The Best VPN Services of 2024 - Top Picks From Our Experts (2024)

A virtual private network (VPN) can unblock different sites, allow you to torrent safely, or help you stay anonymous online. At VPNOverview, we find the best VPNs on the market through frequent and rigorous testing. Our experts constantly analyze all the top VPN options available and test their performance.

The VPNs in our article will hide your data, unblock international content, and keep you safe online. In addition, they offer the best encryption protocols and have apps for all major operating systems.

More importantly, all the VPNs highlighted below offer unparalleled value for particular use cases, like streaming content from different parts of the world, downloading torrents safely, or sticking to your budget.

What is the Best VPN in 2024?

NordVPN is the best VPN service in 2024, according to our team of experts. Here’s what senior journalist Lauren Mak had to say about it:

NordVPN is at the top of its game. It outperforms competitors withultra-fast speeds, ahuge server network,top-notch security features,and phenomenalstreaming andtorrentingcapabilities. Definitely a must-have if you’re looking for a top VPN service. Lauren Mak VPN Expert

Curious about what the other options are? These are our top three VPN providers for 2024:

Editor's Pick VPN Score 9.3 9.0 8.8 Price $ 3.39 $ 2.29 $ 6.67 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Connections 6 Unlimited 8 Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway Torrent options Torrenting allowed Torrenting allowed Torrenting allowed Netflix Works with Netflix Works with Netflix Works with Netflix Compatibilities Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days

With excellent speeds, high-end security features, and affordable plans, NordVPN leaves the competition in the dust.

We’ve included a deep dive into the top VPN providers of this year below. Read on for more! At the end of the article, you can also find the best VPN discounts of this month!

1. NordVPN: The best VPN overall

NordVPN is the best VPN around and provides the best security a VPN app can offer at a very reasonable price.

6000+ servers in 61 countries

servers in countries Online safety for up to six devices at once

at once Threat Protection and Dark Web Monitor

30-day money-back guarantee on all subscriptions

money-back guarantee on all subscriptions Strict no-logs policy

Unblocks Netflix and other streaming providers

SpecificationsNordVPN 💵 Price From $3.39 a month 📱 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 💻 Connections 6 💳 Payment methods Other, Credit card, Cryptocurrency 🔒 Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard 📥 Torrent options Torrenting allowed 📅 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days 📋 Logs Zero logs 🎬 Works with

Why we chose NordVPN as the best VPN

NordVPN is a renowned, premium VPN provider with an extensive global server network (6000+ servers in 61 countries), military-grade encryption (AES 256), and competitive pricing.

We found in our NordVPN review that you’ll get anything you could wish for in our top-rated, secure VPN, from dark web monitoring to P2P-optimized servers. NordVPN consistently goes above and beyond to improve itself. Not to mention, it’s been our top-ranking VPN for two years now. Whenever we sit down to test the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN always ends up on top of our list.

Is NordVPN suitable for streaming and downloading torrents?

We constantly use NordVPN to unblock streaming platforms. We were always able to unblock Netflix US, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and many other services. With NordVPN, you can watch anything these platforms have to offer. It’s also our top Netflix VPN and has no issue unblocking the US Netflix library.

With NordVPN’s SmartPlay feature, you get the combined benefits of a VPN and Smart DNS. It hides your IP, encrypts your connection, and automatically routes your DNS queries as needed.

NordVPN also allows you to torrent anonymously through dedicated P2P servers. Thanks to its excellent speeds, you’ll get your favorite content in no time. We were able to download 50+ GB files without worrying about ISP throttling.

What operating systems and devices are compatible with NordVPN?

One NordVPN account allows you to secure up to six devices at the same time. NordVPN offers native apps for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, and Linux.

You can also use NordVPN with your Android TV, gaming consoles, Amazon Fire Stick, Kindle Fire, Raspberry Pi, VPN routers, and many other devices. The NordVPN extensions are also available on popular browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Safety and privacy

NordVPN recently passed its latest security audit via Deloitte, one of the top independent auditors in the world, to back up its no-logs claim. As expected, your data is completely safe with NordVPN!

Some of NordVPN’s advanced security features include:

Threat Protection : Blocks ads, trackers, and malware

: Blocks ads, trackers, and malware Dark Web Monitoring : Scans the dark web for leaks associated with your email address

: Scans the dark web for leaks associated with your email address Double VPN : Routes your traffic through two VPN servers and encrypts it twice

: Routes your traffic through two VPN servers and encrypts it twice Advanced kill switch : The kill switch lets you specify which apps to block if your VPN connection drops

: The kill switch lets you specify which apps to block if your VPN connection drops Vulnerability Detector: Scans your apps for any security flaws

Besides the standard VPN protocols, NordVPN also offers a proprietary protocol built on WireGuard, known as NordLynx, which is faster and more secure than OpenVPN.

During our privacy testing, we didn’t notice any WebRTC or DNS leaks from our VPN connection. All in all, NordVPN is a fantastic choice if you want to remain anonymous when browsing online and are looking for a secure VPN.

Customer support

As NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers, it also offers fantastic customer support. They have a responsive live chat option, and you can also reach them via email if it’s not an urgent concern.

