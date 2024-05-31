How to Use a VPN With Samsung Smart TV (2024)

Samsung Smart TVs have become increasingly popular in the last few years. Besides excellent picture quality, these TVs offer plenty of interesting features. If you want to protect your Smart TV from malware or access content unavailable in your region, there is a simple solution: installing a VPN service.

If you’re interested in learning how to use a VPN with Samsung Smart TV, you’ve come to the right place. This article will explain why VPNs are useful and offer a detailed step-by-step guide on the various ways to use them with your TV.

How to Use a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV

Before we dive into the steps for setting up a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV, it’s important to emphasize that they vary depending on the operating system you have.

Prior to 2015, Samsung Smart TVs ran Android as their OS. If you have one of these older models, you’ll use the Play Store to set up your VPN. If you purchased your Samsung Smart TV after 2015, your device is likely running Tizen, an operating system developed by Samsung. In this case, you have several options available.

To give more specific steps, we’ll use ExpressVPN in our examples because it’s one of the most popular and reliable VPNs on the market.

How to Use a VPN With Samsung Smart TV Running Android

If you have an older model of a Samsung Smart TV, the steps for installing a VPN are quite simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Sign up for ExpressVPN Launch the Play Store on your Samsung Smart TV. Search for ExpressVPN and install it. Enter your credentials or subscribe if you haven’t used ExpressVPN before. Select the location you want to use.

Use a DNS Service

A VPN service protects your privacy, keeps your network secured, and enables you to stream content unavailable in your region. If you only want to enhance your streaming experience, you don’t need a VPN; instead, you can use a DNS service. ExpressVPN has a DNS service called Media Streamer, and we’ll show you how to set it up. We’ve divided the steps into two sections: Registering your IP address and setting it up on your TV.

Let’s go over how to register your IP address:

Launch your browser and go to the ExpressVPN website.

Subscribe to the service.

Once you’ve successfully subscribed, go to the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. If prompted, sign in to your account. Wait until you get a code to your email and enter it on the website to access the settings page.

Once you’ve been redirected to the settings page, select “Register my IP address.”

Switch the toggle button next to “Automatically register my IP address.”

Press “Setup” in the top-right corner and select “Media Streamer” from the list. You’ll see two IP addresses on the right. Keep this tab open because you’ll need the IP addresses to configure your TV.



Once you’ve registered the IP addresses, here’s how to set up your Samsung Smart TV:

Select the menu button on your remote.

Press “Network.”

Choose “Network Status.”

Select “IP Settings.”

Press “DNS Setting” and then select “Enter manually.”

Enter one of the IP addresses from the browser tab.

Wait until the connection is established. You’ll see a message saying, “You are connected to the Internet,” which means everything is set.



How to Use a VPN With Samsung Smart TV Running Tizen

If you’ve bought your Samsung Smart TV after 2015, you have Tizen instead of Android. Since you don’t have the Play Store on your TV, the steps for using a VPN are different, and there are various methods you can choose from. We’ll walk you through all of them.

Share a Connection Through a PC

This method doesn’t involve installing a VPN on your TV. Instead, you’ll install the VPN on your Windows PC and turn the computer into a virtual router. By sharing the VPN connection with your Smart TV, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of VPN on both your computer and Samsung Smart TV.

See Also Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in 2024

We’ve divided the steps into two sections. The first one covers how to install ExpressVPN on your Windows PC, and the second one explains how to connect your Samsung Smart TV to the computer’s network.

Follow the instructions below to install ExpressVPN on your computer:

Open your browser and go to the ExpressVPN website.

Choose a subscription plan and sign up for it.

Download the ExpressVPN app for Windows.

Use the location ExpressVPN has suggested or choose the one you prefer.



Now that you’ve set ExpressVPN up on your Windows computer, let’s connect your Samsung Smart TV to it:

Open the Start menu, type “mobile hotspot” into the search bar, and open it. Check whether your Wi-Fi network is selected under “Share my Internet connection over.” Switch the toggle button below “Share my Internet connection with other devices.” Connect your Samsung Smart TV to the network.

Set Up a VPN on the Router

Another way to use a VPN with Samsung Smart TV is to install a VPN app on your router. That way, you’ll enjoy the benefits of a VPN on every device connected to the router. We do have a more comprehensive guide to install a VPN on a router. Follow along with more simplified instructions below.

Here’s what you need to do:

Open your browser and visit the ExpressVPN website.

Choose a subscription plan and complete the sign-up process.

Download firmware for your router model.

Log in to your router by entering your IP address into a browser. (Find the IP address in the Network & Internet settings) Follow the guides provided by ExpressVPN to configure your router because the settings vary depending on the model. Ensure your Smart TV is connected to the router and enjoy the perks of a VPN.

Use a DNS Service

A DNS server improves your streaming experience. For example, if you live in an area that doesn’t support specific content on Netflix, you can use a DNS service to access it. This service is also useful for devices that don’t support VPNs. While a DNS service can be useful, it’s essential to remember it doesn’t protect your network; its main purpose is to enhance the streaming experience.

ExpressVPN offers a DNS service called Media Streamer. Follow the steps below to set it up and use it on your Samsung Smart TV:

Open your browser and go to the ExpressVPN website.

Select a subscription plan you prefer.

Go to the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. Sign in with your credentials if prompted. You’ll receive a code to your email, enter it on the website to access the settings page.

Once you’ve reached settings, press “Register my IP address.”

Enable “Automatically register my IP address.”

Select “Setup” at the top-right corner and press “Media Streamer.” You’ll see the IP addresses on the right of the page. Keep this tab open.



Now, let’s move on to setting Media Streamer up on your Smart TV:

Press the menu and then the general button on your remote. Select “Network.”

Press “Network Status.”

After the TV has detected your connection, choose “IP Settings.”

Select “DNS Setting” and choose “Enter manually.”

Enter one of the IP addresses from the browser tab you’ve left open.

Wait a few seconds until the connection is established. Once everything is set up, you’ll see a notification saying, “You are connected to the Internet.”



Using a VPN Is Always a Good Idea

Whether you want to enhance your streaming experience, secure your network, or protect your privacy, you can’t go wrong with a VPN. There are numerous ways to use a VPN service on your Samsung Smart TV, depending on the operating system and the level of protection you want. You can choose to protect only the TV, or you can also secure your entire network.

We hope this article helped you learn how to use a VPN with Samsung Smart TV and that your experience is now much better.

Have you ever used a VPN on other devices? Which VPN service did you choose and why? Tell us in the comments section below.