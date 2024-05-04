Best Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

the BEST vegan chocolate ice cream recipe—rich ‘n creamy, unbelievable deep chocolate flavor and made with simple, whole ingredients. Dairy-Free.

this recipe

1) What’s your favorite ice cream flavor of all-time? 2) What’s your favorite store-bought brand of vegan ice cream? 3) If you could create any homemade vegan ice cream, what flavor would it be?

If you said 1) Chocolate!! 2) Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream! 3) Homemade Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream… then I have something super special and delicious for you today:

The BEST Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe. Ever.

Like, ever ever. But why is this the best vegan chocolate ice cream recipe? Lemme list the ways…

Why is this the BEST Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe?

Yep, the BEST vegan chocolate ice cream recipe. I said it! Today we’re gonnamake the best vegan chocolate ice cream recipe ever. It’s the best for so many reasons, but lemme list just a few to whet your appetite:

Rich & Creamy

I tested and retested this vegan ice cream recipe until it was decadently rich and creamy—because if it isn’t, it’s not the best, right?

Easy to Make

Deep Chocolate Flavor

I’m a chocoholic through and through, so when I say that this vegan chocolate ice cream has deep chocolate flavor, I mean it. This vegan ice cream has just the right amount of chocolate flavor—it’s rich and deep, but still creamy and comforting—not too bitter, not too sweet.

Just the Right Amount of Sweet

Made with Simple, Whole Ingredients

Check out the ingredients list and feel friggin’ good about what you’re making for you and your loved ones. This vegan chocolate ice cream is packed with simple, whole ingredients and delightfully guilt-free.

Vegan Ice Cream Recipes We Love: Homemade Mango Ice Cream · 4 Ingredient Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream · Coconut Chocolate Chip Vegan Ice Cream

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Freeze

The day before you make your vegan chocolate ice cream, make sure to place your freezer bowl into the freezer to chill.

Blend

Day of, add all chocolate vegan ice cream ingredients into a food processor. Blend all ingredients together until smooth and well mixed. Et voilà: this is your vegan ice cream mixture!

Pour

Pour the chocolate vegan ice cream mixture into the freezer bowl of your ice cream maker. Churn until the ice cream is a firm texture—and remember to follow your ice cream maker’s instructions. 😉

Enjoy

Now you can enjoy the best vegan chocolate ice cream! Or, if you like your ice cream firmer, scoop the ice cream into a freezer-friendly container and chill until firm.

Deep chocolate flavor balances out rich ‘n creamy texture with just the right amount of sweetness in the BEST vegan chocolate ice cream recipe!

Simple Ingredients & Tools for Delicious Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream

Full-Fat Coconut Milk + Coconut Cream

The cream that puts in thecream in today’s non-dairy chocolate ice cream recipe. These two ingredients add deep, rich creaminess and “milkiness” to your dairy free ice cream.

Raw Cashew Butter

The #1 most important ingredient in this recipe. Yep, more important than coconut cream! (Even though you should not skip that lol.) It’s THE best ingredient for preventing icy texture in your homemade ice cream. Better than guar gum, better than vodka. Yes, I’ve tried it all! I prefer using raw over roasted because raw has a much subtler taste. Roasted cashew butter makes itself known. Ha!

Raw Cacao Powder

A nutrient-dense alternative to the usual unsweetened cocoa powder. I keep this ingredient on hand in my vegan pantry for ev’ry-thang.

Pure Maple Syrup

Pure Vanilla Extract + Pure Almond Extract

I tried leaving the almond extract out of today’s vegan chocolate ice cream recipe, for simplicity purposes. Guess what? It wasn’t nearly as good. Not by a long shot. Just try it with and without and let me know what you think. 😉

Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker is the best! It’s sleek, cute and easy to use. It’s very highly rated (and not just by yours truly). Best of all? It’s affordable. Yeah! Psst: make sure to get extra freezer bowls and freeze them in advance so you can make multiple batches of vegan ice cream, one after another. 😉

The Taste & Texture

I know you can never hear enough about theactualflavor and texture of any given recipe you’re thinking about making from the Internets. So I’m gonna describe the heck out of this vegan chocolate ice cream recipe until you can basicallytaste it.

