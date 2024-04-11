Bricklayer-Style Nachos Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
2,111
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Michael
What does "thick-cut bacon, thinly sliced" mean?
L Allen
Make the meat mixture, divide into four portions and freeze three. Pull one portion out at night for the next night. Microwave thawed mixture briefly, use a glass pie pan of chips, top with meat, cheese, etc and bake. Work night dinner, hot and salty and indulgent.
Erin
Use thick cut bacon, cut it into thin pieces. Like a julienne or a match stick
Dan
Definitely drain the tomatoes (and use half of what the recipe says) or you’re going to have soggy chips that can’t hold any weight. Use only half the onions and dice rather than slice.Garnish with lime juice and cilantro.
Margie
Cheese on chips first, then meat on top. Meat will get crispy in the oven, cheese melts under, helps save the chips from getting too soggy. Or just melt the cheese on the chips separately from the meat & have the meat as a 'topping' after. Ditto spritzing with lime juice while hot out of the oven, along with large flaky salt.
LXV
There's Spanish and Mexican chorizo.Spanish is cured hard, like a pepperoni, and doesn't crumbleMexican is like a bratwurst or Italian sausage: highly seasoned raw meat in a casing. It crumbles.
CC Baker
Yum! Instead of cooking bacon, I used bacon grease to cook the meat & veg. I also used a combo of fresh chorizo & ground chicken breast, and added blobs of refried pintos (also cooked with bacon grease) amidst the meat sauce. Fun, flexible recipe, regardless of how you chop your bacon, ha!
Kelly R.
This recipe is SO different from previous nacho recipes that I just had to try it. We loved it! However.... The tortilla chips turned out pretty soggy and couldn’t withstand all the juicy deliciousness of the sauce. Next time, I’ll serve the chips on the side
Kathy
Thin cross-wise slices, I believe.
Sarah
Meats used: bacon and ground chicken. Perfect combo. Cheeses: seaside cheddar and feta. Yum!Handmade tortillas? Yup!1/2 the tomatoe? Done.Did I listen to the feedback about putting the chips on the side. Nope. And that was the biggest mistake! You go through all this trouble and make handmade tortillas only to have them soggy. It’s a bummer. Heed the warning of the soggy chips. You’ll be glad you did!
Jessica
Made this switched out the beef for some diced up chicken because that’s what I had. Delicious. The whole family loved it. Great for the football game. Will make again.
Brian
Try this with roasted squash instead of chorizo/top sirloin! delicious...s is the original.
Val
Best nachos ever! But not a weeknight-friendly dish as it takes many steps and significant time to prep. Also quite decadent with so much fatty meat (in a good way). The bacon and chorizo make the sirloin look like spa food (ha!) Glad to have read the comments and thus froze half the meat-salsa topping for a future meal. Used drained, fire roasted whole tomatoes, which I roughly chopped. Glad I drained the tomatoes as am not fan, unlike other posters, of partially soggy nachos.
Sherry1950
I just cooked the sauce down until it was very dry before putting on the chips and they were not soggy.
Wendy
By mistake, I used thin-cut bacon, thinly sliced. Ruined the entire dish. Next time, I'll use thin-sliced bologna, coarsely chopped.
Bree LaFin
Intended to follow the recipe, until I discovered my chorizo was mostly "pork salivary glands" with the consistency of cat food. Total trash, but hey, sausage will be sausage, so I improvised. 1/3 the chorizo, 1lb ground beef instead of sirloin to hide the texture, less bacon because the ground beef was fattier. 1 can fire roasted tomatoes, added spices. Melted cheese on the chips and baked for 4 min to avoid sogginess. Refried beans with the meat mix to cut the funk from the offal. No fresco.
Paul
Fire-roasting the tomatoes makes a big difference. After adding tomatoes to meat mixture, it begs for some spice. Adding cumin, ancho chili, and smoked paprika really rounded out the flavor. Whole Foods sells sirloin flap, which has a nicer texture than top sirloin, and this worked beautifully in this recipe. A delicious, versatile filling for all things Mexican.
betsey
I didn’t drain the tomatoes, and that blew the whole dish if you’re going to pour the mixture over the chips. They were super soggy.
Cornell92
For those asking for a vegetarian version (despite the note asking - and I paraphrase “What the heck?” - do check the link at the top of the age here in the NYT article! It offers right at the beginning a discussion/recipe/suggestions for vegetarian versions.
cooked
Not very good. Don’t need to make again.
Island Cook
Worked out great even with our little toaster oven! Decided to cook the taco chips separately and serve the sauce along side as someone recommended. Would also cut the recipe next time as there was too much for two people. Might make the sauce and freeze to use as needed. Easy to make and delicious!
Scot F. Martin
Some cumin kicks the flavor up a bit.
Jen
this is a go-to in our house, especially when we're hosting. Always a hit
JH
It was okay. Only make what you'll eat straight from the oven. It doesn't hold for a next day leftover.
Jane S
After making the meat mixture I let it cool completely so it firmed up. So when I baked it over the chips they were not soggy. That said, I was still very disappointed with this recipe - it lacks heat, it lacks flavor, it just doesn't deliver. I do however like the concept so will try and create my own version of this - I think chorizo, ground beef or chicken together would work with more of a salsa style tomato base and cheese sauce, sour cream, avocado and plenty of spices!
Kathleen
Did anyone find the sirloin to be tough and/or dry? I like everything about this recipe except the sirloin; it’s Always been overly chewy or downright tough to me.
Melissa
Is sirloin steak the same as just sirloin?
Biel
Great recipe! Very yummy but the chorizo is too much to I didn’t add it
bem
Very adaptable to changes based on what is available. Took about 25 minutes start to finish. Delicious, quick & easy!
latenac
Fun idea for making nachos a more substantial meal but really too wet of a mixture and so much stuff that nothing really came through flavor wise.
Private notes are only visible to you.