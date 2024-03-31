Best VPN Services of 2024: Reviewed by Experts (2024)

1. NordVPN - Best VPN for Privacy Editors Rating: 9.7 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multihop Yes Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy NordVPN delivers privacy through a number of features, an automatic kill switch and Double VPN, which as the name implies, doubles the VPN encryption for extra privacy. NordVPN has also stayed true to its promise not to keep IP addresses and VPN usage logs. Speed Our speed with NordVPN varied, but overall, NordVPN was reliably fast. Our speed test readings averaged 225 Mbps and 218 Mbps for downloads and uploads, which was about 90-percent of our 250 Mbps fiber-optic internet network. Thanks to its consistency, we consider NordVPN one of the fastest VPNs we tested. It never once let us down when it comes to bandwidth-heavy activities like streaming and downloading torrent. >> See More: Download Torrent Privately with The Top VPNs Security NordVPN’s encryption is beyond reproach. It offers military-grade encryption, a.k.a. 256-bit AES, the highest encryption standard there is. There are additional safety and security measures in place as well. Whenever we connected to NordVPN, for example, it gave us access to a private DNS server, making sure we were not using our internet provider’s public DNS which could lead to IP address leakage. Why We Picked It With a NordVPN subscription, we ramped up our online privacy with its advanced features, 256-bit AES encryption, and top-notch VPN protocols, namely OpenVPN and NordLynx. We personally enjoyed using NordLynx on our Android, as we found that it’s about five-percent faster than OpenVPN. We also enjoyed lots of useful extras, like Threat Protection, which kept us out of malicious websites and kept ads out of our browsing experience. NordVPN, in our opinion, is more than just a VPN; it’s a multi-purpose tool for online privacy. What We Like Non-member to Five Eyes, Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes

Multi-hop option in Double VPN feature

Top-of-the-line encryption and VPN protocols

Netflix access

Strict logging policy

High app ratings What We Don’t Like Steeper prices than the competition

Hard to reach customer support

Limited torrenting support OpenVPN and NordLynx The VPN protocol is everything for a VPN, which is why it’s great that NordVPN offers two of the fastest, most reliable, and most secure VPN protocols: OpenVPN and WireGuard in the form of NordLynx. Here’s a quick comparison, and for a more in-depth look, here’s our comparison of the top VPN protocols. OpenVPN NordLynx (based on WireGuard) Up to 400 Mbps Up to 1,200 Mbps Flexible encryption via OpenSSL Non-flexible (ChaCha 20 only) Adds up to 20% overhead data usage Adds up to 4% overhead data usage NordVPN worked well with OpenVPN and NordLynx, but we found the latter more suitable for mobile devices because it’s lightweight, it adds less overhead data (useful for those in a data plan), and it’s faster. Our average Android download speed was 225 Mbps with NordLynx and 216 Mbps with OpenVPN. OpenVPn was still our top choice for privacy though, because it was more flexible and robust in terms of encryption. Good Price-to-Feature Ratio Although not exactly a cheap VPN, we got more than our money’s worth from NordVPN thanks to its impressive feature-set. It protected us from malicious websites and trackers, gave us rare VPN features like Double VPN, and we found no fault in its performance. We’d happily pay the $1 per month extra cost of NordVPN compared to its competitors. Take a look at its pricing: Features and Price Standard Plus Complete Monthly plan $12.99 $13.99 $14.99 One-year plan $59.88 $71.88 $83.88 Two-year plan $95.76 $119.76 $143.76 Included features Access to NordVPN Access to NordVPN and NordPass (password manager) Access to NordVPN, NordPass, and NordLocker (secure cloud backup) FYI: NordVPN occasionally includes free months with its one-year and two-year subscriptions. Check out our page on NordVPN deals to learn about any on-going deals and upcoming sales. So, which NordVPN plan is best for you? It depends on you. The Plus and Complete plans include extra digital security tools like a password manager and secure cloud backup, but even the cheapest Standard plan gives all the features we mentioned above. Who It’s Best For: NordVPN offers best-in-class digital security, making it the ideal option for those who are ultra-concerned about their privacy. That said, even novice and casual VPN users can benefit from NordVPN’s impressive suite of extra features.

