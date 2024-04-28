The best wireless headphones for runners, tried and tested (2024)

Want more tried and tested recommendations from the RW editors? Sign up to our new weekly newsletter Kit Bag, coming soon. Click here to subscribe.
Looking for a reliable pair of headphones to wear as you clock up the miles? We've put the best running headphones from the biggest brands – including Beats, Shokz, Bose and Samsung – through their paces to help you decide.
At a glance, here are the best headphones for all budgets and needs:
1
Best for security
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Read more
2
Best for customisable fit
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless
Read more
3
Best bone-condunction headphones
Shokz OpenRun
Read more
4
Best for compatibility
Beats Studio Buds +
Read more
5
Best for minimising sound leakage
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Read more
6
Best for Samsung users
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Read more
7
Best for iPhone users
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Read more
8
Best affordable alternative to Airpods
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Read more
9
Best for sound quality
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex
Read more
10
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds
Read more
What to look for when buying running headphones
A comfortable fit
There's nothing worse than your headphones digging into the side of your head in the final miles of a long run. These days, you can get all sorts of options designed for sport that wrap around your ears in various weird and wonderful ways.
When scrolling through the list below, think about whether you'd prefer wireless headphones that are still connected to one another with a cable, or earbuds. It's worth highlighting the Powerbeats Pro here, which have an innovative over-ear hook design that all our runners found extremely comfortable during testing.
Waterproof casing
Sure, you can run with a 'normal' pair of headphones, but they probably won't be built to withstand heavy rain showers, or a large amount of sweat (nice). A good pair of running headphones will have a waterproof casing that, while not suitable for submerging underwater, will save them from getting destroyed if you're running in a downpour.
Sound quality
Of course, you're using headphones to distract yourself as you clock up the miles. They may not pick up as much as your day-to-day cans, but a good pair of running headphones should offer decent sound quality, while still letting you hear the traffic.
How we test
Look out for products sporting our Runner’s World Expert Tested logo as they've been put through the wringer by our expert testers.
This involved seeing how each pair of performed while stationary and on the run, to make sure the impact of heels repeatedly striking the tarmac didn’t send them tumbling to the ground. They were also judged on their design, ease of use and performance, with the final category included criteria such as battery life, comfort and sound quality.
Products were also sent to an independent sound technician to make sure they could provide the crisp treble and powerful bass needed to help us push our pace.
Editors' Choice
The 'Editors’ Choice' earbuds listed below are those that have been tested – and highly rated – by the editors and contributors on our team. Over the years, we’ve tried and tested our fair share of running headphones and, as technology has evolved, so have our expectations when it comes to comfort, sound quality and performance.
The best headphones for runners 2024
1
Best for security
Beats Powerbeats Pro
1
Best for security
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Pros
- Five minutes of charge provides one-and-a-half hours of battery life
- You can summon Siri with the headphones
- Excellent sound quality
- Comfortable and secure fit
Cons
- The ear hooks can be impractical for glasses wearers
These headphones don’t come cheap, but we think they’re worth every penny. The punchy bass is great for pacing and their adjustable hooks fit around the ear to make sure they stay in place throughout any workout.
Despite having a bulkier design than most, courtesy of the aforementioned hooks, we found them supremely comfortable to wear. As they’re manufactured by Apple, they’re definitely best-suited to iPhone users, with the ability to summon Siri and display their battery on your mobile’s home screen.
We were also big fans of the magnetic charging case, which boosts the total battery life up to 24 hours.
Beats Powerbeats Pro review
Key specs
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|Nine hours (24 hours with charging case)
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Accessories included
|Charging case, ear tips in four sizes, USB charging cable
2
Best for customisable fit
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless
2
Best for customisable fit
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless
Pros
- Customisable fit
- 'Adaptable acoustic’ tech is a neat feature
- iImpressive sound quality for affordable price
Cons
- Charging case too bulky for pocket
- Changing ear tips can be a faff
Sennheiser’s sports pedigree really shows here. Three different sizes of ear adapters and four different sizes of fins combine to provide you with a customisable fit that our testers found stayed firmly in place.
The ‘Adaptable Acoustic’ tech means you can opt to have the ear adapters open to stay aware of your surroundings but minimise body noise such as your breathing and footfalls, or closed to block outside noise and immerse yourself in your chosen soundtrack. Testers were also impressed with the sound quality, which they felt punches way above the price tag.