When reaching out with a request, the NordVPN support team was quick to respond. Our queries were answered promptly, and we found their agents quite knowledgeable.

NordVPN also has a very useful Help Center that includes a dedicated FAQ section, answers to general questions, and sections for billing and connectivity. If you have a query, it’s best to take a look in the Help Center first since it’s pretty extensive.

Our final score for NordVPN

NordVPN 9.3

Our experts all agree: NordVPN is the best VPN service for 2024 and continues to consolidate its position at the top of the ranking. It’s a world-class VPN with bulletproof software suited to beginners and experts alike.

You won’t have any issues setting up this top VPN since it’s extremely easy to install. It works right out of the box and doesn’t require any technical know-how to set up. NordVPN also offers some great discounts to new subscribers.

2. Surfshark: The VPN with the best bang for your buck

Surfshark is a lightning-fast VPN with an excellent value-for-money ratio.

3200+ servers in 100 countries

servers in countries Unlimited simultaneous connections

simultaneous connections Ad and malware blocker

No-logs VPN

30-day money-back guarantee

money-back guarantee Unblocks all major streaming services

SpecificationsSurfshark 💵 Price From $2.29 a month 📱 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 💻 Connections Unlimited 💳 Payment methods PayPal, Other, Credit card, Cryptocurrency 🔒 Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard 📥 Torrent options Torrenting allowed 📅 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days 📋 Logs Zero logs 🎬 Works with

Why we picked Surfshark

Surfshark is a great and affordable VPN that quickly went from being a newcomer to one of the best VPN services out there. It’s also one of the fastest VPNs, based on our in-house testing, maintaining up to 95% of regular connection speeds.

Despite its low price, the Surfshark VPN app offers a robust set of features, including military-grade encryption, a respectable global server network, and excellent security tools. And despite being bought in 2022 by NordVPN, it maintained a world-class service with clear competitive advantages, like its low price.

One Surfshark account supports unlimited simultaneous connections. It also comes with dedicated ad, malware, and cookie pop-up blockers. In case you have any issues, there’s also a 24/7 live chat available. We’ve contacted their support team at times, and they always provided valuable help in no time.

Is Surfshark suitable for streaming and downloading torrents?

Surfshark works great with Netflix and other streaming services. It gave us access to over 30 regional Netflix libraries, including Netflix US.

Additionally, you can set up the free Surfshark browser extension and use that to access streaming services through your browser. We’ve used it a lot to stream live sports events or just binge the latest show.

If you can’t imagine a day without firing up your uTorrent client, Surfshark is a great choice! It allows P2P traffic over your VPN app connection without sacrificing your security and anonymity. Whenever we used it to download torrents, we didn’t encounter speed or throttling problems.

Like NordVPN, it has specialized P2P servers, but Surfshark will automatically connect you to one of them when it notices you’re torrenting. This is a nifty feature in case you forget to switch servers.

What operating systems and devices are compatible with Surfshark?

As a top VPN provider, Surfshark works on all major operating systems. They have native apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux and offer browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

You can also install Surfshark on gaming consoles and smart TVs. In our experience, that can be a bit harder since you need to install Surfshark on your router. But it’s possible and worth the effort.

Safety and privacy

Surfshark uses AES 256-bit encryption, just like NordVPN. It also supports numerous protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard, making it a very secure VPN.

The MultiHop feature in Surfshark lets you route your traffic through two VPN servers instead of one, offering another layer of protection. If you want to browse the web anonymously, this is as good as it gets.

Plus, with its CleanWeb 2.0 suite, you can block ads, pop-ups, and malware in your browser or any other app.

Customer support

Surfshark has a dedicated support section featuring VPN guides and answers to various questions that you may have.

For our extensive Surfshark review, we contacted their customer support team via email and live chat and were happy to receive a prompt response.

Our final score for Surfshark

Surfshark 9.0

Surfshark’s virtual private network offers great value for money. If you’re looking for one of the best VPN providers that is affordable and helps you unblock streaming services while offering great security features, you can’t go wrong here.

You can use Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee to test the VPN app for yourself. If you’re not happy with the service, you’ll be refunded in full. It’s a great way to try out Surfshark without committing to a long-term plan.

3. ExpressVPN: The best VPN service when money isn’t an issue

One of the best VPNs if you can spend a bit more on your online safety.

ExpressVPN has thousands of servers in 105 countries

servers in countries Eight simultaneous connections

simultaneous connections Automatic kill switch and split tunneling

No-logs VPN

30-day money-back guarantee

money-back guarantee Dedicated Lightway protocol

SpecificationsExpressVPN 💵 Price From $6.67 a month 📱 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 💻 Connections 8 💳 Payment methods PayPal, Credit card, Cryptocurrency, iDeal, Bitcoin, Sofort, UnionPay, MINT 🔒 Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway 📥 Torrent options Torrenting allowed 📅 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days 📋 Logs Zero logs 🎬 Works with

Why we picked ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the largest and most popular VPN providers in the world. It’s renowned for its commitment to privacy and security, offering beginner-friendly VPN apps for all major platforms and even helping you install it on routers with custom firmware.

You’ll have access to a vast VPN server network in 105 countries. It’s one of the fastest VPNs right now and has been through multiple independent audits, so there are no privacy concerns you need to worry about.

