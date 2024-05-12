Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (2024)

The first time I tasted an authentic Irish Boxty was in Killarney, Ireland at Bricin Restaurant and Craft Shop.One bite and I was hooked.

During my 10-day journey around the Republic of Ireland, I had the pleasure of trying many traditional Irish dishes.

Out of all the delicious food I sampled, the Boxty stood out as my favorite, and I am excited to recreate it at home.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (1)

This Irish Boxty Recipe with fillings is inspired by Bricin in Killarney, Ireland

Irish Boxty Recipe with Fillings

An Irish Boxty is a traditional Irish Potato Pancake made with grated raw potatoes and mashed potatoes cooked on the griddle with a choice of fillings.

According to The Diner’s Dictionary: Word Origins of Food & Drink, the term “Boxty” possibly comes “from the Irisharán bocht tímeaning “poor house bread”orbácúsdenoting something used for baking, such as an oven or griddle.”

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (2)

While most Irish Boxty recipes are paired with a meat filling like beef, lamb, or chicken, the Boxty I first tried in Killarney was filled with a hearty and delicious mushroom sauce which is what is included for this boxty recipe.

How to Make This Irish Boxty Recipe

Start by making the mashed potato. Peel, wash, and dice 1 medium potato. Cook in boiling water for 12 – 15 minutes until potato is tender. Drain the water, add 1 tbsp of butter, 2 tbsp of milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Then mash until creamy.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (3)

Peel, wash, then grate the 2nd potato. Place grated potato in a colander to drain; squeeze to remove excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (4)

In a large bowl, combine the grated potato, milk, flour, mashed potato, salt and pepper.

Let stand for 20 minutes. This step is key to allowing the boxty batter to thicken.

While the boxy batter is thickening, in a large nonstick skillet, heat oil and melt butter over medium-high heat. (If using frozen mushrooms, be sure to defrost and drain first to avoid overly thinning the sauce.)

Add mushrooms to skillet and leisurely cook, without crowding them, until golden brown. 4-5 min.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (5)

Just before they are done, add the garlic, salt, and pepper. Add white wine and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, cream, and parmesan and stir, bringing the sauce to a strong simmer. Cook time may vary, but 8-10 minutes at a simmer should bring the sauce to desired consistency.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (6)

Once the sauce has thickened to a gravy-like consistency, add the thyme then remove from heat and keep warm.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (7)

For Boxty
Coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, pour 3/4 cup of batter into the center of the skillet; spread batter evenly (I use the bottom of the plastic measuring cup I used to pour the batter to spread it evenly into a circle, like a pancake or crepe).

Cook until the top of the boxty appears dry and bubbles appear; you’ll see the boxty turning a shade darker as it cooks from the outside edges inward (about 3 -4 minutes).

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (8)

Flip the boxty over using a spatula and cook 3 minutes longer or until golden brown on each side.

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (9)

Remove from pan and keep warm on a plate with a cover. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the skillet with cooking spray as needed.

Combine
Once you’ve made your boxties, spoon 1/4 cup of filling into the center of the potato pancakes and fold over. Finish by topping each one with the remaining sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (10)

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (11)

Best Ever Irish Boxty Recipe

  • Author: The Road Taken To
  • Prep Time: 30 minutes
  • Cook Time: 30 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
  • Yield: 4 1x
  • Category: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish
Description

After a little trial and error, I managed to re-create this traditional Irish specialty, and while I make my Irish Boxty with a creamy mushroom filling, get creative and serve your boxty with a chicken or beef filling or a range of other vegetables to suit your taste.

Slàinte!

Ingredients

For Boxty

  • 1 medium potato (peeled & grated – makes about 1 cup)
  • 3/4 cup potato, mashed
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

For Mushroom Filling

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  • 10 oz sliced mushrooms (if using frozen, be sure to drain excess liquid to avoid overly thinning the sauce)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine (white vermouth or sherry works well too)
  • 1/2 cup vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme (1/2 tsp dried thyme)

Instructions

For Boxty

Start by making the mashed potato. Peel, wash, and dice 1 medium potato. Cook in boiling water for 12 – 15 minutes until potato is tender. Drain the water, add 1 tbsp of butter, 2 tbsp of milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Then mash until creamy.

Peel, wash, then grate the 2nd potato. Place grated potato in a colander to drain; squeeze to remove excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel.

In a large bowl, combine the grated potato, milk, flour, mashed potato, salt and pepper.

Let stand for 20 minutes. This step is key to allowing the boxty batter to thicken.

For Mushroom Filling
While the boxy batter is thickening, in a large nonstick skillet, heat oil and melt butter over medium-high heat. (If using frozen mushrooms, be sure to defrost and drain first to avoid overly thinning the sauce.)

Add mushrooms to skillet and leisurely cook, without crowding them, until golden brown. 4-5 min.