Surfshark - Best VPN for Security

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy Surfshark's recent move to the Netherlands might raise some eyebrows since the country is a known member of the Nine Eyes, a government alliance with laws that could undermine the confidentiality of VPNs. However, we didn't bat an eye because Surfshark is known for its privacy practices. Just as we were wrapping up our Surfshark tests, Cure53 released a positive audit report on the privacy of the VPN's server infrastructure. Speed The speed we got from Surfshark was a mixed bag. We got excellent download speed readings that averaged 228 Mbps, but in some instances, the upload speed dropped to as low as 91 Mbps – less than half of our internet speed. The average upload speed, however, was 167 Mbps. Security Surfshark more than just kept our online traffic private; it also made sure to keep our VPN use a secret through Camouflage Mode. Enabled automatically in our Windows Surfshark app, this mode made our encrypted traffic seem like normal traffic, which is handy if you're in a country or network that restricts VPN usage. A colleague traveled to China recently and used Surfshark with no issues, despite it not being a government-approved VPN. We should mention that thanks to Camouflage Mode, Surfshark is one of the best VPNs that work in China. >> Learn More: Must-Have VPNs for Traveling Why We Picked It Surfshark is a feature-rich VPN that offers beyond what most VPNs provide. In addition to the standard functionalities of VPNs, such as encryption and tunneling, Surfshark delivers a host of useful extras, such as the Camouflage Mode we previously discussed. It's also one of our favorite VPNs for Firestick, making it easy to stream content from all over the world. On top of that, Surfshark can be your all-in-one digital security solution with its new Surfshark One offering, which combines malware protection, data leak detection, a secure search engine, and webcam protection for desktops. Head over to our page on Surfshark pricing to see all your payment options and see us take the antivirus software for a spin in our Surfshark One antivirus review. What We Like Camouflage mode

Unlimited devices per subscription

Low costs with one or two-year subscriptions

30-day trial period What We Don’t Like No phone support

Have to set up kill switch manually on Windows

Dedicated IP address costs extra

Not the fastest Camouflage Mode Surfshark’s Camouflage Mode, also known as obfuscation, hides your browsing activity and the fact that you’re using a VPN. This comes in handy in places where simply using a VPN can get you in trouble, like in restrictive countries like China and Russia. If you ever need to use a VPN in a restrictive country, use Surfshark’s Camouflage Mode for extra protection; our colleague did and he came home unscathed. Pro Tip: While obfuscation is a proven VPN method for hiding VPN activity, it’s not guaranteed to work all the time. Avoid using VPNs where they are illegal as much as possible. Streaming Services A nice little side-effect of using a VPN is gaining access to streaming content available outside your country. You can use it to unblock Hulu, for example, if you’re outside the U.S., or access Disney+ shows that are not available in your country. And it’s not just for Disney’s streaming service — although yes, Surfshark is one of the best VPNs for Disney+. Surfshark works quite well with any streaming service, including Netflix, HBO Max, Spotify, and even YouTube. It was also one of the most reliable VPN for Prime Video. So the next time you’re shopping for the best Hulu VPN – or any streaming service, for that matter – for your travels abroad, consider taking a look at Surfshark. FYI: Learn more about the best VPNs for Youtube TV. Surfshark is one of the best VPNs for Apple TV, as well. Who It’s Best For: Surfshark’s Camouflage Mode is a solid stealth-mode VPN feature for users worried about government restrictions. If you think you might get into trouble if you connect to a VPN — in school, at the office, or countries that are not VPN-friendly, Surfshark is for you.

Private Internet Access VPN - Best VPN for Windows

Multihop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy Based in the U.S., a member of the Five Eyes alliance, we had reservations about Private Internet Access, but it was immediately cleared after reading its privacy policy and seeing how they operate. We especially liked that users can opt out of providing usage metrics – even though they are anonymous – like device identifiers and connection events. Most VPNs, even our top-picks NordVPN and Surfshark, collect that data automatically. Speed Private Internet Access' Windows speeds were fast during our tests, averaging 236 Mbps for downloads and 223 Mbps for uploads. It's one of the fastest VPNs for Windows. Its macOS and smartphone connections were also decent (200+ Mbps average), so overall, we're happy with how PIA's speed turned out. Security By default, Private Internet Access uses 256-bit AES encryption, but it was one of the few VPNs we tested that allow users to choose between 256-bit and 128-bit AES. The latter is less secure, but tends to be faster than 256-bit, which is why we preferred it for less privacy-demanding tasks like streaming Netflix or online gaming. >> See More: Best Xbox VPNs Why We Picked It Private Internet Access' speed on Windows was one of the reasons we considered it one of the best VPNs for Windows, but we also liked how easy it was to customize. The Windows app gave us endless options to personalize how our VPN connected, how it encrypted our data, and how it tunneled our traffic through the VPN. It's that flexibility that allowed us to optimize our VPN connections for different activities – from simple browsing to work and even online gaming. >> Related: The Top VPNs for Online Gaming What We Like Strict logging policy