Is ExpressVPN suitable for streaming and downloading torrents?

ExpressVPN allows anonymous torrent downloads over your VPN connection. We tested this with some of the top free torrent clients, like uTorrent and BitTorrent, and found that it always worked very well, with no speed throttling detected at all. This is also one of the reasons ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market.

In addition, you can access all kinds of streaming services worldwide with ExpressVPN. This means you’ll be able to enjoy American Netflix as well as other streaming services, such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, outside of the US. We’ve been using ExpressVPN for years to unblock streaming platforms and never had issues that their customer support couldn’t solve quickly.

What operating systems and devices are compatible with ExpressVPN?

You can use your ExpressVPN subscription on up to eight different devices at the same time. It offers simple and well-functioning applications for Android, Windows, iPhone, Mac, and Linux. Besides, we liked how easy it is to install on routers, thanks to ExpressVPN’s dedicated firmware.

Download ExpressVPN for Your Device

Moreover, if English isn’t your first language, ExpressVPN also offers its app in 10 other languages.

Safety and privacy

ExpressVPN is a secure VPN offering a choice of different protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2, and its proprietary Lightway protocol. Like all the top VPNs, it also uses AES 256-bit encryption.

Moreover, ExpressVPN uses “diskless servers,” which means that even the provider itself cannot see your browsing history. For these reasons, this VPN service has built a good reputation over the years.

ExpressVPN also has a robust ad blocker and content-filtering features. For example, they recently launched a porn blocker to limit access to adult content websites.

Customer support

ExpressVPN customer service has a 24/7 live chat function, which we tested as part of our ExpressVPN review. We also tested their email support and got a response in under 12 hours.

For more information, there’s a comprehensive support section on their site, including FAQs and guides to help users set up and get the best out of their VPN.

Room for improvement

Even though ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN providers, it is relatively expensive compared to other providers on this list. Many people end up with NordVPN or Surfshark because they are similar in quality (or better) but cheaper.

More importantly, we found minor WebRTC leaks during our latest round of testing. This is not something we expect from a top provider like ExpressVPN.

Our final score for ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN 8.8

ExpressVPN is an easy-to-use VPN app with many useful options and functions. This VPN service is perfect for people who want to surf, download, and stream without restrictions.

One of its main downsides is its high price tag, especially with a monthly subscription. However, you can get a discount with ExpressVPN with our exclusive link:

Every subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which offers a way to try ExpressVPN risk-free.

4. CyberGhost: Good VPN with the most extensive money-back-guarantee

An excellent choice for your first VPN app that includes a longer money-back guarantee.

11500+ servers in 100 countries

servers in countries Seven simultaneous connections

DNS & IP leak protection

Works with Netflix and other streaming services

45-day money-back guarantee

money-back guarantee Dedicated gaming services

SpecificationsCyberGhost 💵 Price From $2.19 a month 📱 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 💻 Connections 7 💳 Payment methods PayPal, Other, Credit card, Cryptocurrency 🔒 Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard 📥 Torrent options Torrenting allowed 📅 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 45 Days 📋 Logs Zero logs 🎬 Works with

Why we picked CyberGhost VPN

We picked CyberGhost as one of the best VPNs because it’s a good, cheap, beginner-friendly, and secure VPN with a large server network. This provider has a wide range of VPN servers (with over 11500+ servers in 100 countries).

Moreover, CyberGhost offers a slew of excellent features: dedicated gaming servers, unlimited bandwidth, a kill switch, and split tunneling, to name a few. There are dedicated VPN clients available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It also works well if you want to unblock Netflix!

Is CyberGhost suitable for streaming and downloading torrents?

CyberGhost is one of the top VPN providers for streaming. Apart from Netflix, it gives you worldwide access to streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, and BBC iPlayer, among many others.

CyberGhost offers special streaming servers that are optimized for all these streaming platforms. A major plus for movie and TV show enthusiasts! We’ve used these servers plenty of times to unblock streaming platforms, and we were always successful. This includes accessing resilient platforms like Netflix US.

When it comes to torrenting, CyberGhost’s special P2P servers support downloading with BitTorrent and uTorrent, as well as other P2P tools.

What operating systems and devices are compatible with CyberGhost?

You can connect to CyberGhost servers with up to seven different devices at the same time using just one account, which is more than enough for all your devices. It’s even possible to request a dedicated IP address. This helped us avoid blacklisting by services like Netflix, but you can use it for anything you want.

CyberGhost offers dedicated apps for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Linux. You can protect all your devices in just a few clicks.

Safety and privacy

CyberGhost also uses AES 256-bit encryption and offers a choice of different protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard. It’s a certified no-logs VPN, so it doesn’t keep any user data.

However, the provider does keep some anonymized logs about how you use the CyberGhost VPN app. This is only for improving the VPN software experience, and no identifiable logs are stored.

Customer support

CyberGhost’s customer service is easy to reach through their 24/7 live chat. Their customer support is available in English, French, and German.

Their website also has an extended database of guides and FAQs if you’d rather go look for an answer yourself. This definitely makes it one of the best VPN providers on the market.

