The best VPN for Canada in 2024 (2024)

Whether you live in Canada or whether you're just visiting, a VPN is an invaluable tool that'll keep you safe online and unblock all sorts of international content. How? Well, a VPN encrypts your internet connection and gives you a shiny new IP address in a location of your choice.

The best VPNs also prevent the shady Five Eyes Alliance from monitoring your day-to-day browsing—and have become doubly important now that controversial new laws like the Online Streaming Act (also known as Bill C-11) have been enforced. What's more, your VPN will also keep you safe whenever you join (notoriously risky) public Wi-Fi hotspots.

There are hundreds of VPNs out there, however, and not enough time in the day to test them all. Luckily, me and the TechRadar team have spent hundreds of hours over the last 15 years testing the industry's biggest players—and promising newcomers. To help your search, I've compared the security features, performance, usability, and unblocking power of the industry's top names, and shortlisted my favorites 5 best VPNs for Canada right now.

In a hurry? Check out today's best Canada VPNs.

1. ExpressVPN: the very best Canada VPN

ExpressVPN sits at the top of the mountain as my #1 pick for Canada. It's incredibly easy to use, thanks to a whole host of automations, and unblocks content from just about anywhere. Plus, 24/7 live chat support always has your back. While ExpressVPN plans are on the pricey side, the provider sweetens the deal with an extra 3 months for free, plus one year's free cloud storage. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you have plenty of time to try before buying.

2. NordVPN: a speedy and security-focused service NordVPN proves just how versatile VPNs can be, with built-in ad-blocking tools and malware protection that'll keep you safe as you go about your everyday browsing. There are plenty of servers in Canada, too, so you'll never be without your favorite homegrown shows. It's hard to overstate just how quick NordVPN is—in fact, it maxed out my connection during testing. See for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Surfshark: the best budget option

Surfshark somehow manages to stuff a ton of handy tools and impressive speeds into plans cheaper than a cup of coffee. This makes the VPN a great pick for folks in Canada who want to check out international streaming content. I often recommend Surfshark to VPN newbies, thanks to its easy-to-use apps for all platforms. Take Surfshark for a test drive with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

The best Canada VPNs in 2024

See how my top picks for Canada stack up, how each VPN performed in my most recent tests, and what I liked (and disliked) about each provider.

The best Canada VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN Best overall VPN for Canada—and pretty much everywhere else Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Apple TV | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | Canada server cities: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver | Maximum devices supported: 8 Ultra-reliable kill switch Great mobile apps Super helpful customer support Unlocks loads of sites and services Servers in 105 countries Above average prices Not the fastest VPN

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're on a tight budget: ExpressVPN is a pricey option, and though it's stuffed with features, you might want to check out Surfshark for a more affordable alternative. ❌ You need a full security suite: ExpressVPN is a solid service that focuses on being the best VPN, but it does lack a built-in antivirus solution.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 ExpressVPN is my top pick for Canada because it does it all—whether you want to unblock content, take your security on the go with awesome mobile apps, or simply avoid the gaze of the Five Eyes Alliance. See why it claimed the #1 spot with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Test after test, ExpressVPN continues to impress, which is why it has claimed the top spot in my overall VPN ranking. A huge part of the reason why is just how easy the service is to use. Its mobile client is especially user-friendly, which is great news for folks who are often on the go and relying on notoriously unsecure public Wi-Fi networks.

In terms of server coverage, ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 secure servers dotted across 105 countries. Hundreds of these servers are based in Canada, too, in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, meaning you'll have top-notch speeds when you're browsing from home.

If you want to hop across digital borders and check out content from overseas, however, ExpressVPN has you covered. It's an excellent streaming VPN, and can unblock in-demand platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and many more. ExpressVPN might not be the quickest service out there, admittedly, but it's still more than capable of handling HD video content and online gaming.

If cybersecurity is one of your concerns, then ExpressVPN's is a great option. Its apps are packed with security features, like industry-standard 256-bit encryption, its very own WireGuard-based protocol, Lightway, and a reliable kill switch. Together, these tools keep sensitive information out of the hands of those who might be searching for it—like hackers, your ISP, and even the government.

The good news doesn't stop there, either. ExpressVPN regularly calls on independent auditors to comb through its logging policy and security claims—in fact, there were 11 audits in 2022 alone. This comprehensive approach is exactly what I like to see (and blows away most of the competition), and goes a long way to reassure users that the service really does value their digital privacy.

