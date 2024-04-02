The 4 best free VPNs for iPhone (2024)

Windscribe free VPN iOS features:Simultaneous Connections:Unlimited |Kill switch: Yes |Logging: None |Customer service: FAQ, email, bot chat |Data limit: Up to 15GB monthly |Countries: 11 | Freeserver locations: 30

The Windscribe VPN iOS app has a good number of features compared to other free iPhone VPNs. You can customize the visual layout and choose from 17 languages. There are also options for adjusting the server display to show the load and latency of each location.

Windscribe VPN also has a built-in blocker for ads, trackers, and malware. You can even customize lists of sites or IP addresses you'd like to block using Windscribe's R.O.B.E.R.T. tool.

Where the free Windscribe service really shines is with its server network, which has servers in more countries than any of the other free iPhone VPNs we've highlighted. It has locations with free servers you can directly connect to across these countries:

Canada

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Norway

Romania

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

When you sign up for the free Windscribe VPN you'll start off with 2GB a month but it's easy to increase that limit. You can bump up to 10GB a month when you verify your email and get a permanent boost to 15GB monthly if you tweet about the service (and have at least three followers).

You can access support through email or possibly get your questions answered with the FAQ guides. There is no live chat option, but I found the chatbot (Garry) to be extremely helpful. It provided specific answers to my questions rather than just giving me a list of links to FAQ guides that may or may not answer the question.

The Windscribe free VPN also works with a number of streaming services. We were told by a Windscribe representative that it will unlock 50+ services and I successfully tested Amazon Prime, HBOMax, Disney+, and Netflix. I had to try a few different locations to get Amazon Prime to work, but streaming was easy and clear. I was even able to unlock US Netflix, which is something that Windscribe only guarantees will work with its paid subscription.