Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors 2024 (2024)

While cases and screen protectors are essential for any smartphone, there are a lot of other things that can further add to your smartphone experience, especially when it's a flagship such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, so do check out our list of the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S21 too.

Our top vote goes to Arae's three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. Made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, these offer solid protection against all kinds of damage, that too at an affordable price. If you're looking for something that offers maximum value for money, TOCOL's six-pack of screen and camera lens glass protectors is an easy choice. Then there are Supershieldz's anti-glare matte screen protectors, which help in reducing eye strain while keeping away smudges and fingerprints as well. The anti-spy offering from YWXTW is also a great option if you don't want strangers peeking at your smartphone in public places.

It may have been superseded by the Galaxy S22 series, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 can still hold its own some of the best Android phones out there. That being said, it is a premium device that needs top-tier protection, which is why investing in the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors makes all the sense. And while you're at it, do also take a look at some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases for giving your S21 all-around protection.

If you've ever been annoyed by people trying to take a peek at your smartphone's display, YWXTW's Anti-Spy screen protector is exactly what you need. It masks the contents of your Galaxy S21's display when viewed from the sides, so only you (or the person directly facing the device) can see what's on the screen. The screen protectors are made from 9H hardness glass and don't impact the display's touch response or visual clarity.

Made from a flexible polymer material, ESR's Liquid Skin screen protector offers a simple but effective way of shielding the S21's display from scuffs and scratches. It's fully compatible with the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor, and also comes with self-healing properties. Along with three screen protectors, you also get an installation kit for an effortless application.

It may not be as thick as tempered glass screen protectors, but Spigen's NeoFlex Solid is still capable of protecting the Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch display from scratches, fingerprints, and more. It uses a wet installation method that allows for maximum screen clarity without any rainbow effects. And it goes without saying that the screen protector is fully compatible with all of Spigen's Galaxy S21 cases.

While glossy screen protectors look good, they often tend to be extremely reflective. If you'd rather have something different, we recommend this anti-glare screen protector from Supershieldz. Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, it not only eliminates glare to reduce eye strain, but the matte finish makes for enhanced touch sensitivity as well.

This multi-pack from TOCOL comes with three tempered glass screen protectors that are made from 9H hard glass, guarding the Galaxy S21's display against all kinds of damage. Apart from that, you also get three precise-cut camera lens protectors to shield the phone's triple-lens rear camera system from scuffs and scratches.

It may seem like an ordinary film-based screen protector at first glance, but ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield is anything but. Despite its flexible design, this screen protector does a solid job of keeping away scuffs, fingerprints, and oily smudges. It's made from an optically clear material that doesn't discolor over time and is backed by a lifetime warranty, in case things go south.

If you're not a fan of thick screen protectors, you might want to check LK's flexible screen protector, which is made from a TPU film that ensures maximum touch sensitivity and improved clarity. It comes with a case-friendly construction and has self-healing properties that let it automatically recover from bubbles and minor scratches over time.

With 9H hardness level and almost total clarity, Supershieldz's tempered glass screen protector offers reliable protection for your Galaxy S21's screen. Its hydrophobic and oleophobic layer reduces smudges and fingerprints, while the 2.5D rounded corners allow for comfortable use.

Affordable yet durable, this tempered glass screen protector from Arae can shield the Galaxy S21's screen from scratches, greasy fingerprints, and a lot more. It's made from glass with a 9H hardness, while the case-friendly design ensures it will work with a majority of popular S21 cases. The three-pack also comes with an alignment frame and cleaning wipes.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung's flagship smartphones tend to age quite well over time, and 2021's Galaxy S21 is no exception. Despite being a previous-generation model, it continues to be a top-of-the-line device that'll serve you well for years to come, even if decide to get it now. Among its many standout features is that gorgeous 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that's both vibrant and crisp. But even though this display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, we suggest getting one of the best Galaxy S21 screen protectors for added protection. From tempered glass offerings to flexible TPU films, here are some of the top picks available in the market.

FAQs

Ultimate Shield is the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protector, tempered glass, case, or cover that your money can buy.

No matter how durable, all glass is susceptible to breaking if pushed to its limits. This is true of Gorilla Glass Victus on the Galaxy S21 FE. Light drops and other accidents should be fine, but if it gets dropped too high or too often, there's bound to come a time where the glass eventually gives up.

The reasoning behind the omission starts with Samsung talking about how durable and strong the S22 is. They claim that the Armor Aluminum frame and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back panels make the phone resilient enough that the screen protectors can be forgone.

Your new Galaxy phone may be covered with protective vinyl or film to protect your device during production and distribution. If you use the device without removing the protective film after purchasing the device, various problems may occur. It is recommended that you remove all of the protective film.

For most people, a tempered-glass protector will be the best choice, because it offers the highest level of damage prevention and has a smooth touch.

Consider brands that have well-established relationships with leading device manufacturers. Such partnerships ensure your screen protector is tested to work with your device and won't interfere with your phone's performance. It also means you'll be able to find a screen protector that's designed for your device.

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ only available on the Cover Screen. This Gorilla Glass is the most resistant ever built into Samsung smartphone.

The Galaxy S21's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which is the strongest screen protection on the market.

The factory fitted screen protector can be removed but do this carefully as removing it and causing damage will void the warranty. It's not meant to be removed. Some prefer then to use no screen protector.

DisplayMate found that screen protectors make your phone more reflective. This reduces the quality of your display and requires you to increase your phone's brightness to match the same quality. Over time, he says this will wear down your phone's battery, and give you a shorter daily battery life.

Screen protectors aren't nearly as important as they used to be. They add a bit of extra protection to your phone, but that additional protection isn't always necessary. Think of it like wearing knee pads while riding a bike.

They could still break



Having a screen protector and a phone case does not guarantee the device cannot break. Using an InvisibleShield does not mean your device will never sustain breakage or damage.

Although a quality tempered glass screen protector will certainly help safeguard against scratches and cracks, this is generally only if your phone falls “flat on its face.” But keep in mind that your phone is not a cat, it doesn't always land the same way, and definitely doesn't have nine lives.

The lifespan of a tempered glass screen protector can vary depending on the quality of the product and how often you use your device. However, a good suggestion is to replace your tempered glass screen protector every 3-6 months or as soon as it starts to show signs of wear.

Not necessarily. Screen protectors provide impact protection for your screen and safeguard against scratches, but they don't protect the back, sides, or corners of your phone. If you want the best possible protection for your devices, cases and screen protectors are necessary.

