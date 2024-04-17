Best selfie sticks for iPhone and how to use them (2024)

Even if you don’t take many selfies, you’ll still find a lot of uses for a selfie stick. They are great for capturing unique angles, beautiful scenery, and large groups of people. We’ve rounded up the three best selfie sticks for iPhone, as well as some tips for using them like a pro.

The 3 best selfie sticks for your iPhone

If you’re searching for the best selfie stick for iPhone, you will find that there are hundreds available at different price points. How do you choose between so many? Fortunately, you don’t have to! Here are the top three iPhone photo sticks, based on research and reviews:

CliqueFe Selfie Stick

Yoozon Wireless Tripod Selfie Stick

Mpow Selfie Stick

Let’s take a closer look at each of these.

CliqueFie, the Apple-endorsed selfie stick

What’s so special about CliqueFie? It’s a sleek, minimalist selfie stick with maximum strength, and it’s the only selfie stick that is approved and sold by Apple. The CliqueFie selfie stick comes in two colors, space gray and rose gold, and with a matching wireless Bluetooth remote. There are no wires and no apps to download, making this compact selfie stick for iPhone one of the easiest to use.

CliqueFie Selfie Stick on Apple.com



Yoozon Wireless Tripod Selfie Stick, the most versatile selfie stick

The Yoozon Wireless Tripod Selfie Stick has a unique handle that unfolds into a compact tripod whenever you need it, making this a versatile choice for on-the-go photographers. This unassuming stick extends up to 26.7 inches and gives you 360° horizontal rotation through the camera mount. It comes with a rechargeable Bluetooth remote and is compatible with most iPhones.

Yoozon Wireless Tripod Selfie Stick on Amazon

Mpow Selfie Stick, great for older iPhone models

The Mpow Selfie Stick hast two things going for it. First of all, it’s suitable for all older iPhones, and it’s the best selfie stick for iPhone 7 Plus and earlier models. The other thing that’s great about the Mpow is that the Bluetooth remote attaches securely to the handle, so you’re less likely to lose it. The Mpow weighs next to nothing at 6.35 ounces, extends to 26.3 inches, and comes with a foldable tripod base.



How to use a selfie stick

So, you want to learn how to use a selfie stick, so you can take the best iPhone photos around. Where to start? The good news is that using a selfie stick is incredibly simple. In fact, the trickiest part will be remembering to throw it in your purse or backpack.

How does a selfie stick work?

Most selfie sticks work by using Bluetooth technology, which connects your iPhone to a remote or shutter button using radio waves instead of wires or cables. This is a short-range communication system, and the range varies depending on your device. Most Bluetooth remotes have a range of about 300 feet.

After connecting your iPhone to your selfie stick via Bluetooth, all you have to do is:

Extend your selfie stick. Adjust the angle. Frame your shot using your iPhone camera app. Press the shutter button on your remote to take a photo.

How to connect a selfie stick to your iPhone

Pairing your iPhone with your selfie stick is easy. Follow these steps to enable Bluetooth on your phone and connect it to your selfie stick:

Turn on the Bluetooth remote for your selfie stick. Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap Bluetooth. On the menu screen, you should see the name of your selfie stick. Tap it to connect. Make sure your iPhone is not connected to any other Bluetooth devices.

Now you’re ready to take your selfie!

How to take a good picture with a selfie stick

Taking photos of yourself does not come naturally to everyone, so our first piece of advice is to practice. The more photos you take, the better you’ll get at framing the perfect shot. Here are some more tips for taking awesome selfies.

Shoot from above. When you angle your selfie stick above your head, you will achieve a more natural, flattering look. Tilt your head upward when looking at the camera.

When you angle your selfie stick above your head, you will achieve a more natural, flattering look. Tilt your head upward when looking at the camera. Avoid shooting in harsh sunlight. Not only will shooting in bright sunlight make you squint, but it will also make you appear washed out in the photo. If you do take a photo in bright light, make sure the light is filtered.

Not only will shooting in bright sunlight make you squint, but it will also make you appear washed out in the photo. If you do take a photo in bright light, make sure the light is filtered. Keep your background simple. Dramatic backgrounds are part of the selfie game, but you want to avoid backgrounds that are over-cluttered or downright ugly. Look out for photo bombers, and when all else fails, don’t be afraid to crop.

Dramatic backgrounds are part of the selfie game, but you want to avoid backgrounds that are over-cluttered or downright ugly. Look out for photo bombers, and when all else fails, don’t be afraid to crop. Try a side view. Instead of holding your selfie stick out in front of you, try angling it to the side for a more flattering angle of your face.

How to use a selfie stick without Bluetooth

Bluetooth isn’t strictly necessary for taking a photo with a selfie stick. If you pull out your camera selfie and realize that your Bluetooth remote is completely dead, worry not. Just do the following:

Navigate to the Camera app on your iPhone. Tap on the clock icon in the upper part of the screen, and set your timer for ten seconds. Tap the shutter button and frame your selfie. Stand still until the selfie is taken.

There you go! A little less convenient than with a Bluetooth remote, but certainly doable.

Whether you love selfies or can’t stand them, they’re definitely here to stay. And a selfie stick is an indispensable iPhone camera accessory that willmake your selfies look less like selfies.