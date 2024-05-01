Best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV in 2024 (2024)

You may have already discovered that you can’t install a Virtual Private Network (VPN) on your Samsung Smart TV. Samsung’s Tizen operating system doesn’t support VPN apps. The good news is that there are several other ways for you to set up a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV. This includes installing a VPN on your wifi router. Below, we cover the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV so you can find one that best fits your needs.

There are many advantages to installing a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV. In particular, you’ll be able to bypass content restrictions such as those of streaming services. If your speed is being throttled, the VPNs listed in this post all offer unlimited bandwidth. As such, they’re highly suitable for streaming. Last but not least, using a VPN hides your IP address, preventing you from being tracked by websites and services.

Need to make a quick decision? Here’s a short summary of what each of the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV has to offer. We provide reviews of each further below should you require further information.

NordVPN : The best VPN for Samsung Smart TV. Compatible with routers and has over 5,000 servers. Fast with specialty servers. No-logs service with 24/7 support. Surfshark :Best value VPN. Manual install or Smart DNS service. Servers in 100 countries. Unlimited devices per account, MultiHop servers, and an ad blocker. ExpressVPN :Router-friendly with custom firmware. Also offers a Smart DNS proxy service. 3,000+ servers in 94 countries. Strong unblocking and excellent support. CyberGhost :Huge server network (9,000+ servers in 90+ countries). High-speed connections for streaming on your Samsung Smart TV. Connect 7 devices at once. IPVanish :Fast speeds for streaming lag-free. Unlimited simultaneous connections. Strong security and privacy protection with high-end encryption and a no-logs policy. PrivateVPN :Can be manually configured to work with select routers. Unblocks many streaming services. Beginner-friendly apps and a no-logs policy. Also accepts Bitcoin. Private Internet Access :Option to configure a connection with a compatible router or use its Smart DNS. Servers in over 80 countries. Unlimited devices and no logs.

While there are other VPNs that can be used with Samsung Smart TV, not all of them are entirely suitable. We created a list of key criteria that a VPN must fulfil in order to be included in this post:

Compatible with wifi routers

Fast server speeds and unlimited bandwidth

Works with popular streaming services

Strong security with AES encryption

No-logs policy that protects your privacy

Quality customer support around the clock

Best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV

Here’s our list of the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV:

1. NordVPN

NordVPN provides setup tutorials for various supported routers and firmware. Alternatively,pre-configured routersmake it even easier for you to set up a VPN connection on your Samsung Smart TV. This VPN offers some 5,000 servers in 60 countries. NordVPN is compatible with streaming services such as Netflix. You can expect fast server speeds as well as unlimited bandwidth.

While NordVPN allows up to six simultaneous connections, using it with your router allows you to secure all of your devices connected to that wifi network. You’ll have access to 24/7 live chat and email support as well as specialty servers including P2P and Onion Over VPN. NordVPN operates a no-logs policy that has been independently audited by Deloitte. NordVPN secures your data with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch.

NordVPN is router-compatible and also offers apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. You’ll also have the option of using browser extensions (available for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge).

Pros: Multiple options for unblocking content on Samsung Smart TV

Over 5,000 servers available in 60 countries

Particularly fast server speeds as well as unlimited bandwidth

Live chat and email support 24 hours a day

Specialty servers including P2P and Onion Over VPN

True no-logs policy that’s been independently audited Cons: Monthly subscription plans are fairly expensive

2. Surfshark

Surfshark can be manually installed on compatible routers, which protects all of the devices you connect to it, your Samsung Smart TV included. However,there’s an even easier option in the form of Surfshark’s Smart DNS service(there’s even a specific setup guide for Samsung Smart TV). Surfshark has servers in 100 countries and is one of the faster VPNs on the market, so it’s very suitable for streaming.

Just one Surfshark account means you can secure an unlimited number of devices at the same time. All of these devices benefit from 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and protection from DNS and IPv6 leaks. It also includes an ad, malware, and tracker blocker — a feature that most rival VPNs lack. Your privacy is protected thanks to Surfshark’s no-logs policy. If you need any help when setting up your VPN with your Samsung Smart TV, 24-hour support is available.

You can choose between manually configuring Surfshark on a compatible wifi router or using its Smart DNS service. Apps are also available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browser extensions can be downloaded.

Pros: Smart DNS service for easy setup with Samsung Smart TV

Works with over 30 Netflix libraries in all

Servers cover an impressive 100 countries

No limit to the number of devices you can connect at once

MultiHop servers for several layers of encryption Cons: Occasionally slow to connect to servers

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN lets you choose how you use it with your Samsung Smart TV. You can install it on your router or use its MediaStreamer smart DNS proxy service.ExpressVPN’s custom router firmware can replace some routers’ existing firmware. Furthermore, it’s preconfigured with ExpressVPN’s servers. This network is made up of roughly 3,000 servers across 94 countries. You’ll be able to stream the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer with unlimited bandwidth.

