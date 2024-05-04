Pistachio Syrup Recipe - We are not Martha (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you're crazy about pistachios and want to add the flavor to everything, make this pistachio syrup! The easy-to-make simple syrup is flavored with real pistachio nuts and can be used for everything from lattes to co*cktails to an ice cream topping!

In my ongoing quest to turn everything delicious into a simple syrup, I'm coming to you today with a super unique and totally delicious version... Pistachio syrup!

I'll be honest that I got the idea for this flavor after trying Starbucks ' seasonal Pistachio Latte and realizing that I needed to make an at-home version immediately.

But this syrup is good for SO much more than coffee and I have lots of ideas for how you can use it in your daily life. Because trust me, you'll want to use this every day!

What is Simple Syrup

First thing first, what exactly does it mean to turn pistachios into a syrup? Simple syrups are essentially just water and sugar that's been boiled together until they thicken into a syrup.

Once you understand that sugar plus water boiled together equal a syrup, you can add almost anything to the mixture to make a flavored syrup.

For this one, we added pistachio nuts to make a super easy and delicious pistachio syrup.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

If you love pistachios, you're definitely going to love this simple syrup recipe! Pistachios are a majorly underrated flavor and it can be tough to find pistachio flavored things. This syrup makes it easy to add pistachio flavor to nearly everything!

Plus, it's super easy to make and only requires 3 ingredients.

Ingredients

The ingredients for this recipe are quite simple and pretty self-explanatory. All you need is:

Water

Granulated Sugar

Pistachios (salted or unsalted)

I do recommend adding a tiny bit of salt to the syrup if you're using unsalted pistachios. I think the salt helps bring out a bit more nutty flavor!

How to Make Pistachio Syrup

Making this flavored syrup is super easy. If you've ever made a simple syrup before, you'll follow basically the same process. If this is your first time, you'll have no problem!

Simply put all the water, sugar, and pistachios in a medium saucepan and bring mixture to a boil.

Once boiling, lower heat and let simmer for about 10 minutes, until mixture has thickened a bit.

Remove from heat and stir in salt if you used unsalted pistachios.

Strain the mixture into a bowl, leaving behind the pistachios.

Keep mixture in bowl or transfer into a mason jar and place in fridge to cool completely. Syrup will continue to thicken as it cools.

What you have left remaining in the strainer are essentially candied pistachios, so definitely keep them and use them for topping ice cream or just snacking on. They're so yummy!

Once the pistachio syrup has cooled, you are ready to enjoy it in a multitude of ways!

Of course, first you'll want to dip your finger or a spoon into it for a little taste. And you'll find that the syrup has the most perfectly nutty pistachio flavor.

Just a note that the pistachio flavor will be a natural pistachio flavor and won't taste like the artificial pistachio flavor you may be used to if you're used to store-bought pistachio ice cream and puddings and things like that.

It's a natural nutty flavor!

How to Use

Since I started making this pistachio syrup, I feel like I've only just scratched the surface of how it can be used! Here are some initial ideas:

Coffees and Lattes: The whole reason I started making this syrup was to make a copycat Starbucks pistachio latte, so I've been using it quite often in my hot and iced lattes. But it's also yummy to just add a little bit into a cup of coffee for some sweetness and flavor.

I highly recommend using it to make this Starbucks copycat pistachio latte!

Ice Cream Topping: This syrup is delicious drizzled over vanilla ice cream. But drizzling it over pistachio ice cream is even more delicious!

co*cktails: If you don't want to spend money on a pricey pistachio liqueur, you can use this syrup in your own co*cktail recipes. I think it tastes best in simple vodka-based drinks or creamy drinks. Since the flavor is subtle, you don't want to add a lot of ingredients that will overpower it.

Pistachio Soda: By mixing this syrup into a little soda water, you'll have an instant pistachio soda!

Oatmeal or Yogurt Topping: Add a little nutty sweetness to your healthy morning eats.

Pancake or Waffle Topping: Drizzle pistachio syrup over your brunch instead of maple syrup!

Cake Moistener: Lots of bakers brush their baked cakes with simple syrup to add moistness and some sweetness. Brush any flavor cake with this one to add a light pistachio flavor. I like it best with vanilla cake.

Baking Ingredient: Use the syrup to add pistachio flavor to cookies, meringues, cupcakes, and more!

How to Store

Just like all my simple syrups, this one is easy to store in an airtight container in the fridge. When stored properly, it should stay fresh for about a month.

I think it's easiest to store syrups in mason jars and I especially recommend keeping a little stock of16 oz. mason jars(they have so many other uses besides syrup storing!). I also love the8 oz. mason jarsyou see in my photos, but note that this recipe makes slightly more than a cup of syrup.

Can You Make Pistachio Syrup with Extract?

If you don't want to purchase (and shell!) all those pistachio nuts, you may be wondering if you can make this syrup with pistachio extract instead.

And you certainly can! Just note that the syrup will likely have a bit more of an artificial taste than it would if made with actual pistachio nuts. But there's really nothing wrong with artificial pistachio flavor and that might be exactly what you want!

I haven't tried it, but this pistachio extract should work!

Where to Buy

I love how easy this syrup is to make, but I also totally understand if you want to buy your own pistachio syrup instead! There are lots on the market to choose from and here are some options:

How would you use this pistachio syrup??