This vegan chocolate ice cream is sounbelievably rich and creamy, with an element of creaminess from one secret ingredient. Its’rich, deep chocolate flavoris balanced out by asoft creaminessandsubtle sweet flavor, withhints of vanilla and something complex you can’t quite put your finger on. Best of all, it’s smooth and velvetyand easy to make.

***

I hope you love my favorite chocolate vegan ice cream recipe! Thank you for stopping by and sharing in these kitchen adventures with me and your loved ones. ‘Til the next one…

Sending you all my love and maybe even a dove, xo Demeter ❤️

☀ Click below to Pin ☀

📸 Did you make this vegan chocolate ice cream recipe? Take a pic and share it on Instagram with the hashtag #beamingbaker & tag @beamingbaker. I’d love to see it! 📸

More Delicious Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

Almond Butter Paleo Ice Cream

Keto Coconut Ice Cream

Almond Joy Vegan Paleo Ice Cream

Strawberry Vegan Ice Cream (Dairy-Free)

Dark Chocolate Nice Cream Recipe

Print The Best Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe! ★★★★★5 from 10 reviews Author: Demeter | Beaming Baker

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: about 16 1/3 -cup servings 1 x

Diet: Vegan Print Recipe Description The BEST vegan chocolate ice cream recipe—rich ‘n creamy, unbelievable deep chocolate flavor and made with simple, whole ingredients. Deliciously decadent and guilt-free vegan chocolate ice cream. Dairy-Free. Ingredients Scale 1 can full-fat coconut milk ( 13.66 oz .)

can ( .) 1 can coconut cream ( 13.66 oz .)

can ( .) ¼ cup raw cashew butter

¼ cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

or unsweetened cocoa powder ¼ cup pure maple syrup

pure maple syrup 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

pure vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon pure almond extract Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions The day before, freeze the freezer bowl according to your ice cream maker’s instructions. Blend together all ingredients in a food processor . Scrape down the sides of the processor as needed. Blend until smooth and well mixed. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker . Follow directions for making ice cream according to ice cream maker’s directions. Enjoy immediately if you like super soft ice cream. If you like firmer ice cream, pour into an ice cream container and freeze for 2-4 hours, until firm. Chocolate vegan ice cream is best the first day, but still good on later days. On Day 2 and forward, set ice cream out at room temperature to thaw for 20-90 minutes, until creamy and scoopable. Enjoy! Storing instructions below. Delicious Vegan Ice Cream Recipes Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

Coconut Milk Ice Cream – Keto Coconut Ice Cream

4 Ingredient Almond Butter Paleo Ice Cream (Keto, Vegan)

Best Strawberry Vegan Ice Cream! (Dairy-Free) Equipment Raw Cashew Butter Buy Now → Pink Ice Cream Maker Buy Now → Full Fat Coconut Milk – 365 Buy Now → Pure Almond Extract Buy Now → Notes Where to Buy Ingredients: Full-fat Coconut Milk & Coconut Cream | Raw Cashew Butter | Raw Cacao Powder | Pure Almond Extract Storing Instructions: Store in an airtight, freezer-friendly ice cream container, such as this one. If serving after completely frozen, allow about 20-90 minutes to thaw—until creamy and scoopable. For Quick Thaw: heat in the microwave in 10-second increments until the edges are a bit melty and ice cream is easy to scoop. Recommended Tools: Ice Cream Maker | Extra Freezer Bowls | My Favorite Food Processor | Freezer Door Ice Cream Container | Mini Ice Cream Containers (super cute) Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 0 mins

Category: Dessert

Method: Chill

Cuisine: American Keywords: vegan chocolate ice cream See Also Butterscotch Sauce Recipe - One Sweet Appetite © beamingbaker.com. All content and images are protected by copyright. Please do not use my images or recipe without my permission. Please do not republish this recipe, instead, include a link to this post for the recipe.

This post may contain affiliate links, which allow me to make a small commission for my referral, at no additional cost to you.