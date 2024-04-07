Golden Beet Cassoulet Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

I'm always ready for fall. I love the crisp weather, color change, football, and the re-emergence of comforting stews and soups. This was my dinner last night from my weekend farmers market haul, served with an end-of-summer white wine, and eaten on the porch with a blanket in my lap. Enjoy! —

Test Kitchen Notes

WHO: Emily | Cinnamon&Citrus is a physician living in Cleveland, Ohio.

WHAT: An inventive, one-pot meal for winter vegetables.

HOW: Sauté vegetables and herbs in butter in a large sauté pan until cooked. Add milk, additional butter, and flour to make a creamy roux to coat the vegetables, then add beans. Top with garlicky bread crumbs.

WHY WE LOVE IT: As Emily says, this is the perfect meal for fall—it's simple to pull together, makes use of some of our favorite fall produce, and is designed to be eaten from a bowl on a chilly evening. If you need us, we'll be enjoying it outside with a blanket and a bottle of white wine—its bright colors will blend right in with the foliage. —The Editors