If you need help picking out a Canada server, or want to know more about the various protocols on offer, you can reach out to the ExpressVPN support team via 24/7 live chat. I've never been disappointed by their responses; they're quick, thorough, and happy to tackle even the most complex queries.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Apps are fresh and fun, no matter which device you're using ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Features are easy to find and use ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A speedy provider, but slower than NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more with ease ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Packed with security features and robust encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 live chat support never disappoints ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price A pricey pick, but feature-rich ⭐⭐⭐

The best Canada VPN with antivirus

(Image credit: Future)

2. NordVPN A security specialist with plenty of unblocking power Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 6,000+ | Server locations: 61 countries | Canada server cities: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver | Maximum devices supported: 6 The fastest provider on the block Double data encryption Huge selection of servers Unblocks Netflix with ease Modest prices Mobile apps are a bit fiddly Basic browser extensions

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're a big Netflix fan: NordVPN does an awesome job at unblocking Netflix libraries from around the world, including Canada, the US, and the UK. ✔️ You want a solid all-rounder: With a long list of features and tough encryption, NordVPN is the total package—and won't break the bank. ✔️ You want a speed demon: NordVPN currently tops my list of the fastest VPNs, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, torrenting, and hopping into video calls.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ Simplicity is everything: The NordVPN apps have a sleek design, but the map-based interface can be tricky to use on smaller screens. ❌ You want access to content everywhere: NordVPN has servers across 61 countries, which isn't stingy, but my other top picks give users more options.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 NordVPN is the perfect blend of functionality, performance, and price, and a huge name in the world of VPNs. Put its 30-day money-back guarantee to good use and see why it's such a close runner-up.

If security is your main concern, then look no further than NordVPN. It's jam-packed with features designed to enhance your privacy—like a 'double hop' feature which sends users' internet activity through two VPN servers instead of one. NordVPN is also a leading service, together with ExpressVPN and Surfshark, that's been recognized as a secure and ethical product.

Users also get plenty of servers to choose from, with more than 480 in Canada and another 1,900 south of the border in the United States. Most of these servers are P2P-friendly, which is good news if you're on the hunt for a reliable torrenting VPN, and its obfuscated servers add an extra layer of security.

In addition to being an awesome all-in-one security suite with built-in ad blocking and malware protection, NordVPN is fantastic at unblocking overseas content. In fact, I consider it to be the best Netflix VPN in the business. Check out libraries from around the globe, or switch things up and see what's new on BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and even local streaming services.

Part of why NordVPN stands out as such a solid streaming companion is because it's seriously quick. In my most recent round of testing, it claimed the top spot in my fastest VPN rankings, maxing out my connection at 950 Mbps with its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol. That's impressive, and means you'll be able to leave NordVPN switched on as you go about your day-to-day browsing and won't notice that it's running in the background.

Admittedly, the service has a few downsides—one of them being the relatively stingy amount of simultaneous connections. Six might not be enough to cover a whole household of gadgets, but now that NordVPN has made its Meshnet feature free for all users, it's possible to create a secure private network that secures up to 60 devices at once.

You'll be able to use NordVPN on just about any device you own, however, thanks to apps that are easy to install and use. While the apps generally look great, the map-based interface isn't the most intuitive feature, especially if you're using it on your phone or tablet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Apps look great, but can feel busy on some devices ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Most features are easy to find and use, though the map interface can be off-putting ⭐⭐⭐ Performance The quickest VPN I've tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks a wealth of content via Netflix and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Tough encryption, double kill switch, and transparent audits ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Live chat support is quick to respond and professional ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Low-cost plans pack a lot of value ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap Canada VPN

(Image credit: Future)

3. Surfshark A budget-friendly provider that packs a punch Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 110+ | Canada server cities: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited Incredibly affordable prices Unlimited simultaneous connections Unblocks most streaming platforms Lightning-fast speeds Handy Pause VPN feature Below average OpenVPN speeds Kill switch issues in extreme situations

