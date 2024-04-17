The best selfie sticks for your iPhone (2024)

With that in mind, we’ve waded through the options to bring you our round-up of the best iPhone selfie sticks currently available.

The idea is simple – attaching your phone to a long telescopic pole offers a wider field of view, allowing lots more people to be in your photos. However, there’s actually plenty of variation in the selfie stick market, so it’s not as simple as searching for ‘selfie stick’ and choosing the first option that comes up .

Since ‘selfie’ was named word of the year by Oxford Dictionaries in 2013, the popularity of selfie sticks has really taken off.

Mpow iSnap Selfie Stick There’s an Mpow extendable stick too, with equally good levels of compatibility. It features a 270-degree adjustable head and fully charges within 30 minutes. It extends up to 81cm when extended though only a compact 18cm when compact. You can buy it now for £9.99/US$12.99.

Anker Selfie Stick See Also 10 Best Selfie Sticks for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max We’re a big fan of Anker’s selfie stick, which has a particularly stylish aesthetic. It officially fits the iPhone 6s, 6 and 5, but given the screen sizes of those devices it should also work with the iPhone 7, 8 and both models of the SE. Another thing in its favour is the built-in button, which also doesn’t require charging. The downfall is that the stick requires a wire to connect to your phone instead, but it’s a small price to pay for infinite battery life and it also means there’s no pairing required. Just plug in and play. You can buy it now for £8.99, although it’s not currently available in the US.

SAMAR Selfie Stick A super-cheap option comes in the form of SAMAR’s selfie stick. It too has a remote shutter button which makes it a bargain, particularly when it’s on sale on Amazon (sometimes for under a fiver). It’s a very popular choice, with over 1,000 customer reviews on Amazon, most of them positive, and for that price you can’t go too far wrong. You can buy it now for just £4.99, although we haven’t found any US availability.

XSories Me-Shot Deluxe Available in a few colourts, it’s immediately noticeable that the Me-Shot Deluxe from XSories is sturdier and more durable than the other selfie sticks listed here, but it does have some downfalls. It clamps right onto the phone, so it shouldn’t matter which model of iPhone you own. The metallic mount that comes with this selfie stick is easy to use, thanks to a knob on the side that you turn to tighten the grip it has on the iPhone. It felt strong, so you won’t need to worry about your iPhone falling out during use, and there are rubberised grips that mean it won’t leave a mark on your iPhone’s screen or case. Once your iPhone is mounted on the selfie stick, you can adjust the angle using the sturdy hinge, and change the iPhone from landscape to portrait if you prefer. The major downside, though, is that the Me-Shot Deluxe doesn’t have a shutter button built-in, but you will get a remote control in the box that connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth and allows you to take photographs without setting a timer. Its RRP is technically £40.89/US$59.99, although do note it was only selling at that price for a few days. Nonetheless, at just £8.80 it’s still a significant saving on what you’d usually expect to pay. The same product in the US is currently unavailable.