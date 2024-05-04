Salted Caramel Sauce (15-minute recipe) The Art of Food and Wine (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Dreamy, creamy 15-minute Salted Caramel Sauce

Looking for a foolproof method? This is the one! It’s quite easy and there is no candy thermometer needed

This recipe has just 5 ingredients

There are a lot of ways to use this easy salted caramel sauce, but my favorite is on top of vanilla bean ice cream in combination with our Hot Fudge Sauce. It’s hard to resist!

Make an extra small jar for friends to take home if you serve this sauce for dessert because everyone loves it (and they will love you!).

Caramel is just sugar, butter, and cream cooked into a silky sauce

Ingredients needed

Sugar

Butter – we use unsalted but salted is fine too

Heavy Cream – Sometimes labeled heavy whipping cream

Sea Salt – use the best one you have because the flavor really shines through. We love French fleur de sel

Vanilla Extract – try our easy homemade version, or use a high-quality store version vanilla, but just be certain to use pure vanilla extract

Easy caramel sauce really is easy!

Caramel can be a little intimidating and some recipes require a candy thermometer. With this recipe, you can just use your eyes to determine when it’s ready and skip the thermometer. Easy peasy!

How to make Salted Caramel Sauce

If you follow this step-by-step process you can’t go wrong, but each step is important. Read through all the steps and have the ingredients ready before you start cooking.

Step 1 – Add sugar to a deep heavy pot, heat to medium, and stir continuously

Step 2 – Sugar will begin to clump and start to melt – continue stirring – sugar will begin to melt into a smooth liquid

Step 3 – Continue stirring as the sugar starts to turn to a medium amber color.

Watch carefully because this is the stage when sugar can quickly burn. If you think the color is getting dark too quickly lower the heat or remove the pan from the heat for about 30 seconds, but continue stirring.

Step 4 – Lower heat to medium-low and add the butter. Be cautious as the butter may splatter a bit when added to the pan. Stir vigorously to fully combine. Cook for 2 minutes. The mixture will look oily but this is normal.

Step 5 – Slowly drizzle in heavy cream and whisk vigorously until well combined. The cream may splatter a little so be careful!

Turn the heat back to medium and boil gently for 1 minute. No need to stir during this entire time. The mixture will continue to look a little oily, but again, this is normal (trust me!)

Step 6 – Remove the caramel sauce from heat and add vanilla and sea salt

Step 7 – Whisk to combine and let sauce cool for 3. The sauce will thicken as it cools

– Whisk to combine and let sauce cool for 3. The sauce will thicken as it cools Whisk again and carefully pour the sauce into a glass jar. If you have any lumps pour the caramel sauce through a strainer for a perfectly smooth sauce.

Step 8 – Store in glass jars until ready to use, and refrigerate.

Tips for storing and reheating

Store in a glass jar with a lid in the refrigerator for up to one month

You can freeze this caramel for up to 3 months. Just thaw in the refrigerator before using

If you are making it as a gift or taking this sauce somewhere it will be OK at room temperature for one day

Warm sauce up in the microwave for 10 seconds, or over low heat on the stove for about 2 -3 minutes, whisking as it warms

If you need a larger quantity it’s best to make each batch individually. I have had mixed success with doubling this recipe, so I would not advise it

Giving Caramel Sauce as a gift

It’s hard to imagine a more welcome gift than a jar of homemade caramel sauce! The jars above are 8 ounce each, so one full recipe. Be sure to add a ribbon and a tag to dress up your gift, and let the lucky recipient know that they need to refrigerate the sauce.

The perfect way to serve this Salted Caramel Sauce is with a scoop of ice cream drizzled over our giant Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie or our cinnamony Apple Crisp

NOTE: If you aren’t a fan of salty caramel then reduce the salt to 1/4 teaspoon, or just omit completely. It’s delicious either way!