Room for improvement

During our thorough CyberGhost review, we noticed that this premium VPN service is sometimes inconsistent, with speeds often dipping now and then. Even when they didn’t dip, they still weren’t at the same level as NordVPN or Surfshark.

Moreover, we did note that live chat agents are sometimes unable to answer some queries, often just pasting generic answers that were already available on their support page.

Our final score for CyberGhost

CyberGhost 8.8

CyberGhost is a high-quality VPN service offered at a competitive price. All this makes CyberGhost an excellent VPN for torrenting and Netflix. It’s also one of the best VPN providers for complete beginners.

They have a large server network spread all over the world. While the extensive features of other providers landed CyberGhost in fourth place, this service remains an excellent option.

More importantly, it offers a 45-day money-back guarantee and some great discounts for new subscribers. You can try it out by clicking the link below.

5. Private Internet Access: Great VPN with the largest server network

PIA offers great security, competitive pricing, and the largest server network.

thousands of servers in 91 countries

servers in countries Unlimited simultaneous connections

simultaneous connections Dedicated IPs available

No-logs VPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Open-source transparency

SpecificationsPrivate Internet Access (PIA) 💵 Price From $2.19 a month 📱 Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux 💻 Connections Unlimited 💳 Payment methods PayPal, Other, Credit card, Cryptocurrency 🔒 Protocols OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP 📥 Torrent options Torrenting allowed 📅 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days 📋 Logs Zero logs 🎬 Works with

Why we picked Private Internet Access VPN

Private Internet Access (PIA) is an excellent premium VPN app that has continued to grow since its founding in 2010. If you choose PIA, you can count on solid security and a large global network of VPN servers.

In 2019, PIA was acquired by the company that also owns CyberGhost and ExpressVPN, which led to further infrastructure improvements. If you’re looking for a secure VPN, there are few better options.

And despite its affordable price, Private Internet Access is considered one of the best VPNs because it offers everything that you’d expect from the top VPN providers, including full transparency (you can inspect the source code), a global server network, excellent encryption protocols, and a zero-logs policy.

Is PIA suitable for streaming and downloading torrents?

While PIA is known for being a secure VPN, it’s a great option for streaming and downloading torrents as well. We were able to unlock access to Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and different Netflix libraries with PIA VPN.

However, our PIA review has shown that this VPN won’t always work as consistently well with Netflix as other VPN apps on this list. It may take a few tries to work properly. But once you connect and start streaming, you shouldn’t have any issues.

We were also able to download torrents safely and anonymously with PIA VPN. Other VPNs might be slightly faster or more optimized, but PIA will provide you with a secure torrenting experience.

What operating systems and devices are compatible with Private Internet Access?

PIA VPN has native apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Moreover, they offer browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

PIA doesn’t work on Chromebooks since it officially doesn’t support ChromeOS. However, you can try other top Chromebook VPNs if you want.

PIA supports unlimited simultaneous connections on a single account, so you don’t have to worry about multiple subscriptions. Always a plus!

Safety and privacy

As mentioned earlier, PIA is a secure VPN. It supports different protocols, including OpenVPN and the new WireGuard. Furthermore, PIA has a strict no-logs policy, which means they won’t store any information about how you use the VPN service.

PIA prevents potential data leaks with an automatic kill switch. Moreover, it can help you block ads, trackers, and malware with its PIA MACE function, which we found especially useful. It means you don’t need to pay extra for the best ad blockers. These features are mostly available only by the best VPN providers in the industry.

Customer support

PIA has an extensive knowledge base, offering detailed guides and support on a wide range of questions. There’s also a form that you can fill out if you have a specific query and submit a ticket. We reached out to PIA’s support team, and they were very helpful.

They also offer a live chat option (introduced in 2020), so you can get immediate assistance in case you have an urgent query.

Room for improvement

There are some things that PIA can do better. Despite offering a massive server network, we’ve noticed that speeds are often inconsistent and dip sharply when you connect to distant networks.

The VPN apps can also do with better design since the look is a bit dated. The user interface could also be improved: we’d like to see easier access to key features and settings.

Our final score for Private Internet Access (PIA)

PIA 8.5

We like a bit of competition in the VPN market. It would worry us if all major VPN providers were owned by the same company. But even though CyberGhost, ExpressVPN, and PIA are now a part of the same company, they each deserve a spot in our best VPN overview.

Private Internet Access has been around for a long time and has built a good reputation. Hopefully, they will continue to innovate in the coming years.

Other VPNs We Tested in 2024

We tested a lot of premium VPNs besides the top five listed above. Here are some short VPN reviews of good VPNs that we liked but that didn’t quite make our list.

Atlas VPN

Our Atlas VPN review revealed that this is an affordable freemium VPN app that supports all major platforms. The free version gives you 5 GB per day and access to three server locations. If you go premium, you get unlimited data and 1000+ VPN server locations.

Why it didn’t make our list: We’ve experienced some technical issues with Atlas VPN in the past. Plus, its server network isn’t that impressive.

Key features:

Servers optimized for streaming , unblock Netflix US easily

, unblock Netflix US easily WireGuard and IKEv2 support

Automatic kill switch

Torrenting is allowed

is allowed Pay for your subscription with crypto

If you’d like to try Atlas VPN for yourself, simply click on the button below to visit their website. If you don’t like the premium service, you are protected by the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee to request a full refund.

