Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash - The Recipe Well (2024)

You need just 10 ingredients to make this delicious Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash! Perfectly roasted squash is filled with Italian sausage, colourful vegetables and topped with parmesan. It’s a nourishing meal that’s quick enough for weeknights!

I love fall food and stuffed squash is one of the main reasons. Roasted squash with the caramelized edges…so delicious! Acorn squash is perfect to use for stuffed squash because of its size and beautiful shape. It makes an impressive main course with the pretty scalloped edges and the filling piled high. You could even make this for a low-key, non-traditional holiday dinner. Your guests will be impressed!

Ingredients

Here’s what you’ll need to make Sausage Stuffed Acorn Squash. See the recipe card below for exact quantities and detailed instructions!

Acorn squash – medium sized, large enough that they can act as a bowl.

– medium sized, large enough that they can act as a bowl. Olive oil – to brush on the squash and for sautéing

– to brush on the squash and for sautéing Onion, red pepper, celery and garlic – for flavour, colour and crunch!

– for flavour, colour and crunch! Fresh thyme – chopped small. You can substitute half a teaspoon dried thyme, if necessary.

– chopped small. You can substitute half a teaspoon dried thyme, if necessary. Italian sausage – mild or spicy, your choice! Remove the casings and crumble the meat.

– mild or spicy, your choice! Remove the casings and crumble the meat. Kale – green curly kale is perfect for this recipe (it wilts nicely and keeps a nice shape). You could also substitute baby spinach, if desired.

– green curly kale is perfect for this recipe (it wilts nicely and keeps a nice shape). You could also substitute baby spinach, if desired. Parmesan cheese – to mix in to the filling and melt on top.

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: Get the oven ready and prep the squash

Preheat the oven to 400 °F and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Slice a small piece off the top and bottom of the squash so each half will sit flat, then slice the squash in half across the middle (not through the stem) and scoop out the seeds.

Step 2: Roast the squash

Brush the cut sides of the squash with olive oil, then place them face down on the baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes, or until the squash is fork tender.

Step 3: Prepare the filling

While the squash is roasting, prepare the filling. Heat olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and red bell pepper and sauté until the onion is starting to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then stir in the fresh thyme.

Next, add the minced garlic and sausage. Continue to sauté, breaking the sausage into smaller pieces, until the sausage is fully cooked through.

Step 4: Steam the kale and add parmesan

Place the kale on top of the mixture. Cover the pan and to let the kale wilt. After 1-2 minutes, give it a stir and re-cover to continue to wilt, if necessary. Stir in half the parmesan cheese, then remove from heat.

Step 5: Stuff the squash and broil

Once the squash is cooked, remove it from the oven and turn the oven to broil. Flip the halves over on the sheet pan and scoop the filling into each (mound it up so they’re overfull). Sprinkle the remaining parmesan cheese on top and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until the parmesan is melted. Serve immediately.

Tips for success

Be sure the halves will sit flat. Slice off the smallest piece possible off the top and bottom, so when they’re flipped over as bowls, they will sit flat on the plate. Use a sharp knife and a steady cutting surface, to be safe while slicing.

Use a grapefruit spoon or melon baller to scoop out the seeds. So much easier than using a regular spoon!

Use ground sausage to save prep time. If available at your grocery store, you can buy ground Italian sausage so you can skip the step of removing casings.

Watch it closely during broil. You don’t want the squash and toppings to brown too much.

Stretch the recipe to serve 6. You can use three acorn squash and divide the filling among all the halves. The squash won’t be as overfull, but it’s an easy way to serve more people!

How to reheat stuffed squash

This recipe is fantastic for meal prep or as leftovers! Simply reheat the halves on a parchment-lined sheet pan at 350 °F for about 20 minutes, or until heated through. You can also microwave it for up to 3 minutes, but you’ll need to stir the filling partway to make sure it heats evenly.

More dinner ideas

Sun-dried Tomato Spaghetti Squash with Chicken

Instant Pot Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash with Chicken

Cheesy Chicken and Zucchini Casserole

Stuffed Pepper Skillet

Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Roasted Vegetables

