Best Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe (2024)

The absolute best vegan pizza dough recipe + Video you’ll ever need. Thin crust Neapolitan style, easy to make by hand using the cold water method, organic all-purpose flour and instant active yeast. From scratch. No oil. Simple. Authentic Italian. Bonus recipe for vegan mozzarella cheese included!

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Pizza Dough

Heat up that Pizza Stone, dust off your kitchen aid mixer or roll up your sleeves to put in a quick workout kneading this arisen pizza dough to perfection by hand. Brought to you straight from Italy, if you are after thin crust, authentic and freaking good pizza pies like they make in Napoli, then this is your lucky day! I first shared this recipe over on CiaoFlorentina and to this day it gets rave reviews from people all over the world. So I just really had to share it here with all our new friends at Veggie Society! This one is for the books and not to be missed! Mangia bene!

Is Pizza Dough Vegan?

Yes it is, as long as you don’t add any animal products into the mix and keep all your toppings plant based, including the cheese, you are good to go!

About the Toppings

A thin layer of homemade marinara sauce, some vegan mozzarella (from scratch or store-bought), plant based provolone or gouda, sliced heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil or arugula is more than enough when it comes to toppings. If I’m feeling extra hungry I will quickly sautee or grill a mix of colorful bell peppers mushrooms, scallions and asparagus then pile them all up. Crispy roasted broccoliand any leftover vegan steak is always a winner in my book – perfection, If I say so myself! How Do I Make Perfect Dough? After mixing the simple ingredients and while your dough is still rising, make sure to pre-heat a pizza stone with your oven as high as it will go for at least 45 minutes to one hour. Any serious pizza maker will have a dedicated pizza oven or a pizza stone! True story! I love this one from Emile Henry, I’ve had it for more than a decade now and it’s also used to bake my crusty bread on it while acting like a bread oven floor.

The hotter the stone, the crispier the pizza crust!

You can also divide and wrap the dough into individual servings before proofing, refrigerate overnight or to use within a few days. Or just make a double batch to freeze individual dough balls for a rant day.

Why We Love It:

It’s Homemade from Scratch

Super Easy – No Fail

Perfect for Freezing

Great for Grilling

Flavorful & Delicious

No Sugar, No Oil

Crispy + Chewy Crust

Eggless, Dairy & Fat Free

Perfect for Veggie Calzone

Great Make Ahead Recipe

Authentic Italian Thin Crust!

What is the best flour for making homemade pizza dough?

Believe it or not, no fancy flour is required. An organic unbleached all-purpose flour is the best choice here and the one I also use to make my crusty bread. If all you happen to have sitting in your pantry is bread flour by all means use it, but definitely do not go out of your way for it.

The Vegan Mozzarella

Included below is an easy recipe for delicious cashew mozzarella from scratch. However if you forgot to plan for that or just need to save some time in the kitchen, feel free to use your favorite store-bought plant based cheese, so many good options out there now.

More Favorite Recipes

Grilled White Pizza

Potato Flatbread

Italian Dinner Rolls

Potato Pizza

Focaccia Bread

Fresh Dairy Free Mozzarella

Best Vegan Lasagna

Heirloom Tomato Tart

Stuffed Shells .