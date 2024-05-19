The 7 Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

Whether you have a phone with no audio jack or prefer the freedom of going wireless, finding the best in-ear wireless headphones comes down to what matters most to you. If you're looking for earphones to use at the office, noise isolation and battery life might be your top priorities; if you need in-ears for the gym, you'll probably care more about fit and durability. There are specialized models to fit virtually every need; some are even versatile enough to keep up whether you're running a marathon or sitting on the bus. With so many different models to choose from, where do you start?

We've bought and tested over 250 pairs of wireless earbuds and in-ear headphones, and below, you'll find our recommendations for the best wireless earbudsto buy. If you're curious about wireless headphones,consider our recommendations for thebest Bluetooth headphones. You'll also want to check our picks for thebest wireless Bluetooth earbuds under $50and$100if you have a specific budget.