty recipes are paired with a meat filling like beef, lamb, or chicken, the Boxty I first tried in Killarney was filled with a hearty and delicious mushroom sauce which is what is included for this boxty recipe.

How to Make This Irish Boxty Recipe

Start by making the mashed potato. Peel, wash, and dice 1 medium potato. Cook in boiling water for 12 – 15 minutes until potato is tender. Drain the water, add 1 tbsp of butter, 2 tbsp of milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Then mash until creamy.

Peel, wash, then grate the 2nd potato. Place grated potato in a colander to drain; squeeze to remove excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel.

In a large bowl, combine the grated potato, milk, flour, mashed potato, salt and pepper.

Let stand for 20 minutes. This step is key to allowing the boxty batter to thicken.

While the boxy batter is thickening, in a large nonstick skillet, heat oil and melt butter over medium-high heat. (If using frozen mushrooms, be sure to defrost and drain first to avoid overly thinning the sauce.)

Add mushrooms to skillet and leisurely cook, without crowding them, until golden brown. 4-5 min.

Just before they are done, add the garlic, salt, and pepper. Add white wine and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, cream, and parmesan and stir, bringing the sauce to a strong simmer. Cook time may vary, but 8-10 minutes at a simmer should bring the sauce to desired consistency.

Once the sauce has thickened to a gravy-like consistency, add the thyme then remove from heat and keep warm.

For Boxty

Coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, pour 3/4 cup of batter into the center of the skillet; spread batter evenly (I use the bottom of the plastic measuring cup I used to pour the batter to spread it evenly into a circle, like a pancake or crepe).

Cook until the top of the boxty appears dry and bubbles appear; you’ll see the boxty turning a shade darker as it cooks from the outside edges inward (about 3 -4 minutes).

Flip the boxty over using a spatula and cook 3 minutes longer or until golden brown on each side.

Remove from pan and keep warm on a plate with a cover. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the skillet with cooking spray as needed.

Combine

Once you’ve made your boxties, spoon 1/4 cup of filling into the center of the potato pancakes and fold over. Finish by topping each one with the remaining sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Print

Best Ever Irish Boxty Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star5 from 22 reviews See Also Caramelized Onion Puff Pastry Bites Recipe | Little Spice Jar Author: The Road Taken To

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x

Category: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish Print Recipe Description After a little trial and error, I managed to re-create this traditional Irish specialty, and while I make my Irish Boxty with a creamy mushroom filling, get creative and serve your boxty with a chicken or beef filling or a range of other vegetables to suit your taste. Slàinte! Ingredients UnitsScale For Boxty 1 medium potato (peeled & grated – makes about 1 cup )

medium potato (peeled & grated – makes about ) 3/4 cup potato, mashed

potato, mashed 1 tbsp butter

butter 2 tbsp milk

milk 1 1/2 cups milk

milk 1 cup all purpose flour

all purpose flour 1/4 tsp salt

salt 1/4 tsp pepper For Mushroom Filling 2 tbsp butter

butter 1/2 tbsp olive oil

olive oil 10 oz sliced mushrooms (if using frozen, be sure to drain excess liquid to avoid overly thinning the sauce)

sliced mushrooms (if using frozen, be sure to drain excess liquid to avoid overly thinning the sauce) 1/2 tsp salt

salt 1/4 tsp pepper

pepper 2 garlic cloves (minced)

garlic cloves (minced) 1/4 cup dry white wine (white vermouth or sherry works well too)

dry white wine (white vermouth or sherry works well too) 1/2 cup vegetable or chicken broth

vegetable or chicken broth 1 cup heavy whipping cream

heavy whipping cream 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

grated parmesan cheese 2 tsp fresh thyme ( 1/2 tsp dried thyme) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions For Boxty Start by making the mashed potato. Peel, wash, and dice 1 medium potato. Cook in boiling water for 12 – 15 minutes until potato is tender. Drain the water, add 1 tbsp of butter, 2 tbsp of milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Then mash until creamy. Peel, wash, then grate the 2nd potato. Place grated potato in a colander to drain; squeeze to remove excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel. In a large bowl, combine the grated potato, milk, flour, mashed potato, salt and pepper. Let stand for 20 minutes. This step is key to allowing the boxty batter to thicken. For Mushroom Filling

While the boxy batter is thickening, in a large nonstick skillet, heat oil and melt butter over medium-high heat. (If using frozen mushrooms, be sure to defrost and drain first to avoid overly thinning the sauce.) Add mushrooms to skillet and leisurely cook, without crowding them, until golden brown. 4-5 min. Just before they are done, add the garlic, salt, and pepper. Add white wine and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, cream, and parmesan and stir, bringing the sauce to a strong simmer. Cook time may vary, but 8-10 minutes at a simmer should bring the sauce to desired consistency. Once the sauce has thickened to a gravy-like consistency, add the thyme then remove from heat and keep warm. For Boxty

Coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, pour 3/4 cup of batter into the center of the skillet; spread batter evenly (I use the bottom of the plastic measuring cup I used to pour the batter to spread it evenly into a circle, like a pancake or crepe). Cook until the top of the boxty appears dry and bubbles appear; you’ll see the boxty turning a shade darker as it cooks from the outside edges inward (about 3 -4 minutes). Flip the boxty over using a spatula and cook 3 minutes longer or until golden brown on each side. Remove from pan and keep warm on a plate with a cover. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the skillet with cooking spray as needed. Combine

Once you’ve made your boxties, spoon 1/4 cup of filling into the center of the potato pancakes and fold over. Finish by topping each one with the remaining sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 434

Tried this recipe? I would love to hear from you! If you have a moment, please leave a star rating and drop me a comment below.

Hungry for more? Check out The Best Mushroom Bourguignon Recipe.