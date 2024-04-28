The best running headphones 2024: top audio for running (2024)

QUICK MENU 1. The list in brief

The best running headphones bring your favorite motivational music and podcasts with you as you hit the gym, park or trails. However, not all of the best earbuds or the best headphones make the best running headphones.

For example, you don't only need a comfortable fit when you're looking for the best running headphones, but a secure fit that'll withstand sweating and sprinting. If you do tend to sweat a lot, you'll also want to make sure your running headphones can withstand water. And another factor we think you should consider is intuitive controls so you're not fiddling with awkward buttons as you pound the pavement.

We've tested hundreds of pairs of headphones and earbuds designed for fitness, taking them out running so we can test how they fare on trails in the rain, during sweaty summer workouts and hitting the treadmill at the gym. In our guide below you’ll find many pairs of the best running headphones, including the best open-ear headphones, the best bone conduction headphones, as well as waterproof headphones.

The quick list

If you don’t have time to check out our full list of the best running headphones, then read our round-up below, which gives you a shortcut to the top picks for your budget and your preferences. If you're interested in one then use the links to jump to our full write-up.

Best overall 1. Shokz OpenRun Pro Best overall Bone conduction headphones are our top pick for runners and these are the best Shokz currently offers with an open-ear design and high-quality audio. Read more below Best value 2. Jlab Go Air Sport Best value An incredibly comfortable pair of running earbuds with decent audio and surprising bass that make them another great value pick from Jlab. Read more below Best for a secure fit 3. JBL Endurance Peak 3 Best for a secure fit Most of the headphones in this list stay put while you run, but with earhooks like the ones here you're getting guaranteed security for an affordable price. Read more below Best wired 4. Jaybird X4 Earbuds Best wired If you don't mind a wired option, these neckbuds from Jaybird offer excellent sound in a durable and compact design that's built for sports. Read more below Best for endurance 5. Beats PowerBeats Pro Best for endurance If you want to run for hours and hours, these are our top picks with earhooks bringing you a fantastic fit, good battery life and great sound quality. Read more below Best waterproof 6. JBL Reflect Aero Best waterproof If you're looking for headphones that'll fare well while running and swimming, these waterproof buds are worth your time and sound excellent. Read more below

The best running headphones in 2024

In our guide below you'll find more information about each of the best running headphones. We've tested each of these headphones, so you know that our recommendations can be trusted.

The best running headphones overall

1. Shokz OpenRun Pro The best running headphones overall Specifications Weight: 29g Battery life: 10 hours Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Comfortable and stable fit + Helps situational awareness Reasons to avoid - Vibrations sometimes noticeable - More expensive than OpenRun

Shokz (formerly known as AfterShokz) is the biggest name in bone conduction headphones, and the OpenRun Pro are its best set to date. Released in early 2021, they feature new bass transducers, which deliver rich, rounded sound. You no longer have to choose either an open-ear design or high-quality audio; the OpenRun Pro give you both.

The overall design is very similar to the original OpenRun (originally called the Aeropex), with a light, springy titanium band that holds the headphones' earpieces securely yet gently in place. They remain firmly in position in all conditions, and never pinch or rub. There are a couple of small differences, though; Shokz has moved the charging port so it's now easier to access, and the volume buttons are now slightly larger, making them easier to press while you're wearing them.

The extra bass sometimes results in a slightly tickling sensation if you're enjoying some particularly heavy tunes, but in our tests, it was never enough to become annoying. These are the best bone conduction headphones around, and for us, the best running headphones as well.

Read our full Shokz OpenRun Pro review

The best value running headphones

2. Jlab Go Air Sport The best value running headphones Specifications Weight: 6.2g per earbud Battery life: 8+ hours Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Secure, comfortable fit + Great sound quality for the price + Impressive battery life and volume control Reasons to avoid - No ANC - Mic is its weak link

It's very rare to see a pair of earbuds so cheap tick all the right things. And yet, the Jlab Go Air Sport beat the odds, proving once and for all that you can get more for less. This isn't the first time Jlab has released affordable headphones that punch above their weight, but this time around, it might have just mastered the art.

