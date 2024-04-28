The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (2024)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (1)

Want more tried and tested recommendations from the RW editors? Sign up to our new weekly newsletter Kit Bag, coming soon. Click here to subscribe.

Looking for a reliable pair of headphones to wear as you clock up the miles? We've put the best running headphones from the biggest brands – including Beats, Shokz, Bose and Samsung – through their paces to help you decide.

At a glance, here are the best headphones for all budgets and needs:

What to look for when buying running headphones

A comfortable fit

There's nothing worse than your headphones digging into the side of your head in the final miles of a long run. These days, you can get all sorts of options designed for sport that wrap around your ears in various weird and wonderful ways.

When scrolling through the list below, think about whether you'd prefer wireless headphones that are still connected to one another with a cable, or earbuds. It's worth highlighting the Powerbeats Pro here, which have an innovative over-ear hook design that all our runners found extremely comfortable during testing.

Waterproof casing

Sure, you can run with a 'normal' pair of headphones, but they probably won't be built to withstand heavy rain showers, or a large amount of sweat (nice). A good pair of running headphones will have a waterproof casing that, while not suitable for submerging underwater, will save them from getting destroyed if you're running in a downpour.

Sound quality

Of course, you're using headphones to distract yourself as you clock up the miles. They may not pick up as much as your day-to-day cans, but a good pair of running headphones should offer decent sound quality, while still letting you hear the traffic.

How we test

Look out for products sporting our Runner’s World Expert Tested logo as they've been put through the wringer by our expert testers.

This involved seeing how each pair of performed while stationary and on the run, to make sure the impact of heels repeatedly striking the tarmac didn’t send them tumbling to the ground. They were also judged on their design, ease of use and performance, with the final category included criteria such as battery life, comfort and sound quality.

Products were also sent to an independent sound technician to make sure they could provide the crisp treble and powerful bass needed to help us push our pace.

Editors' Choice

The 'Editors’ Choice' earbuds listed below are those that have been tested – and highly rated – by the editors and contributors on our team. Over the years, we’ve tried and tested our fair share of running headphones and, as technology has evolved, so have our expectations when it comes to comfort, sound quality and performance.

The best headphones for runners 2024

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (15)Five minutes of charge provides one-and-a-half hours of battery life
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (16)You can summon Siri with the headphones
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (17)Excellent sound quality
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (18)Comfortable and secure fit
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (19)The ear hooks can be impractical for glasses wearers

These headphones don’t come cheap, but we think they’re worth every penny. The punchy bass is great for pacing and their adjustable hooks fit around the ear to make sure they stay in place throughout any workout.

Despite having a bulkier design than most, courtesy of the aforementioned hooks, we found them supremely comfortable to wear. As they’re manufactured by Apple, they’re definitely best-suited to iPhone users, with the ability to summon Siri and display their battery on your mobile’s home screen.

We were also big fans of the magnetic charging case, which boosts the total battery life up to 24 hours.

Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Key specs

Type In-ear, true wireless
Battery lifeNine hours (24 hours with charging case)
Noise-cancellingNo
Accessories includedCharging case, ear tips in four sizes, USB charging cable

2

Best for customisable fit

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (20)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (21)

2

Best for customisable fit

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (22)Customisable fit
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (23)'Adaptable acoustic’ tech is a neat feature
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (24)iImpressive sound quality for affordable price
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (25)Charging case too bulky for pocket
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (26)Changing ear tips can be a faff

Sennheiser’s sports pedigree really shows here. Three different sizes of ear adapters and four different sizes of fins combine to provide you with a customisable fit that our testers found stayed firmly in place.

The ‘Adaptable Acoustic’ tech means you can opt to have the ear adapters open to stay aware of your surroundings but minimise body noise such as your breathing and footfalls, or closed to block outside noise and immerse yourself in your chosen soundtrack. Testers were also impressed with the sound quality, which they felt punches way above the price tag.

Sennhesier Sport True Wireless review

TypeIn-ear, true wireless
Battery life9 hours (buds), 27 hours (with case)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedUSB charging cord, charging case

3

Best bone-condunction headphones

Shokz OpenRun

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (27)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (28)

3

Best bone-condunction headphones

Shokz OpenRun

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (29)Comfortable
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (30)Safe
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (31)Controls can be fiddly to use while running

What sets these OpenRun headphones (previously called Aeropex) apart is the bone-conduction technology, which sends audio vibrations through your cheekbones to your inner ears, bypassing your lugholes. This is great from a safety perspective and comes with surprisingly little compromise on sound quality, which is excellent.

