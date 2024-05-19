The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (2024)

Best Overall Headphones Best Earbuds Runner-Up Best for Workouts

Parker Hall

Gear

Whether you need workout earbuds or gaming over-ears, these WIRED-tested picks sound like a million bucks.

Featured in this article

The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (3)

Best Overall Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5

The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (4)

Best Earbuds

Beats Fit Pro

The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (5)

Runner-Up

Anker Soundcore Space A40

The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (6)

Best for Workouts

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Whether you're listening to the latest episode of the Gadget Lab podcast or hitting the trail with Taylor Swift on repeat, the right pair of wireless headphones can make your day. The only problem is that there are so many to choose from. WIRED's Gear team is constantly testing new models, and these are the very best wireless headphones we've found.

Be sure to check out all our audio buying guides, like the Best Wireless Earbuds, Best Workout Earbuds, Best Smart Speakers, and Best Bluetooth Speakers, for more music nirvana.

Updated October 2023: We've added the AirPods Pro USB-C, Jabra 8 Active, Technics EAH-AZ80, JLab Jbuds Mini, and Master & Dynamic MH40.

Parker Hall is a senior editor of product reviews at WIRED. He focuses on audiovisual and entertainment products. Hall is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied jazz percussion. After hours, he remains a professional musician in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.

