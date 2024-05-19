The 7 Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

overview 10 comments
Whether you have a phone with no audio jack or prefer the freedom of going wireless, finding the best in-ear wireless headphones comes down to what matters most to you. If you're looking for earphones to use at the office, noise isolation and battery life might be your top priorities; if you need in-ears for the gym, you'll probably care more about fit and durability. There are specialized models to fit virtually every need; some are even versatile enough to keep up whether you're running a marathon or sitting on the bus. With so many different models to choose from, where do you start?
We've bought and tested over 250 pairs of wireless earbuds and in-ear headphones, and below, you'll find our recommendations for the best wireless earbudsto buy. If you're curious about wireless headphones,consider our recommendations for thebest Bluetooth headphones. You'll also want to check our picks for thebest wireless Bluetooth earbuds under $50and$100if you have a specific budget.
-
Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless 81
Neutral Sound
7.1
Commute/Travel
8.5
Sports/Fitness
8.3
Office
7.7
Wireless Gaming
5.7
Wired Gaming
5.5
Phone Calls
6.8
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The best wireless Bluetooth earbuds we've tested are the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless. The next generation of the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless boast an improved sound and a new design. They have a smaller and more rounded shape, along with memory foam ear tips that help passively block out background noise. There's also an ANC feature on hand, though you may not notice much difference with it on or off because these ear tips do such a good job passively isolating you from sounds. Either way, it's a great way to focus on your tunes within noisy environments.
These ear tips won't be comfortable for everyone, so you can always check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds if you want a more cozy fit.These earbuds don't sit as deep in your ear, which is nice. They have a less neutral, more bassy default sound profile, which isn't ideal for everyone, but you might prefer genres like EDM with a lot of rumble and punch. Both come with a graphic EQ to switch up their sound, but only the Sony have 360 Reality Audio, which creates a unique sound profile based on the shape of your ear.
See our review
-
Best Upper Mid-Range Bluetooth Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Truly Wireless 22
Neutral Sound
7.4
Commute/Travel
8.2
Sports/Fitness
8.3
Office
7.3
Wireless Gaming
5.8
Wired Gaming
5.6
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Truly Wireless are, as the name states, the next generation of Apple AirPods Pro Truly Wireless. These earbuds have the same premium build and comfortable design as their predecessor. Plus, they come with many of the same Apple-exclusive features, like an H2 chip for easy pairing with iOS devices and virtual surround sound via Apple Music. While their sound customization options are lacking compared to the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless, this might not be an issue thanks to their well-balanced sound right out of the box.
Their active noise cancelling (ANC) feature does a great job of blocking noise in the bass and mid-range. There's a 'Transparency' mode for when you want to hear your surroundings, but otherwise, you can't adjust the ANC. With ANC on, these earbuds last six hours off a single charge,and their case holds four extra charges, so you can always top it up. If you're looking for premium earbuds with a longer-lasting battery, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 last almost nine hours on a single charge. However, they aren't as comfortable, and their ANC doesn't perform quite as well.
See our review
-
Best Mid-Range Bluetooth Earbuds
Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless 12
Neutral Sound
7.4
Commute/Travel
8.0
Sports/Fitness
8.0
Office
7.2
Wireless Gaming
5.5
Wired Gaming
5.4
Phone Calls
6.0
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless are the best Bluetooth earbuds in the mid-range. These earbuds don't have the same premium feel as the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Truly Wireless, but they're packed with plenty of features you might not expect, considering their lower price. Their ANC has a similarly excellent performance, so it can help reduce noise like rumbling engines or background conversations when you're on the go. They have a continuous battery life of about eight hours and come with a portable charging case that stores extra charges. They even support multi-device pairing, meaning you can stay connected with your phone and computer simultaneously.
While they have a comfortable fit for most people, they can pop out of your ears over time. This can affect how the earbuds deliver bass, so getting a good fit is important to ensure consistent sound delivery. If you want earbuds with a more comfortable fit overall, the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless are another great mid-range option. They have a more stable fit but a weaker ANC performance, though this may be better suited for runs where you want to stay aware of your surroundings.
See our review
-
Best Lower Mid-Range Bluetooth Earbuds
Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless 17
Current Deal: The Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless has dropped in price by $40 at Amazon.com. Get Deal
See All Deals
Neutral Sound
6.8
Commute/Travel
8.3
Sports/Fitness
8.0
Office
7.5
Wireless Gaming
5.5
Wired Gaming
5.3
Phone Calls
6.4
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless are the best Bluetooth in-ear headphones in the lower mid-range. They're a relatively affordable option with numerous features like ANC and app support. Their noise isolation performance rivals the Google Pixel Buds Pro Truly Wireless', so they can help reduce noise during your commute or at the office. You can also choose different modes to suit different situations, including an adaptive setting to adjust automatically to the amount of noise in your environment. With ANC on, they last about eight hours of continuous use, and their case stores four extra charges. Like the previous pick, they support multi-device pairing, too.
