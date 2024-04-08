Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 7 Comments

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Easy, simple and quick no bake dessert recipe with peanut butter and chocolate, is perfect idea for Thanksgiving treat!

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (1)

If you like Peanut chocolates I am sure you will love this recipe Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars.I can say that this recipe is much better than the chocolates you buy in shop.

You know what is in there and you can make it very easy and quick. These luscious peanut butter bars are perfect for the holiday parties, for gift-giving or for any occasion. Chocolate and peanut butter combination is one of my favorite and my children like it too. You can make this recipe really easy, it looks very nice you need a few ingredients for it and you can cut it very nicely. You need just 10 minutes to make it and you don’t need to bake it. You only need to wait until Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars get firm and then your enjoy can start.

This recipe is one of these which are very caloric especially because of peanut and I really think that one or two of these bars will be enough for you. I really like to make this recipe when holidays are coming and I really enjoy in decorating part. This recipe looks really nice on our table and especially for Thanksgiving when I make fall decoration. Whenever you choose to enjoy in this recipe you won’t make a mistake especially if you like peanut or peanut butter. I know that people who don’t like peanut love this recipe because it’s really super. Enjoy!

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2)Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (3)

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars Recipe

Ingredients

For peanut butter bars:

  • 2 cups finely graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 cup melted butter
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 ½ cup powdered sugar

For chocolate topping:

  • 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoon peanut butter

For decoration:

  • ½ cup mini Reese's pieces

Instructions

To make peanut butter bars:

  1. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside
  2. In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, mix well
  3. Spread evenly in the bottom of baking pan

To make chocolate topping:

  1. In a microwave safe bowl, add chocolate chips and peanut butter and microwave in 15 seconds intervals until fully melted
  2. Spread the chocolate topping over top of the peanut butter mixture evenly
  3. Sprinkle with mini Reese's pieces
  4. Place in the refrigerator to firm up for about 30 minutes
  5. To serve cut into bars and enjoy

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (8)

  1. amy says

    Excellent. Turned out delicious and easy to make.

  2. lea says

    So amazingly simple and decadent. My family adored these.

  3. Debbie says

    Like to try it out looks real good thank you for the recipe

    • Yummiest Food says

      You’re most welcome, Debbie! 🙂

  4. Diane Barker says

    Can they be left at room temp.

    • Yummiest Food says

      Yes, but it’s better to keep them in the fridge.

  5. Debra Baker says

    I have made this several times for Bake Sales & these go like hot cakes.

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.