Subscribe if: See Also Best VPN Services of 2024: Reviewed by Experts ✔️ You're a bargain hunter: Surfshark is a low-cost provider that holds its own against its premium counterparts—for a fraction of the price. ✔️ You have a lot of devices: secure all of your favorite gadgets, and your friends and family's devices, with unlimited simultaneous connections. ✔️ You need an inexpensive security suite: just like NordVPN, Surfshark comes with a stacked roster of privacy-enhancing tools.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need an infallible kill switch: I was able to break the Surfshark kill switch during my testing, which probably won't happen in real life, but is still a concern. ❌ You want more server locations: if you want more servers in more locations, you might want to check out ExpressVPN or PIA.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Surfshark proves that a premium VPN doesn't need to come with a premium price tag. It's super-speedy, unblocks anything you point it at, and covers unlimited devices. See why it's my favorite budget option with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's no doubt about it—Surfshark is the best cheap VPN around. A low price doesn't mean low quality, however, and Surfshark's user-friendly apps come with all the tools you'll need to unblock content, secure your day-to-day browsing, and protect every gadget in the home.

Surfshark does this by utilizing a 256-bit encryption to keep malicious actors at bay, and its DNS leak protection ensures that you won't leave an identifiable trail across the web. The MultiHop feature is particularly handy if you're looking for an extra layer of security, seeing as it makes it twice as hard for anyone to track your activity.

If you're a hockey fan, you'll be glad to hear that Surfshark has Canadian servers in Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto—so you'll never miss another match when you're out of the country. Surfshark has no trouble unblocking the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer, too, as well as more localized services like Australia's 9Now and 10Play.

Surfshark is hot on NordVPN's heels in terms of performance, too. The VPN managed to max out my connection in my latest round of tests, achieving speeds of over 950 Mbps. These speeds are doubly impressive when you consider just how cheap Surfshark is—and the fact that you can use it on your desktop, mobile phone, gaming console, and router.

It's worth noting that I did uncover some issues with the Surfshark kill switch. I wasn't impressed with the warnings I received when my connection dropped, so I'd recommend checking out ExpressVPN or NordVPN if the risk of an accidental IP leak is a deal breaker. It's also disappointing to see that Surfshark doesn't support port forwarding—though the provider has claimed that this is due to potential security risks.

Where Surfshark shines, however, is in its value for money. Unlimited simultaneous connections let you secure each and every device in house, and even share the love with friends, and built-in malware protection and ad blocking help deter digital nasties.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A fresh, modern design that's easy on the eyes ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Straightforward and intuitive ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A super-fast service ideal for streaming in HD ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks in-demand services from around the world ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Come with ad and malware blocking, but kill switch has issues ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Customer support is friendly and fast, though support articles could be improved ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Budget-friendly and excellent value ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

4. Proton VPN A well-established champion of digital privacy Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 71 countries | Canada server cities: Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal | Maximum devices supported: 10 Improved network coverage Free plan boasts unlimited bandwidth Tons of security features Open-source apps Unblocks popular streaming services Below average speeds Customer support needs improvement

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a free VPN without limits: Some free services impose harsh data caps and monthly limits—Proton VPN's free plan bucks the trend. ✔️ You want a privacy-focused VPN: Proton VPN has an array of security tools, and is an audited no-logs service. ✔️ You're a Linux user: Proton VPN is one of a handful of services that supports Linux with a full GUI.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want the quickest VPN around: Proton VPN can handle HD streaming, but its connection speeds can't keep up with NordVPN. ❌ You rely on customer support: you'll only be able to reach the Proton VPN support team during business hours (9am to 5pm), which is a bit disappointing.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Proton VPN has made a name for itself amongst privacy purists for its watertight apps, unblocking power, and awesome free plan—so you can try it for yourself without parting with a penny.

Proton VPN is the same Swiss-based provider behind encrypted email service ProtonMail. Known for its airtight approach to privacy, the provider packs independently audited and open-source apps, and I couldn't find a single tracker on its website the last time I checked. What's more, Proton VPN even recently built the "world-first" censorship-resistant CAPTCHA system.

As you'd expect from one of my top Canada picks, Proton VPN has over 70 servers spread across Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto. So, whether you want to circumvent news laws or access Canadian broadcasts when you're overseas, you'll have no trouble finding a nearby server. If you're after something more secure, three Secure Core servers reroute your traffic via privacy-friendly locations, Switzerland, Sweden, and Iceland, to add an extra layer of safety to your browsing sessions.