They have a warm default sound profile, with cozy-sounding vocals and lead instruments. The companion app includes a graphic EQ and presets if you prefer a different sound, but unlike the Google earbuds, they don't come with any virtual surround sound features. They aren't the best option for workouts since they don't have stability fins or a very stable fit and may slip out of place if you move your head around a lot. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Truly Wireless are a good alternative if you want similarly-performing buds with a slightly different shape. Compared to the Space A40's rounded look, the Liberty 4 have a more traditional stem design that some users may find preferable. The Liberty 4 also bring a touch more bass, though this muddies their reproduction of vocals and instruments a bit.
See our review
-
Best Budget Wireless Earbuds
JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless 5
Neutral Sound
7.2
Commute/Travel
7.7
Sports/Fitness
8.1
Office
7.1
Wireless Gaming
5.8
Wired Gaming
5.6
Phone Calls
6.6
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling No
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless are the best wireless earbuds in the budget range that we've tested. These earbuds are decently comfortable and have a durable build quality. With a battery life of just over eight hours, they'll last the workday without needing a top-up, and their IP54 rating against dust and water exposure makes them well-suited for weekends on the go. Unlike the Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless, they don't have an ANC system and can't cut out the deep rumble from bus and plane engines, though they do a better job at isolating you from office-type noise, like background chit-chat or whiny AC units.
They have an excited, V-shaped sound profile but their companion app offers a graphic EQ and presets to help you fine-tune their sound. That said, while the integrated mic's recording quality is decent, it does a sub-par job of separating your voice from background noise. The JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless do a better job in this regard, and their integrated mic has a very good recording quality, which makes them a better fit for taking calls. While they also have a more balanced bass and better controls, their fit isn't as comfortable or stable as the Vibe Buds, and they have a slightly shorter continuous battery life.
See our review
-
Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds
JLab Audio GO Air POP True Wireless 4
Neutral Sound
7.0
Commute/Travel
7.6
Sports/Fitness
8.2
Office
7.1
Wireless Gaming
5.4
Wired Gaming
5.3
Phone Calls
6.9
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling No
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The JLab Audio GO Air POP True Wireless are the best Bluetooth earbuds for a cheap price. Thanks to their good build quality and surprisingly long continuous battery life of around nine hours, they're worth checking out. Their carrying case also holds three additional charges if you need it. They can passively block out a satisfactory amount of ambient noise like office chatter; however, only rely on them if you're looking to cut down sounds like the rumble of bus engines, as they're less effective at tackling bass-range noise.
Using the 'JLab Signature' EQ, they have a bass-rich sound profile that delivers a bump of extra punch and boom to mixes. The extra bass doesn't overwhelm vocals and lead instruments, so they're still versatile enough for most types of audio content. They also don't come with a companion app, meaning that the only EQ options you have are the three EQ presets built into the earbuds, which gives you significantly less control over the audio than the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless. However, they last longer than the JBL on a single charge.
See our review
-
Best Bluetooth Earbuds For Sound Quality
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Truly Wireless 21
Neutral Sound
7.6
Commute/Travel
7.9
Sports/Fitness
8.2
Office
7.6
Wireless Gaming
5.9
Wired Gaming
5.8
Phone Calls
7.5
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
See all our test results
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Truly Wireless are the best wireless earbuds for sound quality that we've tested. These headphones are a great choice for listening to all sorts of genres, thanks to their neutral and balanced sound. Whether you're listening to bass-heavy genres like EDM or vocal-centric content like folk music, these buds reproduce voices and lead instruments with great clarity and accuracy. If you want to switch up their sound, their app has a couple of different EQ presets. These lightweight, comfortable earbuds have a stable fit that's great for listening on the go. They have a continuous battery life of just over six hours, so they'll need a recharge to get you through long workdays.
While they have an ANC system that helps block out ambient noise, it doesn't provide as much attenuation as the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless, especially in the bass range. They're also more premium and have features like spatial audio and a higher IP rating for water resistance. However, they're less comfortable than the Galaxy Buds FE, have a shorter continuous battery life, and their sound profile isn't as balanced. We'll also be testing the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 True Wireless soon. They featureBluetooth LE Audio and AptX Lossless support, courtesy of their Snapdragon Sound chip, making them an exciting prospect for those who want audiophile-quality sound in wireless earbuds.
See our review
Recent Updates
-
Feb 02, 2024: We've checked this article to ensure all our picks are still in stock and added a mention about the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 True Wireless, which we'll be testing soon.
-
Jan 05, 2024: We've replaced the JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless with the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless as our budget pick but kept the Vibe Beam as a comparison. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have replaced the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Truly Wireless as our pick for best sound quality. We've added the Skullcandy Dime 3 True Wireless as a Notable Mention.
-
Nov 22, 2023: Replaced the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Truly Wireless with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as the more comfortable alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless.
-
Oct 25, 2023: No changes in product picks after checking to ensure they're the best for each category.
-
Sep 26, 2023: Added the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Truly Wireless as an alternative to the Anker Soundcore Space A40. No changes in product picks.
All Reviews
Our recommendations aboveare what we think are currently the best wireless in-ear headphones according to their needs. We factor in the price (cheaper headphones win over pricier ones if the difference isn't worth it), feedback from our visitors, and availability (no headphones that are difficult to findor almostout of stock in the U.S.).
If you would like to choose foryourself, here's the list of all our reviews for wireless earbuds and in-ears. Be careful not togetcaught up in the details. There are no perfect headphones. Personal taste, preference, and listening habits will matter more in your selection.