Fast on Windows

High app reviews

Netflix access What We Don’t Like Based in United States

Split tunneling unavailable for iPhones

Slow on Mac Encryption Options Encryption isn’t all about strength; a stronger encryption can slow down your network, so it sometimes makes sense to use a lower standard for not-so-sensitive tasks like gaming or streaming. With Private Internet Access, we had the option to switch gears between 256-bit AES (the default after VPN installation) and 128-bit AES (lower encryption standard but faster). There’s also an option to turn off encryption altogether (proxy mode), which came in handy when we just wanted to change our IP address location to the Netherlands. » Read More: Best Proxy Servers Encryption Options VPN Protocol Options 128-bit AES OpenVPN 256-bit AES WireGuard 256-bit AES with GMC IPSec Highly Efficient Apps A VPN’s app can make or break the service. Private Internet Access is a great VPN with just as great an app that’s easy to learn to use. Even our office intern, who apparently has never heard of VPNs before, learned to use it in no time. Because of that user-friendliness, Private Internet Access’ app has garnered high ratings from users. iOS app rating 4.7 out of 5 Android app rating 4.5 out of 5 macOS app rating 4.4 out of 5 Windows app rating 4.4 out of 5 One thing we really liked about the apps was their flexibility and customizability, which allowed us to fine-tune our connections and get the most out of our Private Internet Access subscription. For example, PIA’s split tunneling feature is so advanced, it offers both conventional and inverse split tunneling (see our split tunneling guide for a detailed explanation). With conventional split tunneling, we were able to exclude apps and websites from a VPN connection. One of the programs we use at work doesn’t allow VPN traffic, so we set it to bypass PIA’s tunneling on our computers. That way, we can continue to use it while keeping the rest of our device VPN-protected. On the other hand, inverse split tunneling let us set apps that could connect to the internet only via a VPN connection. For this, we set apps like browsers to make sure we’re always on a secure line whenever we’re browsing. >> Learn More: Are Private Browsers Really Private? Who It’s Best For: While PIA has pretty good mobile apps, the desktop apps offer the best functionalities. So this VPN is best for people who mostly use desktops for work and play.

UltraVPN - Best for Day-to-day Use

Multi-hop No Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy UltraVPN's privacy policy discusses how it doesn't log data, but without third-party audits like we saw from Surfshark, there's no way to concretely prove or disprove it. However, when India passed a law requiring VPNs to collect user data, UltraVPN was among the VPNs that abandoned their India servers. It still offers India IP addresses last time we checked, but those are from virtual servers located in Singapore. That's a good indication of the company's commitment to privacy. >> More Options: The Best VPNs for India Speed UltraVPN uses a proprietary VPN protocol called Hydra from its sister company Hotspot Shield, highly-touted for its speed, but UltraVPN's speed wasn't exactly top-notch. Our download and upload speed dropped to about 160 Mbps – about 40-percent less than our baseline network speed (250 Mbps). UltraVPN was still fast, but not as fast as NordVPN, that's for sure. Security UltraVPN's use of the Hydra protocol may be unconventional compared to most VPNs that use OpenVPN and WireGuard, but in our tests, it proved that it can encrypt traffic and hide IP addresses well. It also has a unique advantage. Since only a few VPNs use Hydra, cyberattackers are less interested in exploiting it than widely-used options. Why We Picked It VPNs need not be complicated. While advanced and innovative features can be useful for some, especially those that need airtight privacy, a simple VPN that can do the job, is affordable, and is easy to use is the kind of perfect VPN for others. UltraVPN checked all those boxes. That's why we think UltraVPN is the best day-to-day VPN. While it lacked the advanced features and customizations we saw from Private Internet Access, UltraVPN's performance as a VPN was rock-solid. It gave us decent speeds, bug-free apps for desktops and smartphones, and a respectable number of VPN servers to choose from (1,000 servers in 125 locations). For its price – $7.99 monthly or $1.99 per month if you sign up for two years – it's definitely a cost-effective solution for online privacy. What We Like Simple to use app