IPVanish

During our IPVanish testing, we discovered that even though it is not one of the best VPNs, it is a good VPN service that supports unlimited connections. It was launched by the company that also owns StrongVPN, Mashable, and PCMag.

Why it didn’t make our list: IPVanish logs some of your data. Plus, we’ve had problems in the past when trying to unblock sites like the BBC iPlayer with IPVanish.

Key features:

IPVanish has 2200+ servers across 51 countries

across OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2 protocols

and protocols Doesn’t keep any harmful logs

Permanent kill switch

Unblocks Netflix (and similar geo-restricted platforms) and allows torrenting

Right now, IPVanish has a limited offer that gives you a great discount on your subscription!

FastestVPN

FastestVPN is a budget-friendly VPN app located in the Cayman Islands. Our FastestVPN review revealed that this VPN provider offers an excellent price-to-value ratio and is an ideal gateway service for VPN beginners. Right now, you can get off the lifetime deal and pay only $40.00!

Why it didn’t make our list: We did not choose FastestVPN as one of the providers in our best VPN list as it has a small server network, and it can sometimes perform poorly on faraway servers.

Key features:

Operates servers in 49+ countries

Good speeds on nearby servers, no issues streaming

Kill switch, ad blocker, and NAT firewall

Doesn’t leak any data, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, PPTP protocols

Up to 10 simultaneous connections

FastestVPN offers a 15-day money-back guarantee, which is modest but still enough to give it a proper test.

MullvadVPN

Mullvad VPN has a strong focus on privacy, making it a secure VPN service. It’s also very fast, and its customer support team has always helped solve our problems. By all means, it’s a decent choice. If you want to find out more about the tool, read our MullvadVPN review.

Why it didn’t make our list: Despite its focus on privacy, Mullvad VPN is based in a 14 Eyes alliance country. Plus, it’s pricey for a VPN app that can’t unblock Netflix. Hence, we did not include it in our best VPN list.

Key features:

649 servers in 40 countries

Supports OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols

Costs you $ 5.49 per month

Strong focus on privacy and security, although it’s based in Sweden

Can’t unblock Netflix

If you don’t mind Mullvad’s downsides and you want a fast Swedish VPN, you can get it here by clicking the button below.

Intego Privacy Protection VPN

Intego Privacy Protection VPN is like a cheaper version of PIA. It mirrors that app in its interface and dedication to not logging user data. It also supports torrenting, and it can unblock Netflix, so it’s a decent all-around choice. For the full details, read our Intego Privacy Protection VPN review.

Why it didn’t make our list: Intego doesn’t offer dedicated IP addresses, which can hinder your ability to unblock sites. Its privacy policy can also be vague at times.

Key features:

Has over 35000+ servers in 83

30-day money-back guarantee on its $ 3.75/month plan

on its $ 3.75/month plan Compatible with the OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols

Unfortunately doesn’t offer dedicated IP addresses

The vague privacy policy might drive people away

If you like the Intego Privacy Protection VPN app, we recommend you subscribe to PIA instead. However, if you’re a fan of Intego’s products, you can get their VPN for 50% off and get a full refund if you decide to opt out.

Private VPN

Private VPN is a straightforward choice. It’s a secure VPN service that focuses on online privacy, featuring excellent encryption protocols, a dedication to its no-logs privacy policy, and multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, during our Private VPN review, we felt it was a bit flat on all other fronts, so we do not consider it the best VPN.

Why it didn’t make our list: Private VPN has a small server network, which will impact your connection speeds, ability to unblock geo-restricted sites, and more.

Key features:

Only has 800+ servers in 49+ countries

Robust security and privacy infrastructure

Supports advanced encryption protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and L2TP/IPsec

Affordable choice, only $ 40 per month

Can unblock Netflix, and it lets you torrent on its servers

If you live in an area with a lot of Private VPN servers, it can be a good choice. Just don’t miss out on their current deal – Private VPN is offering a discount with our link:

TorGuard

Despite what the name implies, TorGuard isn’t connected to the Tor Project in any way. Rather, it’s a good VPN app for torrenting, with servers that allow P2P file sharing and impressive download speeds, as we discovered during our TorGuard review. It also has a vast server network and dedicated IP addresses, and it accepts payment via cryptocurrency.

Why it didn’t make our list: TorGuard is hard to set up for beginners, and it’s pretty expensive at $ 4.99 per month. You’re better off with cheaper but better options like NordVPN or Surfshark.

Key features:

Great support for downloading torrents

Fast connection speeds

speeds A robust network of over 3000+ servers in 50+ countries

A bit expensive, setting you back $ 4.99/month for a subscription

Hard to set up, especially for beginners

Although it’s not our favorite pick, TorGuard is a decent choice. If you need a VPN for P2P file-sharing, it can be a good choice. Since TorGuard offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can even try it for a month before committing to a long-term subscription.

VyprVPN

VyprVPN tries to innovate in the security sector of the VPN industry. For example, they have their own encryption protocol, Chameleon. Besides that, when testing VyprVPN, we observed that it allows P2P file-sharing, can unblock Netflix, and offers a smooth interface.

