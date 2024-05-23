Best Selfie Stick for Your iPhone, GoPro or Camera (2024)

XFacebookPinterest

The best selfie stick will help you get great photos and videos of yourself and your friends.

There’s no need to carry around a heavy camera and tripod or ask a stranger for a photo – selfie sticks put you right in the scene with minimal effort.

Whether you’re attaching your smartphone, a GoPro or a selfie camera, the best selfie stick models can support the weight while also offering some useful features.

Obudyard Gimbal Tripod, selfie stick and gimbal stabilizer in one: this compact, lightweight and durable all-in-one is an absolute bargain.

A Bluetooth selfie stick uses a remote to trigger the camera shutter, while others convert to a selfie tripod for hands-free shooting.

Then there are more advanced selfie sticks that offer extra-long reach, or even image stabilization for buttery smooth footage or better low light performance.

Whichever model you choose from this list, you can be confident that it’ll be much better than those on sale at the average tourist destination!

So strike your best selfie pose and let’s take a look at the recommendations!

Best Selfie Sticks in 2024

Obudyard Gimbal Stabilizer with Extendable Bluetooth Selfie Stick & Tripod

Pros Effective stabilization

Tripod mode

Bluetooth remote

Compact & light

360-degree rotation

Affordable Cons No warranty

This pocketable device is so much more than just a selfie stick… and the jaw-dropping thing is how much it offers for the price!

As well as an extendable selfie stick, it serves as a smartphone tripod and very effective gimbal stabilizer.

The latter means camera shake is automatically corrected and the horizon stays level, so you can take shots even as you walk.

If you’re looking for the best selfie stick for hiking and other outdoor activities, look no further – the Obudyard stabilizer offers the ideal balance of portability, durability, and anti-shake functionality.

At 227 grams (0.5 lbs), it’s extremely compact and light in weight compared to other smartphone stabilizers, so you’ll have no worries about taking it anywhere and everywhere.

The four-section, extendable aluminum alloy rod makes this a durable selfie stick that can take a few bumps, and the 2-hour battery life will allow you to get a commendable number of action shots before needing a charge.

Embedded neatly into the handle is a detachable Bluetooth wireless remote control. Using this, you can operate the stick from a distance of up to 10 meters. Turn it on or off, take pictures or record video, or even rotate your device 360 degrees in either direction.

For less than US$40, this really is the best selfie stick/tripod/stabilizer for smartphones that gives you exceptional versatility without breaking the bank.

Bluehorn Portable Smartphone Selfie Stick with Remote Shutter

Looking for the best selfie stick for iPhone and Android smartphones? If you don’t need the added benefit of gimbal stabilization, this is it.

It’s widely compatible with most smartphone sizes and fits any phone model that has a width of up to 10.5 cm (4.13″).

It starts out an easy-to-carry 20 cm (8.1″) and extends all the way up to 101 cm (40″), making it a highly versatile tool for capturing different angles of your adventures.

The head also supports 270-degree rotation so you can shoot in either portrait or landscape.

The body of the Bluehorn selfie stick is made from aluminum alloy for a combination of lightness and durability, while the metal joints are superior to the plastic parts you find on some less sturdy selfie sticks.

Want to use your Bluetooth selfie stick hands-free? The combination of flip-out tripod legs and wireless remote control means you can set it up on any flat surface and start the camera rolling.

The Bluetooth remote is rechargeable and stores neatly in the handle of the stick, making sure you don’t lose it… or more difficult to lose, at least!

This selfie stick does also include a 1/4″ screw to support small cameras. Just note that the remote shutter works with smartphones only, and the remote zoom feature only works with Android devices.

Bottom line? If you want an Android or iPhone selfie stick that’s both versatile and affordable, this one is hard to beat.

SelfieShow Selfie Stick with Wirelss Remote & Tripod Stand

Pros Super affordable

Stainless steel rod

Remote control included

Compact and extendable

Tripod mode Cons Plastic tripod legs & phone mount

Doesn’t fully rotate

With so many cheap selfie sticks on the market, you may be wondering what the best budget selfie stick is. And really, that comes down to finding the best balance between quality, features and price.

At around US$15, this compact selfie stick works well enough for most basic uses and offers very decent quality for the price tag.

The extendable telescopic rod is made from sturdy stainless steel – though, as to be expected with a product in this price range, the other parts are made from plastic.

Flip-out tripod legs add to the versatility of the surprisingly affordable SelfieShow, while the Bluetooth remote is another valuable added bonus.

The remote control is simple in functionality but allows you to activate the camera from up to 10 meters away with the click of a button.