Just before they are done, add the garlic, salt, and pepper. Add white wine and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, cream, and parmesan and stir, bringing the sauce to a strong simmer. Cook time may vary, but 8-10 minutes at a simmer should bring the sauce to desired consistency.

Once the sauce has thickened to a gravy-like consistency, add the thyme then remove from heat and keep warm.

For Boxty
Coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, pour 3/4 cup of batter into the center of the skillet; spread batter evenly (I use the bottom of the plastic measuring cup I used to pour the batter to spread it evenly into a circle, like a pancake or crepe).

Cook until the top of the boxty appears dry and bubbles appear; you’ll see the boxty turning a shade darker as it cooks from the outside edges inward (about 3 -4 minutes).

Flip the boxty over using a spatula and cook 3 minutes longer or until golden brown on each side.

Remove from pan and keep warm on a plate with a cover. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the skillet with cooking spray as needed.

Combine
Once you’ve made your boxties, spoon 1/4 cup of filling into the center of the potato pancakes and fold over. Finish by topping each one with the remaining sauce. Serve immediately and enjoy!

  • Calories: 434

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (12)

Best Irish Boxty Recipe Inspired By Bricin In Killarney, Ireland (2024)

FAQs

What does boxty mean in Ireland? ›

'Boxty' originates in the 1700s and may get its name from the Irish 'arán bocht tí', meaning 'poor house bread', due to its humble ingredients, making it a staple in Irish households where potatoes were relied upon to survive. It is a simple potato pancake using mashed and/or grated potatoes.

What are the different types of boxty? ›

Although mostly referred as just boxty, there are really three types of the popular Irish recipe: boiled boxty also known as boxty dumplings, pan boxty and loaf boxty.

What is a fun fact about boxty? ›

The most noticeable difference between boxty and other fried potato dishes is its smooth, fine-grained consistency. An old Irish rhyme is: "Boxty on the griddle; boxty on the pan. If you can't make boxty, you'll never get a man!" As the interest in Irish cuisine has increased, so the popularity of boxty has risen.

What's the difference between a boxty and a farl? ›

Irish potato cakes: Irish potato cakes are typically made from mashed potato, and flour or baking soda, and are usually fried. It differs from boxty as boxty is made of raw potatoes whereas potato cake is made from cooked potatoes.

What is potato slang for in Irish? ›

Spuds. We can't talk about Irish slang without mentioning potatoes! “Spuds” is another word for potatoes.

What is the Irish nickname for potatoes? ›

The common word for potato in Irish is práta (pl. prátaí), though in the West of Ireland, fata (pl. fataí) is used, while an early way of referring to the potato was An Spáinneach (meaning the Spaniard, and which is now usually translated to mean sweet potato).

What do you eat with Irish boxty? ›

Serve your Boxty with:
  1. Poached Eggs and Crispy Bacon.
  2. Poached Smoked Haddock and parsley sauce.
  3. Smoked Salmon and Sour Cream.
  4. Smoked Bacon and Melted Cheese.

Who invented boxty? ›

Boxty originated in Ireland sometime in the late 18th century, primarily in the northern counties of Cavan and Donegal. Now they're eaten all over Ireland, usually alongside meat or stew.

What country invented boxty? ›

Boxty is an authentic Irish dish which originated in the 1700s. It was a staple food in Irish households where potatoes were relied upon to survive. Blight during the famine destroyed the potato crop and affected the consumption of Boxty.

What is Irish soda bread called in Ireland? ›

In Ulster, the wholemeal variety is usually known as wheaten bread and is normally sweetened, while the term "soda bread" is restricted to the white savoury form. In the southern provinces of Ireland, the wholemeal variety is usually known as brown bread and is almost identical to the Ulster wheaten.

Is boxty Scottish or Irish? ›

Boxty are Irish potato pancakes made from a combination of grated and mashed potatoes that are fried until delightfully crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They're irresistibly delicious!

What is it called Irish soda bread? ›

In the United States, "Irish soda bread" generally means a somewhat sweet white bread made with eggs and butter and studded with raisins and caraway seeds — the "soda" in the name comes from the baking soda (or "bread soda" in Ireland) used to leaven it instead of yeast and kneading.

Why is boxty called boxty? ›

Some say that the name boxty derives from the Irish language name of arán bocht tí, with the literal meaning of poor house bread. Others say it comes from the word bacstaí – to bake. Its origin dates back to before the famine times.

What is the history of boxty in Ireland? ›

History of Boxty:

Boxty is an authentic Irish dish which originated in the 1700s. It was a staple food in Irish households where potatoes were relied upon to survive. Blight during the famine destroyed the potato crop and affected the consumption of Boxty.

What is a boxty at Irish 31? ›

Originating in the north midlands of Ireland, the Boxty was once nothing more than a traditional Irish potato cake. Until, that is, Irish 31 came up with three versions of this 'peasant dish' that will make you wonder where these little potato balls have been all of your life!

