Best VPN For iPhone Of 2024 (2024)

An iPhone VPN can protect your privacy on the go and at home. Here’s what you need to know about choosing the best one.

Essential Mobile VPN Features

Strong encryption: Get a VPN with industry-standard encryption protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard for better security and privacy.

iOS Compatibility and Multi-device Use

Most iPhone VPNs also work on other iOS devices such as iPads and iPod Touch. Additionally, many VPN providers offer apps for non-Apple products, including Android and Windows devices, allowing you to secure multiple devices under a single subscription. However, some providers have protocols built for specific devices (for example, hide.me has Bolt for Windows).

Pricing

Users should expect to pay for VPNs on a subscription basis, typically monthly or annually. Standard iPhone VPN rates are around $7 to $10 per month if paid month to month, but users can save significantly by opting for longer-term plans. Annual and multi-year subscriptions often come with considerable discounts, lowering the average monthly cost.

There’s usually no difference in pricing for mobile VPNs compared to desktop computers, as most VPN providers offer multi-platform support within the same subscription plan. However, additional features such as a dedicated IP address, which provides you with a unique IP for enhanced privacy and access to certain services, may come at an extra cost.

To reduce VPN costs, you can:

Look for promotional offers or seasonal discounts provided by the VPN provider.

Choose a longer-term subscription plan, which often comes with a lower average monthly cost.

Give the VPN service a test run with a free trial or a money-back guarantee.

Keep an eye out for special deals, such as student discounts or referral programs that offer rewards for bringing in new customers.

Don’t always go for the cheapest option—consider value, features, security performance and customer support when choosing your VPN.

Speed

When evaluating VPNs, it’s essential to consider the average download and upload speeds they offer to ensure an optimal browsing experience. Speed is crucial for a variety of online activities, such as streaming video, online gaming, video conferencing and file transfers. Fast speeds provide a seamless internet experience, while slow speeds can lead to buffering, lag and a frustrating user experience.

Fast VPN Speeds

A fast VPN should provide download speeds of at least 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps or more. These speeds are generally sufficient for most online activities, including HD video streaming and large file downloads. Faster speeds mean better user experiences, especially for those on high-speed connections.

VPN Throttling and Speed Reduction

It’s important to note that using a VPN can sometimes result in slower internet speeds. This is because your data must travel through the VPN server, which can add latency and decrease speed. The level of speed reduction largely depends on the VPN provider, server distance and network congestion.

Some VPNs also implement bandwidth throttling, intentionally limiting users’ connection speeds to manage server load or encourage users to upgrade to a higher-priced plan. However, many top-tier VPNs prioritize providing fast and stable connections without throttling.

To maintain fast speeds while using a VPN, consider the following:

Choose a VPN with a large server network: A VPN with a vast server network can distribute user traffic more efficiently, reducing the likelihood of server congestion and slow speeds.

Customer Support

Quality customer support is crucial when using a VPN. Look for providers with various support channels including email, live chat and ticket systems. Support that is 24/7 ensures you can receive assistance at any time, while comprehensive knowledge bases and FAQs can help you troubleshoot common issues independently.