Affordable monthly and yearly subscriptions

30-day money-back guarantee

Strong IP address protections What We Don’t Like No real kill switch on Android

Can’t pick VPN protocol on mobile

Higher-than-average speed loss

Limited VPN protocol options Hydra Protocol UltraVPN makes use of a VPN protocol called Hydra. Originally developed by Hotspot Shield, Hydra promises to deliver fast speeds, agile connections, and good security. It’s actually one of the best VPN protocols after OpenVPN and WireGuard. We especially liked UltraVPN’s agility when using the Hydra protocol. It reconnected automatically and swiftly even when we changed Wi-Fi networks or switched from mobile data to Wi-Fi and vice versa on our phones. It left very little opportunity for attack. It also made day-to-day use a little bit easier as we didn’t have to check our connection as often as we did with less agile protocols like OpenVPN. FYI: Hydra proved great at protecting IP addresses. It passed our three sets of tests for DNS and WebRTC leaks, two common types of leaks that could happen to VPNs. So even though UltraVPN lacks the commonly offered protocols OpenVPN and WireGuard, Hydra is a great alternative. >> See Also: What Can Someone Do With My IP Address? Flexible Pricing UltraVPN can be quite affordable in terms of pricing. Even its monthly subscription, which is typically the priciest subscription plan of a VPN, costs only $7.99. Just for comparison, our top-pick NordVPN costs $12.99 with a monthly subscription. If you’re looking for a VPN for long-term use, UltraVPN’s pricing gets even better. If you sign up for two years, you’ll pay only $47.76 per month. That’s an average of just $2 per month. See the pricing breakdown below. Duration Total cost Cost per month (averaged) 2 years $47.76 $1.99 1 year $35.88 $2.99 1 month $7.99 $7.99 The bottom line is, whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term VPN, UltraVPN is a practical choice. Who It’s Best For: UltraVPN is a good day-to-day VPN for average users, especially with its affordable pricing and easy to use apps. While it doesn’t offer as many features as other options, UltraVPN is reliable and fast.

Norton Secure VPN - Best VPN With Dynamic IP Addresses

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch No Split Tunneling Android and Windows only Netflix Yes Torrenting No Privacy NortonVPN collects more information from users than other options. For example, while Private Internet Access let us opt out of providing aggregate usage data (bandwidth use, device ID, etc.), Norton logged mobile device data and aggregate bandwidth usage. It's still a "no-logs" VPN, though, as it did not log which websites we visited and IP addresses we used. Speed Norton Secure VPN ranked 12th in our VPN speed comparison, which is still decent considering we tested 35 VPNs in total. The download speed was impressive. It kept the speed loss to less than 12-percent. However, the upload speed (averaged 84 Mbps) and latency (averaged 120 ms) could be improved. Security Norton Secure VPN had a particularly nifty feature where it automatically detected whenever we connected to a suspicious Wi-Fi network, such as password-less coffee shop Wi-Fi, and secured our connection with a VPN tunnel. While not rare, features like that one offer good digital security. Why We Picked It Norton is perhaps most famous for its Norton antivirus software and LifeLock (one of the best identity protection services; read more in our LifeLock review) but it also has a VPN, and it's not half bad. Every time we connected to the macOS app, we got a different shared IP address, which is more preferable than static IP addresses because it made it difficult to trace us online. Not only did the IP address change everytime, but the IP addresses it provided us were shared with other users as well. Since online anonymity is what we're after, we were satisfied with this VPN app. » Learn more: Static vs Dynamic IP Addresses What We Like AES-256 encryption

