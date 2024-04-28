Best running headphones and wireless earbuds including Beats, Bose and Jaybird, tried and tested (2024)

This article contains affiliate links. The products or services listed have been selected independently by journalists after hands-on testing or sourcing expert opinions. We may earn a commission when you click a link, buy a product or subscribe to a service.
Wireless headphones are all the rage but they don’t automatically translate into being good running headphones. Often regular earbuds fall out, react badly to sweat or run out of charge too quickly. The best running headphones are more specialist, and whether you’re a casual jogger or a marathon runner it’s worth investing in a good pair.
Performance Coach at Performance Physique Arj Thiruchelvam recommends going into shops when it comes to buying running headphones, rather than buying online. “It’s pretty difficult to test every aspect when shopping online but, if you can get your hands on the headphones, pop them in and jump around a bit. Running is basically a series of jumps, so have a quick bounce around the store,” he says.
I took that one step further in my testing, running on a treadmill, pavements, and countryside to find the best. Scroll down for my full reviews as well as answers to frequently-asked questions, such as how to stop headphones falling out and whether sweat will cause damage. If you’re in a rush, here’s a quick look at my top five:
The best running headphones of 2024, at a glance
- Best overall - Beats Fit Pro
- Best value running headphones - JBL Reflect Aero TWS
- Best bone conduction headphones - Shokz OpenRun Pro
- Best running headphones for sensitive ears - Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
- Best swimming headphones - Shokz OpenSwim MP3 Player
What type of headphones are best for running?
“Beats, Bose, Airpods, Jaybirds and Shokz all have their claims to the top position,” says Thiruchelvam. He favours the Shokz Air bone conduction headphones, but has clients from his personal trainer business who swear by Jaybirds, claiming they boost their exercise performance. The Beats Fit Pros topped our list.
What should I look for in a running headphone?
You want a secure fit, waterproof or sweatproof capability, and assurance they won’t bounce out of your ear, says Thiruchelvam. He also looks for Bluetooth 5, which provides the best connection to wireless devices, ensuring a run isn’t interrupted by music or a podcast dropping out. Having a decent microphone to take calls is a bonus.
How I tested the best running headphones
I tested the headphones by running on a treadmill, pavement and through countryside fields to see how they withstood different degrees of impact, for several weeks. I used my Fitbit Versa 2 to track similar distances. I also tested each while sat at my desk, examining the design, ease of use, comfort, battery life and sound quality.
Best running headphones
1. Beats Fit Pro
Best overall, 10/10
We like: the flexible silicone grip means they don’t budge
We don’t like: there’s only a basic level of waterproofing
- Ear wing design
- Battery life of 6 hours, 24 hours with charging case
- 5.6g each
- Water resistance of IPX4 (rain resistant)
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include 5.0, AAC, SBC
Beats, created by Dr Dre and bought by Apple in 2014, are the edgier sibling of Airpods. Previously only available in boring grey, Beats Fit Pros now come in Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue - all fitted with flexible wings and silicone tips, rendering them unshakeable during my hours of testing. They sit snugly inside the ear and are light enough, at 5.6kg each, that you barely notice the pressure.
Apple’s H1 chip means I can easily switch between my devices, from my phone for running, to my iPad for watching Netflix while commuting, without having to reconnect. Beats work well with Androids too, connecting via one-touch pairing, but they’re more intuitive with Apple devices.
The battery life, though shortest on this list, is perfectly sufficient. You won’t catch me on a run longer than an hour, never mind six, and they’re quickly topped up with a stint in the neat charging case. The IPX4 water resistance rating means they’re resistant to sweat as well as rain – but can’t be dunked underwater.
The sound is deliberately bass-heavy but very good, and the noise cancelling is excellent. ‘Transparency’ mode is handy: it uses the same microphones that are used to mute sounds in Noise Cancelling mode to highlight important sounds like traffic, trains and voices. I’ve found this especially useful for post-work runs on darker evenings, earning the Beats a well-deserved spot at the top of this list.
