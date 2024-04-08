Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars – Easy, simple and quick no bake dessert recipe with peanut butter and chocolate, is perfect idea for Thanksgiving treat!

If you like Peanut chocolates I am sure you will love this recipe Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars.I can say that this recipe is much better than the chocolates you buy in shop.

You know what is in there and you can make it very easy and quick. These luscious peanut butter bars are perfect for the holiday parties, for gift-giving or for any occasion. Chocolate and peanut butter combination is one of my favorite and my children like it too. You can make this recipe really easy, it looks very nice you need a few ingredients for it and you can cut it very nicely. You need just 10 minutes to make it and you don’t need to bake it. You only need to wait until Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars get firm and then your enjoy can start.

This recipe is one of these which are very caloric especially because of peanut and I really think that one or two of these bars will be enough for you. I really like to make this recipe when holidays are coming and I really enjoy in decorating part. This recipe looks really nice on our table and especially for Thanksgiving when I make fall decoration. Whenever you choose to enjoy in this recipe you won’t make a mistake especially if you like peanut or peanut butter. I know that people who don’t like peanut love this recipe because it’s really super. Enjoy!

Related Posts - More recipes you might like: Healthy Peanut Butter Banana Bites HEALTHY PEANUT BUTTER BANANA BITES - the best combination of peanut butter, chocolate and banana! Healthy, easy and quick…

Peanut Butter Mummy No Bake Super fun and easy to make no bake - Peanut Butter Mummy! They are freaking delicious and kids love…

Easy Reese’s Peanut Butter Poke Cake Reese’s Peanut Butter Poke Cake is an easy summer dessert perfect for parties and potlucks. Chocolate cake with peanut…

S’mores Fudge Bars with Homemade Marshmallow Topping These S’mores Fudge Bars with Homemade Marshmallow Topping are a great sweet treat, for all the family and for…

5.0 from 3 reviews See Also Shrimp Scampi With Orzo RecipeEasy Air Fryer Hot Dogs In 10 min QUICK EASY | Best Recipe BoxVeg Noodles Recipe (Vegetable Noodles) - Swasthi's RecipesBuffalo Cauliflower Recipe Save Print Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars Recipe Prep time: 40 mins Total time: 40 mins Easy No Bake Reese’s Peanut Butter Bars - Easy, simple and quick no bake dessert recipe with peanut butter and chocolate, is perfect idea for Thanksgiving treat! Ingredients For peanut butter bars: 2 cups finely graham cracker crumbs

1 cup melted butter

1 cup peanut butter

1 ½ cup powdered sugar For chocolate topping: 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoon peanut butter For decoration: ½ cup mini Reese's pieces Follow Yummiest Food on Pinterest Instructions To make peanut butter bars: Spray a 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, mix well Spread evenly in the bottom of baking pan To make chocolate topping: In a microwave safe bowl, add chocolate chips and peanut butter and microwave in 15 seconds intervals until fully melted Spread the chocolate topping over top of the peanut butter mixture evenly Sprinkle with mini Reese's pieces Place in the refrigerator to firm up for about 30 minutes To serve cut into bars and enjoy