There’s also a comfort bonus – you don’t have to ram and twist them into your ears as you do with some buds. Battery life is also solid (roughly eight hours of playback), while a nano protective coating and watertight rubber gaskets make them fully sweatproof and waterproof. Playback and calls are easily controlled by a single multi-function button, too.

On the downside, our tester found the rocker switch that controls power and volume rather fiddly and had to resort to using their phone mid-run. All in all, though, an excellent package.

Shokz OpenRun review

Key specs

TypeBone conduction
Battery lifeEight hours
Noise-cancellingNo
Accessoreies includedTwo magnetic charging cables, silicone rubber case, earplugs

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

4

Best for compatibility

Beats Studio Buds +

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (32)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (33)

4

Best for compatibility

Beats Studio Buds +

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (34)Compatible with iOs and Android devices
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (35)Excellent sound quality and ANC
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (36)Secure when running
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (37)Quick-charge feature
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (38)Pricey

There’s plenty to shout about with these shiny new Beats, which are enhanced versions of the popular Studio Buds. What's changed? You get a funky transparent case, improved audio, more effective noise cancelling and longer battery life, according to the brand. But do they live up to the hype?

That’s a resounding ‘yes’. Our expert described the audio quality as ‘nearly flawless’, raving about the lack of distortion and smooth, detailed sound. They also gave the ANC their seal of approval and thought the transparency mode was solid – great news for the road runners among you. On that note, the compact buds stayed in place when on the move – we had no issues with them falling out or coming loose – and the quick-charge feature, which provides an hour’s playback from a five-minute charge, was a lifesaver for last-minute runs.

Unlike many of its competitors, these slick Beats offer advanced features for both Apple and Android users. Those include voice activation, instant pairing and synching between devices, and ‘Find My’ integration should you misplace your buds. For those who have their foot in both camps, this makes life significantly easier.

Beats Studio Buds + review

Key specifications

TypeIn-ear, true wireless
Battery lifeUp to 36 hours (25 with transparency mode)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedUSB-C charging cable, Four ear tips, quick start guide, ‘b’ logo sticker, warranty card

5

Best for minimising sound leakage

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (39)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (40)

5

Best for minimising sound leakage

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Now 23% Off

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (41)Secure while running
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (42)Minimal sound leakage
See Also
All the best workout headphones for the gym or home
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (43)No noise cancellation

Whether we were running hill sprint intervals or grinding through sets of burpees and box jumps, these earbuds didn’t budge. The tips felt tight, comfortable and secure, and we really liked the discreet design that sat flush within our ears.

Our independent audio expert raved about their dynamic range, which lends itself particularly well to heavy guitar anthems (rock fans, rejoice). Happily, there was next to no sound leakage, so you can blast your top tunes on the tube without inadvertently sharing your music taste with fellow passengers.

There’s no noise cancellation, and their five hours of playback time on a full tank isn’t amazing in the grand scheme of things, but this can be boosted to 24 hours thanks to their portable charging case.

Key specs

TypeIn-ear, true wireless
Battery lifeFive hours (24 hours with charging case)
Noise cancellingNo
Accessories includedEar tips with three size options, charging case, USB charging cable

6

Best for Samsung users

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (44)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (45)

6

Best for Samsung users

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Now 37% Off

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (46)Great sound quality
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (47)Pocket-friendly charging case
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (48)Comfortable fit
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (49)Battery life could be better
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (50)Case prone to scratches

Testers found these were quick and easy to lodge in the ears and then highly comfortable and secure on the run. Sound quality scored highly, too, with our audiophile praising the ‘smooth, rich sound’ and the noise cancellation. Battery life is decent and can be extended via the pocket-friendly charging case, while additional features such as voice detect, which turns on ambient mode and lowers the volume when you’re talking, impressed testers.

Though compatible with any Android or iOS device, those within the Samsung ecosystem can enjoy hi-tech extras such as 24-bit audio and 360-degree head tracking.

Key specs

TypeIn-ear
Battery lifeEight hours (buds), 18 hours (with case)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedThree tips, USB charging case

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

7

Best for iPhone users

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (51)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (52)

7

Best for iPhone users

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (53)Great sound quality
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (54)Secure fit
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (55)Noise cancellation and transparency modes
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (56)Innovative Ear Tip Fit test
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (57)Pricey

Thanks to a new H2 chip and amplifier, the 2nd generation of these iconic buds has a noticeably deeper bass and clearer sound. Transparency mode, too, is greatly improved with less of the crackle you get when wind passes over microphones that pump in external audio. On the run, they feel lightweight and comfortable and the fit is reassuringly secure, with our tester suffering no fall-out over a variety of terrain and paces.

