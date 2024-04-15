Cranberry Brie Bites Recipe | Easy 3 Ingredient Appetizer! (2024)

These cranberry brie bites are such an easy appetizer recipe and they taste sooooo good!! With only 3 simple ingredients they’re also really easy to make! You can use canned cranberry sauce (that’s what I used), but they also taste amazing with leftover cranberry sauce. Either way – YUM!

My mom first made this appetizer almost 20 years ago. I have no idea where she got the recipe? It’s so simple, and they always tasted amaaaaaazing. I love cheese. And I love baked brie cheese. How can you resist gooey, melted cheese!?

It’s one of those recipes we never actually wrote down. So when I went to make it again (it’s been a few years), I had some issues getting the puff pastry to cook. I first tried baking them at 375F for about 12 minutes but the brie started to bubble up over the sides (and into my oven…), and the puff pastry wasn’t browned and flaky.

The second time I baked them at 425F for 9 minutes and they turned out perfectly! Who knew that the oven temperature makes such a big difference when it comes to puff pastry!? So definitely make sure your oven is fully preheated before you get started!

I’d also recommend buying regular brie rather than double cream brie. The double cream brie is much runnier and it ended up bubbling up in the oven much quicker than regular brie would have. So when you see the photo below with the package that says double cream brie, ignore it!!!! And just buy a package that simply says “Brie”.

Check out our video for how to make Cranberry Brie Bites:

How to Make Cranberry Brie Bites:

The full printable recipe is at the end of this post, but here’s what you’ll need. Only 3 simple ingredients!!

Puff Pastry

Brie Cheese

Cranberry Sauce

This is one of the EASIEST and tastiest appetizers ever and you only need 3 ingredients! I made 24 cranberry brie bites in mini muffin tins, but you might even be able to get 36 bites.

I cut my dough, then I realized that my squares were too big for the mini muffin pan. So I trimmed them to make them smaller, which ended up wasting quite a bit of puff pastry dough.

If you’re using a mini muffin tin, a good size to make the squares is about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches. Any bigger than that and you’ll have too much pastry puffing up over the sides.

Lay the puff pastry dough on a cutting board and use a pizza cutter to cut the squares.

Gently press each of the squares into the openings in the mini muffin pans so they form a small bowl.

Cut your brie into 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch chunks. Then place a chunk of cheese in each of the pastry cups.

Add some cranberry sauce on top of the brie. I didn’t exactly measure the cranberry sauce… it was about 1 teaspoon maybe? Add just enough cranberry sauce to mostly cover the brie.

I used canned cranberry sauce from the grocery store – the type that has whole berries in it. Leftover cranberry sauce would work really well too!

These look SOOO good already!

Bake your brie bites at 425F for about 10 minutes. (I pulled mine out at 9 minutes).

Keep an eye on them and pull them out when they look golden brown. At such a high temperature, it doesn’t take long for them to burn!

Cranberry and brie are such awesome flavours for the holidays! (Or any time of the year… I’m not picky!)

The next photos are actually the ones I baked at 375F, rather than 425F (my first attempt). Don’t get me wrong, I ate them anyway… but the pastry definitely could have been more golden and flaky.

These were SOOO good. I ate at least 5 of them as soon as they were cool enough to eat. They’re super addictive!

Print Recipe 5 from 4 votes Cranberry Brie Bites These cranberry brie bites taste SO GOOD and they only have 3 ingredients! This is such an easy appetizer recipe for Christmas, Thanksgiving, or any time! Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time10 minutes mins Course: Appetizer Servings: 24 Ingredients 1 package puff pastry thawed

1 cup cranberry sauce

450 grams brie cheese chilled Instructions Make sure your puff pastry dough is fully thawed before you start. It could take 2 hours to completely defrost at room temperature.

Spray two mini muffin tins with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 425F.

Unroll your puff pastry dough onto a cutting board. Use a pizza cutter to cut it into squares that are about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

Press one dough square into each of the mini muffin cups and bend the dough up the sides so it forms a small bowl.

Cut the brie into 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch chunks. Then place a chunk of brie into each of the muffin cups.

Add some cranberry sauce on top of each piece of brie - just enough so that the brie is mostly covered.

Bake at 425F for 8 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. (I baked mine for 9 minutes).

Serve warm and enjoy! Notes Use regular "Brie" cheese, not "Double Cream Brie".

These cranberry brie bites taste SO GOOD and you only need 3 ingredients to make them! This is such an easy appetizer recipe and a great way to use leftover cranberry sauce! In less than 30 minutes you can make a delicious holiday appetizer – who can resist gooey, melty cheese!? They’re perfect for Christmas parties, Thanksgiving, or any time of the year!

