Salted Caramel Sauce (15-minute recipe) The Art of Food and Wine (2024)

Updated on:
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Dreamy, creamy 15-minute Salted Caramel Sauce
Looking for a foolproof method? This is the one! It’s quite easy and there is no candy thermometer needed
This recipe has just 5 ingredients
There are a lot of ways to use this easy salted caramel sauce, but my favorite is on top of vanilla bean ice cream in combination with our Hot Fudge Sauce. It’s hard to resist!
Make an extra small jar for friends to take home if you serve this sauce for dessert because everyone loves it (and they will love you!).
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see ouraffiliate disclosurefor more details.We only recommend products we love and use.
Table of contents
Caramel is just sugar, butter, and cream cooked into a silky sauce
Ingredients needed
- Sugar
- Butter – we use unsalted but salted is fine too
- Heavy Cream – Sometimes labeled heavy whipping cream
- Sea Salt – use the best one you have because the flavor really shines through. We love French fleur de sel
- Vanilla Extract – try our easy homemade version, or use a high-quality store version vanilla, but just be certain to use pure vanilla extract
Easy caramel sauce really is easy!
Caramel can be a little intimidating and some recipes require a candy thermometer. With this recipe, you can just use your eyes to determine when it’s ready and skip the thermometer. Easy peasy!
How to make Salted Caramel Sauce
If you follow this step-by-step process you can’t go wrong, but each step is important. Read through all the steps and have the ingredients ready before you start cooking.
- Step 1 – Add sugar to a deep heavy pot, heat to medium, and stir continuously
- Step 2 – Sugar will begin to clump and start to melt – continue stirring – sugar will begin to melt into a smooth liquid
- Step 3 – Continue stirring as the sugar starts to turn to a medium amber color.
- Watch carefully because this is the stage when sugar can quickly burn. If you think the color is getting dark too quickly lower the heat or remove the pan from the heat for about 30 seconds, but continue stirring.
- Step 4 – Lower heat to medium-low and add the butter. Be cautious as the butter may splatter a bit when added to the pan. Stir vigorously to fully combine. Cook for 2 minutes. The mixture will look oily but this is normal.
- Step 5 – Slowly drizzle in heavy cream and whisk vigorously until well combined. The cream may splatter a little so be careful!
- Turn the heat back to medium and boil gently for 1 minute. No need to stir during this entire time. The mixture will continue to look a little oily, but again, this is normal (trust me!)
- Step 6 – Remove the caramel sauce from heat and add vanilla and sea salt
- Step 7 – Whisk to combine and let sauce cool for 3. The sauce will thicken as it cools
- Whisk again and carefully pour the sauce into a glass jar. If you have any lumps pour the caramel sauce through a strainer for a perfectly smooth sauce.
- Step 8 – Store in glass jars until ready to use, and refrigerate.
Tips for storing and reheating
- Store in a glass jar with a lid in the refrigerator for up to one month
- You can freeze this caramel for up to 3 months. Just thaw in the refrigerator before using
- If you are making it as a gift or taking this sauce somewhere it will be OK at room temperature for one day
- Warm sauce up in the microwave for 10 seconds, or over low heat on the stove for about 2 -3 minutes, whisking as it warms
- If you need a larger quantity it’s best to make each batch individually. I have had mixed success with doubling this recipe, so I would not advise it
Giving Caramel Sauce as a gift
It’s hard to imagine a more welcome gift than a jar of homemade caramel sauce! The jars above are 8 ounce each, so one full recipe. Be sure to add a ribbon and a tag to dress up your gift, and let the lucky recipient know that they need to refrigerate the sauce.
Looking for other sweet gifts? Our favorites include:
- White Chocolate Bark – just 3 ingredients
- Microwave Peanut Brittle – ready in just 15 minutes
- 4-ingredient dark and white chocolate Peppermint Bark
- Chocolate Dipped Pretzels – fun for kids to make too!
Other great sweets and treats
- Homemade Vanilla Extract
- One Bowl Brownies
- Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
- Dark Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
The perfect way to serve this Salted Caramel Sauce is with a scoop of ice cream drizzled over our giant Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie or our cinnamony Apple Crisp
NOTE: If you aren’t a fan of salty caramel then reduce the salt to 1/4 teaspoon, or just omit completely. It’s delicious either way!
Want to Save This Recipe?
Enter your email & We’ll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from us every week!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Art of Food and Wine.
Print Recipe
5 from 5 votes
Easy Salted Caramel Sauce
Dreaming of easy salted caramel sauce? This is the one! This foolproof recipe on has 5 ingredients and you can make it in 15 minutes.
Prep Time5 minutes mins
Cook Time15 minutes mins
Total Time20 minutes mins
Course: Dessert, Sweets
Cuisine: American
Servings: 16 servings
Calories: 112kcal
Author: Cyndy Ufkes – The Art of Food and Wine
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 6 Tbsp butter, room temperature, cut into pieces
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
Cube the butter and bring to room temperature.
Heat a large heavy pot over medium heat and add sugar. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula. Sugar will begin to form clumps and then melt into a smooth liquid.
Allow to cook, stirring until sugar reaches a medium brown amber color. Watch carefully as sugar can easily burn at this point.
Turn heat to medium-low and add the butter. Be cautious as butter can splatter. Whisk constantly until butter is melted and cook for 2 minutes. The mixture will look oily (this is normal).
Slowly drizzle in heavy cream, whisking vigorously until well combined. Turn the heat back to medium and boil for exactly one minute, without stirring.
Remove from heat and add in sea salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine.
Allow caramel to cool for about 3 minutes in the pan, off heat. The caramel will thicken as it cools.
Whisk again and pour caramel into glass mason jars until ready to use.
If any lumps remain pour the caramel through a fine stainer for a completely smooth sauce.
Refrigerate for up to 4 weeks, or cool and freeze for up to 3 months.
Reheat for about 10 seconds in the microwave, or gently on low heat on the stove, stirring the prevent overcooking.
Notes
- This caramel freezes well. Allow to thaw in refrigerator before using.
- If you are gifting or traveling with this caramel it is OK at room temperature for one day.
Nutrition
Serving: 2Tbl | Calories: 112kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 21mg | Sodium: 186mg | Potassium: 7mg | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 241IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Teri
Came out perfectly as expected …
Thank you for clear, concise instructions! I was nervous- last recipe crystallized and I could not fix it and threw it away! I am so relieved!
Reply
Cyndy
I’m so happy to hear it! Enjoy!
Reply
Alyssa
is this possible without heavy cream? use milk instead?
Reply
Cyndy
Hi Alyssa – I don’t think you will have success with milk, but I haven’t tested that out. Thanks for stopping by!
Reply
Priya Lakshminarayan
Thank you for the detailed recipe. Will try it this weekend.
Reply
Andrea Metlika
I could eat the whole jar full by itself. Really like how easy it is to make.
Reply
Emily Liao
This sauce was so easy to make! I drizzled it over a cake I had and it was delicious!
Reply
Linda Reynolds
Love this sauce!! I added a little more salt and vanilla. I used SUPER FIne sugar which worked out great! It is not easy to find the sugar but I use it in all my deserts. Your salted caramel is the best I found
Reply
Cyndy
Thank you ~ I often add more vanilla too!
Reply
Patty at Spoonabilities
I can’t believe how easy this is to make! I need this in my life ASAP! lol It looks sooooo good.
Reply
Emily
Love the step-by-step instructions. Now I’m not so nervous about making homemade caramel sauce!
Reply