2. JBL Reflect Aero TWS
Best value earphones, 9/10
We like: excellent quality for a midrange price
We don’t like: ear-wings sit deep inside the ear
- Ear wing design
- Battery life of 8 hours, 16 hours with charging case
- 6.5g each
- Water resistance of IP68
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include Bluetooth 5.2, AAC, SBC
The JBL Reflect Aero TWS running headphones don’t quite fall into the ‘budget’ range, but for under £120 they offer surprisingly premium features, including noise cancellation, touch controls, in-ear detection and up to eight hours of battery life, with an extra 16 hours of juice in the charging case. If that wasn’t enough, they also have an IP68 water resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged at 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, and the sound quality is excellent.
As for the most important part, they successfully stayed in my ears for an entire run. It initially took a bit of fiddling to get them comfortable, as the ear wings are quite bulky, but once I’d slotted them in they didn’t budge. The earphones also come with a choice of three earbud and three ear-wing sizes.
The main reason they’ve come below the Beats Fit Pros, to which they’re so similar, is that you do notice you’re wearing them after half an hour or so. Sensitive ears might fatigue while wearing them as the wing does stick fairly deep into the top of your ear. But I didn’t find it too much of an issue, and I’d much rather that than they fall out.
It’s difficult to see which corners JBL have cut to keep the price so low. The Active Noise Cancelling is not quite as up to scratch as others, and the bass is scratchy at times, but other than that, they’re a top notch, good value option.
3. Shokz OpenRun Pro
Best bone conduction running headphones, 9/10
We like: spooky technology lets you hear through your skull
We don’t like: they make your ears ache after longer wear
- Bone conduction design
- Battery life of 10 hours
- 29g
- Water resistance of IP55
- Not noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include Bluetooth 5.1, SBC
After going deaf, Beethoven could still hear himself play by placing one end of a metal rod in his mouth and the other on the rim of his piano: the frequencies travelled through his skull to his inner ear by bone conduction.
It took 180 years, but the first bone conducting headphones appeared in the 2000s. They were mostly of curiosity value, until athletes discovered they were brilliant for training outdoors: they leave your ears completely uncovered, so you can hear everything around you at the same time as listening to your device. It’s much safer.
Shokz, formerly known as Aftershokz, is now the leading bone conduction brand and these Pros are their newest and most advanced headphones. They also come recommended by our expert, performance coach Arj Thiruchelvam. “Recently I have moved to Shokz as they have everything I want from my running headphones. The new OpenRun Pros provide that fuller sound that has previously been missing,” he says.
They’re certainly impressive out the box, packed in a thin black travel case which won’t quite fit into a pocket but goes easily into the smallest of bags. I chose the Pulse Pink set which are an attractive bright coral - these headphones aren’t designed to go under the radar.
The benefit of the bone conduction design is that the buds sit over the ears rather than in them, meaning you can still hear outside noises like passing cars and people. They’re better for anyone with sensitive ear canals, though I did notice the weight on top of my ears after wearing them for a couple of hours (even though they only weigh 29g).
The sound quality is top notch with excellent bass and there’s no annoying tsk-tsk sound leakage (unlike the Philips bone conduction headphones, further down). If they were slightly more comfortable on the top of my ears, the Shokz OpenRun Pros would have taken top spot.
4. Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Best running headphones for sensitive ears
We like: you hardly notice you’re wearing them
We don’t like: bass is lacking
- Around-ear design
- Battery life of
- Battery life of 7.5 hours, 27 hours with charging case (10 minutes give 2 hours)
- 6.4g each
- Water resistance of IPX4
- Bluetooth codecs include 5.3, SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive
A popular complaint about running headphones which tend to have wings, over-ear designs or extra grippy earbuds is that your ears can tire from wearing them. This new set of ear cuffs is Bose’s answer to that problem, although you’ll pay a premium for the privilege.
The earbuds feature a flexible joint between the earbud, which hangs over your inner ear, and the barrel, which sits on the underside of your ear. There’s a slight pressure so the cuff-style earbud can stay in place, but so little that I wore these for five hours straight at the office without growing weary - usually my sensitive ears ache after an hour of wearing any sort of abnormal earbud.