Our time with the Jlab Go Air Sport has been full of wonderful surprises. We found it to be much more comfortable to wear than the pricier Beats Fit Pro, our previous favorite. We also found its sound quality, while not audiophile-level, to boast frequencies that are all well-represented, particularly the bass, which is banging yet not overwhelming. And, we found its controls – particularly the volume control that Apple only just now started implementing on the AirPods Pro 2 – a pleasure to use.

Of course, being a cheap option, some premium features aren't present. There's no active noise cancellation, for example. But, considering everything else you're getting, you won't even miss that. Budget-minded runners will find these the best running headphones for them.

Read our full Jlab Go Air Sport review

The best running headphones for a secure fit

3. JBL Endurance Peak 3 The best running headphones for a secure fit Specifications Weight: 0.9 oz (25g) per earbud Battery life: 10 hours per earbuds, 50 hours total with case Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Finally, transparency mode + Secure ear-hook fit + Pretty affordable + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Not comfortable for long periods of time - Bass is a bit too pronounced and muddy

There are plenty of great earbuds that stay secure as you run, but the best ones have an ear hook attached, which means they’re not going anywhere – no matter how fast you run or how much you sweat. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 true wireless earbuds are our recommended option if you want that all-important ear hook and the added security it brings.

Along with a design built for movement, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 buds also boast an impressive 10 hours of battery life (that bumps up to 50 with the case), Transparency Mode for instant ambient awareness, as well as an IP68 rating. In our JBL Endurance Peak 3 review we said that these buds seem like they’re made for extreme circ*mstances and these specs really reflect that aim. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate workout buds that are excellent value at $100 / £100, you may have found them.

During our testing, we did find that the Endurance Peak 3 buds aren’t the most comfortable for long periods of time – the price you pay for them being so very secure. That means if you’re looking for buds for lower impact workouts, you might prefer other options on this list.

Read our full JBL Endurance Peak 3 review

The best wired running headphones

4. Jaybird X4 Earbuds The best wired running headphones Specifications Weight: 14.7g Battery life: 8 hours Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes See Also All the best workout headphones for the gym or home Reasons to buy + Excellent adaptable sound + Durable and compact design + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - Proprietary charging dock - Button lag

Now committed to a yearly refresh of the popular mid-range model, the Jaybird X4 manage to outdo both the previous Jaybird X2 and Jaybird X3 wireless Bluetooth earphones, with an upgraded IPX7 water-resistance rating. Whether you're sweating buckets or running doggedly through the rain, the X4 will be able to cope.

The Jaybird X4 running headphones also sounded surprisingly good during our tests, comparable to many higher-priced earbuds. Jaybird's excellent app provides easy EQ customization as well as the ability to make your own sound profile, with various ear tip sizes to boot. A great all round choice for runner who don't want to skimp on sound – or be wary of the weather.

Alternatively, if you're after an even more premium experience, the Jaybird Tarah Pro earbuds offer higher-quality audio and materials for a somewhat higher $159 £139 / AU$229 price tag. Although we're still big fans of the Jaybird X4 headphones, take a look at the Jaybird Vista true headphones further down the list – they're our top pick if you're in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Read our full Jaybird X4 review

The best running headphones for endurance

5. Beats PowerBeats Pro The best running headphones for endurance Specifications Weight: 20.3g Battery life: 9 hours Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Good, clear sound + Immaculate fit Reasons to avoid - Case is fairly bulky to slip in a pocket - Limited noise isolation

The latest true wireless earbuds from Beats, the PowerBeats Pro, are supremely comfortable, sound decent and (at least during our testing) never, ever fall out. And, it will keep you entertained for even the longest training runs thanks to their nine-hour battery life.

These running earbuds stay in place, thanks to their close-fitting ear hooks. Of course, their IPX4 sweatproof rating, as well as nifty additions like the pressure-reducing micro-laser barometric venting hole, long battery life, and their superior sound quality, make them a compelling contender.

