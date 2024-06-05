Bone In Prime Rib Roast Recipe (2024)

January 31, 2020 By The Cabin Diary 10 Comments The Cabin Diary is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. If you purchase through one of our links, we may earn a commission at no cost to you.

This is the easiest way to cook bone in prime rib roast so that it comes out perfectly every time! It’s a simple and classic recipe – all you need is a roast, salt and pepper.

⏰ How Long Do You Cook Roast Per Pound?

Bone In Prime Rib Roast cooks 15 – 20 minutes per pound. This recipe says 16 minutes per pound, which is what our oven does best! Each oven is a little bit different.

The best way to cook your roast is 15 – 20 minutes per pound and then take the temperature of your roast to know when it’s time to take it out.

?️ What Temperature Do You Cook Bone In Prime Rib Roast To?

When you think your prime rib roast is done, take the temperature to see if it’s time to take it out of the oven.

Here are the temperatures to look for:

Rare: 120 – 125 degrees

Medium rare: 130 – 135 degrees

Well done: 150 – 160 degrees

? How to Cook Bone In Prime Rib Roast In The Oven

Cooking a bone in roast in the oven is simple – the hardest part is knowing when it’s done!

Here’s step by step instructions + tips to make sure yours cooks perfectly:

? Step 1: Season the Roast

Rub salt and pepper on your roast. Feel free to use a liberal amount, rubbing it on all sides of the beef. For the best flavor, use kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper.

? Step 2: Place in Oven

Place your roast, bone side down, in a baking dish or pan in a preheated oven to 425 degrees.

⏰ Step 3: Cook for 25 Minutes

Cook the roast for 25 minutes.

?️ Step 4: Turn the Temperature Down to 350 degrees

Turn the temperature down to 350 degrees and roast for 16 minutes per pound. Check the temperature when done to see if the roast is cooked to your desired doneness. 120 – 125 degrees for rare; 130 – 135 degrees for medium rare; 150 – 160 degrees for well done.

? Step 5: Let It Rest

Let the roast rest for 15 minutes. When you’re ready to serve it, slice the roast parallel to the ribs.