Why it didn’t make our list: VyprVPN’s connection can be shoddy at times, which is problematic if you are looking for the best VPN provider. You also can’t buy it anonymously, and it has an annoying freemium business model. Not to mention, the paid subscriptions are more expensive than staple options like NordVPN.

Key features:

Pretty expensive at $ 5.00/month

Innovative security features

features Works on a custom-built Chameleon encryption protocol

Supports P2P file-sharing

Connection speeds can be lacking at times

VyprVPN is still a decent choice, so move fast if you want to get it. We have an exclusive 50% discount for people who sign up through our link:

The 3 Best Free VPN Services

In addition to our best VPN services mentioned above, there are also some decent free VPN providers. Of course, these free VPNs come with some restrictions, but they are decent for temporary or limited use.

Our three best VPNs that are free are Proton VPN, hide.me, and TunnelBear. You can also check our best free VPNs roundup to see what they offer in more detail.

1. Proton VPN (Free)

Proton VPN is currently one of the most widely used free VPN providers in the world. In our view, Proton VPN is the best free VPN you can get right now.

Good to know:

No data limits (a big plus for a free VPN!)

(a big plus for a free VPN!) Server locations are limited, servers get easily over-crowded

Connection speeds may drop, not ideal for extensive streaming and gaming

Decent security features, strong encryption and torrenting allowed

and The Proton VPN app is intuitive and user-friendly

To see Proton’s potential, we also did a comprehensive Proton VPN review. The premium VPN version performs significantly better.

Want to see for yourself? Get started with Proton VPN at no cost!

2. Hide.me (Free)

Hide.me is another good free VPN app that has been around for a long time. During our hide.me tests, we discovered that it offers great speeds for everyday use.

Good to know:

10 GB data limit (monthly)

(monthly) Torrents are blocked with the free version

with the free version Streaming is possible but difficult due to data limit

Secure VPN, good for casual internet use and safe online banking

Reaches high speeds

If you want to check out the benefits that a VPN offers, hide.me is a great place to start. When you visit the hide.me site, make sure to click “Pricing” in the menu. The free plan is listed as one of the options.

3. TunnelBear (Free)

While testing this app for our TunnelBear review, we liked its user-friendly application and nice interface. In addition to the user-friendliness, the free version has good server availability.

Good to know:

500 MB data limit (+1 GB if you Tweet about it)

Servers in 47 countries

Unblocks streaming services (apart from Netflix US)

streaming services (apart from Netflix US) Doesn’t allow P2P traffic

TunnelBear also has a decent paid VPN app that gives you unlimited data along with other perks. But if you want to try out its free VPN version first, click the button below.

Free VPNs vs. Paid VPNs: Keep This in Mind

Don’t want to spend any money on a VPN? While it’s tempting to get a free VPN, keep in mind that not every free VPN service keeps you safe online. More often than not, a free VPN is not always a secure VPN, and it can harm your device.

That’s why the free VPNs we recommend in this list meet the following criteria:

They hide your true identity (by masking your real IP)

(by masking your real IP) They let you access streaming sites

They encrypt your online activity

Even then, free VPNs never lived up to the same level as premium VPNs in our tests. If you don’t want to struggle with slow speeds or crowded servers, invest in something like NordVPN or Surfshark instead.

Dangerous free VPNs

Not every VPN is safe. Watch out for providers such as Hola VPN, which logs all your data, and Hoxx VPN, which you can’t install on Windows or Mac.

Free VPNs can be a gateway to malicious activities, including:

Cryptojacking : Using your computing power to secretly mine crypto . This will overheat your device(s) and cause its components to fail.

: Using your computing power to . This will overheat your device(s) and cause its components to fail. Data theft : Stealing your information and selling it on the dark web.

: Stealing your information and selling it on the dark web. Malware: Around 35% of all free VPNs will infect your system with malware.

Expert Tip: If your budget allows, it’s always better to go with a renowned premium VPN provider. There are plenty of great cheap VPNs out there that can keep you safe while unblocking the internet for you.

How We Choose the Best VPN Providers

When selecting the best VPN services, we thoroughly research different factors, including speed, security, price, and user-friendliness.

More specifically, our expert approach to VPN testing includes the following:

Hands-on testing : Every VPN app is put through a rigorous series of tests and awarded a rating.

: Every VPN app is put through a rigorous series of tests and awarded a rating. Detailed research : A deep-dive into data breaches, corporate policies regarding user privacy, independent audits, relevant legislation, and more.

: A deep-dive into data breaches, corporate policies regarding user privacy, independent audits, relevant legislation, and more. Decades of expertise: All test results are interpreted and rated by our team of 40+ cybersecurity experts.

Here are some of the most important ranking factors we use to identify the best of the best VPN providers.

Speed

VPN encryption causes your connection speed to drop to an extent. However, top VPNs will keep speed drops well under 20%. Moreover, the best VPN services we recommend here are so fast that they run in the background without you even realizing it.

This means you’ll enjoy quick downloads and lag-free streams while staying completely anonymous. At the moment, NordVPN is the fastest VPN, according to our tests. When trying its servers, NordVPN maintained as much as 96% of our connection speed.