Different IP addresses every time you connect

Affordable

10 devices maximum What We Don’t Like Based in the U.S., a Five Eyes member

No split tunneling on iOS devices or Macs

Netflix isn’t available everywhere

Kill switch isn’t available on Macs or iOS devices Affordable Prices How much does the Norton Secure VPN cost, you ask? Well, if you only sign up for a month on one device, it’s $4.99. However, for 10 devices for a year, the cost is only $59.99, which amounts to only about $0.50 a per device per month. If you need a VPN for the whole family, this plan is incredibly affordable, and one of the best VPN deals we’ve seen in a while. Maximum number of devices Contract length Amount billed 1 1 month $4.99 1 1 year $19.99 5 1 month $7.99 5 1 year $29.99 10 1 month $9.99 10 1 year $59.99 Strong Encryption Norton Secure VPN encrypted our web activity and hid our IP address using AES-256, the same encryption that the U.S. government and military use, so you know it’s secure. Beyond that, in some locations, the VPN encrypted our web activity and changed our IP addresses multiple times, a process called multi-hop or double hop. That made it that much harder to track us online, from our personal emails to the items we bought on Etsy. No one needs to know about our obsession with vintage cookie jars, after all. Who It’s Best For: Norton Secure is best for those who are just starting to utilize cybersecurity tools to protect themselves online. Besides being easy to use, Norton Secure is from a brand most famous for its antivirus software.

Hotspot Shield - Best VPN for Netflix

Multi-hop Yes Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling No Netflix Yes, but not in all regions Torrenting Yes Privacy You might be getting tired of VPNs that say they have a "no-logs" policy with no data to back it up, but Hotspot Shield actually has proof. In a transparency report, the company released that it received 56 subpoena and government requests in 2018, but that it hadn't been able to provide any information because, again, it doesn't log VPN usage and IP address information. Speed As you might remember, Hotspot Shield created the Hydra protocol used by UltraVPN. While its supposed fast speeds didn't materialize when we tested UltraVPN, we saw Hydra's speed potential from Hotspot Shield. It was the fastest VPN we tested in terms of download speed, averaging 242 Mbps. That's only four-percent less than our baseline internet speed. Security Hydra is Hotspot Shield's only VPN protocol. It doesn't use the tried-and-tested OpenVPN or even the newer protocol WireGuard that has been making waves in the VPN market recently. Although it has proven itself in speed, Hydra still has a lot to prove in terms of security. We would have liked to see more VPN protocol options from Hotspot Shield – even NordVPN, which has NordLynx, still offers OpenVPN as an option. Why We Picked It Hydra's speed played a huge part in why we picked Hotspot Shield. When it came to Netflix-watching parties, Hotspot Shield had us covered with fast speeds on our Mac and Windows computers. We also didn't experience huge delays or lags on Netflix when we used the app on our Android devices, which came in handy during commutes. Of course, its fast speed was advantageous in more ways than just watching Netflix. Whether for downloading, streaming, or just general browsing, Hotspot Shield kept our data safe without sacrificing speed. Money Saver: To get discounts, sign up for long term-lengths; typically, one or two-year subscriptions are cheaper than monthly plans. What We Like Fast speeds

Free option

Netflix access

Torrenting access What We Don’t Like Five simultaneous connections

Based in U.S.

Unresponsive customer support

Keeps IP address Hydra Catapult Protocol These days, we see a lot of proprietary VPN protocols — VPN protocols made and developed by a VPN company — from the best VPN brands. Not many of them, however, can claim to be as fast as Hotspot Shield’s Hydra Catapult VPN protocol. Thanks to Hydra, the only VPN protocol offered by Hotspot Shield, we notched record-high download speeds during our recent VPN speed testing (more on that below). Hydra is also plenty secure. It’s actually built around OpenVPN, (which if you can remember is one of the most secure VPN protocols), but Hotspot Shield tweaked it a little to give it a boost in speed without compromising security. Super-Fast Speeds We recently tested and compared the speeds of the top VPNs, and even though Hotspot Shield didn’t take the top spot, it was right up there. We were most impressed by the download speed, as Hotspot Shield only made a negative 3.17-percent impact on our regular internet speed. That meant that with our roughly 250 Mbps connection, Hotspot Shield maintained an average download speed of over 240 Mbps. Hotspot Shield Speed Tests Our regular internet speed Hotspot Shield speed Download 250 Mbps 242 Mbps Upload 250 Mbps 50 Mbps Latency 2 ms 79 ms >> Related: What Is ISP Throttling? Who It’s Best For: Hotspot Shield has strong streaming potential. Plus, Hotspot Shield is affordable, so it’s best for young people looking to expand their entertainment options without spending much.

