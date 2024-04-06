Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (2024)

If you are looking for the BEST recipes using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, look no further! I’ve put together 50 of my favorite tried and true recipes using peanut butter cups and leftover Halloween candy!

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (1)

Let’s talk Halloween candy, shall we? I’m sure I’m not the only parent who has been grabbing a mini bar or two (or four, whatever) out of the bags of candy we picked up for Trick or Treaters.

We picked up two jumbo bags from Costco, and I have to say, for being a mixed bag, those bags are by no means an evenly distributed mix.

It’s like 80% Snickers and the other 20% is divided between Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Ways, Butterfingers, Kit Kats, Almond Joys, Nestle Crunch, Twix and some other random things. What’s up with that? I mean Snickers are great and all, but a girl needs a few more Milky Ways.

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (2)

Regardless of the mix, we almost always end up with leftover candy, and my daughters usually keep their favorites and I “buy” the rest of their candy, as they don’t really need to eat their own body weight in fun size bars.

But that means I need to figure out what to do with leftover Halloween candy. Make desserts! There are so many great recipes to use up Halloween candy, I thought I’d put together some recipe round ups to give you some great ideas for using up your leftover Halloween candy.

Let’s start with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, one of my favorite candies to use for baking.

Recipes Using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups from Love From The Oven

I’ll start with a few of my own recipes using Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

These Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies are hands down one of my all time favorite recipes. I’ve been making them at Christmas for probably 15 years.

I would say they are one of my top ten recipes of all times. If you are a chocolate and peanut butter lover, your life needs these, don’t question it, just make them.

Oh my, if you love peanut butter and you love magic cookies bars, you NEED these Peanut Butter Magic Cookie Bars in your life!

My Peanut Butter Ball Stuffed Cupcakes are a pretty fun way to use up those Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as well.

This Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream might just be the best ice cream I’ve ever had.

I love a brownie cupcake, and these Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brownie Cupcakes are crazy good.

These Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites are pretty darn delicious. Peanut butter cups, pretzels and chocolate! What’s not to love?

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups From Around The Web

Now let’s see what other bloggers and bakers
have done with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups!
Extreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup No Bake Pie
From The Slow Roasted Italian

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (10)Reese’s Cup 3-Ingredient Fudge From Something Swanky

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (11)Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apples From Elizabeth LaBau

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (12)Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cake From Kevin & Amanda

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (13)Rice Krispies And Peanut Butter Cup Brownies
From Love And Olive Oil

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (14)Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pie From The Cookie Rookie

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (15)Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake From Yaummie’s Noshery

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (16)Peanut Butter Cup Crack Brownies From Cookies & Cups

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (17)Reese’s Krispies Popcorn From Oh Sweet Basil

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (18)Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pretzel Bars
From Dessert Now Dinner Later

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (19)Peanut Butter Cup Blossoms From Sally’s Baking Addiction

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (20)Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Bars From My Baking Addiction

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (21)Easy Frozen Peanut Butter & Chocolate Dessert Bars
From The Midnight Baker

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (22)Reese’s No Bake Fudge Bars From Six Sister’s Stuff

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (23)Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Martini From Day Dreamer Desserts

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (24)Peanut Butter Cup Overload Cake From Brown Eyed Baker

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (25)Reese’s Peanut Butter Mini Cheesecakes From The Girl Who Ate Everything

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (26)Peanut Butter Cup Smores Bars From Tracey’s Culinary Adventure

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (27)Ultimate Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake From Beyond Frosting

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (28)Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Bars from Bakerella

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (29)Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Truffles
From Inside BruCrew Life

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (30)Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
From Life, Love & Sugar

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (31)Reese’s Turkeys From Mom On Timeout

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (32)Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Dip From Something Swanky

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (33)Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes From Somewhat Simple

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (34)Reese’s Cheesecake Brownies From Pip & Ebby

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (35)Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Bars From Kevin & Amanda

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (36)Reese’s Cup Cake from Make.Bake.Celebrate.

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (37)Quick Candy Cookies from Pioneer Woman

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (38)Peanut Butter Cup Brownies From Center Cut Cook

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (39)Peanut Butter cup Pretzel Cheesecake Bars From Sally’s Baking Addiction

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (40)Peanut Butter Cup Cupcakes From Your Cup Of Cake

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (41)Peanut Butter Cup Blondies From Port And Fin

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (42)Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Trifle From Two In The Kitchen
 Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (43)

Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes From Spicy Southern Kitchen

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (44)No Churn Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Soft Pretzel Ice Cream
Sammies With hot Fudge From Half Baked Harvest Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (45)Stuffed Peanut Butter Cup Donuts From The First Year Blog

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (46) Peanut Butter Cup Waffles From She Knows

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (47)Reese’s Slam Dunk Peanut Butter Cookies From Real Mom Kitchen

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (48)Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookie S’mores From Crazy For Crust

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (49)Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Dough Crumble Bars
From Averie Cooks

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (50)Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake From Inside BruCrew Life

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (51)Triple Peanut Butter Cookie Pie From Averie Cooks

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (52)Peanut Butter Cup Turkey Cookies From Bake At 350 Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (53)Peanut Butter Brownie Pizza From Dinners, Dishes And Desserts

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (54)Fudgy Peanut Butter Cookie Brookies From The Domestic Rebel

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (55)Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Sandwiches From The Gunny Sack

Recipes Using Peanut Butter Cups (56)My apologies for any drool now on your keyboard! 🙂

If you still want more, check out my round
up of peanut butter and chocolate recipes!