The roster of privacy features keeps rolling. You'll be able to take your pick of protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN, as well as a solid kill switch and MultiHop VPN. Users even have the option of paying for their Proton VPN plan with Bitcoin and cash—which is pretty solid proof that the provider cares about your anonymity.

Proton VPN does a great job of unblocking in-demand streaming services, too, and can access Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ without a fuss. However, it is worth noting that you'll need a premium plan to make use of the VPN's unblocking capabilities, as well as its P2P function.

That doesn't mean that its free VPN isn't worth trying out, however. It's a great way to get a feel for Proton VPN's suite of features and unique interface, and doesn't impose any data caps or monthly allowances on its users. This is handy if you need a VPN in a pinch—and doubly so when you consider just how untrustworthy most free VPNs are.

Ultimately, Proton VPN isn't quite as fast as the likes of NordVPN so you might want to look elsewhere if you need a lightning-fast performer for peak gaming conditions. I'd also like to see the provider up its device limit—ten connections isn't stingy, but Surfshark offers unlimited connections for much less.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A sleek and stylish dark mode is the star ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Great mobile apps, but the desktop version can be complex ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A decent performer that doesn't top our rankings ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Paid plans can unblock a ton of services and sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Lots of security add-ons, an audited policy, and open source apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support can be patchy and hard to get hold of ⭐⭐⭐ Price Premium plans aren't exactly cheap, but the free plan is fantastic ⭐⭐⭐⭐

5. Private Internet Access (PIA) Tons of servers, features, and privacy Works with: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Number of servers: 10,000+ | Server locations: 91 countries | Canada server cities: Vancouver, Ontario, Toronto, Montreal | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited A long list of security features Servers in 91 countries worldwide Open source apps Dedicated streaming servers Support for port-forwarding Monthly plan up to $11.95 from $9.95 Apps might be intimidating for newbies

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a VPN with proven privacy: PIA is a no-logs provider that has proven its claims in court not once, but twice. ✔️ You're into customization: the PIA apps give users all sorts of opportunities to tweak features and settings, down to the nitty gritty. ✔️ You do a lot of torrenting: PIA is a great pick for P2P activity, thanks to an array of torrenting-friendly servers and port-forwarding capability.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're a total VPN newbie: the customizability of PIA's apps can be a double-edged sword—and potentially too complex for new users. ❌ You want added extras: unlike NordVPN, you won't get access to a password manager with PIA.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Private Internet Access is another long-standing staple of the VPN world thanks to its huge array of servers and deep customizability. Check out its security features in your own time with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want a feature-packed VPN that you can configure down to the last detail, Private Internet Access (also known as PIA) is a great choice. You'll be able to install and use PIA across all sorts of devices, although the sheer amount of customizability might be intimidating to new users. I'm also excited to hear that PIA engineers found a solution for makingsplit tunnelingavailable for MacOS. The feature is expected to be released sometime in January as part of its 2024 product roadmap.

PIA has seriously impressive network coverage with well over 10,00 servers worldwide. Looking for connections within Canada? PIA spoils users for choice with servers in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and even Ontario.

PIA's SmartDNS feature helps you get around online censorship and geo-restrictions keep you away from your favorite content, sites, and news sources. PIA's streaming capability improved in my most recent tests, too, unblocking virtually all in-demand sites, including Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Admittedly, PIA isn't the fastest VPN on my shortlist. I saw a disappointing drop in performance from 510 Mbps to 360 Mbps when using WireGuard—and although this is still more than you need to stream and game online, it might be a red flag if speed is your priority.

Where PIA really shines, however, is as one of the best secure VPNs on the market. An exceptional kill switch ensures you don't accidentally leak information in the event of a dropout, and all PIA plans come with a free email breach scanner. This is the sort of thing you'd usually have to pay extra for, and means you're getting real value for your money.

What's more, PIA's apps are all open source—anyone with the know-how and inclination can look through the code to audit its privacy claims. PIA has also proven its no-logs policy in court on two occasions, and simply had nothing to hand over to the American authorities when presented with a warrant.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Tons of depth and plenty to customize ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Beginners might be overwhelmed by the complexity ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Average speeds compared to other premium services ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking SmartDNS and a wide server network make unblocking a breeze ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Packed with security features and a proven no-logs policy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Expert support is on hand at all times ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fair prices, and plans come with handy extras ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose a Canada VPN

Picking the right VPN for you starts with working out what you're going to use it for. Are you an avid streamer? Do you live overseas and need access to Canadian sites? Or are you looking to keep your devices safe from cybercriminals and crooks?

