Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G screen protectors (2024)

So, you just bought a brand new Samsung Galaxy A14, and you’re afraid about what’s going to happen if you drop it. Even though it’s only priced at $199, you don’t want a cracked screen. Don’t worry, as we have a list of the best screen protectors you can buy for your Galaxy A14 5G.

Best Galaxy A14 screen protectors summary

If you want a quick rundown of the items on this list, then you can read below. It shows the item, the price, and where you can buy it. It’s perfect if you just want to quickly look at what’s in store for this list. If you want a more in-depth explanation, you can read below the table.

Product Cost Where to buy Xpression screen protector for Galaxy A14 5G $9.70 Walmart Caseswill Tempered Glass Screen Protector $6.98 eBay Pulen Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector $8.99 Amazon Imak Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector $5.99 Giztop Supershieldz Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector [4 PK] $8.99 Supershieldz

Xpression screen protector for Galaxy A14 5G

Price: $9.70

Where to buy: Walmart

The Xpression screen protector for the Galaxy A14 is a pretty straightforward buy. It’s made from tempered glass like most screen protectors, and it will absorb the impact from a fall on the screen. Instead of your phone’s screen getting cracked, the protector will.

This screen protector comes in a one-pack in case that’s all you need. It doesn’t have a cutout for the selfie camera as most others do. That could come in handy in case something comes into contact with that section of the screen.

This screen protector is .26mm thick and it has a 9H hardness rating. That means that it’s highly resistant to scratches. As hard as the glass is, it will provide an excellent touch response.

Xpression screen protector for Galaxy A14 5G - Walmart

Caseswill Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Price: $6.98

Where to buy: eBay

If you need a screen protector with a backup, then you’ll want to look at this offering from Caswell. You’ll get a two-pack of screen protectors to use for your phone. These cases will cover the entire screen including the bezel. That just makes for more peace of mind.

Again, they’re made from tempered glass and they cover the selfie camera. You get some great value with this pack, as you’re getting two for only $6.98.

Caseswill Tempered Glass Screen Protector - eBay

Pulen Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector

Price: $8.99

Where to buy: Amazon

Pulen helps provide protection to more than just the front of the phone. Starting off, you get a set of two screen protectors in the box. These protectors have layers of different materials that all serve different purposes. As if you won’t see this enough in this article, these protectors are made of tempered glass.

Along with protection for the front of the device, you also get some protection for the rear cameras. There’s a small attachment that you can add to the rear cameras that help protect them. This is neat, as cracked camera lenses are a major pain in the neck.

Pulen Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector - Amazon

Imak Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector

Price: $5.99

Where to buy: Giztop

This screen protector is a simple and to-the-point screen protector. It covers the front of the screen including the selfie camera. It’s made from tough (you guessed it) tempered glass. This screen protector is sturdy, yet it still allows high touch response.

Now, this screen protector is made for people who are paranoid about taking it off of the screen. There’s always the risk that a screen protector will leave an unwanted residue when taken off. However, this screen protector uses a silicone-based adhesive. This means that it won’t leave any nasty residue when it’s taken off.

Imak Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector - Giztop

Supershieldz Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector [4 PK]

Price: $8.99

Where to buy: Supershieldz

If you’re prioritizing value with your screen protectors, then you’ll want to check out this offering. You’ll get a pack of four 9H screen protectors in the box. They provide a lot of protection, but they don’t cover the selfie camera.

You get the typical specs with these screen protectors. They’re tough and crystal-clear, and they allow for high touch response. And yes, they’re made of tempered glass. The main reason you’ll get these cases is that you want to have some backups.

Supershieldz Galaxy A14 5G Screen Protector - Supershieldz