IPVanish - Best Customer Support

Multi-hop No Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes, with uTorrent Privacy Back in 2016, IPVanish faced backlash after providing the U.S. government with data that helped in the arrest of a child predator. Nobody's saying the company should have helped a criminal, but what IPVanish provided to law enforcement demonstrated conclusively that the company was making records of user activity. That's a no-no for any VPN. Since then, IPVanish has taken a page of Surfshark's playbook. In addition to saying in its privacy policy that it collects no user data–no IP addresses, no timestamps, and no browsing histories, IPVanish's has also hired independent firms to audit its service and verify that it's complying with that policy. Speed IPVanish was the second fastest VPN we've tested overall, considering its impressive upload and download speeds as well as network latency. We measured only four- and five-percent decrease in download and upload speeds, respectively, and the VPN kept our network latency well below 80 ms. We tested IPVanish on a Windows laptop and subsequently named it one of the best Windows VPN because of its speed. Security IPVanish security doesn't stand out in any particular way, but it's admirable that it comes complete with all the features we're looking for in a secure VPN. It has a kill switch, it offers several VPN protocol options, it uses 256-bit AES encryption, and it passed our DNS and WebRTC leak tests. All things considered, it's a solid and secure VPN. From Our Notes: IPVanish disconnected unexpectedly once during testing due to server maintenance, which showed us that its kill switch works. Because it stopped all internet connections on our device, the kill switch alerted us that we were no longer getting protection. Why We Picked It What sets IPVanish apart from other companies is its commitment to customer service. We can't tell you how much trouble we have sometimes getting companies to respond to our technical questions. Many VPNs don't offer phone support, and a fair number don't provide answers 24/7. IPVanish has friendly customer service agents you can talk to any time, via both phone and online chat. Yet, the company doesn't charge any more than other VPNs. A one-year subscription, for example, is just $2.99 a month. IPVanish Customer Support Options Availability Email support 24/7 (48-hour response time) Phone support 9 AM to 5 PM (UTC-6), Monday to Sunday Live chat support 24/7 What We Like Fast download speeds

Streaming and torrenting-safe

Split tunneling

Unlimited number of connections What We Don’t Like History of sharing customer logs

Based in United States

Slow speeds on Windows, but has recently gotten much faster with WireGuard protocol Kill Switch All VPNs can fail at any time without warning; that’s just the reality. That’s also why we recommend looking for a VPN with a kill switch just like IPVanish. It’s not that IPVanish is unreliable. It only ever got disconnected unexpectedly once, apparently due to server maintenance, but it showed us the kill switch in action. Without it, we would have kept browsing thinking IPVanish is protecting our data. But because it halted our device’s network connection the moment IPVanish disconnected, the kill switch alerted us that we were no longer getting protection. We reconnected through a different server and got back online moments later. An Audited Privacy Policy All of the VPNs we’ve reviewed have privacy policies that outline what types of data they collect, why they collect those types of data, and how they use the data. Not all of them, though, have been audited like IPVanish. The Leviathan Security Group, an independent security and privacy auditing firm, audited IPVanish’s privacy and security practices just this year. They’ve found that IPVanish’s claim that it doesn’t log browsing and usage data is true. The firm also determined that IPVanish is non-invasive to its users’ privacy, making it a solid VPN for privacy-conscious users. Who It’s Best For: IPVanish has great mobile apps and it’s also affordable, so students looking to improve their digital security and privacy, not to mention access blocked sites on their school’s network, could benefit from this VPN.

ExpressVPN - Best Encryption

Multihop No Camouflage Mode Yes Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling Yes Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy Privacy is ExpressVPN's bread-and-butter, and it made sure to use state-of-the-art technology to remain a top option. It has invested in making its VPN servers run on RAM, which we consider more private than traditional