These are the most recent speed test results of our top three VPNs:

VPN NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN No VPN (Mbps) 202.36 202.36 202.36 Fastest server (Netherlands) (Mbps) 194.18 192.66 192.04 Faraway server (New York) (Mbps) 181.91 173.13 173.36

Security and reliability

Here are the most important indicators of a secure VPN:

Good VPN protocols : We want to see reliable protocols like OpenVPN (the most secure) and WireGuard (the fastest).

: We want to see reliable protocols like OpenVPN (the most secure) and WireGuard (the fastest). Unbreakable encryption : The AES 256 cipher has become the industry standard.

: The AES 256 cipher has become the industry standard. Zero data leaks : Leaking our real IP address or DNS requests means instant disqualification from our list.

: Leaking our real IP address or DNS requests means instant disqualification from our list. Automatic kill switch: If a VPN app malfunctions, the kill switch has to cut your connection to prevent leaks.

These are just the essential must-haves. We give extra points for double encryption, malware protection, dark web monitoring, and similar security features.

Privacy and logging

Ideally, VPN services should adopt a strict no-logging policy. This means preventing any record of your data. Specifically, we are talking about:

Connection logs : Your IP address, connection timestamps, protocols, connection frequency

: Your IP address, connection timestamps, protocols, connection frequency Activity logs: Your search history, downloads, and the sites you visit

If you care about your online privacy, getting the best no-log VPN is key. The type of data we mention can be used to identify you, monitor your online traffic, or even mount a hack attack against you. Using a zero-log service will protect you from these privacy breaches.

Important Note: VPNs can record harmless data like anonymous statistics, device info, and app settings without jeopardizing your privacy. As long as this data can’t be used to determine who you are and what you’re dong online, we’re talking about no-log VPNs.

On the privacy front, we also pay attention to the location of your VPN and its governing legislation. Unfavorable VPN locations include the 14 Eyes countries and states with mandatory data retention.

Price

For VPNs, higher prices don’t necessarily translate to better quality or the best VPN software; ExpressVPN is pricier than our top-rated NordVPN but doesn’t offer enough to justify the difference.

VPNs move up in our ranking if they have a generous refund period. This gives new users time to test the service risk-free. Thirty days is a standard money-back guarantee, and we believe companies shouldn’t go lower than that.

How to save money when buying a VPN: Longer VPN subscriptions are always cheaper than their shorter counterparts. So, when you find the best VPN provider for you, we recommend saving money by committing to a longer subscription period.

Best VPN discount deals (January 2024)

VPN services regularly offer special promotions. Each month, we look at the most attractive discounts among the best VPNs. This month, we picked these can’t-miss NordVPN and Surfshark deals.

VPN NordVPN Surfshark Discount 67% 79% Subscription period 27 months (2 years + 3 free months) 28 months (2 years + 4 free months) Price per month $ 3.39 $ 2.29

Device compatibility

Almost all VPN apps we’ve tested offer support for multiple simultaneous connections. This means you can secure all the devices in your household with just one VPN subscription. Providers like Surfshark or PIA even support VPN use on unlimited devices.

Compatibilities are also an important factor to keep in mind. In other words, you want your VPN to work on all your devices, from your computer to your smart TV. Extra points to VPNs with high-quality native apps.

Server network

With high-quality servers, you’ll get better speeds and better chances of unblocking geo-restricted services like Netflix. These are our points of interest regarding VPN server networks:

Number of servers

Reach: how many countries and server locations

Quality of the servers (owned, rented, physical or virtual)

Obfuscation or stealth (whether VPNs can mask your VPN traffic to look like regular browsing)

RAM-only servers (servers without a hard drive that can’t store user data)

Private DNS service (bypasses your ISP’s public DNS servers to prevent activity logs, DNS highjacking, and DNS blocking)

We also gave extra points for niche features that help with geo-unblocking or increase your internet connection speed, such as Surfshark’s NoBorders Mode.

Here’s a quick overview of our ranking factors applied to the best VPN services.

VPN NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN CyberGhost PIA Number of servers 6000+ 3200+ thousands of 11500+ thousands of Number of countries 61 100 105 100 91 Obfuscation (stealth mode) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ RAM-only servers ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Private DNS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

User-friendliness and customer support

Even experienced VPN users hit a roadblock with their VPN once in a while. When it comes to ease of use, a good VPN gets points for the following criteria:

An informative website that’s easy to navigate

Generous FAQ and support sections on the site

Easy access to 24/7 customer support (live chat)

Tech-savvy support team

Quick and easy set-up

Intuitive app design

Our top VPNs all have very informative websites and strong customer support. Having said that, ExpressVPN’s support team has not been as knowledgeable as we’d expect.

Ability to unblock Netflix and download torrents

Many VPN users purchase a premium VPN app to access the best streaming catalogs. A VPN can help you access Netflix US outside of the United States or watch BBC iPlayer from outside of the UK, for example.

With that in mind, we tested dozens of VPNs with all major streaming services, and here are the results of our best VPN services.