Whether it's one of these things or a combination of them all, there are a few critical criteria to keep in mind when you're shopping around.

Security should be any VPN's top priority. In terms of protocols, look for providers that offer WireGuard, as it's one of the most secure and speedy options available—although OpenVPN is still a decent alternative. A reliable kill switch is a must-have, too, and will prevent leaks from occurring if the VPN connection drops.

You'll also want to opt for a provider with a strict no-logs policy. This ensures that the provider doesn't retain any identifying information about you, so there's simply nothing sensitive to hand over even if the government (or another third-party) comes knocking.

Did you know? NordVPN, Surfshark, and IPVanish are the quickest VPNs we've tested, reaching top speeds of over 950 Mbps.

Speed is critical, too, especially if you'll be using your VPN for streaming, gaming, or torrenting. The median speed of the fastest VPNs we tested is 700 Mbps, which is plenty fast. However, services with a top speed of around 560 Mbps are still capable of handling HD streaming.

The number of servers and server locations is another relevant factor to consider. More servers mean more chances of bagging a fast and reliable connection, as well as the higher amount of locations you can spoof your location to. For a Canada VPN, you want a selection of servers around key cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Finally, VPN apps should be straightforward and user-friendly. Check out how many simultaneous connections the provider supports, too, as it's always a bonus to use multiple devices at any one time.

Canada VPN FAQs

What is VPN? Short for virtual private network, a VPN is a security software that protects and hides your internet activity. It does this by encrypting the data leaving your device and directing the traffic through a secure server in a location of your choosing. This lets you appear as if you were accessing online services from that country/place and can unblock censored or restricted content, likeTikTokor the US Netflix library, without any hiccups. That's not all—because your data is encrypted, no one, not even the government, can see what you're doing online.

What is the best VPN for Canada? The competition is tough, but ExpressVPN tops my list at the moment. In short, it's a superb and speedy service that unblocks virtually any site or app you point it at—and it's incredibly easy to use. ExpressVPN is also a fully audited service jam-packed with security tools, so you can rest assured that your browsing sessions will remain private, whether you're at home or on the go. What's more, with servers in over 90 countries (and in three Canadian cities), you'll have no trouble bypassing blocks and censorship, and 24/7 live chat support is always on standby if you need a little help picking out the best server or troubleshooting any obstacles.

Why get a Canada VPN? VPNs were originally designed with online security in mind—using encrypted tunnels and faceless servers to ensure that your activities could not be traced—and for many Canadians, that will remain the main reason for getting a VPN. However, it's the flexibility and extra use cases that have contributed to the massive growth in the VPN industry. The fact that you can use them to make your laptop or mobile think they're in Canada, even when they're not, has become a lifeline for travelers and expats to watch Canadian TV while overseas. Logging on via a server elsewhere also means you can access websites that may otherwise have been blocked in your corner of the country—hence why VPNs for streaming have become so popular these days.

Is a VPN legal in Canada? It's a fair question, considering there are some countries in which the use of VPNs has been banned. However, in Canada, using a VPN is completely legal, though it's worth remembering that using a VPN doesn't automatically exempt you from any illegal activities you may choose to carry out while connected to one.

Which free VPN has Canadian servers? While I always recommend opting for a paid-for VPN service to benefit from optimum security and a full run of premium features, there are a number of free VPN services that might meet your criteria—and some even have servers in Canada. That being said, many free services are limited counterparts of a VPN's premium offering, and you might find yourself limited to a handful of servers and a pittance of monthly data.

How can I use a Canada VPN to unblock geo-restricted content? Using a VPN to access geo-restricted content is fairly straightforward. Once you've picked out a VPN, download the correct client for your device and run through the simple installation process. Then, connect to a server in your desired location. For instance, if you're abroad and want to stream TSN or Citytv, you'll need to join a Canadian server. After that, you'll be able to visit the broadcaster's website or app and take your pick of content. IIf you want access to the US Netflix library, you'll need to connect to a server in the US to trick your device into thinking you're really there. Then, log in to your Netflix account to see exclusive US titles. Be warned, though, this does go against Netflix's Terms of Use, with recent reports claiming Netflix has been blocking residential IP addresses.