Perhaps the biggest reason to love the 2nd generation, though, is that AirPods finally get on-ear volume control – swipe up or down on the white stem – and wireless charging.

Key specs

TypeIn-ear, true wireless
Battery life6 hours (buds), 30 hours (with case)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedThree different-sized silicone ear tips, charging case, USB charging cable

8

Best affordable alternative to Airpods

Jabra Elite 8 Active

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (58)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (59)

8

Best affordable alternative to Airpods

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (60)Crisp sound
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (61)Super comfortable
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (62)Stay snuggly in ears, despite hook-free-design
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (63)Could use a wider choice of ear tips

Jabra claim these are the 'world's toughest earbuds' and they certainly lived up to expectations in our testing. At 5g for each bud, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are brilliantly light, with a compact wing-tip-free secure fit. That secure fit is helped by a special silicone coating that grips more when it gets wet or sweaty. 'They're probably the most secure-feeling earbuds without tips that I've run in,' said one tester.

They earbuds are also IP68 rated, which means they can be submerged up to 1.5 metres, be rinsed underwater, get splashed during water sports and get soaked on a rainy day. So, even for the hardcore runners, these should see you through most activities.

The battery life is 4 hours more than the older Elite 7 Active, too, and the sound quality – which is customisable – is great. It’s not necessarily the very best, but there’s good top volume, decent nuance and richness and plenty of butt-kicking bass.

Jabra Elite 8 Active review

TypeIn-ear
Battery life8 hours (plus 32 hours with charging case)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedThree sizes of silicone ear tips, charging cable, charging case

9

Best for sound quality

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (64)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (65)

9

Best for sound quality

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (66)Easy set-up
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (67)Impeccable sound quality
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (68)Secure fit for running and high-intensity workouts
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (69)Responsive touch controls
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (70)Effective noise cancelling
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (71)High price point

Whether your runs are soundtracked by hip hop or heavy metal, these top-quality Bang & Olufsen buds will do your playlist justice. Our audiophile was blown away by the sound quality, praising the ‘excellent clarity and detail’, and rated the breadth of customisation options available within the app. As well as pre-sets including ‘commute’ and ‘podcast’, you can tinker with the ANC when you’re heading out on the roads and need to be aware of your surroundings. Though there was some sound leakage, the noise cancelling tech was brilliant for such tiny buds.

Smooth sound aside, the stylish in-ears didn’t budge during our sessions, and even stayed in during burpees, star jumps and handstands. ‘I totally forgot I was even wearing them’ said one impressed tester.

The touch controls on the earbuds were straightforward to use and uber responsive, the call quality was faultless and, as a bonus, they have an IP57 waterproof rating, so they’ll hold up if you get caught in a downpour (or if you’re a particularly sweaty runner - no judgement).

Yes, they’re pricey but if you’ve got the cash to spare and you’re into your music, they’re a worthy investment.

Key specs

TypeIn ear, true wireless
Battery lifeUp to 28 hours
Noise cancellingYes
Accessories includedEar buds, case, USB cable, 4 silicone tips

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

10

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (72)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (73)

10

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Now 27% Off

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (74)Incredible sound quality
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (75)Full on-device controls
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (76)Super comfortable
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (77)Occasional connectivity issues
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (78)Limited colour choices

Easily some of the most comfortable in-ear headphones we've ever tried (that name doesn't lie), with some of the best noise cancelling out there, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wowed our testers.

The transparency (or 'Aware' as the brand dubs it) mode is also excellent, dulling harsh or explosive sounds but keeping conversation crystal clear, and they've yet to wriggle free from my ears, despite hours of wear during vigorous exercise.

While not solely marketed or designed for fitness purposes, with sweat-resistance, all-day comfort and impeccable sound quality, these sleek earbuds are a no-brainer when it comes to runners who really care about their tunes.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra review

TypeIn-ear
Battery life6 hours (24 hours with charging case)
Noise cancellingYes
Accessories3 different size ear-tips, 3 different size stability bands, charging case, USB-C to USB-A charging cable, instruction manual, warranty

11

Best for interval sessions

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (79)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (80)

11

Best for interval sessions

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC

Now 12% Off

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (81)Very secure while running
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (82)Noise cancelling and transparency modes
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (83)Impressive battery life
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (84)Testers experienced connectivity issues

Few headphones can withstand sprint intervals without popping out, but these sporty buds did a stellar job on test. With a choice of six different tips and ergonomic over-the-ear hooks, our testers were able to find a secure fit that didn’t come loose mid-stride.

