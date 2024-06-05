Bone In Prime Rib Roast Recipe (2024)

By The Cabin Diary 10 Comments The Cabin Diary is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. If you purchase through one of our links, we may earn a commission at no cost to you.
This is the easiest way to cook bone in prime rib roast so that it comes out perfectly every time! It’s a simple and classic recipe – all you need is a roast, salt and pepper.
⏰ How Long Do You Cook Roast Per Pound?
Bone In Prime Rib Roast cooks 15 – 20 minutes per pound. This recipe says 16 minutes per pound, which is what our oven does best! Each oven is a little bit different.
The best way to cook your roast is 15 – 20 minutes per pound and then take the temperature of your roast to know when it’s time to take it out.
?️ What Temperature Do You Cook Bone In Prime Rib Roast To?
When you think your prime rib roast is done, take the temperature to see if it’s time to take it out of the oven.
Here are the temperatures to look for:
- Rare: 120 – 125 degrees
- Medium rare: 130 – 135 degrees
- Well done: 150 – 160 degrees
? How to Cook Bone In Prime Rib Roast In The Oven
Cooking a bone in roast in the oven is simple – the hardest part is knowing when it’s done!
Here’s step by step instructions + tips to make sure yours cooks perfectly:
? Step 1: Season the Roast
Rub salt and pepper on your roast. Feel free to use a liberal amount, rubbing it on all sides of the beef. For the best flavor, use kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper.
? Step 2: Place in Oven
Place your roast, bone side down, in a baking dish or pan in a preheated oven to 425 degrees.
⏰ Step 3: Cook for 25 Minutes
Cook the roast for 25 minutes.
?️ Step 4: Turn the Temperature Down to 350 degrees
Turn the temperature down to 350 degrees and roast for 16 minutes per pound. Check the temperature when done to see if the roast is cooked to your desired doneness. 120 – 125 degrees for rare; 130 – 135 degrees for medium rare; 150 – 160 degrees for well done.
? Step 5: Let It Rest
Let the roast rest for 15 minutes. When you’re ready to serve it, slice the roast parallel to the ribs.
Bone In Prime Rib Roast Recipe
- Total Time: 2 hours 38 minutes
- Yield: 10 servings 1x
Description
An easy way to cook bone in prime rib roast. Roasted to perfection every time and seasoned with simple salt & pepper.
Ingredients
Scale
- 8 – 10 pound rib roast, bone in
- salt & pepper (to taste)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Rub salt and pepper liberally onto roast.
- Place roast bone side down in baking pan.
- Cook for 25 minutes at 425 degrees.
- Turn oven temperature down to 350 degrees and roast 16 minutes per pound. Internal temperature should be 135 – 140 degrees for medium rare; 150 – 160 degrees for well done.
- Let the roast rest for 15 minutes before serving.
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 2 hours 33 minutes
- Category: Main Course
- Cuisine: American
Becky. Thomas
I think your recipe is a great one for someone who has never made a Prime Rib before and that is m
e. I have eaten it a lot but this is my first time cooking one I am so excited. I think you neeed to post some rubs also.
Wish me luck Here I come Christmas Eve. Thank you
Angela
I’m late commenting but our Christmas Eve prime rib turned out so amazing! I went with 16 minutes per pound and it was perfect. Everyone raved, thank you!!!
★★★★★
Thanks Angela! So glad that you all enjoyed it! 🙂
Leslie
How do you slice the bone in prime rib roast?
Hi Leslie, first you’ll want to slice off the bones and then you’ll cut the roast into slices. Here’s a quick youtube that shows how to cut the bones off (you just slice them off – but it’s easier to explain with a visual): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxDfwz7HvH8. Also: in that video she slices the roast thin like deli meat. We tend to slice ours much thicker (1/4″ or 1/2″ slices, or even a little thicker)!
It’s been awhile since I cook a roast and I seem to always over cook it bit was perfect this time. Thanks for the tip.
★★★★★
Great 👍🏾
★★★★★
Sound so delicious, I will be cooking a prime rib soon.
★★★★★
I have read about your slow cook prime rib and and the comments others have made. I’m going to cook my first prime rib today for my son’s birthday. I hope it will come out right. will tell how it comes out when it’s done.
That’s great! Let us know how it turned out 🙂