So these earbuds are comfortable, but how well do they stay in on a run? Exceptionally well. Bose has found the perfect balance between comfort and stability. Some people might miss noise cancelling features (as the earbuds hover over your ear canal rather than inserting inside) but I enjoyed the fact I could still hear my surroundings as I ran.
You do just need to be conscious of the positioning, since it impacts whether the audio is firing into your ear canal or not. As these earbuds don’t use bone conduction technology, you’re completely reliant on being able to hear the audio directly. Without the proper positioning, I found my podcasts were drowned out when particularly noisy motorbikes passed.
The only other thing slightly lacking is the bass level, which is unsurprising given that the earphones aren’t actually inserted into your ear, but you do miss that intensity of sound. You can tweak the bass level with the corresponding Bose app, but still not as much as I’d like.
That’s only a reason to not buy if you need to listen to heavier beats for motivation. Other than that, and the fact you’ll have to fork out nearly £300, I think they’re a great set of running headphones.
5. Jabra Elite 8 Active
Best running headphones without wings
We like: sensitive ears will appreciate the lack of wings or over-ear design
We don’t like: they still don’t quite stay in as well as earbuds with wings
- In-ear design
- Battery life of 8 hours, 24 hours with charging case (5 minute charge gives 1 hour)
- 5g each
- Water resistance of IP68
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include 5.3, SBC, AAC
Don’t dismiss the Jabra Elite 8 Active earphones because they lack an ear-wing or over-ear design. These buds offer a long battery life, a stable grip in the ear, a lightweight design, impressive water resistance and crystal clear microphones for taking calls - that’s if you can spare any breath while running, which I usually can’t.
The Jabra Elite 8 Active earphones excel in two particular categories: battery life (eight hours plus 24 extra hours with the case) and versatility. Download the Sound+ app and you can check the fit of your earphones and tailor the sound to your hearing. You can personalise the noise cancelling and transparency modes, the bass, and choose from a number of presets like ‘smooth’ for a softer sound.
Compared to the previous Elite 7s, Jabra has increased the waterproofness, the battery life of the case by two hours and, most useful of all, the smartwatch connectivity. The idea is that you can go out for a run and leave your phone at home - perfect for those without a running vest.
These Jabra earphones are only at position five because of a lack of ear support in the design, but the ShakeGrip means they only occasionally budge. That’s thanks to the rubberised coating which is meant to improve the grip without the need for wing tips, making them a great alternative for anyone against the more sporty designs. That said, I still think ear-wings or over-ear headphones provide more overall stability.
6. Jaybird Vista 2
Best waterproof headphones, 8/10
We like: they’re the toughest headphones we tried
We don’t like: some of the ear gels tend to fall out (although the wing-tip gels are decent)
- Ear wings or in-ear designs
- Battery life of 8 hours, 16 hours with charging case (five minute charge gives one hour)
- 6.7g each
- Water resistance of IP68 (can be submersed 1.5 metre for 30 minutes)
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include 5.0, SBC AAC
The Jaybird Vista 2s are contained in a tiny charging case with a handle, perfect for sticking on a keyring. They’re also the toughest, most durable earphones on this list, to the extent that I don’t even flinch when they fall out of my ears. It’s a completely different story for my Airpods, see below.
The Jaybirds have a military grade water resistance of IP68 meaning they’re resistant to practically everything bar actual swimming. If you’re a sweaty runner (no judgement, me too), sometimes run in heavy rain, paddle-board, kayak, or just want them for showering, these are your best bet on this list.
They come with three ear gel options - regular in ear and small and large ear wings, which can be easily switched. You definitely need the ear-wings for running: the in-ear fell out an irritating amount during a short stroll alone. The wings offer that needed support, though they’re still not as good a fit as the like of the Beat Fit Pros.
Many athletes swear by Jaybirds, as referenced by personal trainer Arj Thiruchelvam earlier on. I liked them, but for the price, I wasn’t blown away. The sound quality and durability was impressive but a snugger fit is needed for running.