Sennhesier Sport True Wireless review
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|9 hours (buds), 27 hours (with case)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|USB charging cord, charging case
3
Best bone-condunction headphones
Shokz OpenRun
3
Best bone-condunction headphones
Shokz OpenRun
Pros
- Comfortable
- Safe
Cons
- Controls can be fiddly to use while running
What sets these OpenRun headphones (previously called Aeropex) apart is the bone-conduction technology, which sends audio vibrations through your cheekbones to your inner ears, bypassing your lugholes. This is great from a safety perspective and comes with surprisingly little compromise on sound quality, which is excellent.
There’s also a comfort bonus – you don’t have to ram and twist them into your ears as you do with some buds. Battery life is also solid (roughly eight hours of playback), while a nano protective coating and watertight rubber gaskets make them fully sweatproof and waterproof. Playback and calls are easily controlled by a single multi-function button, too.
On the downside, our tester found the rocker switch that controls power and volume rather fiddly and had to resort to using their phone mid-run. All in all, though, an excellent package.
Shokz OpenRun review
Key specs
|Type
|Bone conduction
|Battery life
|Eight hours
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Accessoreies included
|Two magnetic charging cables, silicone rubber case, earplugs
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Best for compatibility
Beats Studio Buds +
4
Best for compatibility
Beats Studio Buds +
Pros
- Compatible with iOs and Android devices
- Excellent sound quality and ANC
- Secure when running
- Quick-charge feature
Cons
- Pricey
There’s plenty to shout about with these shiny new Beats, which are enhanced versions of the popular Studio Buds. What's changed? You get a funky transparent case, improved audio, more effective noise cancelling and longer battery life, according to the brand. But do they live up to the hype?
That’s a resounding ‘yes’. Our expert described the audio quality as ‘nearly flawless’, raving about the lack of distortion and smooth, detailed sound. They also gave the ANC their seal of approval and thought the transparency mode was solid – great news for the road runners among you. On that note, the compact buds stayed in place when on the move – we had no issues with them falling out or coming loose – and the quick-charge feature, which provides an hour’s playback from a five-minute charge, was a lifesaver for last-minute runs.
Unlike many of its competitors, these slick Beats offer advanced features for both Apple and Android users. Those include voice activation, instant pairing and synching between devices, and ‘Find My’ integration should you misplace your buds. For those who have their foot in both camps, this makes life significantly easier.
Beats Studio Buds + review
Key specifications
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|Up to 36 hours (25 with transparency mode)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|USB-C charging cable, Four ear tips, quick start guide, ‘b’ logo sticker, warranty card
5
Best for minimising sound leakage
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
5
Best for minimising sound leakage
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Secure while running
- Minimal sound leakage
Cons
- No noise cancellation
Whether we were running hill sprint intervals or grinding through sets of burpees and box jumps, these earbuds didn’t budge. The tips felt tight, comfortable and secure, and we really liked the discreet design that sat flush within our ears.
Our independent audio expert raved about their dynamic range, which lends itself particularly well to heavy guitar anthems (rock fans, rejoice). Happily, there was next to no sound leakage, so you can blast your top tunes on the tube without inadvertently sharing your music taste with fellow passengers.
There’s no noise cancellation, and their five hours of playback time on a full tank isn’t amazing in the grand scheme of things, but this can be boosted to 24 hours thanks to their portable charging case.
Key specs
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|Five hours (24 hours with charging case)
|Noise cancelling
|No
|Accessories included
|Ear tips with three size options, charging case, USB charging cable
6
Best for Samsung users
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
6
Best for Samsung users
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Now 37% Off
Pros
- Great sound quality
- Pocket-friendly charging case
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Battery life could be better
- Case prone to scratches
Testers found these were quick and easy to lodge in the ears and then highly comfortable and secure on the run. Sound quality scored highly, too, with our audiophile praising the ‘smooth, rich sound’ and the noise cancellation. Battery life is decent and can be extended via the pocket-friendly charging case, while additional features such as voice detect, which turns on ambient mode and lowers the volume when you’re talking, impressed testers.
Though compatible with any Android or iOS device, those within the Samsung ecosystem can enjoy hi-tech extras such as 24-bit audio and 360-degree head tracking.