This VPN service includes live chat and email support, available 24 hours a day. It’s quick and easy to get help when you’re setting up your VPN with a router, for example. Providing you set up a connection via a router, internet traffic will be routed through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel (MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the same protection). Additional security includes a kill switch and DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leak protection.

Aside from offering custom router firmware, ExpressVPN has Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV apps. Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browser extensions are available for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Pros: Custom router firmware for quicker and easier setup

Network of 3,000+ servers covering 94 countries

Helps you access Netflix on your Samsung Smart TV

Quality customer support around the clock (live chat and email)

Strong security thanks to the highest level of encryption Cons: More expensive than many of its rivals

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost provides in-depth instructions on how to set up an OpenVPN client on a variety of devices. If you’d prefer not to have to do this, you can purchase a router that’s already got CyberGhost preinstalled on it. However you choose to go about it, you’ll have access to a vast server network when all is said and done.CyberGhost has more than 9,000 servers in 90+ countries. It’s also one of the fastest VPNs we’ve used and it even works well with Netflix US.

It’s possible to connect up to seven devices at the same time with CyberGhost. However, the advantage of using a VPN with your router is that you can secure your entire network of devices. Security comes in the form of 256-bit AES encryption, an automatic kill switch, and DNS leak protection. What’s also important is that this VPN doesn’t keep any logs by which you can be identified as a user. As part of your subscription, you’ll have 24/7 access to support.

While there are no apps for routers, you can manually configure a connection with select routers. Apps are available for the following: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Browser extensions can be found for Chrome and Firefox.

Pros: Option of purchasing a router pre-configured with CyberGhost

Huge network of more than 9,000 servers in 90+ countries

Some of the fastest speeds we’ve tested — ideal for streaming

Use it on up to seven devices at the same time

Live chat and email support can be contacted 24/7 Cons: Fails to bypass censorship restrictions in China

5. IPVanish

IPVanish is a solid choice for streaming content on Samsung Smart TV. The reason for this is its high-speed servers and unlimited bandwidth. This allows you to not only stream in 1080p HD but in 4K resolution. Furthermore, IPVanish supports routers.You can manually configure a connection or, if you prefer, purchase a preconfigured router. The IPVanish server count now stands at over 2,000 with more than 75 locations to choose from.

The security provided by IPVanish includes 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. This allows you to browse and stream anonymously and is further backed up by a strict no-logs policy. Unlike most VPNs that only allow a handful of simultaneous connections, IPVanish lets you secure as many devices as you like, regardless of whether you’re connecting via a router or not. Last but not least, this VPN service includes live chat support, 24/7.

Not only can you manually set up IPVanish with a wifi router, you can download apps for desktop (Windows and Mac) and mobile (Android and iOS). There’s also an Amazon Fire TV app. However, like with routers, use with Linux requires manually configuring a connection.

Pros: High-speed connections for streaming on Samsung Smart TV

Possible to buy a router that’s preconfigured with IPVanish

Secure all of your devices at the same time

Owns all of its servers, reducing risk of third-party interference Cons: No anonymous payment options such as cryptocurrency

Doesn’t provide any browser extensions

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN provides very consistent unblocking of some of the most popular streaming platforms. It works well with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, and it has servers across dozens of countries. PrivateVPN can be manually configured with select routers so you canuse it with your Samsung Smart TV or even a games console. It supports up to 10 simultaneous connections (you can connect more through a router).

If you are having trouble getting started with PrivateVPN, live chat and email support is on hand. Remote help and installation is available should you need it. PrivateVPN checks every box when it comes to security with 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and DNS leak protection. In the case of PrivateVPN, it really does keep a no-logs policy — there aren’t even any connection logs to be found.

Configure a connection with a wireless router or to install PrivateVPN apps on individual devices. These apps are offered for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. Manual setup is also required in order to use this VPN with Linux.

Pros: Compatible with select routers and games consoles

Unblocks many popular streaming services including Disney+

Free remote help and installation if you’re having trouble

Doesn’t even keep any connection logs Cons: Much smaller server network (around 200 in total)

Live chat support isn’t available 24 hours a day

7. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access supports a small number of routers. You can set up a VPN connection on a router or, if this is a little too technical, you can use PIA’s Smart DNS. This changes your location and bypasses content restrictions but doesn’t encrypt your traffic or hide your IP address. PIA won’t throttle your bandwidth so you can steam as much as you like. Servers can be found in over 80 countries including the US, Canada, and UK.

This is a great choice for sharing with family members in your household because it allows unlimited simultaneous connectionsper account. Internet traffic is routed through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel. A kill switch and DNS leak protection are also available. What’s impressive about PIA is that it operates a no-logs policy. Indeed, there aren’t even any connection logs to be found. A subscription includes 24-hour access to PIA’s live chat and email support.

