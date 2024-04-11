Recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter (2024)

Thank you so much for visiting! This post contains affiliate links. That means I may receive a small amount of compensation if you choose to purchase from my links. I only link to products that I know and love.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter is the only recipe you will want to eat again. Ever. It’s so flavorful, juicy and delicious and it’s really easy to make too! Make sure to save it to Pinterest!

Oh gosh everyone! I’ve been so slow this week here on the blog. So dreadfully slow! Why? It’s planting season and Kevin and I are in the middle of building grapevine trellises, getting the garden ready and landscaping in various areas of the property. Long days outside mean less time in the kitchen for me. And why in January and February I miss the outdoors, in May I miss my kitchen. There’s so many good things I want to create for you and I need about 8 more hours in the day to do it all. But I digress… You’re here for the food, right? Let’s dig into my recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter!

Filet Mignon is one of the most popular steak cuts of meat because it’s tender, juicy and lean yet flavorful all on it’s own. This beautiful cut also works well with seasonings, sauces, butters and more. They all seem to only enhance the slightly sweeter flavor profile of the cut. My recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter is a recipe that is melt in your mouth delicious. The bacon cooks up nicely on the outside to add some flavor fat and the compound butter tops it off with the most savory, herby flavor. It’s one of those recipes that will make you close your eyes just to savor each bite more.

Why wrap Filet Mignon in Bacon?

Before we kick this off I will tell you that you don’t have to wrap your Filet Mignon in Bacon, but you should! The bacon will help to hold in the juices and it provides that extra fat that enhances the flavor profile as long as the meat is cooked properly.

To make it, all you need to do is wrap each filet with one piece of bacon and then secure it with a tooth pick.

Seasoning the Filet Mignon

Seasoning a Filet Mignon is vital to getting good flavor. You could argue that you are adding the compound butter so you don’t need to season, but that’s not true. All meat – no matter what it is – should be flavored and seasoned before cooking. That’s a life rule. Never stick anything in a pan, pot or on the grill unless it’s been seasoned.

For more recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon you can use my custom seasoning made with smoked paprika, sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and crushed rosemary. To make my own, I will crush all the spice ingredients with a mortar and pestle like this one {HERE}.

OR, you can sprinkle on your favorite seasoning. If I’m shortcutting it we like Omaha Steak seasoning or Webber Grill Steak seasoning. The recipe for my seasoning is below.

Making my compound butter

My compound butter is a roasted garlic compound butter and it’s the one thing in this recipe that needs to be made ahead of time. You can make it that morning or even a few days before you intend to use it. It’s amazing on my recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon but it’s also delicious on freshly baked bread, chicken, vegetables and more! To begin, the garlic has to be roasted for 40 minutes. I roast one whole head of garlic even though I only use a four cloves per stick. The rest of it you can save to spread on bread (because it’s spreadable once you roast it) or for more butter! I’ll give full instructions below in the recipe card.

Then, the butter requires a shallot, chives, thyme and sea salt. It uses a full stick of softened, unsalted butter and I wrap it up in some parchment paper or wax paper. So remember you will need time for the butter to soften. If you prefer you can also use a butter crock like this one {HERE}. It all gets mashed together and then wrapped back up to let the flavors mingle.

See Also Bricklayer-Style Nachos Recipe

Doneness Temperature Reminders

As a note, the USDA says meat is “done” when it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. However, that will make your meat well done. The below are the temperature standards for Rare – Well done. Most people enjoy Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon the most when it is rare or medium rare.

For Rare: Remove the Prime Rob when the thermometer reads 110 degrees. Once rested it will be 117 – 120 degrees. This will give you a bright red center with pink outer edges.

For Medium Rare: Remove it from the oven when the temperature is at 120 degrees. Once rested, the temperature will rise to 127- 130 degrees. This is the temperature mine in the photos was removed at. It has an outer ring of brown and then is a pink/red towards the center.

For Medium: Remove the Prime Rib when the internal temperature reads 130 degrees. Rested it will be between 137- 140 degrees and include a light pink center with a brown outer rim.

For Medium Well: Remove the meat at 140 degrees. It will be rested at 147-150 degrees with no pink in the center.

For Well Done: Remove the Meat at 150 degree. It will be rested between 157- 165 degrees.

Tips for making my recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

Sometimes people think it’s difficult to make the bacon around a filet cooked well. But the trick to it is once the filet is done, you can flip the steaks on their sides and grill the bacon for 10-15 seconds so it cooks up better.

Make sure to season the meat! No matter which way you do it, just make sure to do it!

Use sea salt and good quality extra virgin olive oil. I know I say this every time but sea salt is far superior to table salt and the olive oil is the base of everything.

If you can, get a cut of meat from the Butcher or a flash frozen service. You typically want to use the freshest ingredients you can find and the Butcher will have that. If you can’t go there and your grocery store has a great Butcher it should be ok too. As a last resort, we really like a lot of the services that will ship the meat directly to you. It’s flash frozen at the perfect time so it is sometimes better than when you can find at the grocery store.

Let the meat rest for 3-5 minutes after it comes off the grill.

I make my recipe for bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon on the grill. But you can also make them on a cast iron grill like this one {HERE} inside and use the same recipe. We have that exact one and will use it to grill things inside in the Michigan winter months.

Looking for other grilling recipes?

Looking for more grill recipes or more steak recipes? Try these!

Tequila Lime Flank Steak { HERE }

} Chimichurri Shrimp Skewers { HERE }

} Mediterranean Grilled Asparagus { HERE }

} Grilled Sweet Potato Steaks { HERE }

} Bacon & Blue Potato Salad { HERE }

} Prime Rib in the oven { HERE }

Thank you. so much for following along today, friends! I hope that you love this recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter! You can find the full printable recipe below. Happy Eating.