Easily transportable, the stick compacts down to 19.4 cm (7.6″) and extends to a length of 101 cm (40″).

One complaint with this product is that the rotation head isn’t very effective, and we had some difficulty in setting it up to shoot vertically. It’s also limited to smartphones, so don’t expect to attach other types of cameras to it.

On the plus side, it’s very easy to operate and the Bluetooth connection is quick and solid.

It also comes with a 90-day warranty – something that you won’t always find on other selfie sticks in this price bracket.

As you’d guess from the budget price, this is hardly a professional selfie stick. However, for beginners or those wanting a simple selfie stick that doesn’t break the bank, this one ticks all the right boxes.

Sandmarc Pole

Pros Extremely sturdy build

Waterproof and rustproof

Compatible with all GoPro models

In-built GoPro remote clip

Slip-proof rubber grip

Lifetime warranty Cons Not very compact

Metal camera mount is difficult to screw in tightly

Not all selfie sticks are targeted at the smartphone market. This one by Sandmarc is designed for adventure – just mount up your action cam and away you go. This works great as a GoPro selfie stick.

It’s compatible with all GoPro cameras including the GoPro Hero range up to the Hero10, as well as with GoPro alternatives like the Osmo Action.

(If you’re looking for invisible selfie sticks for use with Insta360 action cameras, you’ll find them here. Note, though, that the stick will only be ‘invisible’ when using those specific cameras.)

If you’re looking for the best selfie stick for snowboarding, skiing, and other wet and wild adventure activities, this Sandmarc Pole should be at the top of your list.

It’s made from waterproof aluminum with a sturdy rubber grip and comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee.

The tripod mount and thumbscrew are also made from high-quality aluminum – you won’t find any flimsy plastic parts on this selfie stick.

It also has an adjustable wrist strap so you don’t have to worry about letting go of it while you dive underwater or fly through the air.

Length-wise, the Sandmarc Metal Edition has an impressive reach of 127 cm (50″), which it manages without losing stability.

When compacted down, it measures 38 cm (15″) – not the most portable of selfie sticks, but that’s a compromise you make due to the superior build quality.

If you want to carry your GoPro remote on your adventures, you can also store it neatly in the special holder clip built into the side of the stick. It’s compatible with all GoPro remotes.

Specifically designed for professional athletes, filmmakers and photographers, there’s little doubt this is the best selfie stick for GoPro action cameras.

MFW Bluetooth Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand

Pros Extra-long reach

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Durable construction

Wide legs for a stable tripod selfie stand

Anti-slip grip Cons Not very compact

Limited Bluetooth functionality

In the realm of long selfie sticks, this one by MFW stands out. It’s extendable to a whopping 150 cm (59″), giving you the extra reach you need to really get some unique angles and wide, sweeping shots.

To put that in perspective, other similar Bluetooth selfie sticks tend to have a reach of around 100 cm (or 40″).

The flip side of the extra-long arm is that this option isn’t the most compact. It folds down to 38 cm (15″), which is portable but hardly pocketable.

If the less compact size is a compromise you’re willing to make, you’ll be rewarded with other features – like excellent compatibility.

The MFW Bluetooth Selfie Stick works with most iPhone and Android phone models as well as tablets, mini projectors, GoPros and other digital cameras.

As with many selfie sticks around these days, a Bluetooth remote is included that offers around 10 meters (30 feet) of connectivity. The rechargeable battery on the remote offers good battery life.

Note that the remote only works for still images and not for activating video recording.

Though affordably priced at under US$30, this selfie stick is durable and rust-resistant, so you can take it on outdoor adventures without having to worry.

It features an anodized aluminum rod and an anti-slip rubber handle for comfortable carrying.

For steady shooting, switch from selfie stick mode to tripod mode using the detachable tripod legs. The legs are wider than those on many selfie sticks, giving the tripod added stability – especially useful when the selfie stick is extended to its full length. This works best as an iPhone tripod.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable yet good quality selfie stick that offers excellent reach and compatibility, do yourself a favour and check this one out.

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod with Bluetooth Remote

Pros Elegant design

Integrated tripod stand

Light and compact

Good rotation Cons Shorter reach

Poor instruction manual

If ultra-long reach is your highest priority, the MFW selfie stick above is the one for you. If, on the other hand, you’re more interested in something compact and lightweight, check out this option from Atumtek.

This selfie stick folds down to 19.5 cm (7.7″) and weighs a light 170 grams (6 ounces), making it easy enough to pack into a bag or pocket and take travelling.

When fully extended, it reaches a length of 80 cm (31.3″) – shorter than other selfie sticks on this list, but still long enough to give you the extra reach you need to capture selfies, group shots and more.

