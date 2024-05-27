Best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation (2024)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email

There was a time when using headphones meant having to be permanently tethered to your phone, constantly untangling cables as you go. But ever since smartphone manufacturers started ditching the headphone jack on their handsets, headphones and earphones have gone wireless.

Now, they’re more portable than ever, and in-ear headphones offer the highest level of portability, fitting comfortably inside your pocket. True wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.

Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yet more have extra features, such as built-in voice assistants that can answer your questions, send messages and turn up the volume.

You’re most likely to use wireless earbuds with your phone, laptop or tablet, and some earbuds are smart enough to switch seamlessly between devices, as you need them to.

Related stories 13 best wireless headphones of 2024: Over-ears and on-ears Google Pixel buds pro review: At long last, AirPods pro for Android fans Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 review: Stellar controls and superior sound – if only they were comfier 16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof Beats studio buds review: Sophisticated sound in a stylish package 11 best kids’ headphones for noise-free screen time

How we tested

We’ve tested the best wireless earbuds for sound quality (above all), comfort, battery life, ease of setup and simplicity of use. We’ve also rated each model according to extra features and, of course, value for money.

The best wireless earbuds for 2024 are: