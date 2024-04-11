Bricklayer-Style Nachos Recipe (2024)

After making the meat mixture I let it cool completely so it firmed up. So when I baked it over the chips they were not soggy. That said, I was still very disappointed with this recipe - it lacks heat, it lacks flavor, it just doesn't deliver. I do however like the concept so will try and create my own version of this - I think chorizo, ground beef or chicken together would work with more of a salsa style tomato base and cheese sauce, sour cream, avocado and plenty of spices!