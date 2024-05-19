The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (2024)

Whether you're listening to the latest episode of the Gadget Lab podcast or hitting the trail with Taylor Swift on repeat, the right pair of wireless headphones can make your day. The only problem is that there are so many to choose from. WIRED's Gear team is constantly testing new models, and these are the very best wireless headphones we've found.

Be sure to check out all our audio buying guides, like the Best Wireless Earbuds, Best Workout Earbuds, Best Smart Speakers, and Best Bluetooth Speakers, for more music nirvana.

Updated October 2023: We've added the AirPods Pro USB-C, Jabra 8 Active, Technics EAH-AZ80, JLab Jbuds Mini, and Master & Dynamic MH40.

Special offer for Gear readers: Get WIRED for just $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com, full Gear coverage, and subscriber-only newsletters. Subscriptions help fund the work we do every day.