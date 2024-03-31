How to set up a VPN for Apple TV - Surfshark (2024)

/ Download
How to set up a VPN for Apple TV
Disclaimer: Apple TV doesn’t natively support the Surfshark VPN app, but there are other ways to enjoy the benefits of Surfshark on your Apple TV, even without a dedicated app. Follow the guides below and learn how to set up a VPN on your router, virtual router with a VPN, or smart DNS on your Apple TV.
Set up a VPN on your router
Note: Apple TV doesn’t natively support Surfshark VPN app, so you’ll have to get crafty. Setting up a VPN on your router is one of the best options since it protects your entire home network, not just Apple TV.
- Check the DD-WRT router database to find out if your router is compatible with a VPN. You may need to update the firmware first.
- Install a VPN client on your router. Surfshark has guides for Asus, DD-WRT, and Tomato routers.
- Connect to a VPN server of your choice. To make sure it works, use Surfshark’s IP address checker. The IP address shown on the IP checker tool should match the VPN server location.
For a more in-depth explanation, check our guide on how to install a VPN on your router.
Set up a virtual router with a VPN
A virtual router is a great alternative if your physical router isn’t compatible with a VPN. However, the setup process requires a Windows computer.
- Download and install the Surfshark app on your Windows computer.
- Navigate to the TAP adapter settings in the Network & Internet section.
- Configure your VPN adapter to allow sharing.
- Connect to a VPN and turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Now, you can connect your Apple TV to the hotspot.
Need a more detailed explanation? Take a look at our virtual router setup guide.
Set up Smart DNS on your Apple TV
Smart DNS allows you to change your DNS address on devices incompatible with a VPN. But it doesn’t encrypt your traffic or hide your IP address, so it doesn’t offer the privacy that setting up a VPN on your router does.
- Sign in to your Surfshark account on the Surfshark website.
- Locate the VPN option on the menu, then choose the Manual setup option.
- Locate and choose the TV or console option on the Setup methods menu, then tap on the Activate Smart DNS option.
- Find the Configure DNS section in your Apple TV settings and manually enter your smart DNS address to complete the setup process.
Need more help with figuring out the process? Don’t worry — we’ve got a detailed guide for enabling smart DNS on your TV.
Why should you use a VPN for Apple TV?
Online privacy is the main reason for using a VPN; the same applies to using it on Apple TV. Your activity data (for example, the shows and movies you watch) can be used against you. Advertisers may run targeted ads, while bad actors could use your data for elaborate phishing campaigns.
Keep your online activities private
Get a VPN with industry-leading encryption
Why is Surfshark one of the best VPN options for Apple TV?
No activity tracking
We don’t track what you do online or keep any logs of your activity. So you can watch content on your Apple TV device or partake in any other online activities knowing that you’re backed by a strict no-logs policy.
Industry-leading encryption
A VPN service is only as secure as the encryption it uses. That’s why we use industry-leading AES-256 and ChaCha20 encryption algorithms to keep your data safe at all times.
Vast server network
Surfshark has 3200+ VPN servers spread across 100 countries worldwide. This ensures that you’ll always be able to find an uncrowded server nearby, which is crucial for a fast VPN connection.
Complete digital security package
Surfshark is more than just a VPN. Even the Standard plan gets you an ad blocker and a cookie pop-up blocker. For an additional cost of less than $1/month, you can upgrade to Surfshark One, which includes Antivirus, Webcam protection, real-time breach alerts, and more.
Unlimited simultaneous connections
Whether you’re using Apple TV, your phone, computer, tablet, or any other smart device — you should never go online unprotected. That’s why Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections. It allows you to maintain an active VPN connection on all your devices without the need to count them.
Lightning-fast speeds
With modern VPN protocols and thousands of servers with 10 Gbps ports, Surfshark can maintain fast connection speeds. As a result, you can enjoy a buffer-free experience whenever you’re using video streaming services or taking part in other data-heavy activities online.
Disclaimer: Apple TVdoesn’t natively support the Surfshark VPN app. Set up our VPN on your router or set up our smart DNS to enjoy the privacy and security of Surfshark on your Apple TV.
A VPN for all Apple TV generations
You can set up a router or Smart DNS to work on all generations of Apple TV devices:
- Apple TV 4K;
- Apple TV HD;
- Apple TV 3rd Gen.;
- Apple TV 2nd Gen.;
- Apple TV 1st Gen.
Surfshark VPN vs. free VPNs
Whether you use a VPN with Apple TV or anything else, a premium VPN will always provide better performance and more security when compared to free VPN providers. Here’s why you’d be better off using a premium VPN on Apple TV:
No-logs
Some free VPNs have been known to log and even sell user activity data. Premium VPNs make money from your subscription payments, which means they don’t need to sell user data. This allows them to have no-logs policies.
VPN protocols
Modern VPN protocols ensure a fast and reliable VPN connection, but they’re not cheap. While premium VPN providers like Surfshark can afford to offer WireGuard or IKEv2 to its users, free VPNs often have to settle for slower or less secure VPN protocols.
Unlimited data
Free VPN providers typically provide users with limited bandwidth. But you never want your protection to run out. Premium VPNs offer unlimited bandwidth, so you never have to worry about running out of data.
Security
Running a secure VPN service requires a lot of resources. So, while premium VPNs can afford to offer a secure VPN connection with industry-leading encryption algorithms, free alternatives are often much less secure, which is only confirmed by the 25 million user records leaked by free VPNs in 2022 alone.
Server infrastructure
Server crowdedness and the distance between the user and the server are key factors for a fast VPN connection. And while premium VPNs tend to have thousands of servers spread across the world, free alternatives usually have limited infrastructures, which leads to overcrowding.
Connection speeds
Free VPNs are usually significantly slower than premium services. That’s because free VPNs tend to use outdated protocols and have overcrowded servers incapable of routing user data effectively.
A complete VPN experience
Get a premium VPN at an affordable price
FAQ
Can you use a VPN with an Apple TV?
While there’s no dedicated Surfshark Apple TV VPN app, there are other ways that allow you to use a VPN on Apple TV. For example, you can set the VPN up on a router, which protects your entire home network (including your Apple TV).
How do I activate a VPN on an Apple TV?
You can set up a VPN on an Apple TV in three ways:
- Set it up on the router that the Apple TV connects to;
- Use a Windows PC to set up a virtual router;
- Configure the Apple TV to use a smart DNS service.
While the last method won’t provide full VPN functionality, it will help with things like hiding your location.
What VPNs work on Apple TV?
VPNs that work on Apple TVs are the ones that:
- Can be set up on your home Wi-Fi router;
- Work on Windows to set up a virtual router;
- Have a smart DNS feature.
Surfshark is compatible with all of these methods.
Why are there no VPN apps for Apple TV?
Apple TV doesn’t natively support VPN apps, which is why you won’t be able to install and run a VPN app on Apple TV directly. However, you can set up a VPN on your router to achieve the same results that you’d get with a native app.
Is there a free VPN for Apple TV?
There are some free VPN alternatives for Apple TVs, but just because they exist doesn’t mean you should use them. Free VPNs tend to slow down your connection and are generally much less secure than premium options.
Is Surfshark compatible with Apple TV?
While it doesn’t have a dedicated Apple TV app, Surfshark offers an option to set up a VPN connection on your router, which is currently the best way to use a VPN together with Apple TV.
Does Surfshark work on all generations of Apple TV?
Surfshark doesn’t have a dedicated app for Apple TV because the operating system doesn’t natively support VPN apps. But if you set up Surfshark on your router, it will protect all devices connected to your home network, which includes any generation of Apple TV devices.