7. Philips Open Ear Wireless Sports Headphones
Best bone-conduction headphones, 8/10
We like: they’re light, flexible, stable and very sweatproof
We don’t like: the tiny buttons
- Bone conduction design
- Battery life of 9 hours
- 40g
- Water resistance of IP66
- Not noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include Bluetooth 5.2
Reviewed by Simon Lewis
Philips brought out their first pair of bone conduction headphones in 2021. This is the second generation. The business end of the headphones sits on the zygomatic arch where your cheekbone meets your ear. Despite travelling through your skull, the sound quality is comparable to foam-tipped headphones from the 80s and 90s: not mind-blowing, but perfectly acceptable given that you can also hear literally every car, bike or conversation in your environment. Only the loudest sounds, like trains or lorries passing, make the music inaudible, which is as it should be.
The headset is light, entirely waterproof and impossible to dislodge from around your neck no matter how hard you leap about. There’s a red light on the back for night time safety. It’s easy to pair with your phone, no annoying app required, and has all the functions you need on a run: skip forward, skip back, answer calls and activate voice assistant, using a built-in “bone mic”.
There are a few downsides. To keep it light and slim, the buttons are tiny; far too small to use if you’re wearing gloves on a winter run. And there’s a certain amount of noise leakage: an annoying tssk-tssk-tssk that you hate to impose on the person sitting next to you at work or on the bus. So that makes them outdoors-only headphones.
But that is exactly what you buy them for. If I had a child who insisted on using earphones while cycling or running, I’d insist they used these. These, and the Shokz above, are the safest type of headphones you can get.
8. Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best running headphones for iPhone, 8/10
We like: the timeless Apple design never gets old
We don’t like: they scratch easily
- In-ear design
- Battery life of 6 hours, 30 hours with charging case
- 5g each
- Water resistance of IPX4
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include 5.3, SBC, AAC
I’m usually an AirPods person through and through, but they wouldn’t be my first choice on a run. The Pros are better than the regular AirPods, thanks to the snug fit of the earbuds, but I still find they sit too precariously to be comfortable while I’m pounding the pavement. They also chip far more easily than other earphones on this list, detracting from the otherwise smart finish.
These smart earphones are better suited to running in the softer countryside than the city, where the impact of my feet is less, and there is no hard floor to chip them if they tumble. They don’t fall out too much, but certainly more than any of the ear-wing designs.
The sound quality, on the other hand, is top notch with strong active noise cancelling and transparency modes. Like the others, the transparency is particularly useful for city running so as to listen out for cars and approaching people. The microphone is quite weak and muffled, which is not an issue for running, but something to bear in mind if you’re after a versatile pair of earphones.
The AirPod Pros are still excellent earbuds, but if you’re after something a bit more rugged and secure for your run, look higher up on this list. They’re not really made for running, anyway.
9. JLAB Audio Go Air Sport
Best running earphones under £25, 7/10
We like: stay in place during vigorous exercise
We don’t like: the fiddly controls
- Over-ear design
- Battery life of 8 hours, 32 hours with charging case
- 8g each
- Water resistance of IPX4 (rain resistant)
- Not noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include Bluetooth 5.1, SBC, AAC
Reviewed by Abigail Buchanan
I was sceptical about trying the Go Air Sport, I just didn’t see how a pair of decent headphones could cost less than £25. However, I was pleasantly surprised. Bar a few issues with fiddly controls, they were easy to use and have impressive battery life and deep bass you wouldn’t expect at this price point.
Most importantly, they stayed snugly in place when I tested them during a run and a gym workout, with over-ear hooks that are comfortable to wear. The earphones themselves feel a bit cheap, but the plastic they’re constructed from is sturdy and sweat and water resistant. They connected easily to my phone and laptop, though the left ear occasionally faltered while I was out on a run.
You can control the volume, pause and skip tracks from the earbuds themselves with a series of taps and swipes, but they’re let down by poor touch detection. I resorted to controlling my playlist from my phone instead. This doesn’t detract from the fact that these are remarkably good value and more than up to the job, as long as you can deal with a few teething issues.