You can use PIA with a compatible router or download one of its apps. Apps are available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV. Furthermore, browser extensions are offered for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

Pros: Manually configurable with routers or option of PIA’s Smart DNS

Servers are available in 80 countries including the US

Connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously

Thorough no-logs policy — no connection logs to be found Cons: Doesn’t work in China

App UI is a little cluttered

How to set up a Smart DNS with a Samsung TV (Tizen OS)

Manually configuring a VPN connection with a router is often a little complicated. Fortunately, setting up a Smart DNS with your Samsung TV is simpler.

Here’s how to set up a Smart DNS with Tizen OS:

Visit your VPN provider and sign in (or sign up if you don’t yet have a VPN subscription). Locate and activate the Smart DNS feature in your VPN’s settings. Turn on your Samsung Smart TV and press theHome(menu) button on your remote. Navigate throughSettings>General>Network>Network Status>IP Settings. SelectDNS settingandEnter manuallyto enter your VPN Smart DNS IP address.

That’s it! Remember that the initial steps (finding and activating the Smart DNS feature) can vary depending on the VPN you’re using.

Finding the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV: our methodology

In order to determine whether a VPN met the necessary requirements to be classed as one of the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV, we carried out a range of tests. This includes analyzing its server speeds and ability to unblock popular streaming services. Below is an insight into our methodology:

Router-compatible: At the very least, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV are compatible with select routers. With manual configuration, you can establish a connection between your VPN router and Samsung Smart TV. Some even offer Smart DNS which makes it even quicker and easier to bypass content restrictions.

At the very least, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV are compatible with select routers. With manual configuration, you can establish a connection between your and Samsung Smart TV. Some even offer which makes it even quicker and easier to bypass content restrictions. Servers worldwide: You can download apps for streaming services and TV channels from many different countries on your Samsung Smart TV. We’ve looked for VPNs that offer global server networks covering dozens of countries including the US and UK . This lets you access more geo-blocked content as a result.

You can download apps for streaming services and TV channels from many different countries on your Samsung Smart TV. We’ve looked for VPNs that offer global server networks covering dozens of countries including the and . This lets you access more geo-blocked content as a result. Speed: If you’re streaming on your Samsung Smart TV, the last thing you’ll want is bandwidth throttling . All of the aforementioned VPNs offer unlimited bandwidth. Their fast server speeds allow for lag and buffer-free streaming even in 4K resolution. We regularly test VPN speeds in order to find the fastest VPNs on the market.

If you’re streaming on your Samsung Smart TV, the last thing you’ll want is . All of the aforementioned VPNs offer unlimited bandwidth. Their fast server speeds allow for lag and buffer-free streaming even in 4K resolution. We regularly test VPN speeds in order to find the on the market. Unblocking: Some VPNs struggle to unblock streaming services. This is particularly common with free VPNs whose IP addresses are shared by too many users. These IP addresses are quickly flagged and blacklisted by streaming platforms. However, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV are able to consistently bypass restrictions.

Some VPNs struggle to unblock streaming services. This is particularly common with free VPNs whose IP addresses are shared by too many users. These IP addresses are quickly flagged and blacklisted by streaming platforms. However, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV are able to consistently bypass restrictions. Security: Using a VPN ensures your internet traffic is encrypted and hidden from hackers and snoopers. All of the VPNs in this post use encryption and offer DNS leak protection and a kill switch . Some offer extra security features such as Double VPN servers. As such, your devices and their data will be much more secure.

Using a VPN ensures your internet traffic is encrypted and hidden from hackers and snoopers. All of the VPNs in this post use encryption and offer DNS leak protection and a . Some offer extra security features such as Double VPN servers. As such, your devices and their data will be much more secure. Privacy: We’ve studied some 140 VPN logging policies and found that some VPNs not only don’t protect your privacy, but may even violate it. If you don’t want your browsing logs to be sold to third parties, you need a quality paid VPN service that operates a no-logs policy. There shouldn’t be any logs by which you can be identified as a user.

We’ve studied some and found that some VPNs not only don’t protect your privacy, but may even violate it. If you don’t want your browsing logs to be sold to third parties, you need a quality paid VPN service that operates a no-logs policy. There shouldn’t be any logs by which you can be identified as a user. Ease of use: Manually configuring a VPN connection on a router may be a little complicated if you’re not tech-savvy. We’ve found VPNs that offer plenty of guidance to make things simpler. In all cases, live chat and email support is available should you need any help during the setup process.

Manually configuring a VPN connection on a router may be a little complicated if you’re not tech-savvy. We’ve found VPNs that offer plenty of guidance to make things simpler. In all cases, live chat and email support is available should you need any help during the setup process. Value for money:Some VPNs don’t even support routers yet are more expensive than those covered in this post. We provide VPN discount coupons so you can save even more with the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV. Better still, all of these options come with risk-free money-back guarantees of at least 30 days.

Want to know more? We go into greater detail regarding our process of analyzing VPNs in ourVPN testing methodologypost.

Best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV: FAQs