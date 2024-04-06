Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy.

If you are looking for the BEST recipes using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, look no further! I’ve put together 50 of my favorite tried and true recipes using peanut butter cups and leftover Halloween candy!

Let’s talk Halloween candy, shall we? I’m sure I’m not the only parent who has been grabbing a mini bar or two (or four, whatever) out of the bags of candy we picked up for Trick or Treaters.

We picked up two jumbo bags from Costco, and I have to say, for being a mixed bag, those bags are by no means an evenly distributed mix.

It’s like 80% Snickers and the other 20% is divided between Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Ways, Butterfingers, Kit Kats, Almond Joys, Nestle Crunch, Twix and some other random things. What’s up with that? I mean Snickers are great and all, but a girl needs a few more Milky Ways.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP RECIPES

Regardless of the mix, we almost always end up with leftover candy, and my daughters usually keep their favorites and I “buy” the rest of their candy, as they don’t really need to eat their own body weight in fun size bars.

But that means I need to figure out what to do with leftover Halloween candy. Make desserts! There are so many great recipes to use up Halloween candy, I thought I’d put together some recipe round ups to give you some great ideas for using up your leftover Halloween candy.

More Recipes Using Halloween Candy

Recipes Using Snickers

Recipes Using Butterfingers

Recipes Using Whoppers

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups

Recipes Using Candy Corn

Let’s start with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, one of my favorite candies to use for baking.

Recipes Using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups from Love From The Oven

I’ll start with a few of my own recipes using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

These Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies are hands down one of my all time favorite recipes. I’ve been making them at Christmas for probably 15 years.

I would say they are one of my top ten recipes of all times. If you are a chocolate and peanut butter lover, your life needs these, don’t question it, just make them.

Oh my, if you love peanut butter and you love magic cookies bars, you NEED these Peanut Butter Magic Cookie Bars in your life!

My Peanut Butter Ball Stuffed Cupcakes are a pretty fun way to use up those Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as well.

This Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream might just be the best ice cream I’ve ever had.

I love a brownie cupcake, and these Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brownie Cupcakes are crazy good.

These Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites are pretty darn delicious. Peanut butter cups, pretzels and chocolate! What’s not to love?

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups From Around The Web

Now let’s see what other bloggers and bakers

have done with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups!

Extreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup No Bake Pie

From The Slow Roasted Italian

Reese’s Cup 3-Ingredient Fudge From Something Swanky

Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apples From Elizabeth LaBau

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cake From Kevin & Amanda

Rice Krispies And Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

From Love And Olive Oil

Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pie From The Cookie Rookie

Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake From Yaummie’s Noshery

Peanut Butter Cup Crack Brownies From Cookies & Cups

Reese’s Krispies Popcorn From Oh Sweet Basil

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pretzel Bars

From Dessert Now Dinner Later

Peanut Butter Cup Blossoms From Sally’s Baking Addiction

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Bars From My Baking Addiction

Easy Frozen Peanut Butter & Chocolate Dessert Bars

From The Midnight Baker

Reese’s No Bake Fudge Bars From Six Sister’s Stuff

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Martini From Day Dreamer Desserts

Peanut Butter Cup Overload Cake From Brown Eyed Baker

Reese’s Peanut Butter Mini Cheesecakes From The Girl Who Ate Everything

Peanut Butter Cup Smores Bars From Tracey’s Culinary Adventure

Ultimate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake From Beyond Frosting

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Bars from Bakerella

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Truffles

From Inside BruCrew Life

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

From Life, Love & Sugar

Reese’s Turkeys From Mom On Timeout

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Dip From Something Swanky

Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes From Somewhat Simple

Reese’s Cheesecake Brownies From Pip & Ebby

Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Bars From Kevin & Amanda

Reese’s Cup Cake from Make.Bake.Celebrate.

Quick Candy Cookies from Pioneer Woman

Peanut Butter Cup Brownies From Center Cut Cook

Peanut Butter cup Pretzel Cheesecake Bars From Sally’s Baking Addiction

Peanut Butter Cup Cupcakes From Your Cup Of Cake

Peanut Butter Cup Blondies From Port And Fin

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Trifle From Two In The Kitchen



Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes From Spicy Southern Kitchen

No Churn Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Soft Pretzel Ice Cream

Sammies With hot Fudge From Half Baked Harvest Stuffed Peanut Butter Cup Donuts From The First Year Blog

Peanut Butter Cup Waffles From She Knows

Reese’s Slam Dunk Peanut Butter Cookies From Real Mom Kitchen

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookie S’mores From Crazy For Crust

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Crumble Bars

From Averie Cooks

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake From Inside BruCrew Life

Triple Peanut Butter Cookie Pie From Averie Cooks

Peanut Butter Cup Turkey Cookies From Bake At 350 Peanut Butter Brownie Pizza From Dinners, Dishes And Desserts

Fudgy Peanut Butter Cookie Brookies From The Domestic Rebel

Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Sandwiches From The Gunny Sack

My apologies for any drool now on your keyboard! 🙂

If you still want more, check out my round

up of peanut butter and chocolate recipes!