Where we found the Powerbeats Pro to perform their best is in near-quiet environments, like your office, your home or your gym. Because you can use hands-free Siri, they’re great for setting timers in between sets and placing calls to friends and clients.Take them outside for a run and these Beats headphones still do the trick thanks to their energetic sound.

Read our full Beats PowerBeats Pro review

The best waterproof running headphones

6. JBL Reflect Aero The best waterproof running headphones Specifications Weight: 0.5 oz (13g) per earbud Battery life: 8 hours (earbuds), 24 hours (with charging case) Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes, touch Reasons to buy + Very good sound performance + Waterproofing works well + Amazing touch controls + Good in-ear detection Reasons to avoid - ANC is just ok - Not the best for phone calls - Bass is weird

The JBL Reflect Aero are the best-sounding waterproof headphones we've ever tested, but they're also terrific for running. For that secure fit, they come with three size of wing tips – as well as three sizes of silicone tips – which will keep them in place no mater how hard you're running. And, you're sweat has nothing on them, considering their IP68 rating, which means they're sealed enough to stay submerged for 30 minutes in 1.5-meter salt or fresh water.

The ANC here is nothing special, but the Ambient Aware feature is great, letting you hear enough of your surroundings to have a conversation with another person while music is still playing at about 50% volume.That's a great thing to have, especially when you're running outdoors.

To keep you motivated, JBL has also done a great job with the audio. On test, we found these headphones' overall sound quality to be very good. The mids may be a little recessed, but the highs are well-represented, delivering crisp and detailed audio. This one's a win, if you're looking for a pair of running headphones that are waterproof. Heck, it'll even see you through your triathlon training.

Read our full JBL Reflect Aero review

The best running headphones for heart rate tracking

7. Amazfit Powerbuds Pro The best running headphones for heart rate tracking Specifications Weight: 6.7g Battery life: 30 hours Heart rate monitor: Yes On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Bass-heavy sound for running + Good active noise cancellation + Posture-protecting tech Reasons to avoid - No over-ear loops - High heart rate readings

With the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro, you won't need separate pairs of headphones for working and running – they'll serve you equally well at your desk, or pounding the streets.Sound is bass-heavy, which we prefer while working out, and the active noise cancellation effectively masks office sounds when you need to concentrate.

The Powerbuds Pro also monitor your heart rate while you exercise, and sync this data with the Zepp Health app on your phone. Data from any other Amazfit fitness trackers and smart scales will be collected in the same place, so you can easily track trends.

When you're at work, the Powerbuds Pro can also check the position of your head in relation to your spine to determine whether you're slouching and putting yourself at risk of back and neck problems further down the road. They're not quite perfect (heart rate measurements were consistently higher than those measured by our chest strap monitor, and there are no ear hooks to hold them securely as there were with the original Powerbuds), but they're an excellent choice if you just want one pair of earphones for all purposes.

Read our full Amazfit Powerbuds Pro review

The best running headphones for workout tracking

8. Jabra Sport Elite The best running headphones for workout tracking Specifications Weight: 17.9g Battery life: 4.5 hours Heart rate monitor: Yes On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Truly wireless + They come with a charging case Reasons to avoid - Only 4.5 hours of battery life - Very firm-fitting, can be painful

There’s wireless, and then there’s true wireless, and the top-end Jabra Elite Sport are the latter. Beyond the cordless design, the headline feature of these running headphones is the Hear Through tech, which allows you to control the way the buds let in or filter out ambient noise – with just a quick button press. This is great for staying alert if you run outdoors.

The on-the-go charging case provides 13.5 hours of battery life in total, but with just 4.5 hours available from a single charge, slower marathon runners will probably want to jog on – although for 99% of your training, this won't be an issue. Although not marketed for swimming, they’re also IP67 certified water resistant. The companion app also utilizes the built-in heart rate monitor to enhance your workouts, along with the internal accelerometer to monitor your reps of squats, lunges and the like. We found them to be a touch too expensive and thought that the heart rate monitor could be more accurate, but the sheer volume of training options more than makes up for them.