Key specs
|Type
|In-ear
|Battery life
|Eight hours (buds), 18 hours (with case)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|Three tips, USB charging case
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Best for iPhone users
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
7
Best for iPhone users
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Pros
- Great sound quality
- Secure fit
- Noise cancellation and transparency modes
- Innovative Ear Tip Fit test
Cons
- Pricey
Thanks to a new H2 chip and amplifier, the 2nd generation of these iconic buds has a noticeably deeper bass and clearer sound. Transparency mode, too, is greatly improved with less of the crackle you get when wind passes over microphones that pump in external audio. On the run, they feel lightweight and comfortable and the fit is reassuringly secure, with our tester suffering no fall-out over a variety of terrain and paces.
Perhaps the biggest reason to love the 2nd generation, though, is that AirPods finally get on-ear volume control – swipe up or down on the white stem – and wireless charging.
Key specs
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|6 hours (buds), 30 hours (with case)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|Three different-sized silicone ear tips, charging case, USB charging cable
8
Best affordable alternative to Airpods
Jabra Elite 8 Active
8
Best affordable alternative to Airpods
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Pros
- Crisp sound
- Super comfortable
- Stay snuggly in ears, despite hook-free-design
Cons
- Could use a wider choice of ear tips
Jabra claim these are the 'world's toughest earbuds' and they certainly lived up to expectations in our testing. At 5g for each bud, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are brilliantly light, with a compact wing-tip-free secure fit. That secure fit is helped by a special silicone coating that grips more when it gets wet or sweaty. 'They're probably the most secure-feeling earbuds without tips that I've run in,' said one tester.
They earbuds are also IP68 rated, which means they can be submerged up to 1.5 metres, be rinsed underwater, get splashed during water sports and get soaked on a rainy day. So, even for the hardcore runners, these should see you through most activities.
The battery life is 4 hours more than the older Elite 7 Active, too, and the sound quality – which is customisable – is great. It’s not necessarily the very best, but there’s good top volume, decent nuance and richness and plenty of butt-kicking bass.
Jabra Elite 8 Active review
|Type
|In-ear
|Battery life
|8 hours (plus 32 hours with charging case)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|Three sizes of silicone ear tips, charging cable, charging case
9
Best for sound quality
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex
9
Best for sound quality
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex
Pros
- Easy set-up
- Impeccable sound quality
- Secure fit for running and high-intensity workouts
- Responsive touch controls
- Effective noise cancelling
Cons
- High price point
Whether your runs are soundtracked by hip hop or heavy metal, these top-quality Bang & Olufsen buds will do your playlist justice. Our audiophile was blown away by the sound quality, praising the ‘excellent clarity and detail’, and rated the breadth of customisation options available within the app. As well as pre-sets including ‘commute’ and ‘podcast’, you can tinker with the ANC when you’re heading out on the roads and need to be aware of your surroundings. Though there was some sound leakage, the noise cancelling tech was brilliant for such tiny buds.
Smooth sound aside, the stylish in-ears didn’t budge during our sessions, and even stayed in during burpees, star jumps and handstands. ‘I totally forgot I was even wearing them’ said one impressed tester.
The touch controls on the earbuds were straightforward to use and uber responsive, the call quality was faultless and, as a bonus, they have an IP57 waterproof rating, so they’ll hold up if you get caught in a downpour (or if you’re a particularly sweaty runner - no judgement).
Yes, they’re pricey but if you’ve got the cash to spare and you’re into your music, they’re a worthy investment.
Key specs
|Type
|In ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|Up to 28 hours
|Noise cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|Ear buds, case, USB cable, 4 silicone tips
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds
10
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds
Now 27% Off
Pros
- Incredible sound quality
- Full on-device controls
- Super comfortable
Cons
- Occasional connectivity issues
- Limited colour choices
Easily some of the most comfortable in-ear headphones we've ever tried (that name doesn't lie), with some of the best noise cancelling out there, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wowed our testers.
The transparency (or 'Aware' as the brand dubs it) mode is also excellent, dulling harsh or explosive sounds but keeping conversation crystal clear, and they've yet to wriggle free from my ears, despite hours of wear during vigorous exercise.