Streaming service Can NordVPN unblock it? Can Surfshark unblock it? Can ExpressVPN unblock it? Can CyberGhost unblock it? Can PIA unblock it? Netflix ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Disney Plus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hulu ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ BBC iPlayer ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Prime Video ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Since streaming services have started pushing back against VPN use, occasionally, you might encounter a server with a blacklisted IP. This will be flagged as a proxy, and you’ll get an error. Just change the server or enable obfuscation, and the problem should be fixed. With our best VPN providers above, like NordVPN, we rarely come across this issue.

If you enjoy torrenting, you’ll likely want to stay anonymous. P2P file-sharing reveals your IP address to other peers by default. A VPN can hide it for you.

What is a Virtual Private Network?

A VPN is a piece of software that lets you access the internet through an encrypted tunnel. As soon as you connect to a VPN server, your IP address will change. Your ISP (internet service provider) can see that you’re using a VPN but not what you’re doing online.

This extra layer of security is essential to keep your data safe on public Wi-Fi networks. Additionally, your changed IP address allows you to unblock international websites and apps.

How do VPNs work?

A VPN uses an encryption cipher (often AES 256-bit) to scramble your data. This will hide your online activity from your ISP, websites, and other institutions.

By connecting your device to a VPN server in a different location, your virtual location will change. Connect to a VPN server in the United States, and you’ll get a US IP address.

Why would you need a VPN?

There’s no shortage of reasons to get a VPN:

Enhanced online security : VPNs encrypt your traffic, preventing anyone from spying on you, including your internet service provider, hackers, and even the government.

: VPNs encrypt your traffic, preventing anyone from spying on you, including your internet service provider, hackers, and even the government. Online anonymity : A VPN can hide or change your IP address and replace it with that of the VPN server you’re connected to. This means no one can use your real IP address to locate you.

: A VPN can and replace it with that of the VPN server you’re connected to. This means no one can use your real IP address to locate you. Bypassing geo-restrictions : With a VPN, you can unblock international apps and websites. By connecting to a foreign VPN server, your virtual location will change to that location. This lets you access different streaming libraries, gaming servers, local news, and more.

: With a VPN, you can unblock international apps and websites. By connecting to a foreign VPN server, your virtual location will change to that location. This lets you access different streaming libraries, gaming servers, local news, and more. Dealing with online censorship: By changing your IP address, you can bypass restrictive firewalls employed by certain regimes. If you’re traveling and want access to apps that are blocked in your country of destination, a VPN can help you out.

The Best VPNs Right Now

After testing dozens of popular VPN services, we’ve ranked our top five best VPN providers. Which of these five is the best choice for you depends on your personal needs and preferences. But rest assured that all five are as effective and secure as can be.

Using a reliable VPN service improves your online privacy and security. The VPN providers in our overview are compatible with almost all devices and operating systems: Mac, Windows, Android, iOS (iPhone), and even Linux.

NordVPN, our #1 VPN, is currently on offer with a 67% discount! Have a look for yourself, and soon, you’ll never want to be online without a VPN.

Best VPN Providers of 2024: Frequently Asked Questions Do you have a question about the best VPN providers of this moment? Are you looking for a quick solution to a problem? Have a look at our FAQ down below and click a question to see the answer! Can I use a free VPN instead of a paid one? Free VPNs can be useful, but they aren’t the best services around. They’re often slow and come with limitations on your speed and data use. Some even sell your personal data or misuse your connection. Fortunately, even some of the top VPNs are very cheap these days. Therefore, we recommend you use a cheap VPN instead of a free one to get the best experience. What is the best VPN provider for 2024? There are a couple of excellent VPN providers out there. Which is the best for you, depends on your wishes. NordVPN will prove to be the best choice for many due to its fast connections, large server network, Netflix support, and strong privacy options. What is the best free VPN? The top free VPN of this moment is Proton VPN Free. Proton VPN is known for its high quality and secure connections, and its free version gives you access to three different server locations. The best part is that Proton VPN Free allows you to use its service without any speed or data limits. The one downside is that the speed of your connection might still be affected, because many people tend to use the same Proton VPN Free servers. What is the best VPN for streaming? NordVPN currently is one of the top VPNs for streaming. Whether you want to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, or Max, NordVPN will make it work. With this VPN, you’ll be able to stream content you wouldn’t normally have access to. In addition, a NordVPN subscription won’t cost you all that much. What is the best cheap VPN of 2024? Protecting your online life shouldn’t be expensive. Surfshark is, without a doubt, the very best cheap VPN right now. It offers fast connections, gives access to many international versions of Netflix, and works with strong encryption methods to keep you safe. What is the best VPN for iPhone? We recommend getting NordVPN for your iPhone or iPad. This VPN is the fastest one we’ve tested and it works especially well with Apple products. Apart from speed, it ranks high on security and other features too. What is the best VPN for Android? The best VPN to use on Android phones like Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Google Pixel, and others, is Surfshark. This VPN is really cheap, offers servers with excellent speeds, and has a user-friendly app that’s easy to use. For more information about this provider, check out our detailed Surfshark review. What is the best VPN for torrenting? NordVPN is a top choice for torrenting, because of the high speeds it offers combined with robust security features. It can help you to quickly download torrent files while staying safe. Read our full NordVPN review for all the details.

By: Theodor Porutiu