10. OpenRock Pro
Best over-ear running headphones, 7/10
We like: the unique design which doesn’t go in-ear
We don’t like: they’re easily knocked out of place
- Over-ear design
- Battery life of 19 hours
- 13g each
- Water resistance of IPX5
- Noise cancelling
- Bluetooth codecs include Bluetooth 5.2
Like the bone conduction headphones higher up this list, the OpenRock Pros have been designed with awareness of surroundings in mind. The air conduction technology means the the speakers hang millimetres from your ear rather than inside, with a rubber arm which allows you to manoeuvre the headphones to fit your ear. There’s a design flaw there, because the more you change the shape of the arm, the less it fits back into its charging case.
It’s a unique idea, taking away the need for the head-straps required by bone conduction headphones. But in fact I found that without the strap or an in-ear bud, the over the ear design simply wasn’t enough to keep the earphone in place. The top of the earphone is reasonably bulky, meaning it didn’t quite slot into the small valley between my ear and head. Any impact dislodged it.
The sound quality is good on the most part, though it lacks a decent bass. If you’re anything like me, that’s pretty integral to staying motivated on a run.
11. Shokz Openswim MP3 Player
Best swimming headphones, 9/10
We like: bone conduction makes for excellent underwater sound
We don’t like: the controls are very fiddly
- Bone conduction
- Battery life of eight hours
- 30g
- Water resistance of IP68 (waterproof)
- Not noise cancelling
- MP3 audio playback with 8GB storage
Reviewed by Joanna Morris
I’ve been a serious swimmer for the past 40 years, but powering up and down three times a week for 40 minutes at a time can get a bit lonely – and boring. So I decided to try and break up the boredom with an MP3 player. Having unsuccessfully given Sony’s in-ear swimming headphones a go (they kept falling out), I tried these Shokz waterproof headphones.
Like their OpenRun headphones above, the OpenSwims use bone conduction technology to transmit the sound. Above the surface, bone conduction is worse quality than in-ear sound. Underwater, it’s reversed: the music came through much more clearly with these than with the in-ear Sonys.
The set-up is very simple. Just plug the charger into the USB port in your computer and drag the MP3 tracks into a folder. You can also set up different folders if you want a specific soundtrack to your swim. Once I had uploaded a good selection of tracks, I was ready to go. The ear-hook design fitted comfortably under my hat and goggles, with the bone conduction pads resting gently on my cheekbones. By using the EQ Swimming mode, the sound is amplified under the water, setting me up nicely for my swim.
What I really liked about these headphones is that they stayed in place, no matter what stroke I was doing, even during flip turns. The only thing I would mark them down for was the controls: the Mode button seems to operate pretty much everything and it is very easy to erroneously change it while in the water. I accidentally put mine on repeat, which was very annoying. At £169.95, the Shokz are an investment, but one worth making I think.
Running headphones FAQ
Is it better to run with earbuds or headphones?
Earbuds are far better for running because they are feather-light and often sweat-resistant. Also, sweat can wear down or destroy the cushion of the headphones, not to mention it’s unhygienic. For these reasons, we’ve only tested in-ear running headphones above. Read our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones if you’re dedicated to over-ear cans.
How do you stop headphones falling out when running?
Look for running earphones with over-the ear, around the ear or ear-hook designs. Most wireless earphones come with a selection of ear tip sizes, make sure you’re using the best fit for your ear. Finally, make sure you’re inserting the earphones correctly into your ear.
At risk of pointing out the obvious, first check for L and R markings to make sure they go in the right ear. Next, pull on your ear lobe with one hand, and place the earbuds inside your ear canal with the other hand. Gently push them as far as is comfortable.
If all else fails, consider buying sponge covers for extra grip, or sports earphone grips, if yours lack ear wings. If you’re worried about losing your running headphones, you can buy an anti-lost neck strap, which simply hooks around earbuds.
Will sweat damage headphones?
Yes, sweat can damage headphones. A little moisture is fine, but using headphones consistently during sweaty workouts or runs can wear them down, because of the toxins and salts. In-ear running headphones are better than overhead, as the silicone materials used mean most are sweat-resistant. Even still, sweat and water exposure will wear all earphones down eventually with normal use.