The extendable pole on the Atumtek selfie stick is constructed with aviation-grade aluminum alloy, making it both robust and lightweight.

The rotatable phone holder allows for 180-degree tilt and 270-degree rotation so you can get a wide variety of both horizontal and vertical angles.

Integrated into the selfie stick is a tripod for iPhone for stable shooting and a detachable Bluetooth remote control.

Battery life on the remote control is excellent: you can continuously capture up to 15,000 shots from a single full charge.

At around US$25, this selfie stick is in a price bracket alongside many others. However, what sets it apart is ultimately the design: it’s elegant, durable, compact and light.

How do I Choose a Selfie Stick?

There are thousands of selfie sticks on the market. And, as we’ve seen above, they vary quite drastically in their quality, features and purpose.

So, how do you choose the best selfie stick for you?

Ultimately, how you want to use your selfie stick will determine which features are most important. Here are some factors to consider:

Length

Extending your reach is one of the main aims of a selfie stick, so you’ll want the arm to be a decent length.

That said, it’s not a simple case of “the longer the better.” Consider that the longer the stick is, the heavier and less portable it’s likely to be. Too much length can also lessen the stability of the stick.

So, when you’re shopping for a good selfie stick, look for a happy medium between length, durability, and portability.

Materials

A flimsy plastic selfie stick you picked up at a tourist trap might net you a few decent Instagram shots, but it’s not going to withstand the test of time.

If you want your selfie stick to be durable and survive many adventures, check the materials.

Aluminum alloys are usually lighter in weight and more resistant to corrosion. Stainless steel is generally heavier but also stronger, so choose based on what your priorities are.

As for the handle of the stick, the best material to look for is non-slip rubber. Plastic can get slippery, while a grooved or dented rubber handle will give you a much better grip.

Versatility

Most selfie sticks are designed primarily to be used with smartphones. However, you might want your selfie stick to work with other devices as well.

If you’re thinking of using your selfie stick with another type of camera – for example, an action cam like a GoPro or a compact digital camera – make sure it has a camera mount that you can use to screw the camera to.

Clamp

The size and quality of the clamp are also important factors to consider. For starters, it’s what’s securing your device in place – so you don’t want something flimsy that’s going to drop your phone mid-shot and send it bouncing down a cliff!

Also, make sure the clamp is big enough to support your specific device or devices. Some earlier models aren’t made for the larger sized smartphones on the market today.

Other features

Selfie sticks these days come with a range of added features. Do you get a Bluetooth remote? Pop-out tripod legs? A mirror attachment that allows you to compose your shot while using the rear-facing camera?

Which features you need will really come down to what you want the selfie stick for, so consider what you do and don’t want to do with it and narrow down the options from there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are selfie sticks worth it?

Selfie sticks allow you to expand the capabilities of your camera or smartphone by giving you extra reach, the possibility of new angles, and extra features like stabilisation. Despite the name, you don’t have to use them only for selfies – it can be worth buying a selfie stick as they have many creative uses.

Which is better: selfie stick or tripod?

That depends on your needs. Tripods are more stable and can stand alone. Selfie sticks are usually lighter and better for activities like vlogging. There’s also the option of a 2-in-1 selfie stick with extendable tripod legs.

Are selfie sticks still popular?

Selfie sticks are still popular. Rather than people buying them because they’re the latest fad, they’re often utilised by the likes of travellers, vloggers, and others who recognise their value for content creation.

Do all selfie sticks need Bluetooth?

Most selfie sticks these days are Bluetooth enabled. That said, you can also opt for a wired selfie stick. Another option is to manually use the selfie stick by using your phone or camera’s self-timer to take the shot – that way you get the extra reach without the need for Bluetooth pairing.

Final Words

The word “selfie stick” sometimes gets a bad rap – you may even have seen notices saying,”Selfie sticks banned”, particularly at tourist traps!

But beyond the cliché of irreverent, selfie stick-yielding tourists clambering to get as much background as they can into their shots, there’s so much more this device can offer.

However, from capturing adventure sports to fitting everyone (yes, everyone!) into that group shot at your family reunion, selfie sticks allow for some compelling and otherwise impossible photos and footage.

As for which one you need in your life, well, that all comes down to how you personally intend to use it.

Whether you’re a professional content creator or a selfie stick newbie, we hope this guide helped you to single out the best selfie stick for your needs.

Still unsure? Got questions? Looking for a feature that’s not covered here? Leave us a comment below and we’ll do our best to help out.

Also, feel free to share your own selfie stick recommendations and experiences below – we’re always happy to hear from you.