Great app ratings

Netflix access

Fast speeds on Windows What We Don’t Like No phone support

Slow speeds on Mac

Five simultaneous connections per subscription

No browser extension for Internet Explorer Lightway Protocol ExpressVPN is at the forefront of VPN technology. In addition to adopting existing VPN protocols, it developed a proprietary protocol that is both secure and fast, called Lightway. This VPN protocol runs on only 2,000 lines of code, much less than protocols like OpenVPN. And as a result, it’s lightweight and it provides a smooth user-experience. Here’s how it compares to OpenVPN: Features Lightway OpenVPN Year established 2001 2020 Security Secure Secure Speed Faster Fast Battery consumption Low Mid to high IP Leak Blocking There are VPNs that we consider “leaky” because their technology doesn’t effectively block IP address and browsing data leakage. ExpressVPN is far from being that, though. It’s one of the most secure VPNs on the market, capable of blocking DNS leaks and WebRTC leaks. In fact, once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, you can use its website’s WebRTC leak detector to make sure it isn’t leaking your IP address through your browser’s WebRTC feature. Each time we tested ExpressVPN for those leaks, we didn’t find any — just the result we were hoping for. Who It’s Best For: ExpressVPN offers agile data protection, which is particularly ideal for frequent travelers. It has strong privacy features, and its lightweight proprietary VPN protocol also makes it a good travel companion, as it runs fast on most mobile devices and computers.

9. CyberGhost - Best VPN for Mac Editors Rating: 8.9 /10 View Plans How We Review Product Specs Multihop No Camouflage Mode No Kill switch Yes Split Tunneling No Netflix Yes Torrenting Yes Privacy In our previous tests of CyberGhost, we found that it logged IP addresses in an anonymized format (the IP address is on record, but not tied to a specific user). This raised concerns from us, but fortunately, CyberGhost adjusted its privacy policy. Last we checked, they no longer store IP addresses; just the country of origin of connection requests. That’s an improvement. Speed Like many of the VPNs here, such as Norton Secure VPN and Ivacy, CyberGhost provided fast download speeds but significantly slower upload speeds. Our upload speed went down by 70-percent, which meant we only got about 75 Mbps from our 250 Mbps network. Fortunately, the download speed, which is usually what matters most to us because we like streaming, remained high with an average reading of 223 Mbps. Security In terms of security, we liked CyberGhost’s IP address masking in particular. Normally, when trying to access sites like Netflix and Disney+ that block VPNs, they’d occasionally detect that we’re using VPNs. For example, in our X-VPN review, while we were eventually able to stream Netflix, two of the 10 servers we tried were detected. With CyberGhost, we connected to 10 different servers in different locations, and all of them worked. That was, to some degree, proof that CyberGhost was hiding our IP address well. Why We Picked It CyberGhost has over 7,500 servers in 91 different countries, so although we only tested it out in the United States, wherever in the world you are, you probably won’t have trouble connecting either. The company is based in Romania, not a member of those international surveillance networks we keep mentioning; plus, Romania as a country has almost no data retention laws of its own, making CyberGhost a great pick for privacy. FYI: CyberGhost offers split tunneling on Android devices only, so if you’re using a Windows, Mac, or iOS device, you’ll only be able to access private and not public networks. What We Like Non-member to Five eyes, Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes

Great customer support

Affordable costs

Thousands of servers around the world What We Don’t Like Logging policy

Split tunneling available for Android only

Static IP addresses

Slow performance on Windows Discounts Available CyberGhost offers a wide array of subscriptions to choose from, and this makes the VPN very flexible. You can sign up for a month subscription to try things out, or go all-in on a one-, two-, or three-year subscription. The best part is, you’ll get a discount depending on the length of your plan. The highest discount is over 80-percent off, which you can get by signing a three-year subscription. All in all, you’ll pay only $56.94 every three years, which breaks down to just over $2 per month. CyberGhost Pricing 1 Month 6 Months 2 Years Total subscription cost $12.99 $41.94 $56.94 Average cost per month $12.99 $6.99 $2.19 NoSpy Servers CyberGhost, like most of the VPNs we review, doesn’t keep logs of its users’ browsing data. Bur CyberGhost takes things up a notch with its NoSpy servers. These data centers operated by CyberGhost itself are located in Romania, which is outside the reach of the 14 Eyes alliance. Romania’s laws also makes it a VPN-friendly country, as it doesn’t require data gathering and mass surveillance tactics used by other countries. When you connect to one of CyberGhost’s NoSpy servers, you can rest assured that your data is safe. Who It’s Best For: It’s true that the longer subscriptions offer the best prices, but CyberGhost’s flexibility makes it a great-value VPN for pretty much anyone.