Read our full Jabra Elite Sport review

The best running headphones for bass

9. Adidas FWD-02 Sport The best sporty headphones with customizable audio and lots of bass Specifications Weight: 5.25g (each earbud), 44g (case) Battery life: 6 hours, 25 hours with charging case Heart rate monitor: No On-ear controls: Yes Reasons to buy + Strong fit + Big, bassy sound + Room to customize audio Reasons to avoid - Touch controls a tad fiddly on quicker runs - Not waterproof

The Adidas FWD-02 Sport tick a few things off the list of things we need from running headphones. It offers a reliable fit thanks to them feeling relatively light in the ears and boasting a nice grippy finish on the outer surface.

They're no slouch in sound quality and performance either. It delivers a powerful bass, which is great for listeners who need that thumping bass for motivation. And, it pumps out a loud and solid sound that it never felt overbearing in our tests. We also found the sound to be nice and punchy, though the mids did feel a little recessed and treble a tad harsh in higher volume.

If you're looking to spend less than $200 / £150 / AU$300 on a pair of sports buds, however, the Adidas FWD-02 Sport does the job and then some. And, it's one of the best running earbuds to consider if you want plenty of bass.

Read our full Adidas FWD-02 Sport review

How to choose the best running headphones

Battery life, awareness, and on-ear controls are three key factors in choosing the best running headphones for you.Battery needs to see you through at least one run before you need to recharge – ideally a few – which means those used to shorter runs should be looking for headphones capable of going five hours or more on a single charge. Those who can spend all morning running need to find headphones capable of 10 hours or more.

Do you run on the road, in the park or on a treadmill? If you run outside, you might want to consider bone conduction headphones which don't sit inside your ear canal. The sound quality isn't as good, but you can hear potential hazards around you.

A number of running headphones have on-ear controls. Whether you need these or not is down to personal preference, but they're important if you don't like getting your phone out to skip tracks or change settings.

Of course comfort and fit is hugely important too. But, you can assume all of the picks on this list will stay in place – even if we do think some are more comfortable and secure than others.

What type of headphones are best for running? There isn't just one style of running headphones. That's why we recommend considering your priorities first. For example, if you're running somewhere busy, bone conduction headphones leave your ear canals open so you can hear the world around you, like traffic and pedestrians. Whereas if you're looking for stability and the best sound or even noise-cancellation, then you'd be better off considering a pair of true wireless earbuds. Some of these even come with soft silicone 'fins' will block out more sound while remaining firmly in place while you run. The decision largely comes down to your personal preferences, where you like to run and the level of immersion you'd like as you pound the pavement – or the treadmill.

Do headphones fall off when running? If you use a pair of headphones that aren't designed for fitness or running then there's a chance they'll fall off. Luckily, all of the best running headphones in our guide above are created with running, movement and sweat in mind. That's why you'll find different kinds of fit methods that prioritize security. This includes buds with bands that fit around the back of your head, like the Shokz OpenRun Pro. Ear hooks that keep your buds in place, which you'll find on the Jlab Go Air Sport. And a bunch of true wireless earbud options that come with a selection of different eartips to help you find the best fit.

How we test running headphones

We’ve reviewed all the headphones in the guide above to test the sound, fit, specifications, value and design, running with each pair to test their limitations.When testing the best running headphones, sound quality and a secure, comfortable fit are our priorities.

We look at bone conduction headphones, in-ear buds and cans, rating each one for audio experience and fit. If they're falling out of our ears on a regular basis during our runs, they're not making the cut.

However, other factors we look for include value for money, helping us pick budget alongside premium headphones, and safety. Be it via a transparency mode, an innovative design, or bone conduction tech to leave your ears exposed, when on a run it’s useful to be aware of your surroundings.