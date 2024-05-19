The 20 Best Wireless Headphones for Everyone (2024)

Skip to main content
To revisit this article, visit My Profile, thenView saved stories.
To revisit this article, select My Account, thenView saved stories
Sign In
- Backchannel
- Business
- Culture
- Gear
- Ideas
- Politics
- Science
- Security
- Merch
- Podcasts
- Video
- Wired World
- Artificial Intelligence
- Climate
- Games
- Newsletters
- Magazine
- Events
- Wired Insider
- Jobs
- Coupons
Parker Hall
Gear
Whether you need workout earbuds or gaming over-ears, these WIRED-tested picks sound like a million bucks.
If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. Please also consider subscribing to WIRED
4
/
20
Whether you're listening to the latest episode of the Gadget Lab podcast or hitting the trail with Taylor Swift on repeat, the right pair of wireless headphones can make your day. The only problem is that there are so many to choose from. WIRED's Gear team is constantly testing new models, and these are the very best wireless headphones we've found.
Be sure to check out all our audio buying guides, like the Best Wireless Earbuds, Best Workout Earbuds, Best Smart Speakers, and Best Bluetooth Speakers, for more music nirvana.
Updated October 2023: We've added the AirPods Pro USB-C, Jabra 8 Active, Technics EAH-AZ80, JLab Jbuds Mini, and Master & Dynamic MH40.
Special offer for Gear readers: Get WIRED for just $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com, full Gear coverage, and subscriber-only newsletters. Subscriptions help fund the work we do every day.
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Most Popular
GearThis Is Why Tesla’s Stainless Steel Cybertrucks May Be Rusting
Carlton Reid
GearChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Subscription Is Right for You?
Reece Rogers
GearThe Nikon Zf Camera Boasts the Latest Smarts With a Vintage Style
Scott Gilbertson
GearThe Best Mesh Wi-Fi Routers
Simon Hill
Parker Hall is a senior editor of product reviews at WIRED. He focuses on audiovisual and entertainment products. Hall is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied jazz percussion. After hours, he remains a professional musician in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.
TopicsShoppingbuying guidesHeadphonesBluetoothMusicaudiowireless earbuds
If you use screens for work and play, your child probably does too. These are the best pairs we’ve bought and tested for our own kids.
Simon Hill
Shopping for a new phone can be an ordeal. Let us take some of the pain out of it with these WIRED-tested picks and tips.
Julian Chokkattu
These WIRED-tested memory sticks are a virtual filing cabinet in your pocket.
Simon Hill
Pixel smartphones, Sony headphones, and Apple iPads are all on sale. Save big over the long weekend.
Louryn Strampe
From Wi-Fi extenders to simple wall brackets, there's always something you can do to improve your internet connection at home.
WIRED Staff
Gearing up to shred the slopes or dive into the seas? These photography tools are made for danger.
Scott Gilbertson
Forget about patchy internet connections and dead spots in the house. These WIRED-tested mesh systems will get you online in no time.
Simon Hill
Chatty assistants from Amazon, Apple, and Google are popular. But which one is right for you?
Parker Hall