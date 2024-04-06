Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Mobile Accessories - EF-US911CTEGUS | Samsung US (2024)

Galaxy S23 Screen Protector

Galaxy S23 Screen Protector

EF-US911 / EF-US911CTEGUS

See Also
  • • Help keep your phone's screen protected against annoying scrapes and scratches. Made to last and not be seen, this fully transparent shield helps guard your phone screen and gives you added peace of mind.*

Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Mobile Accessories - EF-US911CTEGUS | Samsung US (20)

    Price, Promotion, Processing: Pricing, delivery date and other errors may be withdrawn or revised and/or your order may be cancelled at any time, without prior notice, before we have both (a) shipped or provided access to your product or service, and (b) received your payment for the product or service. All sales on Samsung.com are subject to the full Terms of Sale. Samsung is not responsible for any errors, omissions or misdirected or lost orders, or orders which may be delayed. Samsung reserves the right to modify pricing and modify or cancel promotions at any time, without prior notice.

    0% APR for 12, 18, 24, 36, 40 or 48 Months with Equal Payments:Available on purchases of select products charged to a Samsung Financing account. Minimum purchase: $50. 0% APR from date of eligible purchase until paid in full. Estimated monthly payment equals the eligible purchase amount multiplied by a repayment factor and rounded down to the nearest penny (repayment factors: .08333 for 12 month, .05556 for 18 month, .04167 for 24 month, .02778 for 36 month, .02500 for 40 month, .02083 for 48 month). Last payment may vary due to rounding. Total amount of payments will not exceed eligible purchase amount. Other transactions and fees affect overall minimum payment amount. Advertised payment amount, if any, is an estimate and may change once taxes, delivery or other charges are added. Limited time offer. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Standard Purchase APR: 29.99%. Minimum interest charge: $1. Prior purchases excluded. Account must be in good standing. Subject to credit approval. Samsung Financing account issued by TD Bank, N.A.

    *Galaxy S23 sold separately.