Built-in noise cancelling tech lets you block out external sounds so you can crank up the tunes and get in the zone, but there’s also a ‘Be Aware’ mode for hearing cars whizzing past when running in busy areas. The music pauses when one earbud is removed (helpful when crossing the road mid-run) and we found the touch controls intuitive, with no fumbling required – just tap the buds to play, pause and skip songs. There are also three EQs to try within the JLab app, including ‘Balanced’, ‘Signature’ and ‘Bass Boost’, as well as a movie mode if you fancy watching a flick on your phone.

The battery life is another standout feature – you get a whopping 15 hours from a single charge and up to 55 hours with the charging case. On that note, the case is rather bulky and won’t slip into your pocket, but given the mammoth battery life, you shouldn’t need to bring it along anyway.

Our testers did have some irritating connectivity issues, meaning they had to pull their phones out on the move. Don’t expect the sound quality to be up there with Beats, Bose and Jabra either, but then again, these earphones are significantly cheaper.

Key specs

TypeOver-the-ear hooks
Battery life15 hours (bud), 55 hours (with case)
Noise-cancellingYes
Accessories includedUSB charging cord, charging case

12

Best for running with others

JBL Reflect Flow

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (85)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (86)

12

Best for running with others

JBL Reflect Flow

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (87)Ambient aware setting lets external noises in
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (88)Extremely waterproof
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (89)Supports Hey Google and Amazon Alexa
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (90)Charging case too bulky to carry

Another sport-specific set of headphones, the JBL Reflect Flows use Freebit technology (a small silicone wing attached to each earbud that presses against the inner ear) to ensure they stay put throughout runs and workouts.

The ambient-aware feature is really handy for allowing external noises in without having to pause your music, so you no longer have to choose between ditching your favourite playlist and giving your running partner the cold shoulder. They’re sweatproof too, allowing you to push the pace without worrying about protecting your earbuds.

Key specs

Type In-ear, true wireless
Battery life10 hours (30 hours with charging case)
Noise-cancellingNo
Accessories includedThree sizes of silicone ear tips, three sizes of silicone ear hooks, charging case, USB lead

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

13

Best bone-conduction headphones for under £100

Haylou PurFree BC01 Bone Conduction Headphones

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (91)

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (92)

13

Best bone-conduction headphones for under £100

Haylou PurFree BC01 Bone Conduction Headphones

Pros
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (93)Safety
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (94)Secure fit
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (95)Magnetic fast charging
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (96)Waterproof IP67, protected against water submersion up to 1m deep
Cons
  • The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (97)Sound leakage

For road runners who like to listen to music or podcasts but need to be aware of their surroundings, these sleek Haylou buds are a sound choice. They use bone conduction technology to transfer sound vibrations along your cheekbones, leaving your ears free to hear any potential hazards around you. They’re also handy if you’re running as part of a group and want some background music to help you through the miles.

Our testers rated the lightweight design and secure fit, saying the buds didn’t budge, even as they ramped up the pace. The wraparound band didn’t feel too tight, and the control buttons were delightfully responsive and easy to tinker with while on the move. We wouldn’t recommend them for gym workouts, however, as the band made lying-down exercises tricky.

Like many bone-conducting cans, the sound quality isn't out of this world and there’s a hefty amount of sound leakage, but that’s a compromise we’re willing to make for safety. The battery life is a solid eight hours, and they boast a quick charge feature, which offers two hours of juice from a rapid 10-minute charge, so you’ll never have to face a silent commute again.

Key specs

TypeBone conduction
Battery life8 hours
Noise-cancellingNo
Accessories includedCharging wire, earplugs

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (98)

Tested byJodie Morrish

Health and Fitness Tester

Jodie is our Health and Fitness product tester. She runs tests on a wide variety of products, including gym leggings, walking boots, fitness trackers and more. Jodie has managed the testing for 577 products to date, including working with over 600 panellists.

The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (2024)
Top Articles
Eggs in Purgatory - Easy 20 Minute Recipe!
We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD
Do 0% credit cards build credit score?
Is zero credit worse than bad credit?
Latest Posts
20 Healthy Winter Vegetarian Soup Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Recipe - Gimme Some Oven
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 5740

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.