Keto Zucchini Ricotta Cheesecake - Divalicious Recipes (2024)

Published: · Updated: by Angela Coleby

Gluten FreeLow CarbVegetarian

This keto zucchini ricotta cheesecake is a delicious savory dish served warm from the oven or cold once chilled.Many ricotta cheesecakes are a dessert but this is a savory crustless and flourless cheesecake for a main dish.

If you have a garden overflowing with zucchini, this is the perfect way to use it up right now. This low carb keto ricotta cake is a great dessert in the hot summer months.

Try a savory ricotta zucchini cheesecake for a nice change from a frittata or low carb quiche for lunch or supper. You might be pleasantly surprised! Although the husband refuses to call this a cheesecake because it has no crust. It could be called a crustless savory pie.

This zucchini ricotta cheesecake is simply delicious warm but serve it cold and the flavors seem to dance with each other. I am personally torn between the best way to serve this ricotta cheesecake.

Jump to:
  • IS RICOTTA CHEESE KETO?
  • THE INGREDIENTS
  • HOW TO MAKE KETO ZUCCHINI RICOTTA CHEESECAKE
  • VARIATIONS
  • STORAGE
  • FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
  • MORE KETO ZUCCHINI RECIPES
  • Zucchini Ricotta Cheesecake

IS RICOTTA CHEESE KETO?

Carbs in cheese can vary slightly and ricotta is a great low carb cheese with a 100g serving being just 4g net carbohydrates. It's high in protein and fat fitting into your macros well.

A slice of this savory ricotta cheesecake is just 3g net carbs a slice.

THE INGREDIENTS

We use whole milk ricotta cheese but you could also make your own.

The recipe calls for 2 cups of zucchini AFTER the water has been squeezed out which is about 2 medium zucchinis.

HOW TO MAKE KETO ZUCCHINI RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

The key to this zucchini ricotta cheesecake is to squeeze the water out of the zucchini so you are not left with a soggy cheesecake. We use a nut bag, normally used to make nut milk. Cheesecloth works just as well.

Mix the ingredients together and fold in the grated zucchini

Spoon the mixture into a spring form cake tin and top with goats cheese

The best solution is to bake it ahead for you to serve this warm or make it the day before you want to serve it. Left overnight, the flavors develop.

I have baked this in a 8-inch springform cake tin and also in two smaller ones. The smaller ones were used purely because the Chief Taster bought them back from the UK for me and I like how cute they are. I really recommend the small spring form cake tins. Perfect for a couple or hungry single! The recipe quantity below fitted the 2 smaller cake tins perfectly.

VARIATIONS

I use goats cheese for this ricotta cheesecake topping but think this would be just as nice with Feta cheese too.

If you don't have ricotta cheese, cottage cheese would be another low carb alternative for this keto cheesecake recipe.

The dill could be replaced with chopped fresh parsley or even basil.

STORAGE

Keep this keto ricotta cheesecake in the fridge and it should last up to 4 days. Keep it covered with cling film. I find that if you keep it in an air tight container it can become slightly soggy.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the texture like?

This is a savory cheesecake and the texture is not as smooth as a dessert ricotta cheesecake due to the zucchini.

Can you freeze ricotta cheesecake?

This can be frozen but make sure that the ricotta has completely cooled. Wrap it in foil and it will last up to 3 months in the freezer.

MORE KETO ZUCCHINI RECIPES

If you have a surplus of summer zucchini we have plenty of low carb recipes for you to try.

Zucchini Feta Mint Cake

Grilled Zucchini with Feta & Mint Salad

Low Carb Zucchini Galette

Braised White Beans and Greens With Parmesan Recipe

Baked Ricotta Stuffed Zucchini

This post was originally posted in June 2018. The photos and content have been updated but the recipe is the same.

Zucchini Ricotta Cheesecake

Angela Coleby

This keto zucchini ricotta cheesecake is a delicious savory dish and makes a great low carb alternative to a quiche. Enjoy it hot or cold for a summer lunch or picnic.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins

Course Main Course

Cuisine Low Carb, Vegetarian

Servings 8 slices

Calories 166 kcal

Equipment

  • 8 inch spring form cake tin

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Zucchini grated and water squeezed out
  • 15 oz Ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese grated
  • 2 Spring onions chopped
  • 2 Garlic cloves chopped
  • ¼ cup Dill, fresh chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Lemon zest
  • 2 large Eggs beaten
  • cup Goats cheese
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • ½ teaspoon Black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180C/350F degrees.

  • Lightly spray an 8 inch spring form cake tin and line the bottom with parchment paper.

  • Combine the ricotta, Parmesan, onions, garlic, dill and lemon thoroughly in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs and mix well.

  • Add the grated zucchini, season with the salt & pepper, and stir well.

  • Put the mixture into the springform pan and spread evenly.

  • Top with slices or chunks (depending whether you use hard or soft) of the goat’s cheese and put it over the top of the ricotta cheesecake

  • Bake for 1 hour until the goats cheese is melted and the top of the cheesecake is slightly golden or brown.

  • Remove and cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove and either serve warm or allow to chill and serve. Either way is delicious.

Notes

Serves 8 slices

The net carbs will be the total carb count minus the fibre count. Carb count excludes sugar alcohols.

Any nutritional analysis on the website is based on an estimate, calculated by Spoonacular from the individual ingredients in each recipe. Variations may occur for various reasons, including product availability and food preparation. We make no representation or warranty of the accuracy of this information.

Nutrition

Serving: 1SliceCalories: 166kcalCarbohydrates: 4gProtein: 12gFat: 12gFiber: 1g

The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator.

Tried this recipe? Mention @Divalicious_Recipes or tag #divaliciousrecipes