While not solely marketed or designed for fitness purposes, with sweat-resistance, all-day comfort and impeccable sound quality, these sleek earbuds are a no-brainer when it comes to runners who really care about their tunes.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra review
|Type
|In-ear
|Battery life
|6 hours (24 hours with charging case)
|Noise cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories
|3 different size ear-tips, 3 different size stability bands, charging case, USB-C to USB-A charging cable, instruction manual, warranty
11
Best for interval sessions
JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
11
Best for interval sessions
JLab Epic Air Sport ANC
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Very secure while running
- Noise cancelling and transparency modes
- Impressive battery life
Cons
- Testers experienced connectivity issues
Few headphones can withstand sprint intervals without popping out, but these sporty buds did a stellar job on test. With a choice of six different tips and ergonomic over-the-ear hooks, our testers were able to find a secure fit that didn’t come loose mid-stride.
Built-in noise cancelling tech lets you block out external sounds so you can crank up the tunes and get in the zone, but there’s also a ‘Be Aware’ mode for hearing cars whizzing past when running in busy areas. The music pauses when one earbud is removed (helpful when crossing the road mid-run) and we found the touch controls intuitive, with no fumbling required – just tap the buds to play, pause and skip songs. There are also three EQs to try within the JLab app, including ‘Balanced’, ‘Signature’ and ‘Bass Boost’, as well as a movie mode if you fancy watching a flick on your phone.
The battery life is another standout feature – you get a whopping 15 hours from a single charge and up to 55 hours with the charging case. On that note, the case is rather bulky and won’t slip into your pocket, but given the mammoth battery life, you shouldn’t need to bring it along anyway.
Our testers did have some irritating connectivity issues, meaning they had to pull their phones out on the move. Don’t expect the sound quality to be up there with Beats, Bose and Jabra either, but then again, these earphones are significantly cheaper.
Key specs
|Type
|Over-the-ear hooks
|Battery life
|15 hours (bud), 55 hours (with case)
|Noise-cancelling
|Yes
|Accessories included
|USB charging cord, charging case
12
Best for running with others
JBL Reflect Flow
12
Best for running with others
JBL Reflect Flow
Pros
- Ambient aware setting lets external noises in
- Extremely waterproof
- Supports Hey Google and Amazon Alexa
Cons
- Charging case too bulky to carry
Another sport-specific set of headphones, the JBL Reflect Flows use Freebit technology (a small silicone wing attached to each earbud that presses against the inner ear) to ensure they stay put throughout runs and workouts.
The ambient-aware feature is really handy for allowing external noises in without having to pause your music, so you no longer have to choose between ditching your favourite playlist and giving your running partner the cold shoulder. They’re sweatproof too, allowing you to push the pace without worrying about protecting your earbuds.
Key specs
|Type
|In-ear, true wireless
|Battery life
|10 hours (30 hours with charging case)
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Accessories included
|Three sizes of silicone ear tips, three sizes of silicone ear hooks, charging case, USB lead
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Best bone-conduction headphones for under £100
Haylou PurFree BC01 Bone Conduction Headphones
13
Best bone-conduction headphones for under £100
Haylou PurFree BC01 Bone Conduction Headphones
Pros
- Safety
- Secure fit
- Magnetic fast charging
- Waterproof IP67, protected against water submersion up to 1m deep
Cons
- Sound leakage
For road runners who like to listen to music or podcasts but need to be aware of their surroundings, these sleek Haylou buds are a sound choice. They use bone conduction technology to transfer sound vibrations along your cheekbones, leaving your ears free to hear any potential hazards around you. They’re also handy if you’re running as part of a group and want some background music to help you through the miles.
Our testers rated the lightweight design and secure fit, saying the buds didn’t budge, even as they ramped up the pace. The wraparound band didn’t feel too tight, and the control buttons were delightfully responsive and easy to tinker with while on the move. We wouldn’t recommend them for gym workouts, however, as the band made lying-down exercises tricky.
Like many bone-conducting cans, the sound quality isn't out of this world and there’s a hefty amount of sound leakage, but that’s a compromise we’re willing to make for safety. The battery life is a solid eight hours, and they boast a quick charge feature, which offers two hours of juice from a rapid 10-minute charge, so you’ll never have to face a silent commute again.
Key specs
|Type
|Bone conduction
|Battery life
|8 hours
|Noise-cancelling
|No
|Accessories included
|Charging wire, earplugs
Tested byJodie Morrish
Health and Fitness Tester
Jodie is our Health and Fitness product tester. She runs tests on a wide variety of products, including gym leggings, walking boots, fitness trackers and more. Jodie has managed the testing for 577 products to date, including working with over 600 panellists.